And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
3h

Wow! Turns out, "the rest of the story" is vital in trying to understand this situation. And congrats to you, Lillia, for digging deeper than 99.99% (more 9's?) of our so-called journalists!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
Timothy Andrew Staples/pop122's avatar
Timothy Andrew Staples/pop122
1h

I noticed right away that this crash was unusual, even for non-American drivers. I said to my wife at the time that who was at fault wasn't clear at all.

But what I noticed most was the lack of any sense in the press coverage.

Thanks for investigating, Lillia. One thing you and hubby might have missed: there's a guardrail down the center median. Where was Singh planning to go? The wrong way on what was essentially a one-way road?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture