Oh, you laugh . . .

Just as the Trump administration eased sanctions on Iranian oil (yes, you read that right) because the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was setting off warning alarms for the economy, the Ukrainians on Thursday went and blew up a couple Russian ports that account for 40 percent of their export capacity for that self-same black life blood of modernity. So this week, instead of a second meme, we look to the Germans (we are in a bad state indeed) for a little humor about the whole situation . . .

And away we go . . .

We start with an “international” feline of mystery . . .

Don’t tell Border Patrol. We’ll have a—wait for it—cat-astrophe.

Filing this under . . .

The better article wasn’t in English. Chrome’s translate feature is wonderful.

A Finn used his body piercings to break the Guinness World Record for the heaviest vehicle pulled by his nipples – 1,000 kilograms. The professional circus performer, known as Baron, made his partner sit in a wheelchair to increase her weight on the set of the German television show Die große Show der Weltrekorde, in Munich, reports the Telegraph. He used the piercings in what he described as “the world’s strongest nipples” to pull the cart, breaking the 900-kilogram record set by American Sage Werbock, also known as “The Great Nipple.”

Actually, he’s the Great Nippulini.

But Google translate does its best.

I guess everyone’s got to have something they’re good at, right?

Still . . . ouch.

Speaking of things people are not good at . . .

Colbert joined “LOTR” director Peter Jackson to reveal the news in a video announcement. “I’m pretty happy about it … you know what the books mean to me and what your films mean to me,” the late-night host told Jackson, who led the Oscar-winning team behind the nearly $6 billion original “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies.

Look, we all know that Stephen Colbert writes fantasy for a living . . . just not that kind of fantasy. But it gets worse.

The film is tentatively titled “Shadow of the Past,” according to Deadline. Jackson also gave audiences an update on the next “LOTR” film, due to be released in 2027 – “The Hunt for Gollum” – directed by and starring franchise alum Andy Serkis.

I loved the original LOTR trilogy. I liked the series that expanded the Hobbit prequel.

But for the love of J.R.R. Tolkien . . .

Go to Barnes and Noble and find the fantasy section. I know you may not believe me, but there are other authors who have created other worlds. Hollywood might be inbred to the point of mental retardation but the larger literary world is not . . .

At least not yet.

So pick one of them.

Let Tolkien rest in peace.

Remember, if you’re Gen X, the candy scares at Halloween. Well, I hate to tell you . . .

This is one of those moments where you’d think about moving to a mountain top . . .

Our world has become . . .

Speaking of crazy crimes that boggleth the mind . . .

So you remember this story . . .

Well now we have this . . .

Dayton Webber – who became a champion cornhole player after losing his limbs and nearly dying from a bacterial infection in his infancy – faces murder charges in connection with the death of Bradrick Wells, authorities said on Monday. According to a statement from investigators with the sheriff’s office of Charles county in suburban Washington DC, Webber was driving his car with Wells as his front-seat passenger at about 10.25pm on Sunday when the pair began arguing in view of others who were in the vehicle. Webber, 27, then allegedly shot Wells to death, pulled over in the community of La Plata, and asked the other passengers to help him remove the dead man from the car, the sheriff’s office said. The others refused, got out of the car and fled the scene while Webber drove away with the body of Wells, also 27, the agency added. . . . A couple of hours later, a resident of nearby Charlotte Hall, Maryland, called investigators to report a body in a yard.

Not only did he figure out how to play cornhole so well he won an international championship, but he could drive a car and shoot someone after an argument and dispose of the body—sort of.

I mean . . .

Imagine what he could have become if he’d had all his limbs.

On second thought . . . maybe not.

I don’t talk about it much, but the lines at TSA are unholy because of the partial shutdown, and finally Delta had enough.

Delta Air Lines is suspending its dedicated flight assistance service for members of Congress as airport security lines grow longer amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, according to a statement from the airline. “Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta,” a spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill. “Next to safety, Delta’s no. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.”

Aw, poor babies. Having to actually deal with the consequences of their actions. Such a shame.

Last week we had a lot of deaths.

One of them was Robert Mueller. Now, I was not really in love with Robert Mueller, but . . .

Because the Trumps are all so innocent. Get it? 🙄

Classy. But his supporters loved it.

Is this really a new rule? That we can speak ill of the dead?

All right, my turn . . .

Fact check: it is indeed true that a Jewish rabbi (and also lawyer) owns PornHub.

So Jews, something like .2 percent of the world population, own two of the top websites that exploit women.

I try very hard not to fall down the Candace Owens’ “Jews and sexual exploitation and deviation” rabbit hole, but sometimes . . . wow, it’s hard to know if it’s just smoke or we should be looking for a fire.

Anyway, the short version . . .

All that AIPAC money subsidized by porn going to the holier than thou on the Christian Right . . .

Oh, but it gets better. This week Leonid died very young of cancer.

You know, normally, I’d be sad on principle that a forty-something died of cancer, but if you give $11 million to the organization that runs around screaming anti-semite if anyone dare suggest that killing children is wrong . . .

Speaking of ironic deaths . . .

The bodies of an anarchist couple were found beneath the rubble of a cottage on the outskirts of Rome after they blew themselves up while making a bomb. Police believed Alessandro Mercogliano, 53, and 36-year-old Sara Ardizzone were plotting an attack against a police station and Leonardo, a defence contractor, which made parts for F-35 jets.

Live by the bomb, die by the bomb, I guess.

If you ever wonder how bad the midterms will be, wonder no more.

Mar-a-Lago will now be represented by a trio of Democrats across the Florida state House, Senate and US House.

Yes, it’s that bad.

Of course, what’s interesting is that she took the James Talarico approach . . .

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett just after polls closed, Gregory said Trump was not a factor when it came to her campaign, saying she focused on Maples and “issues that matter most to Florida families.” “Everyone is feeling that affordability crisis and the last thing that Florida families needed when they’re struggling is $4 gas,” Gregory said.

Of course, that last is all Trump. So you don’t really have to name him, now do you?

In even more bad news for Trump . . .

At a high-stakes hearing on March 3, the prosecutor, George A. Massucco-LaTaif, was asked, “What evidence is there of fraud or criminal misconduct in relation to the renovations?”

Wait for it . . .

“We do not know at this time,” Massucco-LaTaif responded, according to a now-unsealed transcript of the court proceedings. “However, there are 1.2 billion reasons for us to look into it.”

We have a trillion dollar defense budget for a Pentagon that hasn’t passed an audit in eight years.

Just saying, this seems pretty selective for not being a politically motivated prosecution (pinky swears).

And what does all that money buy us?

Sigh.

“Together, we are taking decisive action to confront narco-terrorists who have long inflicted terror, violence, and corruption on citizens throughout the hemisphere,” the statement read. Three days later, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for public affairs Sean Parnell posted a video of another operation that showed a bombing and the decimated remains of a structure. Parnell claimed in his post that “at the request of Ecuador,” the U.S. “executed targeted action.”

Except that the US denies it actually was part of the bombing of Bessie and her friends.

U.S. officials who spoke to The Times claimed that the U.S. military deployed a helicopter to help with the operation, but that U.S. military personnel were not directly a part of the bombing.

Why all this denial?

But a new report from The New York Times claims that this site was, in reality, a cattle and dairy farm.

You know how I know it was really just a dairy? No one wants to take credit.

Sad that that is the biggest clue.

Speaking of wars, or pillow fights with bombs as we have going on in Iran.

“They” could just as well be listening in Trump’s PR team. “I don’t want it.”

But, anyway, nice to know we’re winning, right?

Yup, we’re winning so much we’re raising the recruitment age and no longer care about MaryJane use.

So much damn winning.

And to that end . . .

After the press refused to sign a pledge that said they would be full-on propagandists for the Trump regime rather than just propagandists for war in general, Pistol Pete decided to take another tact.

“Correspondents Corridor” shut The Pentagon closed the area known as “the Correspondents’ Corridor” with immediate effect. The Defense Department determined following an assessment “that unescorted access to the Pentagon cannot be responsibly maintained without the ability to screen credential holders for security risks,” Parnell said.

No more unguarded moments where some reporter finds out that thousands of troops are going to be under fire on Saturday morning as Trump claims the war is coming to an end so his friends can make billions more on oil futures.

Pentagon to move press to new annex A “new press workspace will be established in an annex facility outside the Pentagon and will be available when ready,” per the memo. The Pentagon said it would notify all Pentagon Facility Access Credential holders when the new workspace is operational.

Wonder how long they can drag that one out?

New “escorted access only” rule All journalists will be required an “escort by authorized Department personnel” to access the Pentagon per Parnell’s statement. “Credential holders will continue to have access to the Pentagon for scheduled press briefings, press conferences, and interviews arranged through public affairs offices.”

I know what you’re saying: “But, Lillia, we’re in a pillow fight with bombs!”

To which I say, that’s the moment we need the most transparency.

And we need transparency because our Secretary of Pillow Fights with Bombs has all the self-awareness of a rock.

So Iran is a country that uses all its money to build its military rather than take care of its people.

Can we think of any other country that does that, Petey boy?

Yeah, didn’t think so.

Speaking of death, and adding in miracles, it was a miracle that the only people killed in this . . . were the pilots.

Maybe if we went out into the streets, someone would come to liberate us.

I mean really liberate us, not Liberate™ us the way our military and government do other countries.

To add insult to injury, we’re living through a historically unserious presidency . . .

Yes, Kash Patel had a pair of Nike shoes specially made for him.

Kash Patel's visit to an FBI training session with UFC fighters . . .

Okay, we have to stop here.

UFC fighters training the FBI?

Really?

That’s where we are now?

Anyway, onward . . .

was intended to project strength and forward-thinking leadership. However, it rapidly became a social media spectacle focused on his footwear selection. The FBI director showed up to the two-day Quantico seminar in a pair of customized Nike sneakers that instantly attracted scrutiny and disapproval. The black, white, and yellow shoes incorporated both personal touches and official symbols, including the number “9” signifying Patel as the bureau’s ninth director, a yellow Punisher skull, and his signature “K$H” logo, according to ProPublica reporter William Turton. The heels also bore the FBI motto: “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.” Combined with a black UFC cap and a UFC-FBI hoodie, the ensemble was decidedly bold.

Well, it definitely made a statement.

Even if that statement was “I’m a low IQ moron with all the maturity of an overly indulged middle schooler, and they put me in charge of the FBI. What could go wrong?”

But there you have it.

By the way, Nike immediately disavowed all knowledge of the shoe.

And that brings us to our last story . . .

“Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility,” Trump said at the summit, according to a White House press release shared March 25. “Since our environment is designed for people, humanoid systems are uniquely suited to navigate and operate within our world.”

That doesn’t sound menacing at all.

NBC News put it this way . . .

So we’re going to replace teachers with robots.

And what are all the humans supposed to do?

But if we’re replacing people . . .

. . . with robots . . .

I know exactly where to start.

Think anyone would notice if we just switched them all out?

You’re right.

The government would be more efficient.

We’d have to make them glitch a little.

So if we wake up tomorrow morning and there aren’t American troops being killed somewhere in or around Iran, I’ll be grateful.

Ken Klippenstein seems to think this is all a big head-fake . . .

The Pentagon is trying to scare them.

Well, the Pentagon missed its target (sadly not the first time). The Iranians seem anything but scared.

The Americans however . . . I can’t speak for them all but I’m wavering between terrified and pissed as hell.

Moving on, it’s been a bad week for Hollywood.

We lost Chuck Norris actually the week before last, but the announcement came after I had already sent out the newsletter.

He lived to a ripe old age and had a full life. (That’s not true of everyone we lost.) I grew up on Walker Texas Ranger, every week, so a piece of my youth went with him.

But pieces of childhood gone was a theme . . .

Nicholas Brendon, better known as Xander from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away.

As did Carrie Anne Fleming, who played Bobby’s wife on Supernatural.

When you’re fifty, those hit home.

I don’t know how the YouTube algorithm works, but it started including these “shorts” into my feed and they’re a hoot. The people who feature in them are not “righties.” They just have a really great sense of humor about the pretentious nature of a certain group of people. Enjoy, and look them up.

Have the best weekend.