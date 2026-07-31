Or . . .

I’ve been feeling this one. It’s supposed to be nearly 110 tomorrow. Thank God I’m headed to the mountains.

And away we go . . .

The Weinermobile turns 90!

I do not know that I have ever actually seen the Weinermobile in real life.

In fact, I know I haven’t.

Huh.

Excuse while I go find my bucket list and add it somewhere.

When life gives you lemons . . .

You have to work with what you have, you know what I mean?

That sound you hear is my scratching another note on my bucket list.

What’s a Friday without a dumb criminal . . .

Police say the rider was travelling at 146 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone, and the motorcycle was missing its mirrors as required by law. A video shows a police motorcyclist approach before the rider does a wheelie and speeds away, weaving through traffic. The 20-year-old Richmond man eventually pulls over, and the Highway Patrol says he was co-operative, noting he wasn’t fleeing the scene since he didn’t see the officer or didn’t realize he was being watched.

His parents must be proud.

🤦‍♀️

I don’t know what the big deal is. It’s just Africa.

The map showed Nigeria, where the US currently has several hundred troops deployed, as landlocked in the Sahara desert. Mozambique, which is in south-eastern Africa, was relocated to the Horn of Africa, while Côte d’Ivoire in west Africa was placed on the other side of the continent. . . . “Whoever created and approved this slide did not know where countries in Africa are and did not care to ​check their work,” wrote Matt Petit, who focuses on AI and geopolitics at the Atlantic Council, in the post.

There’s that American exceptionalism again.

A Reuters analysis found the image of the map included ⁠in the presentation contained an artificial intelligence watermark that signals it was made with OpenAI tools. The company did ​not respond to a request for comment.

I make a prediction. If war ever breaks out between the US and Russia, we’ll bomb Moscow . . . Idaho. Because some idiot will use AI, which won’t know the difference.

Bear that care and attention to detail in mind as you listen to this story.

So I decided to try to find out how bad the exhibit was.

Did you know you can actually go through the objects online?

They had a “pussy” hat and an LGBTQ protest sign from the 1960s. But they also had a MAGA hat and a Tea Party protest sign. But mostly it was Americana, like . . .

Or . . .

It looks like they have bits and pieces from every era and every viewpoint and even no viewpoint.

What is it that Trump wants really?

Ah, so Soviet-level gaslighting it is.

Another round of “they said what?”

“I can see Russia from my house.” —Sarah Palin.

Mentioning that for no reason.

It’s Schroedinger’s stockpile. As long as we don’t open the box it both exists and doesn’t.

But don’t worry, the White House has this all well in hand.

I don’t know what the hell that was either.

We had a domestic scandal this week . . .

Representative Max Miller, a second-term Republican representing northeast Ohio whose political rise was fueled by his close relationship to President Trump, has been accused by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, of domestic abuse against her and their 2-year-old daughter. Ms. Moreno, the daughter of Senator Bernie Moreno, also an Ohio Republican, has said that Mr. Miller scalded her chest and stomach by throwing hot water from a skillet at her body; held a gun to her head; pushed her against a wall and hit her head; and fractured their daughter’s collarbone and bruised her shoulder. According to court documents, their daughter at one point told Ms. Moreno, “Daddy kill you.”

Well, I’ll be happy to tell you that Republicans don’t put up with kind of shit from one of their own. Unlike the Democrats, they took immediate action, none of that hemming and hawing and deflecting . . .

Did you hear that? They’re allegations. We must wait for the process to play out. That’s how that always works.

Graham Platner would like a word.

Is this article from The Times (a UK newspaper) this out of touch or the best piece of satire ever? You decide.

Let’s start with the fact that if you describe yourself as a Democrat, you are not in fact politically homeless. You just don’t like who has moved in the room down the hall in your sorority.

I came across this article because of Glenn Greenwald.

I won’t say each paragraph is worse than the one that preceded it, but the uniparty mentality comes screaming through.

You see, these moderately wealthy, upwardly mobile women all got together to form this little club in New York.

Guttman, 36, and Patricof, 30, believe Democrats have overlooked a generation of young women eager to engage politically but who feel alienated by both the party establishment and the growing influence of democratic socialism in New York. The idea is that financing a new cohort of largely unknown candidates will also reshape the Democratic party down the line, producing a more moderate class of leaders. “This is a group of people who are not far left and mostly feel politically homeless,” Guttman said. “They see the mayor’s office and they don’t really identify as that Democrat,” she added, referring to New York City’s democratic socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

So basically they’re trying to “save” the Democrat Party through monthly dinners at “buzzy” restaurants with featured political speakers and throwing a little money behind a candidate here and there.

The name of the club is Juno. The reason one of the founder gives?

Patricof studied classics at Dartmouth . . .

Sorry, the stereotype just got to me there for a moment.

Anyway, onward . . .

. . . and named the organisation after Juno, the Roman goddess who was the supreme patroness of women and also served as a guardian and protector for the safety of the empire. In many ways, she embodies the role they envision for themselves.

Funny enough, Juno is the renamed Greek goddess Hera, who is known less for helping women and more for being one of mythology’s most spiteful female figures (if not the most spiteful figure).

I bet they don’t include that in the brochure.

“We really are in a very populist moment,” Shor said, as diamond-set fingers shot up to ask questions. “If the 2028 election was today, we would probably lose.”

Because populist these women are not. In fact, you almost get the vibe at the writer of the article is laughing at them.

Here is how Empsom describes the DSA . . .

When it was founded in 1982, the Democratic Socialists of America was seen as a fringe anti-capitalist group that was totally unelectable. But in recent years, an affordability crisis and wealth inequality has helped rally voters to its cause. In 2018, the DSA had its first national breakthrough when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, then just 29, was elected to Congress. Then in 2024, more than one million NYC voters chose Mamdani, 34, to run the biggest city in the nation. More DSA candidates are now winning Democratic primaries across America, proving the left-wing flank of the party is no longer just having a moment. It’s turning into a movement.

That is the most straightforward and least satirical sounding part of the article.

But many of Juno’s young members told me they don’t identify with it.

I wonder why.

“I think the Democratic Party, especially more in recent years, has been thought of as serious, not fun, and like almost overly woke,” Margot Adams, 28, told me. A Parsons graduate who lives in Greenwich Village, Adams and her mother co-founded Luxeire, a fashion brand aimed at working women where a button-down sells for around $250. She contributes about $3,000 a year to Juno.

Sorry, sorry. Just you know Greenwich village, $250 blouses for working women, and “Parsons,” as if I’m supposed to know what that is. I have no idea, but I assume it’s very expensive and very exclusive.

They have noticed how the Maga movement has become adept at turning politics into a social scene, hosting parties and events filled with unabashed young conservatives in glitzy dress. A viral example of this was captured, right after Trump’s second election, by a New York magazine cover entitled “The Cruel Kids Table.” But when I asked how young people on the left could attract that kind of cultural visibility, Spivey was dismissive. “I think all of us here are very confident and we don’t have to promote ourselves as being at those types of parties,” she told me. “That’s the difference between old money and new money, you know what I mean?”

Ouch.

I’d encourage a read of the article if you want to see a group of really wealthy mostly white women (all white women?) entirely out of touch with the rest of the world and acting like that’s okay.

However, besides describing themselves as “politically homeless,” they are actually the absolute epitome of the Democrat Party . . .

From 6.30pm, Saint Laurent leather bags and laptops were set aside for glasses of white wine. The walls were dotted with Democratic memorabilia: fraying “Kennedy for President” flyers from 1960 and condoms stamped with “F*** Project 2025”. Guests eased into conversations as David Shor, the influential political pollster and head of data science at Blue Rose Research, prepared his PowerPoint that would anchor the evening’s conversations. He was wearing white linen and Birkenstocks. . . . By 7.30pm, the women had taken their seats. Bowls of coconut red lentil dips were passed alongside sesame focaccia and fattoush salad.

All designer hat and no cattle, as the Midwest saying goes. The image is not jarring if you’ve been paying attention. We harken back to the greats, like Kennedy, putting him next to the stupid hysterical shit like condoms stamped with meaningless political slogans. It’s your typical Democrat branding: fear and nostalgia.

Actually not any different than your typical Republican branding to be fair.

Only conservative women have decided to add in a carrot of sorts.

I grow wistful for the days of bare ankles being scandalous . . .

She literally pulls her pants higher to show off her [insert vulgar euphemism here].

No, not disgusting, even times two. Or maybe that. But also . . .

Marketing. Marketing. Marketing.

They know their key demographic, or at least they think they do. (Men, you tell me. Does this work?)

But it did spawn a few fun knockoffs.

This is my favorite . . .

I got stuck on watching her put her feet up over her head. I haven’t been able to do that since . . .🤔

Huh, I have never been able to do that.

Speaking of those scary Mooslims, Mamdani had a week . . .

Oh, sorry, this is Mamdani being a scary commie, not a scary Mooslim.

But we’ll start here.

Today, Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su and New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) announced that a core basket of everyday groceries will be 30 percent cheaper at the five new municipal grocery stores. The basket will include all fresh produce, meat and seafood, along with roughly 20 additional categories of pantry staples, dairy and refrigerated goods. The discount will apply to all regardless of income, with prices locked in and predictable rather than fluctuating week to week as is the case at private grocers. Combined, the savings are projected to cut New Yorkers’ average grocery bill by 15 percent, about $90 a month, or roughly $1,000 a year.

Eh, I don’t know how I feel about this. Ninety dollars doesn’t seem like a lot in a city where this is the average rent.

Actually, it’s kind of underwhelming, if I’m being honest.

I’m not sure I see the big deal.

But then I’m not these people.

The proposal has sparked skepticism from economists and commentators over how the city could deliver such steep discounts in an industry known for razor-thin profit margins. With grocery prices up about 33% nationwide since 2019, critics say the plan must explain how prices could undercut private retailers by 30% without significant public subsidies.

Yes, Fox News, we expect taxpayers to subsidize weapons to Ukraine, subsidize weapons to Israel, pay for a war to save Israel, pay for overpriced COVID “vaccines” that didn’t stop COVID and possibly killed a lot of people, pay for the research that brought us COVID in the first place, but subsidizing groceries, man, that’s just a bridge too far.

An immigrant-led business group is gearing up to sue New York City over Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s controversial plan to open five taxpayer-funded supermarkets — claiming the $70 million project will create unfair competition for nearby stores, The Post has learned.

So this is what it takes for the New York Post to root for immigrants. It’s a miracle!

MBC — formed earlier this year to create a unified front against Mamdani’s grocery policy — includes 50 chambers of commerce representing Asian, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, Middle Eastern and Jewish-owned businesses in New York.

Look at that. Mamdani is just bringin’ everybody together. It’s another miracle.

Miracles all around.

I get the gripe, though I’d really have to see some hard numbers on the effect this would have overall. I have trouble seeing how five grocery stores added to a city of nearly nine million cuts that hard into the market.

In fact, I only saw one thing that concerned me in this whole story (and not really that because it’s New York and I live in Montana and I couldn’t care less what New York does, because I’ve got enough problems here in Big Sky Country).

Going back to the first article . . .

The Mayor also issued a request for proposals (RFP) from qualified grocers or firms to serve as operators of one or more N.Y.C. Groceries stores. The selected operator will be responsible for day-to-day store operations, including merchandising, staffing and adherence to strong labor practices.

So how has that whole employing middle men to “manage” government programs gone for us in the past?

You say but that’s San Fran.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, when the City Council was startled to discover that McCray and Team Thrive are closing in on having spent an eye-popping $900 million since the program’s inception — and nobody seems to have a clue on what. That is, nobody appears to have kept receipts; the subways and street corners are still overrun with crazy people, and nobody in charge knows what’s to happen next. But let’s be clear: If your boondogglery sets the New York City Council back on its heels, you truly are soaring with the eagles.

I’m looking forward to stories of taxpayers subsidizing eighteen dollar radishes and eighty dollar boxes of cereal.

Now on to the Mooslim part, oh, sorry, the scary Mooslim part.

Mamdani, as mayor of New York, will be attending the twenty-fifth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, just like every mayor before him.

And people are upset.

Pretty good depiction.

Thousands of families!

Well, I’m not sure what to say. I mean, it’s been twenty-five years. 9/11 has been used and abused and exploited until some of us no longer really care. Two wars, the Patriot Act, upon which the ink was barely dry before they were turning it inward. I’d just as soon the day pass quietly and couldn’t care less who was there. I feel for the families, but then I feel for a lot of families, including those of the 18 soldiers we’ve lost since we stupidly started bombing Iran on Israel’s behalf. Nobody’s holding a vigil for them.

Oh, you say, that’s just Wee Ben being Wee Ben.

I’ve probably posted that before. The level of . . . I’m not even sure what to call it . . .

But see what I mean. Leaves you speechless, this bickering over who gets to attend the 9/11 ceremonies while the war dead are dismissed so casually.

However, these people were not at a loss for words.

Mamdani was ten when the planes hit the towers. I don’t think he had anything to do with 9/11. Besides he’s from Uganda not «checks notes» Saudi Arabia. (Yeah, I went there. Amazing what you can get away with when you play nice with certain other countries.)

You noticed something, didn’t you? Thousands? Three hundred? Do we not know?

Galante, 55, is one of the organizers of a petition drive that has collected more than 42,000 signatures so far. It is circulating widely among 9/11 families and Galante estimated that between 3,000 and 7,500 of the signers are relatives of victims.

Estimated? How are we “estimating”?

We go to the people related to the people who died and we hand them a piece of paper, and we ask, “Will you sign this?” There should be no “estimating.”

The petition posted on Change.org cites an array of concerns about Mamdani, who is the city’s first Muslim mayor and has promoted his religion since taking office in January.

The petition was posted on what amounts to an international website where anyone with an email address can sign.

Are we doing COVID math now?

In an interview with Popular Information, Galante acknowledged that there was no actual list of family members who had signed the petition. “We don’t have a list,” Galante said. Rather, the 300 figure that organizers shared with the New York Post was an estimate based on how they believe the petition spread before it received much publicity. “We all know each other, so…think about it. If you know 10 people and they give it to 10 more people they know that lost. That’s how we got the 300 number,” Galante explained. “I don’t go through the list and look at the names.”

So it is COVID math.

I fucking hate COVID math.

The truth does not require COVID math.

And the truth is that if you lost someone on 9/11, the least of your worries is if Mamdani shows up and makes a speech or not.

But Mamdani’s totally out of step with your average American.

I mean look at the way he wanted to arrest Bibi Netanyahu. That idea is not popular at all.

Nope, not at all.

But Mamdani’s real problem. While it might be okay to cut Muslims out of public life because they might take over, we must include Jews because there’s no danger the more radicalized among them will abuse their positions and push for policies that favor their own pet projects even to the detriment of the civil rights of others.

From the New York Post . . .

From Fox News . . .

And just like that, the right discovered quotas and inclusion.

In July, it’s a Christmas miracle in July.

Speaking of people coming together and Christmas miracles in July . . .

In a massive show of bipartisanship, 86 senators voted to move forward with a Russia and Iran sanctions bill championed by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham.

See, unity.

If you didn’t know, we buried Lady Lindsey this week.

Not much remarkable happened at the funeral. Trump fell asleep.

And handed out TicTacs . . .

And told the truth . . .

Unfairly characterized as a warmonger, Mr. Hannity says. Well, let’s listen to Lindsey in his own words.

Just a little reminder of why the world is a little brighter these days.

But if you needed more, turns out someone was working on a documentary about Lady Lindsey, and they released a few choice clips.

And if I remember right, we all voted for “isolationism,” or at the least not neocon forever wars. But forever wars still won.

So it must have felt like a lifetime of Christmases all rolled into one when Trump started bombing Iran, at least for Graham.

The only regret I have when it comes to this man is that he did live to see this prediction . . .

Fall apart.

And so it goes.

August. It’s August on Saturday.

Where the heck did the summer go?

We’re going to end the week on a good story. These are a couple of the calmest people.

Have the best weekend, and may your landing gear always stay attached.

And if it doesn’t, may you have someone like this to help talk you down.

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