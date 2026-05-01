I don’t think coffe makes me friendly. I think it just makes me non-violent.

I need more.

And speaking of violence . . .

Marie Dontoinette . . . going to the ball.

You know how you can tell it’s Friday morning . . .

We’re always going to have peace, until the markets close, and then . . . oops.

Treason is an overused word . . . but we’re getting damn close.

Anyway . . . here we go on a "For Funk’s Sake, CNN, have some dignity” Friday morning . . .

Former Vice President Al Gore warned a Hollywood audience Thursday that a Gulf Stream collapse could occur within 25 years, remarks that came 20 years after his climate documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” drew criticism for predictions that did not bear out.

And if the Gulf Stream collapses?

“That movie that I mentioned, ’The Day After’ . . .

He means “The Day After Tomorrow,” but give the guy a break. He’s old . . . and desperate.

. . . about the Gulf Stream shutting down, well, this morning in one of the English newspapers is a whole big article summarizing the recent dire warnings of the scientists who found yet more confirmatory information that this is a very real threat within the next 25 years,” Mr. Gore said, according to Breitbart. Mr. Whitford raised a more compressed timeline, suggesting that a Gulf Stream collapse could put the world “in an ice age in, like, 10 years.” Mr. Gore pushed back, saying such a scenario would unfold more slowly, while acknowledging the consequences would be severe. “It would be bad. It would be very bad and would be bad on a scale that is beyond our, anything we can compare it to today,” Mr. Gore said, according to Breitbart.

Two things: (1) Got to give the man marks for tenacity. Most people would have hung their heads in shame and drifted gratefully away into obscurity after being made such a fool of, but not Al Gore. Since the world isn’t heating up and turning into a desert wasteland, he’s going to predict ice now.

And (2) we have to go another twenty-five years without blowing up the world with nuclear weapons. That’s looking less and less likely.

So I take back (1). He’s making a safe bet no one will be around to call him on it all.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — About three in 10 Americans, 31%, expect driverless cars to be commonly used in the U.S. within five years, up from 19% in 2018; but fewer, a steady 19%, say they would personally own or lease one.

Yeah, that’s because we were promised flying cars, not driverless cars.

At the same time, the already small share viewing fully driverless vehicles as the safest option on U.S. roads has edged down from 18% in 2018 to 13% now.

Because if there’s one thing we all know: to err is human, but to really mess things up, you need a computer.

I know you think I spend a lot of time on Friday posts, but really I just watch a few good sources. Tucker Carlson’s morning newsletter is one of them. It had this nugget on Tuesday . . .

A Cape Cod seafood company has donated a rare two-colored lobster to a science center, sparing the critter from the kettle because of its remarkable coloration. The lobster found is the typical brown color on one side and bright orange on the other, and the two-toned pattern goes all the way from its head to its tail.

I bet all the other lobsters laughed at him for being such a freak . . . until now.

Amen, sister.

From the crime pages . . .

The gunman initially opened fire at the social security office, wounding an employee, police said.

Well, that’s one way to get their attention.

Police officers who arrived at the scene treated the man, but the gunman fled the scene.

“Fled the scene”?

He’s eighty-nine! His “fleeing” days should be long gone.

I’m not sure whether to be horrified or impressed.

Oh, why choose? I’ll be both.

Women have broken the glass floor . . . or something like that . . .

Daily Mail wouldn’t let me past the paywall, so this is from another outlet.

In the filing, 37-year-old Lorna Hajdini is accused of coercing the married man into “non-consensual and humiliating sex acts” for months, even though he pleaded with her to stop. Hajdini is an executive director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division. The anonymous accuser says Hajdini admitted to drugging him with the date rape drug “roofies” on multiple occasions, reducing him to tears while she performed a sex act on him despite him saying no.

The feminist revolution is complete!

What’s in a name . . .

The man who might testify against ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is known as . . .

Okay, Venezuela’s spy chief, it has to be something good, right?

The Axman. The Spook. The Ghost Pepper. The Reaper. The Shadow.

Am I close?

is known as “el Pollo,” or “the Chicken.”

Ah.

Poor man. No wonder he was the chief. There was no blending into a crowd.

Oh, let’s play a round of “find the difference”

Driving the news: The indictment, filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina, charges Comey with making threats against the president and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. The indictment alleges that “a reasonable recipient who is familiar with the circumstances would interpret” the seashells arranged in the “86 47“ pattern “as a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the President of the United States.”

Look, James Comey is a ridiculous figure, but seriously? Arranging seashells and putting the photo up on social media is a “serious expression of intent to do harm.”

How? Is he going to take those seashells and pelt the president with them?

Hey, someone want to check into the statute of limitations for threatening a president . . .

Meanwhile I was reliably informed that this was not actually suggesting genocide because it was just words . . . or a negotiating tactic.

Even though he actually has his hand on the figurative nuclear button.

And this is why we can’t have nice things.

Okay, let’s play another round of “spot the difference.”

Michael Knowles posted this a long time ago, and I just caught it because YouTube’s algorithm sent me a Sam Seder video, in which Sam Seder made fun of it. Justifiably.

The nominal political left and the nominal political right in this country are equally as horrifying in their addiction to hysteria.

If you don’t want to watch the whole thing, here is the Sesame street segment that had Knowles, a Catholic, outraged.

Now keep in mind the clip above while you listen to this . . .

The man “taught” Elmo three words of Arabic. Three!

And Arabic is not only spoken by Muslims. I don’t think Knowles actually knows that.

Arabs can be anything religiously: Christian, Sikh, even gasp Jewish.

So the idea that teaching someone the word “habibi” (a very fun word by the way) is going to make them an agent of Hamas is insulting in the level of ignorance it displays.

And I disagree. I would suggest Spanish or Chinese. That’s my practical advice. Spanish so you know what the people in the next booth are saying about you, and Chinese because they’ll soon rule the world.

But it’s this next part . . .

Okay, Michael, I’ll see your fixation with Arabs not identifying as whites because they want to be victims, and I’ll raise you a Ben Shapiro . . .

Hoisted with their own petard.

Love that phrase.

Speaking of “victims” . . .

Eh, the Democrats aren’t in power, so there’s no point really in picking on them. But every now and then they show up on my radar.

Just to clarify, Jasmine Crockett is owned by her donors, so she has jack shit for power.

She sold her soul and plays up the ghetto because she has no respect for herself, her voters, or other black people.

And that’s why people lack respect for her, not because she’s a black woman.

Thank God she lost the race for the Texas Senate seat and is out.

This week a year old clip resurfaced of another of the 535 (minus a couple good ones) most powerful intolerable people in the world . . .

Tell me you’re just a tool who doesn’t write your own statements without telling me you’re a tool who doesn’t write your own statements.

Speaking of the 535 (minus a few good ones) intolerable people, from the freaking Times of Israel . . .

You know, I don’t care if Hasan Piker (who I know by name but not much else) or Candace Owens are in fact and deed both raging anti-semites. I don’t care if they tattoo themselves in swastikas and post “Hitler warned you” all over their Twitter feeds. I don’t care if a quarter of the country hangs fixed on their every word.

This is not your job. We do not pay you to worry about podcasters.

We especially do not pay you to worry about podcasters who criticize other countries, especially as you would never do this for a podcast criticizing this country, or . . . and you can correct me . . . any other ethnic group.

We pay you to worry about things like, I don’t know, not renewing FISA so we can get some of our rights back.

We all saw that coming.

It is not possible to hate these people enough.

It’s not.

Two headlines . . .

I wouldn’t have caught that one without Meaning in History’s Mark Wuack.

Speaking of “impulsive decisions,” how’s that war going . . .

Meanwhile, Hegseth showed up in front of the House Armed Services Committee.

No, we got the point just fine, despite your best efforts.

As for Iran . . .

Wait, I thought Iran was an island we could just surround.

Oh, I’m confusing that with Cuba, the other country we’re picking on for no reason.

Meanwhile, the Iran Military Media has not lost its sense of humor . . .

Oh, ouch.

And the practical effect of all this . . .

Food is only part of it. Everything is going to go up, because everything is “shipped.”

Actually, I disagree with Ro Khanna. It’s the apathy.

So show of hands here, how much would you be willing to pay to keep Iran from getting the nuclear bomb that Trump said he prevented them from getting back in June of last year?

Because here’s where I am: if the US government said it would cost every American a single cent to keep Iran from having a nuclear weapon, and if I found a penny in a parking lot . . . I’d save that penny.

They’re collectors’ items, man. Don’t be silly.

However, I’d say the same thing if I found a nickel and the US Treasury offered me four collector pennies as change.

But you know who the biggest adversary of the US military success is at this point?

Yup, the biggest threat is . . . Congress, well, Democrat Congress and a few Republicans with spines.

Why? Because they create a “defeatist attitude” . . .

Cloud the minds of the American people?

We’d have to be listening to them first.

And our minds are quite clear.

Though you do have to worry if someone starts suggesting it’s only two weeks before Blumenthal gets a nuclear vest to wear in to Walmart.

But you can’t blame Pete. He was having a bad week . . .

Two senior administration officials told us that the vice president has queried the accuracy of the information the Pentagon has provided about the war. He has also expressed his concerns about the availability of certain missile systems in discussions with President Trump, several people familiar with the situation told us.

I know, “people familiar with the situation,” could be the janitor.

But this one, I believe.

JD Vance is a spineless simp, but not an idiot.

He knows which way the wind is blowing.

The fallout from the WHCD alleged assassination attempt continues, with this little tidbit emerging Wednesday morning.

So just in case you need it worded another way, the lone wounded Secret Service agent was shot by . . . wait for it . . . another Secret Service agent.

Yup.

Enter AG Ken, who is starting to make AG Barbie look competent . . .

He’d not be surprised if the gunman shot the Secret Service agent.

Isn’t that supposed to be “I’d be surprised if the gunman did not shoot the Secret Service agent because, gosh, how incompetent would that make these men”?

You know, sometimes I think I want these things to be hoaxes because if this story is real, we’re in an awful lot of trouble as a country.

But luckily for me, it has a lot of hoax-esque features.

I’m avid 2A. I can still laugh. Man’s still got a point.

Or if you want something a little more friendly to the “right,” JP Sears . . .

Erika Kirk, the “traveling widow,” made some hay while the sun shone . . .

A new headline? Every morning?

Well, let’s ask Google, shall we?

So she lied about that. I decided to ask Claude a burning question that I had . . .

Ah, the honesty of AI.

And speaking of “selling” things . . .

Pro tip: If you don’t want your TwiX notifications flooded, do not ask why this is an “incredible photo.”

Especially don’t suggest that you’re not impressed by a bunch of men looking at a nude.

Or do . . . some people have fun kicking hornets nests.

I lost track of “But he survived his third assassination attempt. They’re all alive! How depraved are you to suggest that the man with three wives who couldn’t stay faithful to any one of them is a pervert!”

Yeah, because the “assassin” was an idiot and because the photo (if not the “attempt” itself) is clearly staged, and they’re just looking at a phone which could have anything on it.

But about this “why do they keep trying to kill my president 😭” BS, let me give you a list of people who are more in danger than Trump was at the WHCD?

All right here we go (chronological order, coming forward) . . .

Someone standing between Bill Clinton and an intern.

Someone standing between Hillary Clinton and her image.

Someone hunting with Dick Cheney.

Anyone who took the vaccine produced by “Operation Warp Speed.”

Israeli hostages in Gaza hoping for help from the IDF.

Literally anyone interacting with ICE.

Schoolgirls in Iran from the US military’s attempts to liberate them.

Anyone in the Middle East under Hegseth’s command.

The secret service from each other (see above story).

Trump himself in his own bathtub.

Me from blowing out a blood vessel having to hear about how “brave” these yahoos were.

Okay, I’m done.

The media got in on the act . . .

Dignitaries? None of these people have any dignity at all.

And trauma?

Some of the attendees didn’t even hear the shots.

Does this look like a traumatized crowd to you?

Afterward, a reporter caught up with Dana White . . .

I think Mr. White knows a show when he sees one.

Our old friend Mr. Potato is back . . .

Yeah, these people look really, really traumatized.

The disconnect between what is being said and what is going on . . .

Was no one actually watching the screen to shout at the camera person “move off the klepto and the selfie-takers; we have a narrative to push”?

You know, I really can’t root for the media or Trump, so I’ll just sit back and enjoy the show.

Notice how he does not deny being a traitor.

Speaking of Jimmies . . . that being Jimmy Fallon above . . .

Jimmy Kimmel became a target afterward.

Why?

Well, this joke told two days (?) before the incident at the WHCD . . .

He says it was about Melania, who is younger than Kimmel, marrying Trump, who is nearing eighty, and anticipating her freedom.

Trump of course did his thing and the MAGA cult lapped it up . . .

Even Melania got in on the act . . .

And what community would that be, Melania? Because you sure don’t live in my neighborhood.

I honestly don’t think that people who don’t agree with Jimmy Kimmel sit and watch him.

And this is very much a freedom of speech issue.

But as with so many things, round and round we go . . .

Where we stop, no one knows . . .

And so it goes.

Sorry it’s such limited subject Friday. That happens.

The problem with getting older, I’ve found, is that at some point the people who defined your youth begin passing away.

Coe - a divisive figure for his use of racial slurs in his material and fondness for displaying the Confederate flag - had been in an intensive care unit when he died, Page Six reported.

He wasn’t divisive. He was of his age. Maybe we could learn to remember the difference.

The musician was known for songs including 1975’s You Never Even Called Me by My Name, 1976’s Longhaired Redneck, 1983’s The Ride and 1984’s Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile.

That’s better.

An in tribute, one of my favorites and the perfect country western song . . .

And because we all need some levity, I present to you America in the 2020s. I have watched this so many times. It’s almost too perfect to be real. 🤨

Have the best weekend. I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a match made in heaven.