And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cindi's avatar
Cindi
2h

Perhaps Nepal’s new PM will work out about as well as the Ukrainian piano-playing penis, Zelensky.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Cindi's avatar
Cindi
2h

Goggle the lyrics to “Workin’ at the Carwash” 😂

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