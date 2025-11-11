And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
1d

I think your being a bit hard on our political parties. For the most part, they work very well--for those at the top of each party.

PS "It’s just more 💩 on a 💩 sandwich." Genius!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Cannady's avatar
Mary Cannady
1d

I did enjoy the history lesson and go on record saying (at least) one house of congress should require a 2/3 majority to pass all legislation, including budgets and tax code.

I would remove all advantages given to any political party to control the electoral and legislative process and grant ballot access to any independent presidential candidate who reaches 20% favorable recognition in national polling and also eliminate the electoral college.

Our legislative and electoral system has been broken by the influence of money and ideology on partisan decision making. The damage to our society has already been done. Fixing it will be disruptive. Our representative democracy must be able to generate candidates who are truly interested in the welfare of their constituents and able to compromise as needed to accomplish liberty and justice for all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture