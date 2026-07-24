Hunter’s still around.

Or . . .

And away we go . . .

I’m not a big fan of some Japanese inventions, like sushi, but this . . .

This I could get behind. Especially the last couple weeks.

Elsewhere in Asia . . .

Yes, robots will finally replace humans at everything.

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an appeal from an Alaskan bush pilot whose plane was seized by authorities after they discovered it was bound for a remote, dry village with beer on board. The appeal from the 82-year-old pilot, Kenneth Jouppi, could have national implications if the 6-3 conservative court limits the ability of state and local governments to rely on asset forfeiture. Jouppi claims that the taking of his $95,000 Cessna for what amounted to a six-pack of beer violated the 8th Amendment’s bar on excessive fines.

Not only did it violate the bar on excessive fines, flying a six-pack of beer into a dry village in Alaska . . .

He was a damn hero.

Especially in these times.

Israel’s ambassador to America Mike Huckabee opened his mouth again . . .

Never mind that this is actually Chuck Schumer . . .

But he doesn’t care about Israel at all.

His sin is he won’t call Mamdani an anti-semite, not that he doesn’t choose Israel over the US whenever possible.

So what did Mamdani do that was so bad, I mean other than be Mamdani?

As part of the many things he promised, he promised to arrest Bibi. He found out he couldn’t (or always knew he couldn’t—he doesn’t seem dumb).

I know, you, however, were all worried that Bibi was in danger of landing in a New York City jail.

But you can rest easy.

We still value the right of other nations leaders’ autonomy, even when they do things we don’t like.

See?

Anyway, just to “translate” Mike’s little tirade: “Vote for Republicans because we’ll call even our own anti-semites over opposition to Israel while insulting the entire Jewish population along the way by assuming they’re all as an entire group for dropping bombs on little kids and ethnically cleansing the land around them so they can create a Zionist paradise.”

But there is one Democrat that is not afraid to step up to the plate . . .

Yup, if Democrats turn their back on Israel, he’s done.

See, I told you. There would be someone to come fill Lady Lindsey’s shoes.

Though a lady Lindsey may already be there . . .

That’s not “inner peace” she’s feeling.

That’s inner greed.

And she’s so in, she dropped her married name of Nordone for campaign purposes.

Why am I getting Erika Kirk vibes? No, I don’t think that she killed her brother. Likely heredity or a Russian missile did that. But she’s not all that broken up about it I notice, especially given that he supposedly finished raising her after their parents died.

It’s just that these women both “grieve” by feeling immediately entitled to just simply trade themselves out for the deceased and have everyone accept the transition is natural.

But it seems for some, one Graham was quite enough (even if the second one married a Nordone), thank you, and the comments are a little ugly.

See, like that.

Let’s file this next one under . . .

Pete Hegseth is very worried about soldiers’ testosterone levels.

We have a military that shoots down its own planes. We need IQ tests, not testosterone tests. Idiots in uniform are bad enough. We don’t need to be tossing testosterone at them. I don’t think that will improve things at all.

But then I’m not an expert like Pistol Pete here.

On the other hand, we have this . .

So here’s the thing: do you know what you have to do to “affirm” a trans man (biological woman)?

Give her testosterone.

Still don’t see it? According to the hens of the View from the Chicken Coop, giving men in the military testosterone, bad. Giving women in the military who think they are men testosterone, good.

We are indeed surrounded by assholes, stupid ones at that.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden is making the rounds, speaking of assholes. But I have discovered something about Hunter. He doesn’t have redeeming qualities, such as he makes me laugh.

Man might be a corrupt parmesan-sniffing ex-cokehead, but . . . it’s as good a theory as any I’ve come across.

Me thinks Michael Knowles doth protest too much.

Conclusion? I don’t know about DC, but Hunter’s theory has legs for the “men” of the Daily Wire.

By the way, the one very beautiful thing about being “liberated” from the “matrix” is that I can tell you that Hunter Biden is likely an abysmal human being and probably should be in jail, and I’d never vote for him for so much as dog catcher, but that doesn’t mean I don’t think he’s a kick in the pants and makes valid points now and then.

Besides about that whole corruption thing and circling back to testosterone . . .

Since Donald Trump Jr. joined as a partner shortly after his father’s reelection, 1789 Capital has rapidly grown to manage billions of dollars in assets with a strategy that closely reflects the president’s policies. Companies backed by 1789 Capital have also significantly increased their federal funding under the Trump administration, a CNN analysis of contracting data found.

And one of those companies stands to make a lot more money, now that we’re jacking up our soldiers with T.

1789 Capital leaders have also backed companies that could financially benefit from policy moves made by the administration – including a firm promoting direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical sales, a company that sells testosterone and a vaping manufacturer.

Oh, that’s not even the tip of the snowflake on top of the iceberg when it comes to the racket the Trumps have going.

I’ve wanted to do this for a while because I see a story here and I see a story there, and they’re not the same story. Some are funny—Trump Bibles—and some are more disturbing—the amount of money people lost on the Trump Coin—and some are just mind-boggling—images of Ivanka climbing barefoot to the top of an Albanian island she’s going to turn into a paradise for the elite, as if that concept doesn’t have a disturbing history all its own.

It’s not like presidents and their families don’t grift naturally. They’re like Congress critters. It’s there for the taking, and they do. These are not morally strong people we’re talking about. Morally strong people never make it to that level of politics.

All presidents make money off their presidencies: the Clintons had their foundation, the Obamas had Netflix, and Biden had their little grifts. The Bushes were so stinking wealthy already I’m not sure we noticed, but the wars in the Middle East didn’t hurt their oil businesses none.

But the Trumps, they are next level grifters, working at a level that just makes you stand back and say . . .

Last week we had this story . . .

Et tu, Teleprompter Guy?

Gabriel Perez, a technical assistant to the president who has been operating Trump’s teleprompter since 2016, is in talks with federal regulators to settle allegations he used his inside knowledge of the president’s speeches to win more than $100,000, the sources said. According to the sources, Kalshi alerted its regulator, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), to the suspicious activity on its “Mentions” market, where users can bet on whether specific words, phrases or topics are uttered during a public speech.

Eh, I don’t know how I feel about the prediction markets. They rather remind me of the movie Rat Race, but for poorer people.

People will bet on anything these days.

The only good thing I find about the betting markets is that it’s a place where people literally put money where their mouths are, so it’s much better for gauging what people actually think will happen than the false futures partisan hacks paint.

But back to Teleprompter Guy.

I rather feel sorry for him. Why shouldn’t he get a little piece of the pie?

I mean, when we have this going on, why are we worried about somebody making a little dough on the side betting on words he knows Trump will say.

Since the Iran war began, many financial analysts have described a pattern where speculative bets are placed or unusually large positions are taken in key markets related to the conflict and diplomatic events, including consistent announcements from Trump made just prior to the Monday openings of U.S. trading. This has led to widespread public speculation that people with access to inside information are manipulating markets in oil futures, energy stocks, and prediction markets.

I’m sure there’s a reasonable explanation.

Kushner and Witkoff did not respond to requests for comment, but a White House spokesperson denied Iran’s claims and denounced Drop Site. “No such message was ever transmitted to the United States. It’s sad that Drop Site News ‘reporters’ are so filled with hate for America and devoid of respect for themselves that they have become full-throated propagandists for the Iranian regime,” said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly.

So the explanation is that Drop Site supports Iran.

Kind of makes you think the allegations are true.

However, no one should be surprised.

Even before he got in office, Trump was selling . . .

Trump made a little over $1.3 million on these things.

They have been joined by several more . . .

Then came the sneakers and cologne, the “Fight, Fight, Fight” merchandise, a coffee table book of his own “attempted” assassination, digital trading cards, and “45” guitars.

My personal favorite, as I started looking into this, was the Trump Watch . . .

The Trump watch line is offering two models, dubbed the Trump Victory Tourbillon and the Fight Fight Fight Watch. The Tourbillon watch is “almost entirely” crafted from 18 carat gold and includes 122 diamonds, according to the Trump watch website. It also includes a tourbillon mechanism, a high-end component that is designed to improve a watch’s accuracy, and carries a $100,000 price tag.

A curious thing about those watches though . . .

But a CNN investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of the Trump-branded timepieces dead-ended at an innocuous-looking shopping center in a small city in remote northern Wyoming, not far from the border of Montana.

You can tell that CNN’s writers live on the coast. Sheridan is not that “remote.” I digress.

There, sharing a parking lot with a hodgepodge of businesses including an H&R Block, a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant and a “vape and hemp smoke shop,” is a nondescript office space that serves as the mailing address for TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC, the company behind the new line of Trump watches. The building houses a daycare, but there is no sign of the watches Trump says, “puts you in a very exclusive club.” . . . CNN found dozens of other companies that claim the address as their own, too, including a separate limited liability corporation selling Trump-themed sneakers through a licensing agreement with the former president. Some are as far flung as a Washington, DC, lobbying firm that represents the government of Montenegro, while others have left little trace of their whereabouts.

Well, that’s not sketchy as hell or anything. They might as well be selling them out of the back of Uncle Vinny’s van.

But once in office, Trump and family decided it wasn’t enough to just sell his name. They sold him and the US presidency.

Executive Branch was founded by Donald Trump Jr., along with Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital, the investment firm that made Trump Jr. a partner last year. Other founders include Alex Witkoff and Zach Witkoff, the sons of billionaire real estate developer Steve Witkoff, a longtime friend of the President’s and the current Middle East envoy.

The same names keep coming up, if you’ll notice. And if you’ll also notice, while down here on the ground we have this . . .

Oh look, someone who worries constantly about others hating him for being a Jew hates other people for simply being Muslim.

But at the top, you’ll notice Jews (Witkoffs) and Muslims (Malik) get along just fine.

I do have to give the Trumps credit. They are using every part of the carcass, nothing going to waste.

Don Jr. became a partner in 1789 Capital, Melanie got a $40 million Amazon deal after having Jeff Bezos over for dinner, Lara Trump, Eric’s wife, got a gig on Fox News and was co-head of the RNC for a while, Ivanka has been more circumspect but she and Jared ended up with a private island off the Albanian coast.

This extends even to nineteen-year-old Barron Trump . . .

That article is all glowing and laudatory. It all comes down to his being a crypto genius, with his brothers of course.

But not so the Jerusalem Post (I know, you’re raising your eyebrows, but you’ll see in a second) . . .

Crypto makes laundering easy, because its pseudo-anonymity and global scale are perfect for masking the origins of dirty money. Typically, criminals follow three steps: placement, getting the “dirty” crypto into wallets or mixers; layering, using cross-chain bridges or “hops” between multiple wallets to hide the trail; and integration, converting through exchanges or P2P platforms back into the system.

And why would the Jerusalem Post bring this up?

Enter Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, whose side backed a 500-million-dollar deal for 49 percent of WLFI, signed by Eric Trump just before the 2025 inauguration; 187 million dollars flowed directly to Trump-family entities, according to those accounts. Aryam Investment, linked to Tahnoon, became the largest external shareholder and placed senior figures on the board. Separately, MGX said it would use WLFI’s stablecoin for a two-billion-dollar investment into Binance.

Payoffs, basically. Israel is worried they have a competing bidder.

Hunter Biden had to make shitty paintings. Hillary Clinton had to actually go do a speech here or there. But the Trump family can just sit back and collect their bribes through “investments” in their crypto coins.

Of course that’s that crypto. If you bought into $TRUMP coins, you’re screwed.

If you were a Trump fan and rather than go have a really nice dinner for two in February of 2025, you dumped a $100 even on Trump Coin, you now have «mathing» $3.10.

Not even enough for a large fry at McDonalds. You and the other half are going to have to split a medium fry.

Meanwhile, Trump made a cool $660 million and change on the royalties from said coin.

So much winning.

Honestly, out of all the little and large grifts that Trump and his family got up to, I found this the most egregious but also perhaps the most symbolically aligned with his second stint in the Oval Office.

In fact, just Donald Trump himself has nearly doubled his wealth in his first year in office, going from $3.9 billion to $7.3 billion.

The pay to play schemes are endless, from CBS “settling” a ridiculous lawsuit for $16 million to the various “donations” to his ballroom and campaign to a variety of other schemes, we’re talking bribery on a scale that’s almost hard to imagine.

If you want to get an idea, just page through . . .

It’s a little behind.

Let me show you the latest one.

Oh, I don’t think it was really a bridge too far for the GOP lawmakers. It’s just that midterms are coming and gas is over $4 a gallon and people are pissed as hell about the war in Iran . . . and now this.

Last week, Trump Media & Technology Group — which operates Truth Social, the U.S. president’s preferred platform for digital communications — said it will provide “immediate, verified access” to “the highest-ranking” accounts on Truth Social. That would let, say, financial institutions pay to get instant alerts about potentially market-moving statements from Donald Trump himself. TMTG execs have talked about charging Wall Street traders and investment firms up to $100,000 per month for faster access to the president’s posts, as first reported by the Financial Times.

Is this legal or not? Depends on who you read.

But it definitely gives people a leg up on trading, because Trump is a master of market manipulation.

Why do you suppose peace is always inches away on a Friday, we bomb on the weekend, and then on a Monday it’s war again? Sell on Friday when things are up, and buy on Monday when things are down. Rinse, lather, repeat.

Now, for $100,000 a month, you don’t have to guess, or at least that’s the plan.

As I said before, all presidents abuse their office for financial gain, as do most politicians in DC.

I personally think that if you’re in government and you do this, at some point, you should have every bit of wealth stripped from you and be permanently relegated to the poorest, most rundown trailer park we can find, because that there would be more justice than sending you to jail.

On the other hand, the Trumps have done it in a way that is so big and so blatant that you almost have to say, “Well played.”

Almost.

Until something like this.

So we have eighteen dead soldiers because Iran developed its own nuclear technology.

But we’re just going to give Saudi Arabia that tech?

Why would we do anything so fucking stupid?

(And, no, it’s not because they’re agreeing to “recognize” Israel. Saudi Arabia’s rulers have been pimping the country out to Israel for some time, and that demand came after, when Israel lost its mind over the idea that Trump, the American president, wouldn’t get something for Israel out of the deal.)

I take it back. A trailer park is too good for these people. A rundown, rat-infested tenement on Chicago’s South Side. Just take everything they have and move them all in.

Give it to the families of the eighteen service members Trump got killed.

Were they like that before? Were they not?

I don’t care.

All I know is what they are now is the very definition of American exceptionalism, as in exceptionally greedy and exceptionally corrupt and exceptionally duplicitous, having exceptionally easily all sold their souls and the American people out for just a few more pieces of silver.

Funny story, but I went to post this and at the bottom before I hit send was this little button to “scan for AI text.” So I thought, well, what the heck, even though if I’m posting this, then I know whether or not it was AI written, with the exception of quotes of course.

Good to know, I guess.

We end this week on a hopeful story . . .

Hey if Jimothy can make it, there’s hope for us all.

Have the best weekend.

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