“We ran rats through this extensive battery of behavioral and biological tests, and what we found was that when we look at all of these different factors and all the variables that we measured, stress levels seem to matter the most when it comes to cannabis use,” Ryan McLaughlin, a study co-author and neuroscientist at Washington State University, said in a statement.

I love how we needed to study rats to figure out the obvious.

Next study: do mice like Cheetos or Fritos better when they have the MJ-induced munchies?

“Maybe other aliens have a different signaling system to what we can imagine, but the physics on their world are the same as the physics here,” he says. “Sending radio signals is something that they would probably do too, because it’s congruent with the physics the universe has.”

I’m not sure we’d want to hear what an alien talk radio has to say about us.

Just saying.

She added: “My dad joked with them at first and said ‘was I going too fast on my wheels, was I speeding?’, and then the guy said ‘No, you spat’.”

See what I mean about not eavesdropping on the aliens. When your species is this dumb, you don’t want to know what they think.

Though I do think it’s charming that the UK fines people for spitting when we have this in California . . .

Maybe we need to import a few “bobbies.”

The Charlie Kirk story, which I know many of you don’t care about, but I do, gets stranger and stranger. This week, his widow and newly minted CEO of Turning Point went on a media tour promoting what is put forth as Charlie’s last book, posthumously published.

So these texts have been verified, because the people in them tried to explain them away . . .

Fast forward . . .

I have spent a lifetime around Christians, even Zionist Christians. I have never once heard a single one of them use the term “Shabbat Shalom” or treat Friday night as if it’s holy. (Hell, most of them I know will work Saturday too, because they all have those kind of jobs.)

Pro tip: if people are already suggesting Israel and the Zionist fanatics had something to do with your husband’s death and you might be an accomplice before or after the fact, perhaps dial down the ass kissing a few notches.

By the way . . .

I don’t want to hear a word about the childishness of the Left anymore. If you’re on the Right, you need to get your own toddlers under control.

Speaking of Israel, a commercial courtesy of AIPAC . . .

The country of exploding beepers brings you videos featuring tagging and tracking symbols in every facet of American lives.

That’s not threatening at all.

But then again, the Israel apologists are getting desperate.

So Jews are anti-semitic if they’re anti-Zionist.

As for the tropes, Zionists are the Jewish stereotype made flesh. If you don’t want to be accused of the trope, don’t engage in the trope.

But have hope: they’re only this desperate because all the hasbara and benjamins in the world and people are still turning on Israel.

Speaking of “hasbara,” desperation isn’t just for the Zionist types. Trump’s had a bad week.

Way to address the big issues!

Then again . . .

Relatively very wealthy, which begs the question, relative to what?

Just so we’re clear, a Trump account is up to $1000 placed into a savings account for a single child upon their birth, if they’re lucky enough to be born, well, now.

Yes – Treasury estimates indicate that the Trump accounts could accumulate into a seven-figure balance by early adulthood . . .

Really?

if families maximize contributions and allow the funds to grow.

Damn, always a catch.

The obvious here? If you have $5000 a year to add to each of these accounts . . . you don’t need the $1000 in the first place.

A fully funded account could reach as much as $1.9 million by age 28, according to the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. At the lower end of projected returns, the savings account could still yield nearly $600,000 over the same period.

Only if you have Nancy Pelosi picking your stocks.

Even without additional contributions beyond the federal government’s initial $1,000 deposit, Treasury estimates the account could grow to between $3,000 and $13,800 over 18 years.

The way we’re going, $3000 in twenty years will buy lunch . . . or pay for a single month of health insurance for a nineteen year old.

But let’s say you take that $1000 and just let it grow all the while the child is growing up and working to retirement-ish at age 65. That’s got to do something good, right?

Here comes Claude, my helpful AI assistant.

Twelve percent is a smidgeon optimistic. Reality suggests something in the range of 10 to 11 percent, based on the S&P 500.

But Claude came up with this answer . . .

That seems impressive, doesn’t it? My goodness, give a child $1000, put it in an account, don’t touch it, and when they’re 65, they will have a little over a million dollars.

But then we ask the really important question, the one that only an idiot would not ask . . .

Claude goes on to say . . .

So “relatively wealthy” means you can retire at sixty-five and not be homeless for a whole two to three years.

That’s . . . underwhelming.

But it got better . . .

So let me see if I understand: we have trouble keeping students here because “they” kick them out.

Who would be the “they,” Mr. Trump? Because last I checked, the only one kicking students out was, well, you.

And corporations can buy basically a permanent H1-B visa for two million.

Also doesn’t $15,000 for extensive vetting seem a little low to you?

Billions to do good things for the country?

Like seize oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela?

Wait, I thought the whole Venezuela thing was about drugs?!? What are we doing seizing oil?

I suppose we should be glad that Double-Tap Pete just didn’t blow it up.

But I want you to imagine the kind of “immigrant” who can “donate” a cool $1 million to the Treasury.

Welcome to becoming second class citizens in your own country. You thought the poor immigrants were a problem, undercutting our workers or pulling from our social safety net.

Just wait until you get a load of this group of entitled immigrants who take our students’ spots in universities and think because they threw pennies at a debt created so we can seize oil tankers in the Caribbean, they’re owed our eternal deference.

We’ll be begging all those landscapers and roofers and students who wrote mean op-eds about Israel . . .

I’m getting so much deja vu these days . . .

Oh, it was all the rage in 2024 to run around complaining about how people just didn’t understand. They were doing great financially! How dare they whine!

It was just the vibes, man, just the vibes.

The whole thing was ridiculous, and Trump used it to pummel Biden, rightfully so.

You remember how hard we all laughed. Biden must think we’re really stupid to buy the idea of a “vibesession”?

I’m so glad that we now have a president who respects the intelligence of the American people.

And “affordability” is a Democrat scam . . .

They could. But at this point, I think it’s a lost cause.

Why is it a lost cause?

Well, because we’re dealing with Mad King Don here, who just won the Peace Prize . . . well, not that Peace Prize, but another, um, Peace Prize . . .

I know, you’re wondering like I am, what the hell does soccer have to do with world peace?

That, that’s what soccer has to do with world peace.

The news has prompted scrutiny online, though there is no evidence of any connection between the award and prosecutors’ move to dismiss the charges.

Well, other than the fact that dismissing of the charges by the Trump DOJ and the award to Trump came about at the same time. Meaning, we have motive, means, and opportunity.

And then there’s this . . .

Some cities are so desperate that they are being forced into pitches for sponsorship to “local dry cleaners and mechanics”, in the words of various sources. Fifa’s own commercial contracts mean cities can’t even do deals with local convenience store chains, as their sale of food is considered to cut across primary partners, such as McDonald’s, all as the global governing body is set to retain virtually all of the $11-14bn revenue the 2026 World Cup is expected to generate. This has created increasing frustration in the host cities, who feel they aren’t “getting any help from anyone”, as sources openly ask whether “Donald Trump is aware he has become the figurehead” for what is described as “the worst deal in Fifa World Cup history”.

He doesn’t care. He got his shiny trophy, and it only will cost Americans upwards of a quarter billion.

Good news? We only have to sell 250 “Trump gold cards,” and we’re breaking even.

Given all the winning, the donkeys are smelling blood in the water.

And they’re sending in nothing but their best.

The whole video is Trump attacking her. She offers nothing.

But, Glenn and Lillia, she’s not a poser. She’s a Marxist! She’s extreme. She’s just like Mamdani.

Listen to Ted Cruz, an expert on all things extreme who would never lie to you . . .

I bet she relies on small-dollar SoCIalIst donors to get by.

Okay, at the very least, she must be a rabid anti-Semite that hates Israel . . .

If you ever in your life wondered, “Hmm, what Ted Cruz would be like if he were black and female . . . there you go.”

The only difference: she doesn’t try to quote Bible verses.

Welcome to the Elephant and Ass Show.

I am afeared, my friends. I am deeply afeared.

I had read a while back about how Greta Gerwig of Pepto-Bismol nightmare Barbie fame had gotten her hooks in C. S. Lewis’s Narnia series, put out by the same outlet that laundered bribe money to the Obamas to produce this along with a lot of their other tripe . . .

They also featured the prince in exile and his American princess in something that wasn’t a parody . . .

And then there’s this . . .

I know, I don’t speak Spanish either. But here is the gist from Netflix, which dubbed it in English, renamed it Queen of Coal, and slapped their emblem on it.

By the way, this movie is so ridiculous, Netflix never posted an English version of the trailer on YouTube. If you want to see an English trailer, go here. I suppose, on the other hand, it isn’t just the anglophone world that’s having trouble with this transgender insanity. That seems like good or bad news, depending on how you look at it.

But returning to the issue at hand, the news broke last week that Netflix and IMAX are teaming up on a remake of C. S. Lewis’s classic series . . .

According to Gelfond, Gerwig’s Narnia will feature a contemporary, rock-influenced sound, with artists like Pink Floyd and The Doors cited as examples of the tone fans can expect. The film’s score is being composed by music producer Mark Ronson, who recently worked on Barbie. Producer Amy Pascal made a similar remark in 2024, when she infamously described the project as “all about rock and roll.”

Rock and roll!

I can feel my Nazarene uncle rolling in his grave.

I won’t lie and say that I’m not curious to see Aslan belting out “People Are Strange.”

But it gets worse . . .

Despite pushback from many exhibitors, Gelfond is very confident in what he’s seen so far, saying that Gerwig’s film — and IMAX — is “really going to change the world” and “create a cultural event.”

So I’ll be honest. I read these books when I was young, and they didn’t stick with me in the way, say, Charlotte’s Web and The Hundred and One Dalmatians did, or any of the Walter Farley (Black Stallion) series did. (I bet you notice a theme. Yes, I was a stereotype.)

I read the Narnia series again just a few years ago. Honestly, I can see the attraction for children, but as an adult, I found Lewis to be a bit heavy-handed with the allegory.

One can see it in the summary of The Magician’s Nephew, the second to last book in the series, but the first story chronologically and the one that, it is rumored, Greta is in the process of putting to film.

From Claude

The first thing I had to do was look up the cast.

Daniel Craig, well, I sort of have hope.

Or not.

I shouldn’t say that. I haven’t seen the movie. Maybe it’s thoughtful and not all what one would expect of a movie called “Queer.”

Anyway, at least the White Witch is white, right?

They didn’t pull an HBO/Max Severus Snape . . .

But I have no emotional connection to the Chronicles of Narnia, though I feel a bit sorry for those of you who do.

But as someone pointed out . . .

It really is going to be quite the crap shoot, because Hollywood is horridly inbred and in a bubble.

I give this a fifty-fifty chance of being an utter cluster.

Why that optimistic you ask? Well, because Netflix has done a good job with some books. A Series of Unfortunate Events was quite faithful to the original. Barbie was neither particularly good nor particularly bad. Yeah, it was preachy and several decades out of date regarding the “patriarchy,” but it had its cute moments if you went in with low expectations.

But, being my father’s daughter, I always expect the worst and hope for the best. So I thought it might be fun to think about the “worst.”

So we’ve already gender-swapped Aslan, as you can tell above.

I am curious as to whether they will make Aslan a lioness or leave him/her male.

Oh, not quite ridiculous enough.

There we go.

But maybe now that Aslan is female, she can team up with the White Witch, and they can fight the patriarchy.

I’m not sure what we’re going to do with the kids.

Maybe instead of going on a quest to get an apple to save his mother, Digory can go on a quest to save himself . . . by realizing his true form . . .

And Polly grows as a person and realizes she’s really a plural . . .

Aslan refuses to sing Narnia into creation because, after all, to do so is to create great environmental destruction.

And in the end, Digory (now Diane) moves with Polly and Aslan and the White Witch into the modern world, where they go around protesting fossil fuels by gluing themselves to classics . . .

Now, if Narnia is worse than that . . . I don’t know what to say.

Christmas is less than two weeks away. It’s too fast. I’m not ready. I’m still grieving over the turn of the century . . . a quarter century later.

Last night it started snowing. It’s at least eight inches deep on the deck and still coming down.

I bought myself an early Christmas present, a new recliner, as the old one had lost all its padding. I think I’m going to find a blanket and a good book and just tuck in for the day.

However, in the spirit of the season . . .

Have the best weekend!

