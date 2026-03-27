And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
19h

Bombing dairies - because you can't trust cows, the scheming bitches. Especially that one who keeps looking at you like she's planning something...

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
RoBo633's avatar
RoBo633
20h

Kim Iversen, Darryl Cooper, and a Baptist minister, are the only ones who I have heard reporting the P*rn hub/ rabbi -Only fans / aipac connection. Makes me wonder what kind of attention the media would give to a Christian ministry owning such a side business?

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
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