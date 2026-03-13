Or . . .

That it was. The end button doesn’t quite have the same effect.

And away we go . . .

Global warming has accelerated “significantly” over the past 10 years, meaning the world may barrel through crucial global warming limits faster than expected, according to the study published Friday in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

I’m psychic.😏

Ah, science . . .

Although there would not be any danger to the Earth, lunar debris kicked up during a collision could interfere with satellites used for navigation and communications. But new observations appear to have eliminated this risk, showing that the asteroid will safely pass the moon at a distance of more than 20,000km (12,427 miles). “It would’ve been a very interesting science experiment but probably, given the small risk of debris, it wouldn’t be one we’d want to try out,” said Colin Snodgrass, a professor of planetary astronomy at the University of Edinburgh. “Some of us in the scientific community might be a little disappointed.”

And this is why none of us trust the “scientific community.”

Comet might hit the moon, and we don’t know quite what will happen . . .

Normies . . .

“Scientists” . . .

Every scientist is a little mad at heart.

You remember how a week or two ago, we found out California was not dropping off into the ocean anytime soon.

I know you thought I was cruel when I was not quite celebrating, but . . .

The New York Times reports that Reflect Orbital, based in Hawthorne, is developing satellites designed to reflect sunlight onto specific areas of the planet at night. It’s a simple goal: they want to extend daylight hours.

Are we trying to keep the vampires at bay? It doesn’t work. I’ve already seen Adam Schiff and Lindsey Graham out in the daytime.

The company says that reflected light could power solar farms after sunset. Or it could help illuminate disaster zones and even brighten city streets, though I don’t know how many city dwellers will want a brighter city when they’re trying to sleep.

Can we not just once live in the world we have? Just once.

And as for the solar farms, are you serious telling me that putting mirrors in the sky and maintaining them would increase electrical production enough to warrant the cost and energy expended?

Wealth inequality is one thing.

What we really can’t afford is people with the money to both think up crazy shit like mirrors in space and particles blocking the sun (thank you, Bill Gates) and to try to put those mad plans in play.

I found this story because I thought “python in the dashboard” was crazy enough, but . . .

It was her pet!

I love America . . .

Where else would we value a thing like this, I ask you?

Speaking of spending money . . .

Known by its Hebrew name, Hasbara, the national public diplomacy directorate is being sued by companies and contractors who provided their services in the first months of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which followed the Hamas-led attack of 7 October 2023. Two private companies, which provided studios for Israeli leaders and funded activism in Europe, are demanding two million shekels ($650,000) between them. Eylon Levy, a high-profile British-Israeli who served as an official government spokesperson until March 2024, said that while he is owed money, he has grown tired of trying to get it and is not participating in the lawsuit.

In its defense, Israel is that kid that lives in Mom and Dad’s basement and isn’t really used to supporting itself, so it doesn’t quite understand the concept of needing to pay for things.

Speaking of influencers and Israel . . .

No, it is not illegal to tell someone not to join the military, Bill Ackman and LHGrey, whoever you are.

But if you’re trying to claim that Israel is just a disinterested partner here . . .

So just to fully drive the point home, we have the Israel War Room complaining that Max Blumenthal, an American Jew, is an anti-American quack because he’s an American suggesting Americans shouldn’t die for Israel. American Candace Owens is retweeting him and telling people they should avoid the military so they don’t die for Israel and is attacking an American president (not the American military), not the Israeli president or the Israeli military, even though what an American podcaster has to say about American politics is hardly the purview of the Israel war room.

Of course, I thought all that, and then I checked where the Israel War Room was located . . .

So the Israel War Room is located in the United States . . .

I think they’re kind of making Candace’s point for her.

In war news, in the last two weeks, I discovered we’re not fighting Iran. We’re literally stopping Hitler . . .

Yeah, totally the same picture. Because Iran was invading all the countries around it while ethnically cleansing the local popula—

And if that wasn’t crazy enough . . .

Yeah, because the only way to separate ourselves from our British rulers was to cross a whole ocean and attack the island, just like Iran di—

Hey, I’m taking my kicks where I can find them.

At least someone is learning . . .

“Yeah, I have ruled it out. I don’t want the Kurds going in. … They’re willing to go in, but I’ve told them, I don’t want them to go in,” Trump said. “The war’s complicated enough without having — getting the Kurds involved.”

Translation: Trump begged them and they told him to—as the Brit’s put it—get stuffed. At least someone isn’t willing to sacrifice their people for Bibi’s dream.

Hey, the Kurds finally figured it out.

Better late than never.

The strangest things happen in war time, like we start defending . . . Lindsey Graham?🤨

Brett Cooper, a conservative who typically just does Hollyweird news as far as I can tell, occasionally wades into national politics, and she has been braver than most on the right.

She was called an anti-semite for this . . .

Well, she stepped it in again it would seem . . . though not with the Zionists.

Hey, I found it funny, ‘cuz it’s true. I think she has the situation pretty well pegged. The only thing more antithetical to world peace than old frustrated straight men who can only be aroused by bombing the crap out of other countries is a past-his-prime not so closeted bitter gay guy who blames the entire world for the lack of courage to just own who he is.

But here was what got really kind of absurd . . .

So we can’t point out Lindsey Graham’s role in all this? I mean, Trump is the idiot who listens to him, yes, but . . .

Well, yes, true, but . . . we’re really going to let Lady Lindsey off the hook?

Do we really not think there is enough blame to go around?

And Spinster Graham has made herself quite the target, going so far as to test the limits of even the WSJ and Laura Ingraham.

As if the Ayatollah even thinks about Ted Cruz.

But when it comes to Lindsey Graham . . .

He thinks he sets the agenda, and the media isn’t really telling him any different, nor is the White House from what I can tell.

But there’s a bigger elephant in the room.

In fact, there’s a whole herd of them . . .

This is a Republican Party problem, not a Trump problem or even a Lindsey Graham problem, but a Republican Party problem.

So if you’re blaming it on Trump alone or Lindsey Graham alone . . . I have news for you.

This does not mean I’m letting Democrats off the hook. The party in general is against it for the same reason they’re against anything: the other side is for it. And the party leadership?

Not at all. Because it’s a Donkey problem too.

But then again, I don’t feel sorry for Trump . . .

What did that earn Tucker Carlson?

Amid Carlson’s Iran war criticism, Trump lashed out at the former Fox News host, telling Karl Thursday, “Tucker has lost his way.” “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America First, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that,” Trump said.

But Tucker Carlson decided he would try to talk Trump out of continuing the madness anyway . . .

So people are controlling Trump by lying to him because he’s too old or too lazy to do his own research.

This reminds me of something . . .

Democrats inside and outside the White House tell Axios they’re worried that Biden isn’t receiving a 360-degree view of his — and his party’s — perilous political situation.

In the two weeks since Biden’s disastrous debate, those concerns grew as many members of Congress found it difficult to communicate with Biden, three people familiar with the matter told Axios.

The White House moved to address some of those concerns with stepped-up outreach to lawmakers today, in Zoom sessions with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Asian Pacific American Caucus.

Even so, some members complained that the conversation was controlled and that questions were stifled.

Those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it, like a record stuck in a groove (dating myself there).

Funny that.

With Biden you had oil cancer and with Trump . . .

And you know the really horrid thing . . . somewhere out there’s some joker who believes him.

In other war news . . .

The drama kicked off when the Israeli Defence Forces shared a video showing a strike on what they said was a Mi-17 helicopter in Iran. The clip, captured in grainy infrared, sparked a wildfire of skepticism online, with users pointing out that the target looked suspiciously… deflated.

I couldn’t find that specific video, but here is one from from YouTube . . .

If you read, the video claims that a satellite should be able to tell a real bit of hardware from a fake because of the heat signature.

Two problems with that . . .

You’d think you could tell a party balloon from “drones operated by Mexican drug cartels.” Turns out, Pistol Pete’s crack team can’t.

Second, it seems they’ve figured out that whole “heat” thing . . .

Oh, you think only Ukraine has this tech.

If we haven’t been already, we’ll be wasting multi-million-dollar missiles and rockets on glorified party decorations.

That should make you feel all warm and fuzzy as you fill out your tax return this year.

Taxes and decoys brings us to . . . Ben Shapiro.

Ben Shapiro is only important insofar as he is representative of a certain group of people, the kind of people who talk like this . . .

Because bombing Iran and killing its schoolchildren on behalf of Israel in what is shaping up to be primarily a holy war would not increase the threat of a terror attack, or so Mr. Cruz wants us to believe.

And that is why AI should be illegal.

And then there is Lindsey Graham, yet again . . .

He’s with Israel until his dying day.

Can we ship him to Tel Aviv and make him put his porcine corpse where his mouth is?

Those are the supposed Christians. And then we have the Zionist Jews, like Jake Tapper (who I did not even know was Jewish until right about now) . . .

Yes, let’s ask an Israeli how the Iranians feel about having their country bombed to hell.

We could just ask an Iranian, I suppose.

Of course the CNN reporters in Tehran are a bit busy at the moment.

Funny how we can get CNN reporters in Tehran, and we can get CNN reporters in Tel Aviv, but we can’t get CNN reporters in Gaza. Strike anyone else as . . . strange?

But perhaps the biggest shill of all is this guy . . .

Hey, Claude . . . can you fact check this for me?

Why the broader claim falls apart: The most significant counterexample is the AIPAC espionage investigation (2004–2009). Lawrence Franklin, a Pentagon analyst, was convicted of passing classified information to AIPAC officials Steve Rosen and Keith Weissman, who were alleged to have passed it to Israeli officials. The AIPAC charges were eventually dropped, but the underlying activity involved Israeli intelligence collection in Washington. More directly, Mossad and other Israeli intelligence services have repeatedly been documented operating in the U.S.: DEA/FBI reports (2001) documented a large network of young Israelis posing as art students who were surveilling DEA and other federal agents. The reports were leaked and widely reported; the U.S. government never fully explained the operation.

The Mega spy case (1990s) involved an unidentified mole inside the Clinton White House suspected of feeding information to Israel. It was never fully resolved.

NSA documents leaked by Snowden revealed that Israel was rated one of the most aggressive intelligence collectors targeting the U.S. among allied nations.

Jeff Stein (Spy Talk) and multiple intelligence reporters have documented ongoing Israeli intelligence activity in the U.S. well into the 2000s and 2010s.

So Ben Shapiro lied.

Color us all surprised.

But as Ben Shapiro’s lies grow, so do other things.

It all started with the kippah (I’m tired of trying to spell yamul-whatever).

His personal wearable bit signaling his identity, like pronouns and flags in a TwiX bio, started out this stylish little thing, tucked at the back of his head . . .

And then it got bigger, until it looked like it was going to eat him from the top down . . .

Like that joke my husband used to play on my niece when she was little, where he would put his hand on the top of her head and make sucking noises and then pretend that the “brain sucker” starved to death.

Yeah, that’s what it reminds me of.

It seemed the more of a stereotype Ben Shapiro became, the larger his wee cap grew, as if daring the rest of us to notice . .

A Zionist telling people they can’t always live where they want to.

That never gets old.

But people noticed and people dared.

Because you see the difference between being white and therefore an eternal oppressor and Jewish and therefore an eternal victim is . . . the hat, or so wee Ben thought.

But the kippah wasn’t doing it, so Ben decided to try something else.

No, this is not AI.

So I went looking, and I found something of an answer . . .

Thank you for your question. As you are aware there is a prohibition for men to pluck their eyebrows (as well as remove pubic and hair, etc). This falls under the Torah commandment for men refrain from "dressing" as women, and includes other activities that are usually associated with feminine grooming. (See Deut. 22,5). This can be found in the Shulchan Aruch (Yoreh Deah, 182).

But it’s not necessarily that Ben isn’t plucking. It seems that he’s been “planting.”

And then I found this from Google’s AI . . .

So for this to make sense, you have to know that Ashkenazi Jews are the European Jews, the Jews whose ancestors left the Levant and went north into Europe several thousand years ago, integrated with the European population so much so that they became Ukrainian and Polish and Russian and German and so on.

Which leads to sort of an important question if you’re going to start World War III.

So what is Ben Shapiro up to?

Big thick Arab eyebrows.

Poor white boy is going to out-Arab the Arabs (who are also, just FYI, caucasian).

We’re all white here, man.

And the eyebrows just make you look like Red from Angry Birds . . .

But just as a broken clock is right twice a day, Ben Shapiro does have his uses . . .

So wait, we’re saying if we drop people on their heads they stop supporting wars?

Okay, I know it sounds drastic, but . . . what if we figured out how to lure a bunch of these people up on a roof of—you know—like a one story building. Not high enough to kill them, really. Just high enough to give their “thinkers” a good thumping. We could try something like . . .

And then we just started dropping them . . . on their heads.

And that’s how Ben Shapiro . . . and his eyebrows . . . discovered how to bring about world peace, one smacked noggin at a time.

Did you know that referring to Operation Epic Fury as Operation Epstein Fury is anti-semitic?

So says the ADL and the WaPo . . .

If we make it through this, I have a feeling a lot of sacred cows are going to be turned into hamburger, and that’s a good thing.

I’m going to leave you with a little ribald humor from a really runny comedienne I just discovered recently . . .

Self-awareness is a beautiful thing, especially when accompanied by a sense of humor.

Have the best weekend.