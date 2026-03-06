Or . . .

Oh, you’re not laughing. Well, that’s because it’s true.

And away we go . . .

My sister sends me these “hysterical” headlines . . .

Here’s what you need to know . . .

Cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, are on the rise in parts of California. It typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but could lead to more-severe disease in vulnerable individuals.

So we do have a treatment for it.

Amazing, huh.

As for that one in a million case . . . I know someone who is so allergic to bananas that his throat swells up if he gets even a little bit.

Everything can lead to “more-severe disease in vulnerable individuals.”

There’s no prevention for really shitty luck.

Get it? Hotter?

CNN was getting clever.

It wasn’t just the subtle glow that comes from a night on the dance floor. At 10 p.m. inside RECESS Thermal Station — a sauna and cold plunge that hosts regular DJ events and other gatherings — attendees were sweating freely in a circular sauna, forming an arc of gym-honed bodies illuminated by its flattering, club-like lighting.

So let me get this straight, I’m supposed to have fun being mostly naked with a bunch of other mostly naked people sweating like a pig.

In place of our primate relatives, Coulson offers a contender that many might find startling: the octopus. He points to their cleverness and adaptability. “Their ability to solve complex problems, communicate with one another in flashes of color, and manipulate objects suggests that, given the right environmental conditions, they could evolve into a civilization-building species.”

Maybe they’ll have better luck than we did.

This was a bad week for incumbents in Texas.

First . . .

I love that headline from the Wall Street Journal (so this isn’t an outlet like MSNOW wish-casting). He’s the “first,” as if there’s more coming. (Hey, one can only hope.)

I absolutely adored how Axios framed his loss.

Are we seriously going to portray Dan Crenshaw as a populist?

This Dan Crenshaw . . .

We’re going to portray that person as a populist.🤨😂

Yeah, sure, fine.

Why it matters: Texas banker Robert Marling‘s role in funding an anti-Crenshaw advertising blitz starkly illustrates how a lone billionaire can banish a member of Congress.

So if billionaires get together and banish members of Congress or a single special interest group can do it, that’s totes fine. But a lone billionaire is bad.

In this case, Marling’s clout meant Crenshaw was the first House incumbent to be ousted in 2026. Crenshaw lost to Texas state Rep. Steve Toth, a hard-line conservative who doesn’t have Crenshaw’s independent streak.

Independent streak?

From MS(Not)NOW . . .

Crenshaw was as doctrinaire a member as the average House Republican, toeing the party line throughout his career on practically every major bill that reached the floor. As MS NOW’s Sydney Carruth explained during Tuesday night’s live-blog coverage, “His background is awash with support for conservative legislation, Trump’s harsh immigration policies and a proposal to end Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care for minors. Crenshaw’s X profile promotes a hard-line approach to fighting Mexican drug cartels, a priority frequently touted by the Trump administration.” . . . Crenshaw might have been a Republican lawmaker wedded to party orthodoxy on most issues, but he wasn’t MAGA. That cost him his career.

What cost Dan Crenshaw his career (as if politicians should be able to make careers out of serving in the US Congress) was that he was decidedly not independent.

He serves the war machine.

That’s not independent. That’s just owned by someone else.

And then we had this . . .

Ah, so sad. Poor Jasmine had so much to contribute . . .

Trump hated her. That was her whole campaign, from what I could tell. Otherwise, she was just another establishment shill.

And Talarico . . .

I love how people like Amuse immediately resort to labels, as if most of us give a s—t that he’s gay. That’s not going to work. I also don’t care that he supports abortion, or more accurately the right to choose abortion, and I’d really have to see the legislation he supposedly introduced.

Here is what is attractive . . .

Hey, that’s going to be hard to beat.

Now is he really authentic or would he turn into an establishment stooge the moment he hit DC?

I’ve known a lot of Baptists in my life. Absolutely none of them would refer to Jesus as a rabbi. That’s a very recent invention to try to shove the whole idea of Zionism down the throats of the religious because after all Jesus would want you to save “his people.”

So, no, that’s a glaring red flag and a likely “dog whistle.”

But from a purely practical point of view, I can see John Cornyn or Ken Paxton having trouble beating Talarico. Both of them alienate certain conservatives and members of the Right, leaving Talarico to squeak through. Especially since . . .

Nothing says love of democracy like telling the people of Texas they don’t get to choose.

Daddy Trump will do it for them.

Good luck with that.

Well, now we know what it takes to get fired . . .

He fired her on Un-Truth Un-Social, as he announced the next contestant on this ever evolving reality TV show we call an administration.

Why did he pick Markwayne (of the missing space) Mullin?

Trump loves watching Mullin on TV, aides said.

As an aside, I can’t wait to hear about this “Shield of the Americas.”

I suppose it could be worse.

Trump could have made Noem a national ambassador for animal welfare.

Meanwhile, back in DC . . .

“Soulless” seems a good all-purpose word for this administration.

According to a CNN analysis using AI and human verification, more than 97% of the public feedback was against the construction, with the most scathing criticisms likening the proposed ballroom’s aesthetic to a “brothel” or “Vegas casino.”

Well, yeah. It’s Trump.

A man who in an eight minute speech about the war in Iran and the medal of honor winners . . .

Takes a minute and a half to talk about curtains. He talked more about the curtains than he did the dead soldiers, the ones he got killed.

“Soulless” is a good, good word.

Funny thing about those curtains though . . .

The man couldn’t even not lie about the curtains. Let that sink in.

Or he really doesn’t remember.

Wow, I think I just made it worse.

But you want another irony?

We’ll file this under “shit we wish we’d made up.”

Speaking of dead soldiers and Muslim prayer curtains, it’s time for a little therapy session, which means cataloging the most stupid, vapid, sycophantic, ass-kissing, deluded takes on the first week of the Iran war pillow fight with bombs and blood.

First big point: we are definitely not at war, we think, depending on who you ask.

Well, that’s clear as mud.

Okay, so pillow fight with bombs it is. Why are we doing this again?

It will be a long, long time before I get over that bit of propaganda.

Ah, Matt, Matt, Matt . . . day late and a dollar short, man. Trump’s been rewriting history for better than a year now. I’d take this more seriously if you cared then.

Then you have this from the Owned by Israel Independent™ “Free” Press . . .

I can only get the first three paragraphs because I’m not going to pay for that level of propaganda, no matter how entertaining, so I don’t know how Iran made itself a Chinese weapon. (I’m going to assume it has something to do with BRICS, though I’m surprised Russia didn’t get thrown in there.)

This is not a war about Israel. This is not a war for Israel’s sake. Israel is a beneficiary, a capable and willing local partner, but it is not the reason America is in this fight. America is playing a much bigger game, about more than what happens in the Middle East. The subtext, that Israel exercises outsize influence or “drags Americans into wars they don’t want,” borders on the conspiratorial.

Interesting thing about that “conspiracy” . . .

In short . . .

This is the greatest bit of mental jiujitsu ever: we preemptively attacked Iran to preemptively stop them from reacting to a preemptive strike by Israel.

It all comes back to Israel.

But you know what happens when anyone dares to tell the truth . . .

The next thing we know, everyone’s trying to run this back, because a week ago, had you suggested such a thing, you would have been a dirty tin-foil-wearing anti-semite.

Supposedly, that was taken out of context . . .

So what you’re saying is we still only attacked because of Israel. Now or later, we had to do this because of Israel.

Oh, wait, Mad King Don wants to throw his two cents in.

Does anyone actually believe this?

I mean, Trump literally has a rash where Bibi’s been zapping him like a bad dog.

I swear, I didn’t copy her. I just went looking for a picture and—boom—there she was.

Meanwhile, you know there are people in this administration calling up people in the last administration, asking, “How in the hell do you make the old man stop talking?”

Ahem . . .

Well, finally someone admitted it, because as Trump said, when crazy people have nuclear weapons bad things happen.

Okay, they may be wondering how to make a lot of people—including Sean Hannity, Chuck Schumer, and Bibi himself—stop talking.

I recommend Ativan in their pudding cups.🫤

Actually, the question suggests that we shouldn’t go around trying to level cities and destabilize countries while killing innocent people if there is no imminent threat.

I know that might seem unreasonable to Brit Hume, but it strikes the rest of us as eminently reasonable.

Nevertheless, a certain segment of “MAGA” did not get the message . . .

Eh, you know, when it comes to Megyn Kelly or even Tucker Carlson (as much as I do rather like him), I’m never quite sure what is sincere and what is just simply trying to steer the Republican toddlers away from electoral sharp objects.

But point made.

I’m not sure how you can argue against someone concerned that our soldiers are being sacrificed for another country’s needs.

I’m proven wrong, yet again.

You know what is really disrespectful and trashy has hell? Hiding behind dead soldiers.

Just saying.

Oh, but it gets better . . .

Narrator: Elisabeth Hasselback was indeed not a thinking woman.

Say this with me slowly: “How dare you tell a military person who has sacrificed their lives for our nation in our uniform what they died for.”

If anyone can make sense of that, please let me know, because I’ve got nothing.

I mean, the whole point of being dead is you can no longer speak for yourself and you depend on others to do it for you. I’d love to ask them what they feel they died for, but . . . again . . . dead.

So I get to interpret what they died for, when and until they come back to life.

I disagree. I bet those soldiers just got killed to help the Democrat Party.

But then again, how dare you talk about dead soldiers when things are going so swimmingly well!

So the terms we set were our people get killed and we bomb schools?

Of course, the usual suspects were right there . . .

But others tried to suggest that it was Iran that accidentally blew the school up.

And their evidence?

A random post on something . . .

Because Israel and the US would never go so far as to kill civilians.

Nope.

Glenn is wrong. Our tech is so good that it can separate the civilians from the soldiers. Not to worry. The civvies are all fine.

And if you suggest otherwise it’s blood libel and anti-semitic and decidedly unpatriotic and you’re just a lib-tard and a “woke” pansy (not speaking from personal experience or anything).

So I’m absolutely sure that the US had nothing to do with those 160 kids being kil—

Well, that’s awkward.

You know the war is not going well for the administration when the NYT is this fast on the ball, but they’re still light years behind the rest of us.

Speaking of civilians . . .

Because never in the history of war has air travel gotten dicey in a war zone. It’s something no one could have foreseen.

Besides that, what’s a few dead American tourists in the face of Bibi living his dream?

But Israel did indeed kill the Ayatollah Khamenei.

Apparently the truth is not good enough for these people.

In other words, there wasn’t enough propaganda in the obituary title.

Later the New York Times would go on to change it . . .

But they won’t be satisfied until the NYT says “Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who deserves to burn in hell for threatening God’s Chosen People, is blown to bits by the brave IDF after being a plague upon this earth for 86 years.”

Of course, I can’t feel too sorry for the NYT.

Ah, yes, we couldn’t use the more neutral “controversial,” or omit that fact altogether. We just had to call the dead man a racist.

But the media has been the most fun in all of this . . .

Fox News is Fox Newsing, obviously . . .

Did you catch that at the end? The drones are the new suicide bombers in the Middle East.

How does that makes sense? The drones aren’t committing suicide any more than a missile commits suicide, and in that case they killed no one. They simply blew up a building. (Funny how Iran strikes places at night to avoid loss of civilian life, but they’re the barbarians.)

But it’s not just Fox News. Oh, no, the uniparty propaganda outlets are in full swing.

You might think this is just because Bari Weiss is in charge of CBS, but here is NBC news . . .

Uh, who doesn’t defend themselves?

And then there is Rachel, Patron Saint of Mentally Unstable Bovine . . .

No one else, Rachel? Iran has no other rivals in the Middle East that also have their claws stuck in Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff . . .

No one that might find a strong Iran inconvenient to their plans?

No other fanatics that you can think of that might be closely connected to the White House?

You know, you have to admire that b—, uh, woman. I have never seen somebody so dedicated to deliberate ignorance in all my life (with the possible exception of Matt Taibbi).

But it’s not just the mainstream media that’s fully in Israel’s pocket.

Charlie Kirk before he died . . .

Quick question: Is there any way we can get Lindsey Graham to pronounce Israel the right way? Because it’s going to become a trigger for me.

Anyway, back to Charlie Kirk. This is what his empty chair thinks of war with Iran . . .

Uh, why is it okay to speak for that dead man?

Oh, if I start imagining, I begin imagining that the selling out started before he died.

But sure let’s go with the narrative that a trans-furry ally shot a 30.06 bullet into Charlie’s neck, which stopped it with his magic spine.

But you think, okay, if Israel gets it’s way, this will be the last. I mean, who else is left to attack?

So many years ago I can’t remember, I saw one of those short segments on something like the Outer Limits or the Twilight Zone (new version). Anyway, it was about a woman who gets attacked and raped, and as her husband is taking her home from the hospital, she points out the man that she says did it. Her husband goes after him and kills him. He gets back in the car, and they go down the road a ways. She sees another man, and swears that this is the man that did it. She was mistaken before. Her husband gets out of the car and kills this man too because, you know, good husband, I guess. He gets back in the car and they go a little ways and . . . well, you get it. He soon figures out that she’s either misremembering or picking men at random, and he’s killed two perfectly innocent men.

I mention that for no reason.

Sorry this is so war heavy, but as my sister said, “The news is nothing but war.” So . . . there you go. I suppose I’m glad. In a few weeks or months (or years?) when people are still dying and the media has turned to other things, we’ll look back on this moment fondly as the moment when the war wasn’t yet “normal.”

Jon Stewart is the best therapy for war fatigue (not much else, but war fatigue), so here you go . . .

But in case you’re tired of all that . . .

I love this song because I’m a goth girl at heart, in love with dark brooding pop music. Anyway, my husband comes in and says, “You’re listening to that song again.” (Yes, I’m that type.) “Oh, no, now you’re watching the video.”

To which I reply, “Look at this kid. I am so fixated with the mismatch between his voice and his looks. You hear him sing and you don’t expect . . .”

I stop because I can’t quite come up with the right words.

Husband pipes up behind me, “An eighteen year old pothead who looks like his balls haven’t even dropped?”

Not exactly poetic or tactful, and more than a little insulting, but yeah. (Hey, we’re on the tail end of Gen X. We’re losing our “gates.”)

Teaches one not to judge a cover by its book.

Have the best weekend!

