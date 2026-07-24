And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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suannee's avatar
suannee
5h

Great post.

Ever since W. Bush was appointed president in 2001, I have ignored my investments. I neither buy nor sell. They are merged, traded, bought, sold from one corrupt corp to another. Since Trump came into office they have increased in value tremendously. My heirs are in for a treat. I say I have more money than time at this point. I really want to do something entirely extravagant. I donate to causes I support, but I haven't been able to do expensive house upgrades because I can't find anyone to work! I haven't bought a new car because I don't want to be any more enveloped in EMFs than I already am. But I imagine people with a lot more invested than I do LOVE Trump and his corrupt practices.

As for Jimothy, another thing I can't find is a decent doctor to help me with my long leg/short leg problems. I'm becoming very crippled. Now using a walker around the house. Still swimming, but I wish I could walk. I do feel like Jimothy.

Thanks, Lillia

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
8h

third world country

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