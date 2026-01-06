Photo by davisuko on Unsplash

My husband is shade blind. I didn’t even know that was a thing before I married him. And for a long time afterward, I thought he was having one over on me. He’s great with colors. We’re “scavengers” when we remodel, looking for the misordered tile to put with the remnant carpet and the display model cabinet. What color will work to bring all that together? He’s great at that.

Whatever “shade blind” was, I didn’t think it mattered until . . . we were having a friend of his landscape the backyard.

So this friend looovvves hot pink marking paint. I swear he buys it wholesale. Rather than hand us a piece of paper with his design, he had gone around our backyard spraying it out in hot pink. His “canvas” was nothing but bare dirt, which in Montana means a dull sort of dark brown. We’d had him build the soil up to drain the water away from our 1950s rancher, and he was going to start from scratch.

We had gone out to supper, and this friend texted us for an opinion of his design. When we got home, it was dark, so, because we’re curious beings and he seemed excited (it was his first project), we took a flashlight outside to see what this young man had laid out.

In the backyard, I looked around, taking measure of his proposals, a wide rock border around the yard dotted with perennials and a pad for a future greenhouse (still a “future” greenhouse ten years later). I got lost in my own little world, trying to imagine what it will look like (I’m not really good at that). I kept waiting for the other half to chime in. Time passed. I looked back, and . . .

My husband was just standing in the middle of the yard looking lost.

“Are you okay, Eric?” I asked.

“I thought he was supposed to have painted lines.”

My husband can be a bit of a kidder, so for a moment, I thought, “He’s joking.” Very funny. Haha.

I swung the flashlight around, checking the clearly marked-up yard to make sure I was not hallucinating, trying to work out the joke. But I couldn’t see the punch line.

“Uh, he did,” I said hesitantly, expecting my husband to laugh at my lack of “getting it.”

“Where?” he asked. “I don’t see anything.”

Now this was going a little far for a joke.

In fact, I thought, Eric doesn’t seem to be joking at all. He looks genuinely . . . confused.

I swing the light. “You don’t . . . he put a border around our entire yard . . . in hot pink.”

Eric shook his head. “I don’t see it.”

I went back to the deck and started walking where the landscaper had put the lines down. “You don’t see the line where I’m walking?” I asked.

“Nope.”

And that was how I learned what shade blindness is.

We went out the next morning. Eric could see the line slightly better but it still didn’t “jump” out at him, like hot pink should.

Hot pink on brown looks like the same color to a certain type of shade blind person.

Who knew?

So now what does that have to do with this Substack?

Here is the way we are “encouraged” to see the world.

I put the word “encouraged” in quotes, because sometimes it’s active (“What do you mean you don’t think we should be invading other countries and kidnapping their leaders? Do you support Maduro, you commie libtard?”) and sometimes it’s just a lack of available bandwidth (“I have a job, three kids that need chauffeuring, a husband that works late, every president misuses the military, and, hey, look at that, gas is down to $2.71 at the Circle K. Good deal. I don’t care. Trump is doing something right.”). But it all ends the same place, a black and white or, perhaps more accurately, grayscale world.

In word form, the picture would go like this . . .

Black ↔︎ White Left ↔︎ Right Democrat ↔︎ Republican Liberal ↔︎ Conservative Socialist ↔︎ Capitalist Collectivism ↔︎ Individualism Regulation ↔︎ Deregulation Big government ↔︎ Small government White ↔︎ Black (for those of you who prefer it the other way)

The ↔︎ is the grayscale, where we declare most people are.

And that’s about as complicated as most people want to make it, either because they don’t have the bandwidth or because they have ulterior motives.

But you already see the problem, right?

Where is, for example, free speech, individual autonomy, freedom of religion? Why are they not up there?

Well, because they don’t fit easily into a side or on the spectrum. For example, Republicans and the Right are all for free speech, as long as you don’t talk nasty about Israel or, more broadly, the Jews. Everyone else is fair game, including white liberal women, who seem to get the brunt of their ire. (My other half sends me tons of memes. I try not to be insulted, being a white liberal woman myself and being blamed for all the world’s ills.) Democrats and the Left are all for free speech as long as you only want to talk nasty about white people. The difference between cancel culture and consequence culture is whether you’re on the left wanting to “cancel” Jordan Peterson or on the right wanting Candace Owens to face “consequences” for casting aspersions on TPUSA and threatening the 2026 midterms.

Bodily autonomy? The left is all for it as long as we’re talking the right to shoot up drugs or butcher a fetus that outside the body would be an infant or publicly fund “gender affirming care.” The right is all for it as long as it doesn’t involve public access to the morning after pill or the right to smoke marijuana.

Even on the things I do list, the fit isn’t perfect.

The left are individualists when it comes to making sure feelings aren’t hurt and wealth is redistributed even to those who are completely capable of working. The right are collectivists when it comes to “protecting American interests” abroad, which in every case I’ve found means the interests of “American businesses,” most of them American in name only.

And then there are those whose philosophies don’t fit the ↔︎. Take libertarians for example. They are for radical individualism, which means access to drugs and the morning after pill, antagonism toward foreign intervention, and also deregulation. Who will a libertarian vote for in an R vs D race? It’s anyone’s guess. I suppose it would depend on that particular libertarian’s priorities.

But to try to place them on the Right ↔︎ Left spectrum is impossible.

It’s growing increasingly difficult to do the same with conservatives and liberals, which are becoming more distinct from righties and lefties and Republicans and Democrats. You can tell the former because they have a firm set of principles. The latter just sort of shift with the tide and play follow the leader, and grow hysterical if they can’t bully the former into supporting them or, at the least, giving their silent tacit approval and sustaining a “united” front.

In other words, grayscale is deceptive and laughably irrelevant in a world that actually looks like this.

But it’s growing increasingly dangerous to remain in grayscale.

The wire that saves you is the wire that stands out. I dare you to find the right one.

Ah, there it is.

If you reduce everything to black and white . . .

The truth is lost . . .

I’m going to be honest. I don’t have much hope for getting out of the mess we’re in. A democracy requires an educated (in the best sense of the term) and mentally involved public. For so many reasons, we don’t have that.

The only reason I defend democracy to the death is that the other systems were and are worse, far more abusive. But I have no illusions about the way “democracy” is twisted and abused itself, the worst being that we’ve reached a point where calling what we’re living in a democracy is misleading at best and an outright lie at worst.

But we need to make it work and we need to make it more authentically democratic.

And the way to start down that path is to encourage people to break out of grayscale, to do away with false binaries and spectrums, to look for depth.

Oh, I still want to poke fun, and the Trump administration has turned into such a clown show, that won’t be a problem. Even more helpful, the Democrats never gave up on their own circus. The whole thing is a smorgasbord of hypocrisy and buffoonery, and I refuse to limit my diet.

But beyond that, I want to do a lot of “just asking questions,” even if no solid conclusions can be drawn. Because “just asking questions” is the start of giving color and depth to our perspectives.

It doesn’t mean we don’t slip back into grayscale. I do. It doesn’t mean we won’t find ourselves wondering why everyone else can see the hot pink line on the brown grass and we can’t. I do. It doesn’t mean we won’t get frustrated because we can see the hot pink line on the brown dirt. Oh, that one I feel greatly, and have since the WMD debacle of the Bush years.

But in this case, the effort is the thing.

Here’s looking forward to a colorful 2026.

