Vine was knocked from his bike when two large kangaroos bounced onto the road on a high-speed section with about 96 kilometers (61 miles) left in the undulating 169.8-kilometer (105-mile) stage through the hills around Adelaide. Three riders — Menno Huising, Lucas Stevenson and Alberto Dainese — were forced to quit the race and the kangaroo also was injured. . . .

Aw, poor baby. (I have less sympathy for the bicyclists. If you’re going thirty miles an hour on eighteen pounds of carbon fiber, you’re asking for trouble. The kangaroo just wanted to get across the road.)

“Everyone asks me what’s the most dangerous thing in Australia and I always tell them it’s kangaroos,” said Vine, who won his home race for the second time in three years. “They wait and they hide in the bushes until you can’t stop and they jump out in front of you. Point proven today. “Two of them blasted through the peloton when we were doing probably 50 kph (30 mph) and one of them stopped and went left, right, left right, left right and I ended up hitting its backside.”

How inconsiderate of a kangaroo not to respect the holy cohesion of the peloton.

Just think of the story this kangaroo will tell his grandkids: “There Jerry and I were, just trying to make it to brunch, and this herd of flightless birds comes blasting down this path. Now usually birds know how to get out of the way, but not these. And, dag-gum, if one of them didn’t hit me in the ass and break my hip.”

Sports and wild animals don’t go well together, especially when you’re vying for the Darwin Awards . . .

Footage shows a woman, who reportedly edged as close as 10 feet to the leopard, lying motionless in the snow as the predator hovered nearby after the mauling. Witnesses then appeared to help guide her away as blood poured from her face. Local reports noted that the woman miraculously survived partly because her helmet helped prevent more serious harm.

No, I think she survived because the snow leopard was annoyed rather than set on killing her.

Authorities previously issued warnings after multiple people reported animal sightings near the hotel the day before, according to Jam Press. The leopard was believed to be lingering around the area due to a lack of food.

And it was hungry.

It’s amazing humans have made it so long.

The climbers recognized the significance of their find because the grooves in the rock face on Monte Cònero overlooking the Adriatic Sea reminded them of others that had made headlines earlier that year. Those grooves had been found in another part of the same regional park and were attributed to a Cretaceous marine reptile pressing its paddles into the seafloor. . . . The only vertebrates big enough to make these tracks in the Late Cretaceous were marine reptiles such as sea turtles, plesiosaurs and mosasaurs. The latter two are believed to have been largely solitary, but, if ancient sea turtle behavior mirrored that of some of today’s species, the researchers said, then it is possible they may have foraged near shore or left the water to lay their eggs. Whatever brought them together, an earthquake caused them all to flee at once, the team suggested in the study, forcing some of the turtles to swim in the water above toward the open sea, and others to scurry away closer to the deeper seafloor. The impending underwater avalanche propelled them even further out of the way.

See, if you wait long enough, everything comes to light.

Except the Epstein files.

And still far less disgusting and dangerous than the sewage that spews every day from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and First Street SE.

Seems Pizza Hut and Papa Johns are in big financial trouble and Papa Johns is going to try to help their situation by bringing back the Pan Pizza.

“The pandemic burned people out on so much pizza to a degree,” said Robert Byrne, senior director of consumer research for Technomic. In its place, customers, especially younger eaters, are turning to “interesting” cuisines, like fried chicken or specialty drinks.

In what universe is “fried chicken” an “interesting” cuisine?

Are Millennials and Zoomers really that deprived?

The men finally got a fashion show!

And they made them wear dresses?

These men will do anything for money, won’t they?

Honestly, have you ever seen anyone in the real world who wasn’t mentally disturbed or trying to escape from his mistress’s spouse when he came home early put on an outfit like this?

Of course, men in skirts isn’t actually a new thing.

It takes a real man to wear a kilt.

I’ve decided the whole point of “high fashion” is to make people with more money than sense pay a king’s ransom so the peons can have something to laugh at.

Michelle Obama was in the news this week, going on the Call Your Daddy podcast complaining about how the only thing the press saw was her clothing, not her intellect or her stunning personality.

What is she making the podcast rounds for? Well, to promote her new book, which is called . . .

Beautifully illustrated with more than 200 photographs, including never-before-seen images, The Look is a stunning journey through Michelle Obama’s style evolution, in her own words for the first time.

I ask again: Can you actually overdose on irony?

Why it matters: Like few other Republicans, Hawley has begun to show a willingness to break with the White House on issues ranging from abortion to presidential war powers. It’s a stunning turnabout for the senator, who objected to certifying Trump’s 2020 election defeat and was famously pictured raising his fist in solidarity with Jan. 6 rioters before they launched their assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“Hawley has turned out to be a major disappointment as of late,” said Alex Bruesewitz, a prominent pro-Trump social media influencer.

Nah, Hawley just decided that he wasn’t going to throw himself on his own sword for the man who would backstab him at a moment’s notice.

You have to give him credit for being that intelligent.

We had Trump accounts, Trump coins, the Trump bank card, the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Center . . . and now we can add a new one to the list.

Driving the news: In response to the Transportation Department's call for bids to reimagine Dulles "at the speed of Trump," the agency has received 21 submissions. The vibe — stated outright in some proposals — is very much Make Dulles Great Again.

And the way to get the bid? Well . . .

Zoom in: The Donald J. Trump Terminal idea comes from Zaha Hadid Architects. The curvy building would overshadow the Saarinen terminal, replacing the surface parking lot and cutting down the walk from the Metro station to the airport entrance.

Then there are the “people movers.” From the Washington Post . . .

How to save the much derided people movers at Dulles International Airport? Rebrand them as “Direct Jet Transports.” Or, for short, “DJTs.” That’s one of the proposals submitted for improving Dulles after President Donald Trump called the airport “a great building and a bad airport,” in December. And it’s received support from Susan Saarinen, daughter of Eero Saarinen, who designed Dulles and the wheeled conveyances that have served the airport since it opened in 1962. “It’s a name that fits,” Susan Saarinen said in an interview, laughing. “Mr. Trump would like to name the airport after him, because he likes his name I guess, and he likes to name things. And if a DJT happens to work for that, it works for me.”

What’s the over and under on some simp, or even Trump himself, proposing we name the whole country after the Great Cheeto in Chief before he’s out of office?

The United Cheetos of America has a nice ring to it.

Though we might have to buy the rights from Frito-Lay.

We have a very serious government . . .

Homeland Security officials have urged disaster response staff at the Federal Emergency Management Agency to avoid using the word “ice” in public messaging about the massive winter storm barreling toward much of the United States, according to two sources familiar with the directive. The concern is that the word could spark confusion or online mockery, given the ongoing controversy surrounding US Immigration and Customs Enforcement — also known as “ICE.”

So let me see if I understand. Trump has so degraded the institution ICE that when a once-in-a-century storm hits the southeast and east of the country, FEMA is not allowed to use the three letter word for frozen water because it might “spark . . . online mockery.”

Seems reasonable . . .

And you thought the “wokies” were nucking futs.

Speaking of ICE, let’s check in shall we . . .

I know, at first glance it might seem extreme, but tape recording is violence, my friends, as are words . . .

Wait. I’ve heard that before?

Can’t think where. I’m sure it’ll come to me eventually.

You know, I’ll tell Bovino what I’d tell anyone else: if the shoe fits, wear it.

You see, I’m starting to think we need a height limit in government. Dr. Fauci, this jackass . . . what is it with short men. (Notice that he’s carrying a freaking gas canister in what amounts to a conversation in a Minneapolis airport parking lot.)

After the second shooting, he was sent packing, at least from Minnesota.

And right-wing TwiX was furious.

You know what is more stupid than suggesting you can insurrect with water bottles and flags . . .

It’s a color revolution and insurgency because Trump demoted Midget Mussolini.

I just can’t with these people anymore.

So words are violence, unless they come from these people, I guess.

Just in case you didn’t catch that, someone with “Police” across the front of his uniform casually suggested he’d “silence” the person if they yelled at them.

I suppose this is what happens when you tell men with a thug mentality that they have “absolute” immunity, eh, JD?

You see, JD, the time to qualify what you actually mean is before anyone gets killed.

And given that JD and I differ on the meaning of “absolute,” I think we probably differ on the meaning of “wrongdoing.”

Yes, if you didn’t catch it from the statement above and you haven’t turned on the news in a week, a second US citizen has been killed by immigration enforcers (this time CBP and not ICE) in Minneapolis. He was legally carrying a gun at the time. He never pulled it out (that is no longer a claim anyone tries to make given the videos). He simply had it on his person.

And an interesting About-Face! has occurred: To whit, Republicans and Righties no longer think much of the Second Amendment.

You see, the Right now forgets that the First Amendment isn’t there so you can say things that the powerful want to hear.

And they now think the Second Amendment was written so you could go rabbit hunting . . .

And the media has now discovered the 2A, and guns are no longer scary but a right.

I wonder how the NRA feels about this . . .

And then there’s Secretary Real Housewives of South Dakota herself . . .

So suddenly guns really do kill people and make situations “violent” all on their own.

But we’ll finish off with our old friend from the “Christian” right . . .

Ouch. The Internet is forever, Mr. Walsh. I won’t say I want Mr. Walsh to go to hell, but the price for this level of hypocrisy should be a few hundred years in purgatory watching The View and Rachel Maddow.

It’s so very hard to keep track of what I’m supposed to think these days, so I go to the experts.

Yes, it’s snark. No, I don’t agree with everything in it, but I grow uber-weary of this whole “we must obey masked state-sanctioned thugs or we deserve death” line of Reasoning™. So there you go.

Oh, by the way, the Republicans have now learned those dreaded two words: “high capacity.” They’ve also learned that guns by themselves just sitting there are truly dangerous, if they’re held by someone of opposing political persuasion of course.

Let’s see if we can find someone to ratchet the hysteria up to an eleven . .

He had two magazines for a very common type of handgun. And as for “optics”? He had a thing that made a red dot.

“Military-style armed” . . . huh? Only if said military is guarding a base in Alaska and keeping it safe from polar bears.

But if that is military armed, what the f—k is this?

CNN noted a further hypocrisy . . .

Walsh noted that the Trump administration’s rhetoric toward Pretti is out of step with its opposition to state firearms regulations. Just last week, the Justice Department urged the Supreme Court to strike down a Hawaii law that bans people from carrying guns onto private property without the explicit approval of the property owner, arguing it trampled on Second Amendment rights.

Gun owners’ rights groups pushed back, because at least they are intelligent enough to see where this is heading (or self-interested enough, but at this point I don’t care—I’ll take all the help I can get on the cause of consistency).

“This is completely incorrect on Minnesota law. There is no prohibition on a permit holder carrying a firearm, loaded, with multiple magazines at a protest or rally in Minnesota,” the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus wrote on X in response to Patel’s comments.

But of course in all this, it’s not lost on me that suddenly, CNN itsef cares about the Second Amendment.

I’ll just add it to the list of the Many Hypocrisies.

It’s a very tricky world when you have politics but not principles.

But then again, the protestors are very, very dangerous, and you need no more evidence than the final story of the week . . .

We were standing inside Smitten Kitten like lunatics planning the world’s dumbest coup. The place glowed like a queer cathedral built by horny anarchists. Purple light everywhere. Shelves of lubricated possibility. Staff who had absolutely seen some shit in their lives, but not this specific flavor of organized insanity. We explained, that we were bulk-buying dozens of dildos because we intended to psychologically dismantle a federal law enforcement agency at a hotel protest. Nobody flinched. Nobody laughed nervously. Nobody asked, “Are you okay?” They just nodded like hardened revolutionaries and said, “Okay, how many?”

Say what you want about young people, but these understand that humor is sometimes the most effective form of ridicule.

Then Arianne turned to the camera, radiant and feral, and said the words that permanently altered the course of protest history: “I’m going to hand out big dicks to little-dick ICE agents.”

Hey, I’m with Dame Judi Dench here . . .

The Geneva Convention disintegrated. The Founding Fathers wept. Somewhere, a federal HR manager clutched their chest and whispered, “No. Not like this.” We walked out of Smitten Kitten carrying a box of dildos like it was radioactive plutonium wrapped in hope. The neon sign behind us glowed like it had just joined the rebellion. Arianne cradled that box like a newborn baby destined to grow up and ruin someone’s career. Chance kept filming. Matt looked like a proud dad. I felt like I had accidentally joined a cult that only worshipped humiliation.

And they went here or something like here on another night . . .

Yes, challenging authoritarianism might make you sleepy in class. Who knew?

I’m not going to pretend this isn’t all ridiculous, but at least students with dildos are ridiculous without reminding me of the Third Reich.

The first dildo flew through the air like a rubber prophecy and skidded to a stop directly at the boots of a state trooper. And that’s when the United States government lost its entire fucking mind. Before anyone could even laugh properly, before a second dildo could achieve liftoff, before reality had time to process the absurdity of what had just happened, the cops panicked like Victorian men seeing an ankle. Tear gas. Pepper balls. Instant chaos. The very first rubber dick to touch government-issued leather boots triggered a full-blown chemical weapons response. That is not metaphor. That is not exaggeration. That is a literal sentence that happened in America in 2026. . . . The cops stood there, choking us, shooting pepper balls at people holding noise makers and rubber penises, desperately trying to reassert dominance over pieces of silicone that had emotionally defeated them in under sixty seconds. They couldn’t pick them up. They couldn’t leave them there. They couldn’t kick them away without becoming a meme. So they did what every insecure authoritarian does when confronted with humiliation. They escalated.

To cut a long story short . . .

I stood there, half-blind, lungs on fire, thinking: We just got tear-gassed over a dildo. Not a brick. Not a Molotov. Not a weapon. A rubber dick. That is how fragile federal masculinity is in 2026.

I know, it’s not the Boston Tea Party. More like the Minneapolis Members Only Club.

But if you can’t take students tossing rubber dicks at you, maybe you need to get out of law enforcement.

Fragile men make for hard times.

As we’re finding out.

Humor might not save us, but at least we’ll all go down laughing.

So next week is going to be . . . interesting. I went for a routine mammogram, and long story short, I’m scheduled for a biopsy next week on a tiny little cluster of calcifications. Odds are really good, it’s nothing, and even if it is something, it is caught early enough, I’ll be fine in the end. But I am a worrier of Olympic-level ability, and I don’t know if keeping track of the antics of the world will distract from that or exacerbate it. So we’re going to play it by ear.

To close out this week, I have two videos, neither of them funny (haven’t we had enough fun already?), but both a reminder that we should never lose our humanity (I’m a work in progress on that—I’ll be honest.)

Followed by . . .

Have the best weekend!