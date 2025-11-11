I love AI. Gemini’s version of a Mexican standoff between donkeys and elephants.

I wasn’t going to do a Tuesday piece because I have other commitments, but we have to talk about this whole idea to “nuke” the filibuster, one that’s probably been tabled for a bit given that the Democrats caved to the Republicans and the shutdown is over.

But the filibuster issue will keep coming up, so let’s go on a very rough journey together (given I wrote this on the fly).

I will admit that I had the filibuster wrong (I think probably a lot of people do). What I thought was a well-planned measure to give minority parties a say and force compromise turns out to be a quirk of the Senate that came about accidentally.

So I thought that any legislation but budget reconciliation bills or political appointments (including court justices as of a few years ago) were subject to the sixty-vote majority rule in the Senate. In other words, I thought they needed sixty votes to pass directly. That would be sane, making at least sixty senators agree.

Of course, me being an English person, I’m a bit embarrassed because the reality is in the name: filibuster. It’s not a matter of agreement; it’s a matter of blocking.

In reality, any legislation can be approved with a simple majority in the Senate (fifty-one votes usually). The quirk? You have to end the debate on the issue, and that’s what typically takes the sixty votes.

Yes, it makes zero sense.

So just so we’re all on the same page of the “strangeness book” here, you can pass any bill, even the most consequential, with a single vote over half, but you need sixty votes to stop talking about it.

Only in government does that have any kind of logic to it.

How the filibuster arose, particularly the “silent” one we have now, is as strange as the practice itself.

The filibuster is not original to the Senate. In the beginning, the Senate worked like the House, where a simple majority could vote to end the debate and then vote on the legislation.

However, in 1806, on recommendation of Aaron Burr, the Senate “cleaned up” its rules book, removing a procedure known as “the previous question.”

Why is this important? The rule allowed for a simple majority to end debate by calling for “the previous question,” thereby allowing a simple-majority vote to put a stop to the talk and put the “main question” (i.e., the legislation) up for, well, a simple-majority vote. In other words, one over half could end the debate, and one over half could pass the legislation.

Although it would take nearly thirty years for someone to discover the problem and the opportunity in this, there was now no way to “end debate” without two-thirds of the Senate voting for cloture (eventually sixty-seven senators if all one hundred were present).

As long as a senator or senators held the floor and no supermajority could be found to invoke cloture, debate could go on forever and stall all business of the Senate.

Now, I suppose the question you’re asking because asked it too, is how did we get from Mr. Smith Goes to Washington to the Senate going on vacation for forty days because they shut the government down? Wouldn’t the Democrats have to talk for forty days straight, which would provide a certain level of entertainment?

I love that clip. You could say the same thing today, so our problems are not in any way new.

For a long time, senators did indeed have to be creative. As an example, Huey Long gave out recipes, read Shakespeare, and got his friends to ask very long questions while he went to the bathroom. He held out for fifteen and a half hours.

Given the toll they took, filibusters were infrequent, but happened often enough that they caused problems, and our congress critters are naturally lazy, so for the most part they came to a gentlemen’s agreement. Even before the Mansfield reforms, the silent filibuster had become common, with a senator or party indicating an intention to take the floor, a query of the votes needing to stop him or them falling shy, and a compromise being worked out.

All very sophisticated, but it still brought the Senate to a halt.

And then in the 1960s, a Senate majority leader named Mike Mansfield had enough, and like Aaron Burr before him (though without the dueling) decided reform was needed. Mansfield developed a tracking system so they could table the filibustered bills and move on to legislation that was not being filibustered, meaning a filibuster no longer meant the end of Senate business.

The irony of the filibuster is that each change along the way that was meant to make it less common has actually made it more common. Once senators no longer had to actually talk, you can imagine how tempting it was for the minority party to put a stop to any legislation by simply threatening “silent” endless debate. Once the filibuster no longer brought Senate business to a halt, the tactic became even more tempting because they needed a two-thirds majority to bring the bill to a vote. That was a steep hill to climb, so two years before Mansfield retired (in 1975), the Senate voted to reduce to the cloture requirement to a solid sixty votes (rather than a fraction).

Ironically, this further exacerbated problems as sixty was easier to achieve than sixty-seven. Even more filibusters took place because there was a chance that enough people in the opposite party could be induced to “cross the aisle,” and it became a tool for negotiation (and grand-standing).

And that brings us to today, where predictable as the sunrise, the party not in power defends the filibuster and the party in power rails against it.

So let’s run through the arguments for getting rid of the filibuster.

It’s not actually based in law and is instead a quirky “norm” of the Senate. True. No argument there.

It’s undemocratic. Less true. This is where the difference between a direct democracy and a representative democracy becomes important. To suggest that one vote over half in the Senate is indicative of the will of the public at large is laughable at best. If that’s the argument you want to make, you’re leaning into the idea that the Senate is supposed to represent people rather than states. It’s not. The House is the “people’s chamber.” The Senate is supposed to be the deliberative body that acts as a check on the whims of the more “vulgar” of the two bodies, the rowdy House. But the downside is that you can’t really gauge the breakdown of the country politically by the breakdown in the Senate.

The other side is going to eliminate it, so we should do so in self defense. Maybe, maybe not.

But that leads to this kind of take, that the filibuster impedes meaningful and vital change.

But this gets to exactly why the filibuster, even though it was accidental, is exactly the thing we need to counter a foreseeable corruption of the founders’ intentions.

The founding fathers were against “factions,” meaning parties. Now I find them kind of naive in this, as the obvious outcome of a representative democracy would be forming groups to build coalitions. But they were actually against parties.

As one example, from Washington’s Farewell Address . . .

All obstructions to the execution of the laws, all combinations and associations under whatever plausible character, with the real design to direct, control, counteract, or awe the regular deliberation and action of the constituted authorities, are destructive of this fundamental principle and of fatal tendency. They serve to organize faction, to give it an artificial and extraordinary force—to put in the place of the delegated will of the nation the will of a party; often a small but artful and enterprising minority of the community; and, according to the alternate triumphs of different parties, to make the public administration the mirror of the ill concerted and incongruous projects of faction, rather than the organ of consistent and wholesome plans digested by common councils and modified by mutual interests. However combinations or associations of the above description may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.

And that is exactly what has happened.

I don’t think the founders understood how strong the federal government would become, even those that were in favor of a centralized system. They thought about coordinating industry and standardizing monetary policy. I don’t think they ever could have imagined the innumerable ways the federal government has embedded itself in individuals’ everyday lives, from medical care to food assistance to regulation upon regulation.

I also don’t think they understood how big our corporations would grow and how rich some people would become, to the point where our democracy is at best an insulting illusion being peddled to give cover to a parasitic class.

And this is where Kentucky Girl comes into play.

What meaningful legislation? The SAVE Act isn’t meaningful. Its only purpose is to rig the system so Republicans stay in power, whereas the Democrats have proposed the opposite legislation because they think it will keep them in power.

That’s not meaningful. It’s just games.

The filibuster neither encourages nor stands in the way of “meaningful” legislation. The parties do. Rigging the system so one or the other of them is favored actually decreases the chances for meaningful change and accountability.

Ending the filibuster is as likely to lead to “meaningful” legislation as me taping a pair of paper wings to my back will allow me to fly.

And ending it could very well lead to a system where in every meaningless but annoying way, we’re a different country every time a party holds a simple majority in both chambers of Congress and holds the White House, and we’ll end up needing to rent out the stadium where the Washington Commanders play to house the Supreme Court as each party adds more justices.

On all the cultural issues, we’ll be whipped back and forth like we’re at the back of an out-of-control bus on an icy road.

Of course, it would be great for campaigning. To keep the status quo you have to keep the current party in power.

Who won last night? Republicans? Abortion is illegal all across the country, domestic terrorism is defined as Antifa, we’re spying on mosques, and you need a passport and driver’s license and a US flag pin to vote in person during an eight hour period on Election Day.

Who won last night? Democrats? You can kill any baby before its due date, domestic terrorism is defined as being white and owning a gun, we’re spying on Catholic churches, and you can vote from home, but make sure to put a rainbow on the envelope or they’ll “lose” it.

Adjust accordingly.

Oh, you think I’m being ridiculous.

Actually, I am. We’re almost there at the moment, so never mind.

But here is what the filibuster does do: every now and then it rips back the curtain.

How?

Well, let’s look at the “compromise” that brought the current filibuster to an end.

As part of the deal on Sunday, Democrats have a commitment to rehire government workers fired at the start of the funding lapse and the promise of a Senate floor vote in December on legislation to extend the expiring ACA tax credits.

So if you were or are a liberal, which of those is going to be really important to you?

Getting a bunch of employees in the federal government their jobs back or making sure that millions of people can afford their health insurance this year?

Which one is a sure thing?

Which one is all but dead?

Which one is going to be great to campaign on in 2026, especially if the extension doesn’t go through? (Prediction: it won’t.)

That’s the game, and the only thing in this case that exposes the game was the filibuster.

Now is it the end of the world if the filibuster goes away?

No. It’s a stupid idea, but not the end of the world.

It’s just more 💩 on a 💩 sandwich.

But left in place, it’s one good way to annoy those who the most deserve annoying.

And I think everyone is for that.

Sorry for the lack of polish. We’ll see how unpolished Friday and Saturday are.

I hope you enjoy the history lesson. I know I did.

