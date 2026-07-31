And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
7h

"condoms stamped with 'F*** Project 2025'"

....huh. I think I hear Freud spinning in his grave.

Anyway, that map of Africa seems pretty clearly to be AI generated. There's a couple of lines leading to nowhere, and Cameroon doesn't get its own lead line.

In my head, the AI was like, "Mozambique? More like MozamBULLSHIT amirite?" And all the humans in the room laughed and hi-fived each other and cracked open some Coors Light.

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Jim Wetzel's avatar
Jim Wetzel
2hEdited

I always appreciate a reminder that Lithping Lindthey is “deader’n a cold mackerel” — always brightens my day. But my takeaway from this FFS Friday, odd though it seems, is the photo of Phyllis Diller’s gag file. Not only does it remind me of a library’s old-school card catalog, but damn — it’s not small. I wonder if there’s a note card in there that reads, “A horse walks into a bar. Bartender says, ‘Why the long face?’ “

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