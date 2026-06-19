And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Jim Wetzel
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Trump, caught between Old and New MAGAs: couldn’t happen to a nicer person. Don’t know if you’re familiar with the Dave Smith podcast, “Part of the Problem,” but he had an amusing take on Vance’s appearance on Megyn Kelley. Dave’s suggestion: oh, JD, you want some political cover from the antiwar right, the ones Trump threw under the bus, from Mark Levin and L’il Ben Shapiro? OK, sure. You just have to do one thing: forgo any ‘28 presidential ambitions you might cherish, and get behind Thomas Massie. I got some laughs out of it, anyway.

I prefer to think of June 19 as my late mother’s birthday. Which it is.

And now, to climb onto my Blazing Saddle and go save the town of Rock Ridge. Say, ain’t that where the railroad’s going through?

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