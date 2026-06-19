And if we were, we didn’t survive to adulthood. Darwin’s theory at work.

Or . . .

Actually, it’s karma.

That, my friends, is the Art of the Deal.

And on we go . . .

It’s Juneteenth! You know that day that most working black people are at, well, work, but the banks, post office, and government get a break.

Eh, none of these holidays are for the regular population. They are simply long weekends in our names.

However, I still like to have some fun. I watch the food section of Apple News, and I caught this little article . . .

Let’s seen what they have, shall we?

Grits (just grits)

Braised Collards and Greens w/ Ham Hocks (maybe it’s Miss Kami’s recipe)

So two stereotypes so far.

Classic Potato Salad

Tangy & Creamy Macaroni Salad

Watermelon, Feta, and Mint Salad

I love how we took the stereotype and dressed it up.

New Orleans Style Red Beans and Rice

Kansas City Style Barbecue Ribs

Low and Slow Pulled Pork

Best Buttermilk-Brined Southern Fried Chicken

If you’re keeping track of the cliches that would get your name on MS Now if you were throwing a July 4th company picnic for a majority black staff at a company, we have nailed grits, greens, watermelon, and fried chicken.

Creole Style Jambalaya with Chicken, Sausage, and Shrimp

Shrimp and Grits

Red Velvet Cake

Strawberry Pie

Jamaican Sorrel (Hibiscus) Drink

Uh . . . what? Those last three . . . Jamaica’s not even in the US.

She also highlights the significance of red foods and drinks, which, as chef Rasheeda Purdie explains, honor the bloodshed endured by enslaved people while connecting present-day celebrations to a broader history and cultural legacy.

Ah that explains it. We can’t do sweet potato pie or peach cobbler because they don’t signal enough victimhood.

Happy I’m a Victim Day!

Everyone is getting in the coffee business . . .

“There may not be a better anthem for the work-a-day office drone than “9 to 5,” a song written by country music icon Dolly Parton in 1981 for the film (and later Broadway musical) of the same name. The opening strains mimic the rhythms of typing on a typewriter before Parton’s voice comes in, narrating a typical morning when you “tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen.” But the next line in the song is perhaps the most relatable for the groggy commuter in all of us… because it’s about coffee. I, too, usually need to “pour myself a cup of ambition” before I can get my workday rolling. But now, Parton is turning that metaphorical mug of momentum into a real product. Earlier this month, Parton announced a partnership with the family-owned, Louisiana-based roaster Community Coffee to launch her own coffee brand called, naturally, “Cup of Ambition.”

We do remember what the ladies did with the boss’s coffee in that movie, right?

Love Dolly, but that’s a pass.

Speaking of crime, this seems like more than a rounding error . . .

Omar’s original financial disclosure form stated that companies co-owned by her husband, Tim Mynett, were worth between $6 million and $30 million. This apparent sharp jump in wealth, against the couple’s 2024 filings, triggered scrutiny from the Republican-led House Oversight Committee and President Trump, who threatened investigations.

But it was all a mistake you see, and she submitted and “amended” filing.

Omar's joint assets with her husband are now listed as ranging between $18,004 and $95,000, according to the amended filing. The valuation for Mynett's two companies is now listed as "none," and an income range of between $102,502 and $1,005,000 from the two companies appears on the form.

Companies worth no money? What the hell?

Embattled “Squad” Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed her husband Tim Mynett’s financial firm was worth up to $25 million — but his business partner testified in a bankruptcy case it was worth almost nothing, raising new questions about who’s telling the truth.

Ah, I see. You don’t? Okay, let’s lay this out.

Mr. Ilhan’s business partner became involved in a complicated bankruptcy where he needed his businesses to be worth nothing.

Mr. Ilhan must have forgotten to tell Mrs. Ilhan this little detail.

Panic ensued because what you just saw there is called bankruptcy fraud.

But this isn’t Mr. Ilhan’s first rodeo.

I think they’re made for each other. Her specialty is immigration fraud; his is bankruptcy and business fraud. Maybe at some point we can get them matching orange suits.

Meanwhile, Obama’s presidential library finally opened, over budget and far beyond schedule, with more than its fair share of scandals, looking like a giant concrete wart in the midst of precious Chicago greenery . . .

Okay, it was less a library than a video show and a gymnasium.

With other celebrities in attendance . . .

And what can you do? Well, give your last dime and your vote to the Democrat Party, of course.

There was some hoopla about Michelle’s skirt . . .

Michele Obama wore a portrait of her dead mother on the day her husband had his library dedicated . . . because she’s passive aggressive as hell.

Barack Obama is crying because Michele couldn’t even let him have this moment.

Hey, that’s what I’m going with.

And the center opens to the public . . . on Juneteenth.

Because Barack Obama is the child of an upper middle class (if not lower upper class) white girl from Hawaii and a black academic from Kenya.

But every black person in America is very recently descended from slaves.

Of course, the irony here . . .

So the regular working class and poorer black people are pushed out of an area they can actually afford so that wealthy people of all labels can build fancy apartments and organic boba tea shops alongside gourmet restaurants and boutiques and brag about how much they invested in the area.

Oh, honey, our whole political system is made up of nothing but grifters hiding behind labels.

Translation: be good little sheep and don’t think too hard about the fact that the first black president was no different than any of the white guys who came before him.

Speaking of one of the white guys who came after him . . .

So how’d that work out?

Overpromised, underdelivered, and went sour and rank at the end, but held out just long enough for Trump to have his party.

Surgeon general warning: too much symbolism can be fatal.

But that wasn’t even the worst of Trump’s week.

He had his name taken off the John F. Kennedy Center. Of course, his fragile ego wouldn’t allow anyone to actually record his name coming down.

But the still very much unemployed Jim Acosta was there to keep things in perspective.

Trump is a man-child, but taking his name down of a building is like the fall of the Berlin Wall

Uh-huh.

Our main problem is that the most unserious people are the most visible, from Donald Trump to Jim Acosta.

Meanwhile . . .

In a scathing 63-page ruling on Friday, Judge Angel Kelley wrote, “Under the guise of promoting American dignity, this Administration seeks to share a limited history by ordering the removal of all signs, displays, and interpretive exhibits at National Parks that do not align with its preferred narrative, thereby telling half-truths.”

Well, the National Parks system was already telling stories “aligning with its preferred narrative.” History is, in fact, narrative.

Alan Spears, the senior director for cultural resources at the National Parks Conservation Association — one of the groups that filed the February lawsuit — celebrated Friday’s ruling, telling CNN it’s a “big damn deal.” “This is, we think, a good, favorable, just ruling from the judge that puts a stop, at least temporarily, to the sanitization, censorship and softening of history as it’s told in our national parks,” Spears said.

And there we just admited that it’s all narrative.

“So when you start messing around with the kind of interpretation that the park service is able to provide, that’s a problem because they’ve been working throughout their history, but specifically over the last 30 years, to tell stories that are more accurate, more just, and more inclusive, so that we can inspire more people to care about our parks, to care about the history of this country … and to become better stewards of the land,” Spears added. Kelley, in her ruling, similarly stressed the educational role of national parks, describing them as “a cornerstone of public learning.”

I love how these people take themselves with so much seriousness.

I’ve been around national parks all my life.

People can’t read signs advising them to leave the wildlife alone and stay out of the hot pots because they’re, well, hot.

I don’t think your signs about some obscure general much matter.

But then what do I know. I just live here.

But in the end, all was good because Trump turned eighty on Sunday.

Yup, the big 8-0.

And he did it in style, and on your dime, by throwing the biggest party “for the people” that “the people” could never afford.

As workers are laid off due to AI, and gas goes up at the pump, and Trump seeks a $1.5 trillion defense budget while millions can no longer afford their health insurance (which is a poor replacement for actually affording health care, but better than nothing), Trump’s buddy at the UFC, Dana White, “donated” $60 million to build a temporary structure to host a fight . . . and something with motorcycles.

Wrap your head around that: sixty million dollars, for a two-week structure and one night.

The halftime show at the Superbowl by comparison cost only $10 to $15 million. You could do four to six halftime shows for this one event.

But let’s get a little closer to home politically. Orrville, Ohio, is a municipality that actually generates its own electricity and rolls that in with the usual utilities that come with city life. It is one of those little industrial towns that Trump loves to flag as the “real” America, the little people he’s fighting for.

In the year 2023, the entire budget of Orrville, which included not just the usual city services but the generation of electricity and other utilities for eighty-five hundred people for three hundred and sixty-five days was . . . drum roll . . . $66 million.

Our president spent that for a one-night UFC fight and birthday bash.

But it was worth it, or so MAGA TwiX told us . . .

And so much better than that “tranny” shit under Biden . . .

The planes flew over, the fireworks went off, the men beat the shit out of each other.

And one of the gladiators even, well, listen . . .

It was a red meat night under divinely parted skies, as the storm that was predicted split and went around God’s shining city on the hill, with the newly repainted reflecting pools (that would days later turn green).

America was back, baby!

It was glorious. All decent patriotic Americans wept at the beauty of it.

I said decent patriotic Americans, like Lindsey Graham, not useless medical professionals who spend day in and day out working with parents freaking out about how they’re going to pay for medical care for their sick babies.

Not that America.

This America . . .

It most certainly did, Mr. Rufo. It most certainly did.

But I doubt we’re talking about the same aesthetics.

Let’s move beyond the fact that we have a company wealthy enough to blow the budget of Orrville, Ohio, on a bribe, uh, I mean birthday party for Trump, I mean, the United States.

Let’s say you’re a red blooded, working class American. How would you attend this extravaganza?

Well, if you’re in the military . . .

And are aesthetically pleasing to the emperor, you could go.

If you were one of 85,000 people who managed to snag a free ticket, you could watch it in the Ellipse.

Otherwise . . . you had to have a subscription to Paramount Plus.

Yup, on public land, with us paying for the security and the flyover, and under the guise of America’s 250th, but the Ellisons couldn’t even relent for one night.

American capitalism, baby.

Oh, wait, I’m sorry. I’m being told the Ellisons are saving up to buy the next not-friendly-enough-to-Israel media outlet, so they really couldn’t afford it.

You understand, right?

But otherwise, it was for everyone.

Except the reigning middle weight champ.

Oh, but Sean Strickland is a Never-Trumper woke gladiator, of course.

Well, that’s awkward.

So he was Trump all the way before Trump started bombing Israel.

Ouch, again.

But you know this guy has conviction: he showed up anyway.

And this happened . . .

You have to wonder about the quality of the “security” when it takes that many men in tactical vests to “escort” out one man in shorts.

He’s being charged with disorderly conduct, by the way.

Because only certain fighting was deemed appropriate.

And then there were the Trumps themselves, who never miss a chance to grift.

There was a little rumor going around . . .

Daniel Cormier pulled it down, though Grok verified that Comier posted what seemed to be private messages from the younger Trump.

Eric Trump claims it was a spoofed account. Is that possible? Yes.

But then again, the Trumps never miss a beat otherwise . . .

Yes, even in this moment, Trump and his spawn are figuring out how to wring a few more pennies out of this opportunity the silly voters have handed them.

So how did regular people feel about this circus?

So all the way back to Mr. Rufo, yes, this does in fact capture all the “aesthetics” of America at 250 . . .

An elite utterly out of touch with regular people . . . check.

An elite using public resources to enrich themselves as the public struggles . . . check.

An event billed as for “all America” that Americans don’t actually have free access to . . . check.

Beefy men bloodying each other with a side of military worship so emasculated and/or old men can feel virile again . . . che—

Okay, that’s not fair. That’s just any late stage empire.

Bread and circuses, man, bread and circuses.

Though at least the Romans had the intelligence to provide the distraction from the crumbling society for free.

America at 250 is not nearly that smart.

But in the end, this is actually a pretty accurate picture of America . . . overpriced, disconnected, shallow, selective, performative, and utterly fucking meaningless.

Well, one picture anyway.

On the other hand . . .

Now that’s the America I know and love.

Men and women living lives of not so quiet rage.

I’m feeling right at home.

I have to thank Chef R.T. of Government Test Kitchen for introducing me to ChatGPT’s image generator. What little I’ve worked with it, I’ve found it to be friendlier and more intuitive than Gemini. He himself does a weekly article, always about something different, but always educational and in a really clever format. You ought to check him out.

And because it’s Juneteenth, I thought we’d remember a time when we had a little more humor and a little less stuffiness over race . . .

Hey, it’s the truth, and the truth can be funny.

I don’t know that they would even make this movie today.

And then there’s my husband’s favorite line: “Excuse me while I whip this out.”

Nope, that is definitely an artifact of a better time, one of honesty through humor.

May we someday get back there.

Have the best weekend!

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