And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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AndyinBC's avatar
AndyinBC
6h

Good one Lass. One has to admire your fortitude in cozying up to Claude, (or his/it's ilk).

As an exercise, last winter I wasted a few of my remaining days attempting to match my personally witnessed recollections of some of the events of recent decades with various AI versions of the same.

How do you think that went? Anybody?

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5 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
8h

Excellent research and compelling arguments that certainly challenge the narrative being sold by the rich and powerful. I admire your professionalism and care for Americans and people in general. Hopefully some record of it will survive so that future historians can’t truthfully conclude that there was no opposition from journalists and writers.

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