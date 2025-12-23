Outside the snow fell and the wind blew, the temperature in the single digits, a frigid Montana night. Inside the Second Chance Bar and Grill, the fire crackled merrily as the last of a half dozen who had come for the annual Christmas Eve vigil finished up his beer.

Carl, a lifelong bachelor who acknowledged the sanctity of the night by pulling out his best set of overalls, set the glass back on bar. Sarah could hear it clink against the wood as she poked at the logs in the fireplace. She would have liked to say the low attendance was due to the weather. But that wasn’t it. The old-timers were dying off.

“Is your mother okay, Sarah?” Carl asked, rustling several feet behind her.

“Yeah, I think so,” Sarah said, noting the doubt in her own voice. Lately, her mother seemed to be giving up. “Her heart gives her trouble. She tires out easily.”

“This is the second Christmas Eve she’s left before midnight,” said Carl. “Maybe it’s time . . .” The thought trailed off. “Only six of us were here.”

Sarah straightened up and put the poker back in the rack before turning around and returning to stand behind the bar across from the elderly man. “You know Mom. The only way we stop waiting up for Dad on Christmas Eve is if he shows up or she . . .” Sarah couldn’t say the words.

Carl reached out and put his arthritic hand over hers, squeezing, before pulling back. “I know.” He turned to look outside, where the snow blew against the window. “It’s getting worse. I should get home.” He turned back. “You know you could just . . .”

“It’s just three hours. There’s enough for me to do until midnight. There’s always restocking or bookkeeping if I get really bored. I can dust . . . if I get really, really, really bored.”

“Just like your Nan.” Carl chuckled.

“Yeah, Nan hated dusting. Luckily she had Gramps. Mom just has me, and I wouldn’t care if the dust got an inch thick.” Sarah tilted her head. “Go home, Carl, and Merry Christmas.” She pointed to the window. “Just text when you get there.”

Carl pushed himself off the bar stool, eighty-year-old bones creaking. “Sarah, you know Carl don’t text,” he said as he slid on his jacket and then his “trapper hat,” the flaps down over his years.

Sarah smiled. “Then call.”

“Yes, ma’am,” he said, touching the brim.

Sarah walked him to the door, closing it behind him, watching as he got into his truck and pulled away. Carl lived on the other side of town, and the roads were bad, so she wouldn’t worry unless she hadn’t heard from him by nine-thirty or so.

Slipping into the back, Sarah began a list of tasks. She put the glasses in the dishwasher, emptied the peanut bowls she’d been gathering while Carl finished his drink and put them in the dishwasher on the rack above the glases, moved the rolling bucket and mop toward the backdoor so she could get the storeroom door open, and began mentally cataloging the supplies on the shelves. They’d need to run to Helena to the Costco there and get some limes and lemons before New Years Eve. She checked their supply of peanuts, which they were good on, but they were getting low on popcorn. She’d have to put in an order with Sysco.

The phone rang out in the bar area. Sarah put down the pad and went to answer it. She didn’t even say hello before Carl said, “Got home.”

“Merry Christmas.”

“You too.”

And the line went dead.

Sarah hung up and looked back at the storeroom and then at the fire. It had been chilly back there. Maybe she’d just grab a cup of the peppermint tea she kept stashed under the counter and go sit by the flames. That seemed more enjoyable than checking the stock.

Definitely more enjoyable than dusting. Her nose tickled at the thought.

Yup, tea and fire it was.

Tea brewed, fire crackling, lights turned down, Christmas tree blinking cheerfully, holiday music playing softly, Sarah leaned back into one of the leather chairs surrounding the hearth, the one angled so she could watch the snow out the large front windows and past the door. The storm bordered on violent, but it still had a certain beauty.

She imagined her family tucked into the living room of the house behind them, her son and daughter and their spouses, and Samuel, probably playing Sorry or Rummikub. Her mother was likely already in bed. Sarah hoped she felt better in the morning. She smiled. She could imagine the grandkids, two of them, tossing and turning in bed, counting the seconds until “Santa” showed up, just like Kenzie and Nat had at their age.

Sarah felt the cup tilt in her hand and realized she was drifting off. She set the tea on the side table and folded her hands over her abdomen. She wasn’t going to make it to midnight, and she decided then and there, she wasn’t going to fight it. At nearly sixty, she had earned the right to a nap. She was fulfilling the intent of her mother’s ritual even if not the letter. If her father walked through the door, she wouldn’t be awake but she would be here to greet him.

But then again, her father wasn’t walking through the door, was he? Hence the ritual.

She closed her eyes again, listening to the crackling of the fire and the strains of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” She smiled contentedly. She wasn’t really lonely. For fifty some years, it was usually just her and Mom in these chairs by the end of the night. These last two years, it had just been her. But the bar was peaceful. She could think of worse places to be. And with that thought, Sarah drifted off.

A blast of cold air startled Sarah awake, and she almost leapt out of her chair as she found a man kitty-corner from her, sitting on the hearth.

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to startle you,” he said. He was dressed . . . strangely. He definitely wasn’t dressed for the weather. He only had on a denim jacket over a white t-shirt and blue jeans with cowboy boots. His hair was longish, brushing his shoulders. Around his neck, a silver chain caught the firelight and glinted.

“I’m sorry,” said Sarah, shaking herself awake. “Where did you come from?” She looked toward the door.

“I saw the open sign, and I’m traveling,” he said. “You were sleeping pretty hard. I just thought I’d sit down and warm up.”

“Can I get you anything?”

The young man, younger by far than either of her children, waved off her offer. “I have what I need.” He leaned into the flames, which had died down quite a bit. How long had Sarah been asleep? The kid held out his hands. “That feels so nice, just like I imagined it would.”

“You’re not from around here,” said Sarah. “What are you doing traveling on Christmas Eve in this weather?”

He laughed. “What is a bar doing open on Christmas Eve in a blizzard?”

“Touché,” Sarah said. “It’s a long story.”

“So . . . Second Chance Bar and Grill, huh?”

“Well, we were the Last Chance Bar and Grill until 1982, when Harold Kovachik built his own Last Chance Bar just outside Cut Bank. So Granddad changed the name.”

He chuckled. “So that explains that. Why are you not yet in bed?”

“Every year we stay open until midnight on the night before Christmas waiting for my father.”

“Why?”

Nosy young man, Sarah thought, but then she supposed the question was legitimate.

“He promised he’d be home on Christmas Eve,” she replied.

“And when did he promise this?” asked the young man.

“1966,” Sarah answered flatly.

The young man sat back, running a hand through his longish hair. “Well, that’s, um . . .”

“Crazy, I know.” Sarah told the story before he could ask, because she figured he would. Actually, who wouldn’t? “He was in Vietnam,” she said, a summary that cut through a lot of back story. “My mother got a telegram at the end of November that he’d gone missing, but then a week before Christmas she got a letter from him that said he’d be at the bar celebrating with her on Christmas Eve. He was at the end of the tour.” Sarah shifted in the chair, the leather creaking. “It was written before he went missing of course.” A sudden stab of sadness was followed by a tightness in her throat. She hadn’t been this affected by her father’s absence in years. Maybe it had to do with her mother not doing well. The one thing her mother wanted she would never get: Sarah’s father would never come home. “They never found him. So we stayed up that first Christmas Eve, and every one after, waiting for him. After a while, it became a tradition, a bunch of friends come and sit, especially those who don’t have family close. But after sixty years, the friends have dwindled, my mother’s health is such that she even went to bed, and, well, here I am.”

“What kind of man would leave his wife and child?”

Sarah said softly, “He was . . . He wanted to look out for his brother. I didn’t understand when I was young, but I understood when I got older.” She waved a hand. “Well, not really his brother, but a friend who was like a brother. They grew up in the same orphanage. My mother met both of them during her ‘traveling’ phase, as she called it. Anyway, his friend decided to be a marine and go fight the ‘commies,’ and my father signed up and shipped out before he knew about me. Bad timing, and no one knew the war would be that bloody or that pointless, or so my mother says.”

“History is always clearer in the rearview mirror,” said the young man.

“You’re wise for a kid,” Sarah said.

“I only look young.”

“So what are you doing out?”

The young man stared at the fire for a moment before answering, and when he did, Sarah could tell mentally he was somewhere else. “I’m going to pick up my best girl. I haven’t seen her in a long, long time.”

Sarah laughed. My best girl was not a phrase you expected out of a young person’s mouth. “Sorry, just what you called her.” she said. “Why haven’t you seen her?”

He turned to look back at Sarah. “I too joined the military.” He fished under his shirt and pulled out a couple dogtags before shoving them back. “I gave up a lot.”

“Do you regret it?” Sarah asked. The question was out before she could stop it. She supposed it came from that same tender spot inside her, a question she could never ask her father.

But the young man didn’t take offense. “Yes. If I knew then . . .” He trailed off. “But my journey’s almost over, and I’m almost home and back with her.”

“You’ve got a long life ahead of you.”

The young man just smiled sadly. “Not as long as you’d think.”

“Not if you’re not careful on those roads.” Sarah decided to make light of the strange comment.

He smiled. “I’m not worried.” He turned to the fire again. “So if you could meet your father just once, what would you say to him?”

Sarah’s brain ground to a halt. What would she say? It was such an impossible hypothetical.

Sarah was silent long enough that the traveler continued for her. “I know what I’d say to you.” He paused. “If I were your father, that is.”

“What would you say?” Sarah asked, playing along. This kid was clearly working through something.

“I love you. I’m sorry I wasn’t there for all those moments, big and small. But I am ever so proud of how you turned out, of how you’ve stuck by your mother all these years, found a good man, and raised two beautiful children.” The back of Sarah’s neck prickled until she remembered the family picture on the mantel, of her and Samuel and their two grown children, Nat and Kenzie. And obviously, she’d stuck by her mother. What else would she be doing here otherwise?

In the back of the bar, hidden by the tree, the old grandfather clock struck the half hour.

“Ah, it’s time for me to go,” the kid said, standing, turning toward the door.

Something seized at Sarah’s heart and she stood too. “Wait, uh, if I got to see my father, I’d tell him . . .”

“Yes?” the young man said.

“I wish I’d gotten to know you. I think . . . no, I know I would have loved you.”

He smiled. “I wish I’d gotten to know you too, Butterbean.”

Sarah didn’t have time to reply or even wonder as a cacophony arose from the back of the bar, Samuel swearing as he opened the door and tripped over the mop and bucket and slammed the storeroom door closed. She didn’t hear a body hit the ground, so apparently Samuel had managed to stay on his feet.

She turned back to check on the young man, but he was . . . gone. Just gone. The door had never opened and closed. He just wasn’t there.

She rubbed her eyes as Samuel came through to the main part of the bar. “You almost killed me. You know that,” he said, good-naturedly. “Here I come to make sure you haven’t frozen to death, and you try to kill me.”

“Frozen to death?”

“It’s twelve-thirty.”

“But it was just nine-thirty.”

Samuel shook his head. “You fell asleep in the chair, didn’t you?”

“Yeah,” Sarah admitted. “And I had the weirdest dream.” Because that’s what it had to have been.

Samuel walked to the front door and flipped the neon sign off and then threw the lock. He turned back. “Everyone is in bed, love. The kids will be up at dawn, so let’s do the same. I’ll bank the fire. You go in.”

Sarah nodded.

She went through the back, grabbing her coat and walking the hundred feet to the house that had been her home since childhood, her grandparents and mother having relinquished it when she got married to Samuel and moved into a trailer on the place. Then her mother had her first heart attack, and she’d moved back in. It didn’t matter to Sarah. The house had been too quiet after the kids left. And Samuel . . . well, Samuel was a keeper if there ever was one.

She hung her coat in the mudroom, took off her shoes, and walked through the house, headed for the stairs.

As she passed her mother’s room, she saw the lamp was still on. It wasn’t unusual. Her mother would often fall asleep reading, and Sarah did what she did now. She snuck in and turned off the light, pulling the blankets up around her mother’s shoulders.

But as Sarah went in the room this time, something was . . . off, unsettling.

It wasn’t a book on her mother’s chest, but a box open beside her, a box Sarah remembered from her childhood, one her father’s friend had brought back with her father’s belongings. The “brother” he’d enlisted with to take care of had survived. The irony had never been lost on her.

But something else was amiss. Her mother looked peaceful, eyes closed, holding a photo in her hand, writing on the back, one of those old square photos.

Sarah walked closer, a pit in her stomach, and sat down hesitantly on the bed. “Mom,” she said softly.

Her mother didn’t answer.

Sarah reached out and put her fingers around the elderly woman’s wrist, a sob catching in her throat as she found what she feared.

Gently pulling the photo from her mother’s lax hand, she read the back: Me, my best girl, and our butterbean, whom I can’t wait to meet.

Samuel was behind her. “Sarah, is your mother . . .” He stopped. “I’ll call an ambulance.”

“It’s too late for that,” Sarah said, her voice catching.

“She was acting . . . I knew she wasn’t feeling good, but . . . I asked her if she . . . she said something about a bath and she’d be all right in the morning . . . I can’t . . .”

“It’s okay, Samuel. Just call the sheriff, and wake up Nat and Kenzie.”

“I don’t know what happened,” Samuel said, leaving the room.

Sarah turned over the photo.

Later she would marvel at how unsurprised she was at what she found. She had seen plenty of photos of her father when he was in the military, hair shorn, often shirtless in the tropical heat, underfed and bedraggled after months in the jungle.

But this photo was different. In this photo, he was a young man in a denim jacket and a white t-shirt, a young man with long-ish hair brushing his shoulders, holding a young woman around the waist, a young woman who did not yet know she was pregnant.

What had happened?

Her dad had finally come home on Christmas Eve to his best girl.

Just like he promised, in 1966.

I sent this out and realized that in the two weeks I’d been fiddling with it, I hadn’t ever changed the title to match the story. 🤦‍♀️ *Sigh*

So I think I am going to take a break. I notice a few less people around here, and I think they have the right idea. I will check in with the “chat” section, so if you want to pop in and say hello, I’d love to hear from you. Other than that, have a great Christmas and New Years and I’ll see you in 2026.