Sadly, I resemble that statement.

Sadly . . . also true.

And we’re off.

I think the distress came from finding out the old philanderer and all around royal parasite was still alive.

If you’re thinking about taking a cruise, and the hantavirus doesn’t stop you . . .

But if you want the experience from the perspective of a jet ski . . .

Honestly, I think they need some better AI and CGI.

They should give that to the Iranians. Those people are good at “mock ups.”

People are getting creative when it comes to high gas costs . . .

Elon Musk move over.

Speaking of Elon Musk . . . and Tesla . . .

The driver allegedly told officers he purposely drove the vehicle into the lake to use the Cybertruck’s “Wade Mode,” a feature Tesla says temporarily raises the truck’s ride height and pressurizes the battery system to help navigate shallow water and rough terrain. Authorities said the experiment quickly went wrong when the Cybertruck became disabled in the water.

An electric vehicle in water . . . what could go wrong?

Apparently someone believed the advertising.

Lesson learned.

Continuing with the crime theme . . .

Even crime in Canada has a certain charm.

Think anyone would notice if we switched them out?

You’re right. Wouldn’t work.

This “Donald Trump” is too cute and spews bullshit from the wrong end.

Speaking of fecal matter . . .

The City of Seattle announced it is partnering with Throne Labs to install four solar-powered public restroom units in Pioneer Square as part of a one-year pilot program tied to downtown revitalization and World Cup preparations. According to city materials, the total pilot cost amounts to roughly $464,000, about $116,000 per restroom unit. City leaders insist the high-tech toilets are necessary to modernize Seattle’s struggling public infrastructure while addressing chronic sanitation problems downtown.

We want to go to the bathroom in them, not take up residence.

Why are they so expensive? you ask (or not).

Unlike traditional public bathrooms, the Throne Labs units rely heavily on technology. Users gain access by scanning a QR code, texting a number, or using an app. Sensors monitor water levels and waste tanks, while users can rate cleanliness after each visit. The units are solar-powered and designed to function without permanent plumbing hookups. The city argues the approach reduces installation costs and deployment time compared to conventional restroom construction. Officials also say the system allows operators to ban vandals or repeat offenders from future use. “Seattle residents shouldn’t have to struggle to find a public bathroom,” the city said in its announcement. “We are designing public spaces to serve everyone and account for their basic needs.”

Well you found the restroom, but getting into it could be a trick.

On the other hand, no one uses it, it’s a success, right?

Now that’s some bureaucratic thinking right there.

The best stories always come out on Friday morning after I hit post . . .

As the Trump administration sought to reassure Americans this week that a hantavirus outbreak posed little risk to the public, Dr. Brian Christine, one of the top public health officials in charge of infectious disease policy, stood before reporters in Nebraska promising a response “grounded in science” and “grounded in transparency.”

“Grounded in science” and “grounded in transparency.” That would be a first.

But CNN really thought they had him.

Before he joined the Trump administration last year, Christine was an Alabama-based urologist who specialized in penile implants.

We all should be really laughing, but this is the world we live in . . .

In the Trump administration’s latest move to limit trans rights, the Department of Education has launched a Title IX investigation into Smith College, an all-women’s college in western Massachusetts, for admitting trans women.

I think in a world where “limiting trans rights” means people with penises are considered women, penile implants are really quite blasé.

He has little public health experience and a history of far-right commentary and promoting conspiracy theories.

Well, he knows how to put an implant in a penis. I mean, that requires some kind of experience, but what is this “far right commentary” of which you speak?

He’s said the Covid pandemic led to a wider government plot to control people, compared the Biden administration to Nazi Germany and suggested the Covid vaccine had little effect in stopping the pandemic.

Fact check: All true.

Joke’s on CNN.

Of course, I’m not really laughing because there are times when you really want adults around . .

And that would be one of them.

Before I tell you where this came from, the story . . .

Daniel Rice is a personal trainer in Los Angeles, a job that gives him a front-row seat to the physique coveted by today’s American man. Rice recalls the washboard abs of the ’90s; the athletic build of the early 2000s; the quest, in the 2010s, for tiny waists and huge biceps. Now “the guys all want thick thighs and a bigger butt,” he says. “It’s become a glute-dominant culture.”

“Glute-dominant culture,” meaning “asses dominate,” which is kind of, well, accurate.

For $200 a session, Rice says he can take “clay”—a rear end that’s never been sculpted—and turn it into “a mountain.” Some of this is to look more desirable, he says, but more often than not his clients are focused on health and longevity. He has them doing hip thrusts, banded side lunges, goblet curtsy squats and cable kickbacks. Also, the StairMaster, especially as men age. “I tell my clients, ‘As long as you can climb flights of stairs, you can have sex.’ ”

This story is courtesy of the Wall Street Journal Magazine.

Who took a moment away from stumping for war and telling people how magnificent capitalism is to advertise for $200 an hour sessions to tighten your butt.

What a world.

TPUSA, the story that just keeps on giving, especially in lessons on what not to do.

Erika Kirk was appointed CEO of Turning Point just a week after Charlie Kirk died.

I’m not sure his body was even in the ground yet.

Of course, this caused a lot of questions to be asked. So when AmFest rolled around, they made sure to put this in the intro before Erika walked out on stage . . .

I know, very touching, right? It should settle all the questions. “I appoint my wife to run Turning Point USA,” said Charlie Kirk, though one wonders why he would even be thinking about such a thing at thirty-one.

But there was a problem . . .

Back and forth they went, with TPUSA refusing to drop the video they claimed they had.

Until . . .

Funny, the Daily Mail doesn’t often put stuff behind a paywall.

I went to the archived version, and . . . it doesn’t have a “bombshell” video of Charlie “appointing” Erika.

Just a video of Erika supposedly being rushed away at the very convenient WHCD non-shooting (where the only person shot was one guard by another).

So something is up with “the video,” and it may not be that it doesn’t exist. It may be that there is something really inconvenient about whoever asked the question or what the context was.

Either way—it doesn’t exist or they really don’t want it out there—if I were in TPUSA’s position, at some point, I would just shut up.

Or hire a better PR team, but . . .

This is a holdover from last week because I just discovered it . . .

There is no sane country, is there?

But we still take the cake . . .

Twerking for votes.

I suppose it’s no more dishonest than anything else.

Let’s do another round of “they said what?”

Mike Johnson explaining why it’s absolutely vital that Congress vermin be allowed to do insider trading on stocks.

We’re not being paid enough! say the people who would do their jobs better if they literally did nothing.

I see we’re taking “playing dumb” to a whole new level . . .

The Epstein investigation? You know, perverts on an island, guy who conveniently offed himself when the guards were asleep who no one seems to recall knowing even if they’re all pictured with him, might have been into some shenanigans with our current Oval Office occupant and several people said occupant surrounds himself with, often on behalf of a tiny little parasite of a country in the Middle East . . . you never heard of him?

Huh, funny.

JD Vance is saying something here, but I’m not sure what . . .

So thirteen Leos before this one, but Vance suggests that this Leo is honoring the one who presided when Europe fell into communism and fascism?

If you wander what the woke right really looks like, it declares a pope a fascist based on a name . . . and the fact that he doesn’t fall down and kiss dear leader’s feet.

Speaking of dear leader . . .

There’s only one country that got a nuclear bomb and used it very soon after developing it. In fact, there’s only one country that’s ever dropped a nuclear bomb period.

As for the rest, two things: (1) it’s a real leap to assume we care if Iran bombs any of the aforementioned countries at this point (we have our own problems), and (2) I thought the rule was it’s okay to bomb people, as long as you warn them you’ve going to do it first. That’s what Israel’s most moral army in the world keeps telling us.

This land ain’t your land, this land ain’t my land, this land is Trump’s land.

Trump’s very disappointed in you, Roy and Alex.

I’m sure Roy and Alex feel very humbled, unless, you know, they don’t have retirement accounts and just got their third job to pay for their commute to their other two jobs.

In which case, they might not care too much.

Meanwhile, we have Aunt Lindsey . . .

If Trump is Churchill, then I’m starting to doubt who Churchill was.

But then some people just want to live “their truth,” like Mark Levin.

Christianity was a rejection of Judaism, particularly the hierarchy.

The Enlightenment was a rejection of religion as ultimate societal authority.

The founding fathers rejected the idea that religion and state should mix.

So the idea that Judaism as a founding ideology has any sort of sanctity in our modern American system . . . got pushed off the highway onto a side road named “Irrelevance” about three exits back.

Speaking of irrelevance . . .

I seem to remember another “first son” traveling everywhere with his dad.

And as for “China deals” . . .

Oh, Peppermint Patti, you might just want to “circle back” on this one.

Sesame Street strikes again . . .

Divide people when they’re young and you never will have to deal with them en masse.

Or at least that seems to be the thinking for the last half century.

Axios, which has somehow turned into the mouthpiece of the war machine, got an “exclusive this week.”

Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones and recently began discussing plans to use them to attack the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and possibly Key West, Fla., 90 miles north of Havana, according to classified intelligence shared with Axios.

Cuba can’t even get fuel oil, and they got drones?

I’ll let Megyn Kelly take this one.

But don’t worry. It probably won’t be all out war. We’ll just kidnap a nonagenarian.

So if the rule is we can run around kidnapping leaders and ex-leaders in other countries, who do we have to bribe to kidnap our own?

We lost Thomas Massie this week, in politically figurative sense . . .

That was CNN’s headline.

Because it definitely was Trump. It definitely wasn’t those, uh, other people.

And you’re stupid if you think so.

Someone needed to tell AIPAC that.

And Haartz, a news outlet in Israel . . .

That is Haartz, friends, and Israeli news outlet.

Hours before that article came this one from the same outlet . . .

Days before that, this one . . .

Three articles about one of 435 seats in the US House in Israel.

This is what the same outlet posted on TwiX about the second article . . .

They stealth edited the name of the article in their outlet, but they didn’t/couldn’t change the TwiX post and they couldn’t change the URL which still has the old title: “https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/2026-05-19/ty-article/.premium/the-most-consequential-republican-primary-for-israel-is-happening-in-kentucky.”

As if the rest of us couldn’t figure out that Israel was pretty invested in this race by the upwards of $30 million that they reportedly spent (depending on the source), making it the most expensive primary race in US history.

And Massie didn’t pull any punches . . .

Oh, I don’t know Teddy Boy, I don’t think it’s any worse than this . . .

You know, when truth becomes a trope, then the person to blame is not the one pointing out the truth but the one who is the walking trope.

Message: “Israel owns us.”

Oh, don’t believe me . . .

Back in the US, the country he’s supposed to be the leader of . . .

But Trump was all for getting rid of Massie for this guy . . .

In short, he wants mandatory military service..

Translation . . .

And if you don’t agree with this, well, you’re just livestock, so it doesn’t matter.

Yup, that’s the person who beat Thomas Massie because of an obscene amount of Israeli money calling the rest of us sheep.

But it’s all really Thomas Massie’s fault that he lost, or so says the man who sold his soul to be the heir apparent.

You see, it’s important to have principles. Just, you know, don’t act on them.

Or we’ll get rid of you.

I know, with all that’s going on above, we often forget that the donkeys are still around, and they’re as desperate and crazy as ever.

Take California for example, where the Democrats have FAFO-ed so hard LA may actually elect a Republican as mayor.

Meet Spencer Pratt . . .

I have to acknowledge my sister. I’ve kind of taken my eyes off the “left” because they’re not in the driver’s seat at the moment, so she brought this little story to my attention.

You remember the Palisades fire?

And in the aftermath . . .

A year later?

A POLITICO analysis of local permitting data found just 34 homes have been built in Pacific Palisades and Altadena in the 15 months since the blazes, a figure that trails the rate of construction following two recent, similarly destructive fires in Northern California.

Oh, it gets better.

The review also determined that owners of fewer than half of the 9,900 lots on which homes were destroyed have applied for permits for new houses.

So 9900 homes destroyed and «checks notes» 34 rebuilt.

Do we even need to do the math on that?

Are we surprised?

Nope.

So the fires came about because of incompetence. Little is being rebuilt because of incompetence.

And . . .

Yet more incompetence.

So in comes Spencer, a reality YouTube star.

So if he was a gay, black reality TV star, the lush would be okay with it?

Look, Donald Trump is a giant orange dick with “owned by Israel” tattooed on his ass and will likely flush the global economy down the drain on Bibi’s say-so, but do you know why we have Donald Trump?

Because we had all those that came before Donald Trump, you know, the “experts” who were supposed to lead us into a bright new age, or at least some semblance of stability, but instead ran the country into the ground because they also had “owned by” tattooed on their asses.

So I’m going to need those like Chelsea Handler to . . .

But whatever Spencer Pratt may turn out to be, his campaign is certainly interesting.

And his odds are long but not impossible.

You’d think this would be a wakeup call.

But no.

You see all of that is out of Karen Bass’s control, and she’s being caught up in a general anger at the system based on Trump’s incompetence. There is no reason why anyone should be angry at Karen Bass?

Okay, well, maybe that, going to Ghana while her city burned. But otherwise . . .

You’re worried about meth addicts getting new teeth while your tax base struggles to rebuild their homes? How do you expect to pay for the meth addicts’ new choppers.

Granted, this is not Bass herself, but her buddy turned election spoiler.

But Bass doesn’t want you to worry about all the wreckage she’s left in her wake. She wants you to worry that Pratt’s rhetoric is violent.

Given what she’s done to LA, I’d suggest she should thank her lucky stars she lives in a civilized place where they only symbolically throw tomatoes at her.

Better to be burn in effigy than to be burned in real life.

But Spencer Pratt heard Bass’s pleas and he turned it down a notch.

I think if I were Karen, I might want to go back to the Batman ads.

And so it goes.

These weeks go so fast. I can’t believe it’s Memorial Day already.

Anyway, a little fun to see us out . . .

Have a great long weekend!

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