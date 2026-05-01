And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Rebel Rooster's avatar
Rebel Rooster
13h

The Comey indictment looks like more political theater. The guy lied to congress but the best the DOJ can do is exaggerate a photo of seashells? I'm sure if the DOJ dug a little deeper they'd find some overdue library books he didn't return.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
17h

Gonna send your brain to the museum as an exhibit on how much damage too much critical thinking can do. I don’t see us getting out of this crazy while the only option is the Uniparty. Looks like Massie is the only good man in DC. My guess is it continued to deteriorate (eg continued funding to Ukraine, Israel; trillions more in debt, hostility to Iran, etc).

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