And with that . . .

If you’re on TwiX, I recommend following the Babylon Bibi.

It’s everything the Babylon Bee purported to be but wasn’t.

And not a moment too soon.

Home remedies are highly underrated.

And we’re off.

Did you know there’s a proper way to eat cereal?

Some people have way too much time on their hands.

You know, I’m not too sure about robots and AI . . .

But if I can program a robot to run for me while I burn the calor—

What do you mean, Lillia, that’s not how that works?

Speaking of working . . .

That was confusing, so here is the headline . . .

Honestly, it’s not the worst idea this administration has put out.

Just make sure the new recruits know there’s no reset button, okay?

Just for the headline . . .

“Turkey Leg Hut.” I can’t decide whether the name is uber creative or uber lazy.

But it is very Texas.

She was accused of helping a man, Johnathan Saizon, attempt to avoid police who were looking for him. On Oct. 8, Saizon was accused of beating an ex-girlfriend with a tire iron while free on bond for earlier felony charges. He was wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of a family member, as well as violating his bond conditions. Holmes was arrested after Harris County deputies received a tip that Saizon was at her home on Blue Wood Aster Court, in the Bridgeland area of west Harris County. As deputies were staking out the house, Holmes and Saizon’s mother left the home and began driving away, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies pulled the car over and asked Holmes if anyone was in the home. She said no, according to the sheriff’s office. During the traffic stop, however, Saizon was seen leaving the back door of the home and jumping over fences, according to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested shortly after leaving the house.

Seems cut and dried, right?

Deputies wrote that Holmes initially refused to answer questions and then denied a person was in the home, according to the sheriff’s office. She later told deputies that she knew Saizon was at the home and that he asked her to leave to check if police were around. She said she didn’t know if Saizon was still in the home after she returned.

She got off on semantics. Did she know right in that moment that he was in the home?

Never mind that she’d been harboring guy who beat his ex with a tire iron.

Proof that even smart women get man-dumb.

Or maybe turkey legs are that easy to sell.

🤷‍♀️

This one for the last line . . .

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at a car wash on North Broad Street, investigators said. Moctar Elias, 42, told NBC10 his ex-girlfriend — who investigators identified as Walker — confronted him at the car wash where he works. Surveillance video shows the man and woman talking and arguing before Walker slaps coffee out of Elias’ hand, according to police. Walker then swung at Elias who swung back, leading to a fight between the two, according to officials. Elias then brought Walker to the ground and held her there as he called police, investigators said. Walker then went into her car, drove to Elias’ car, got out and began smashing his car windows with a hammer before returning to her own vehicle, according to officials. Officials said Elias then picked up the hammer and struck Walker’s car as she reversed her vehicle toward the exit. Walker then intentionally drove into Elias, according to police. NBC10 obtained exclusive video of the incident. The car then crashed and caught fire and Walker fled the scene on foot, officials said. Elias was taken to the hospital and treated for neck and leg injuries, officials said.

Stick with me, we haven’t gotten to the best part.

But Moctar Elias said he has forgiveness in his heart. “I don’t want to see her go to jail to be honest,” Elias said. However, he said he doesn’t know if he’ll ever come back to work. “I be scared to work,” he said.

Notice how he not “be scared” to mess around with crazy women. 😂

Oh, it’s not just in the US that voters will try anything.

BALENDRA SHAH, A 35-YEAR-OLD rapper turned politician, could soon be Nepal’s next Prime Minister, after his party won a sweeping parliamentary majority in March 5 elections. Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), formed four years ago, dominates the lower but more powerful chamber, having secured 182 of 275 seats. Kathmandu’s former mayor, more popularly known as Balen, campaigned on being unbeholden to the Nepali political establishment.

Well, he definitely looks the part . . .

Though he’s awful gray for being thirty-five.

Sujeev Shakya, who chairs Kathmandu-based think tank Nepal Economic Forum, says he expects that as Prime Minister, Shah will “take transparency to a different level.”

I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer, but they all say that.

Back here in the US . . .

The son of former President Joseph R. Biden said that Mr. Callaghan asked him to come out to those three events and said in a video posted on X by the Channel 5 account that “I think he’s trying to organize a cage match between me versus Eric and Don Jr. I told him I’d do it, 100% in if he can pull it off.”

Unpopular opinion here, but my money’s on Hunter.

He’s got bitterness and desperation on his side. Those Trump boys are too soft.

You know how we used to play “let’s see what’s racist today?”

Well, we have a new version: “Let’s see what’s anti-semitic today.”

It all starts with this magazine cover coming out of Italy.

The text would normally be inflammatory enough (translation courtesy of Gemini) . . .

But it was the picture that sent Zionists flying into a rage, and we went through the usual “steps.”

It was fake . . .

Rabbi Poupko? You ever notice how some names are so appropriate you feel the hand of the divine at work.

Anyway, community notes for the win . . .

So we moved on to phase 2: it’s real, but . . .

The photo of the woman isn’t all that flattering either, but then tastes vary, I suppose.

Rabbi Poop Co. put it much more simply . . .

And the scatologically named rabbi goes on to reinforce this point . . .

Nothing to do with the woman? Oh, I beg to differ. Guys with guns, people obviously gathering something . . . I don’t speak the language, but does that even sound like words he’s making?

The hilarious thing? Mr. Poop Co. thinks this helps.

And goes on to condemn those who point out a little irony . . .

And then the photographer told the story of the picture, and the only reason Mr. Poop Co. isn’t lying is because he’s probably never met this guy (though I’m sure he’s met others).

In response to the criticism, the photographer of the image, Pietro Masturzo, confirmed that it is indeed real, sharing a video filmed from the incident in Idhna, west of Hebron on October 12, 2025. He explained that it was captured on the first day of the olive harvest there, when an armed group of Israeli settlers arrived and “prevented the Palestinians from picking their olives”. According to his statement, the expression on the settler’s face “mimics the sound a shepherd makes when gathering his flock, addressing the Palestinians as if they were his own animals.”

You were saying, Rabbi Poop-ko?

So it is the fault of the photographer for capturing an image (and video) of a Jewish settler behaving as a stereotype, not the fault of the Jewish settler actually falling into the stereotype.

You’re an anti-semite because this is an isolated incident . . .

For this one settler . . .

Because other settlers . . .

Act nothing like this . . .

So L’Espresso really had to search far and wide . . .

For a story to fit their anti-semitic narrative . . .

Which leads me to ask one question only . . .

When is a stereotype no longer a stereotype and instead just an accurate portrayal of who a specific group of people are?

Speaking of caricatures . . . Marie Dontoinette is at it again . . .

President Donald Trump privately advocated for painting an ornate federal office building next to the White House with a “magic paint with silicate,” CNN has learned. But ahead of a key vote on exterior changes to the sprawling Gilded Age structure, a panel of experts is warning the so-called magic paint could be incompatible with the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s granite exterior.

What do we mean by “incompatible”?

The experts concluded that “mineral silicate paints are not suited for use on granite,” explaining that the stone does not chemically bond with this type of paint. Priming the granite, they added, would incur “permanent damage,” and the paint would “not strengthen granite or improve its structural durability.” It would also fail to prevent staining, which, they said, “is likely to be much more visible on paint than on the existing granite surface.”

They offered an alternative.

A slide deck prepared by Cultural Heritage Partners and shared with the Trump administration offers alternative solutions to upgrade the building, including “a conservation-grade cleaning program,” refinishing ironwork, new lighting, the installation of window film to brighten the façade, and new landscaping.

Well, that sounds expensive and time consuming, and Trump has other things to spend money on 💣💥 🇮🇷 and other things to worry about 🇮🇱, so . . .

American historical treasures get cheap paint jobs, even though we could probably restore every single structure on the National Register for what we’ve spent in a single day in Epstein’s Fury.

So Trump’s ballroom is a matter of . . . national security?

From the court . . .

The upgrades to the East Wing are not cosmetic; instead, they involve the use of missile-resistant steel columns, beams, drone-proof roofing materials, and bullet, ballistic, and blast proof glass windows. They also include the installation of bomb shelters, hospital and medical facilities, protective partitioning, and topsecret military installations, air conditioning, heating, venting, and more. These upgrades, alterations, and improvements to the dilapidated, infested, and structurally unsound prior East Wing, are essential to protecting the President, his family, and his staff, as well as the White House itself, and the entire project flows from them.

Say what you like about the brutality and barbarity of the past, but leaders went to fight and die alongside their men.

They didn’t hide under gaudy, overpriced monuments to their own egos while boys and girls shed blood for the puppet masters.

But the real news of the week?

We are now blockading the blockade.

Because that makes sense.

The best way to get things moving again is to stop them from moving at all.

I suppose I should back up. Last Saturday, there were supposedly “peace talks.”

How serious were they?

Vance took Usha and left Rubio, and we had the dynamic Zio-Duo in the background (Witkoff and Kushner, in case the reference is unclear).

To be fair, Rubio had previous plans that absolutely couldn’t be broken.

Yup, he had a date with Donald Trump at the UFC fight in Miami.

But the talks were very serious.

And Jared Kushner was very sad when they failed.

Just watch the expression on his face as Vance announces the result.

I don’t know why they failed. It’s not like Vance didn’t have unlimited decision making power and had to check in with his boss every ten minutes.

And Bibi was completely out of the loop, so they had that going for them. (This was an official Israeli translation, by the way.)

“Reported” to Bibi every day.

Such a surprise that it all fell apart.

And then came Trump’s great idea . . .

Now there were various reports suggesting the blockade wasn’t really working . . . including hilariously from Iran.

We’ll get to the DoorDash part. Don’t worry.

It is sad how well they know the US.

Anyway, even if the blockade works, well, I’ll let Iran explain that . . .

Eh, it’s propaganda, but it’s better propaganda than this . . .

So rather than Americans being able to afford fuel for their commute and summer travel, our oil companies are going to get more wealthy from a restricted supply of oil while we worry about whether we can fill up our cars without hitting the credit card limit.

I’m not sure I’ll put that in the “win” column.

Let’s see. Tomorrow was April 14, which was—mathing—three days ago.

Call me crazy (people do), but I don’t think the cavalry is coming.

But at least we got another great video out of it (I think everyone is making them now, not just Iran) . . .

I know such things are hard to prove scientifically, but we may be living through the dumbest time in human history.

And to illustrate this point, Trump picked a fight with . . . wait for it . . . the Pope.

Yup.

So what is this referring to?

And . . .

So the Pope was being the Pope. A religious man against war . . . what will they think of next? A Pope who talks about getting along with immigrants . . . oh, the horror.

The whole thing is so mind numbingly stupid, you have to wonder what is going through Donald Trump’s head . . .

Yeah, I buy it. Diet Coke shorting out the electronics.

But Trump did put out a weird AI image, and it did indeed “distract” everyone.

And get this: Trump actually ran this by someone.

I know nothing about Bill Pulte except this: he should be nowhere near a position of power.

And for the briefest moment, it looked like he’d finally gone too far for MAGA, a group of people who take their Lord and Savior very seriously. I mean, MAGA was okay with bombing girls’ schools and the militarization of the US, but he depicted himself as Christ so . . .

Just kidding.

Instead everyone was angry at Riley Gaines . . .

. . . including predictably Trump.

He’s not a big fan of Riley.

Don’t worry, Riley. He stabs everyone in the back sooner or later.

He soon found a way to spin it.

But before we get to that, the DoorDash Granny . . .

The takeaway here . . . we have retirees doing DoorDash.

That’s where our economy is.

Ah, but, Glenn, we’re just warming up.

If I hear about the DOW being over 50,000 one more time, I’m going to lose it.

Anyway, back to DoorDash Granny . . .

Funny thing about those “tips,” but they have to be in cash.

So . . . if you’re not getting them in cash, they’re taxable.

Now, next question, how many people actually tip in cash, and how much would it cost you to get an accountant to claim and then back-out those few tips when you could have just pocketed the cash and not worried about it?

So this is all about . . . nothing, except a retiree who can’t retire, like a lot of retirees, while we ask for how much again to open a strait that’s only closed because we bombed a country that wasn’t doing anything?

Back to Trump’s divinity . . .

Huh? A Red Cross worker?

I beg to differ. They absolutely can be that f—king stupid.

But the rest of us had fun with it . . .

Or this one . . .

Or . . .

Ah, the sting of truth.

On the other hand, the video makers struck again . . .

I’m back and forth on AI, but right now I’m forth.

Hey, he was always a snake-oil salesman at heart.

Finally, the truth will set you free.

And so it goes.

I’ve turned off the paid subscriptions for a bit. Tax season always throws me for a loop, and I fight anxiety to begin with (me, an anxious person, who would have guessed). So I’m giving myself an out to keep from feeling guilty if I can’t keep up.

Sometimes things are worth exactly what you pay for them.😉

This week’s humor is courtesy of my other half, who spends way too much time on YouTube.

I looked up John Pinette. He died the same year a really good friend did, and he reminds me so much of her. The both died young (she was forty-three and he was fifty, I think). So for a moment, I was sad, but then I felt blessed to have known her at all.

The brightest lights burn out the fastest it seems.

Have the best weekend.

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a match made in heaven.