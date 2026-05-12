These Tuesday pieces are going to become rarer because we’re going into summer. Also, even though it may never be anything more than files on my computer, I want to write more fiction (it’s more pleasurable). I’m also much better at compiling, and putting together roundups are easier than putting together enough thoughts for a piece on a single subject. But Tuesday’s are good for talking about things I come across that seem interesting and/or that I want to know more about. So they won’t go away.

Having lived through COVID and being highly suspicious of anything off, I decided I needed to know more about this whole plague ship we’re being told about (that’s hyperbole).

People have been doing a lot of “noticing” . . .

If you want an even crazier take, click on the link to the video. Facebook doesn’t embed.

If the link on the video doesn’t work, click here.

Now, I trust James Li. His information is honest. This woman above . . . the only thing I can really verify is that, yes, Disney was partially caught up in a child porn scandal.

But this scandal was not entirely Disney. Workers at other cruise lines were involved.

She was also wrong about the initial case of hantavirus. It was not someone backpacking across South America. Honestly, she can’t be blamed. I don’t start to pay attention to most things until the dust settles and the details become clear, or they get their story straight, however you want to look at it.

But I was curious about how worried to be: Are they trying to kill us all? Scare us all? Is this just incompetence? Are we dealing with opportunists or people who create their own opportunity?

Hantavirus, depending on where you look, has a case fatality rate (so of the cases identified the number of people who died) of upwards of fifty percent.

That’s not good.

The only good news is it is incredibly hard to contract. In the last thirty years, there have been only roughly one thousand cases in the US and three thousand worldwide, even though hantavirus is endemic to rodents in certain areas.

So I had a talk with Claude, who, despite being a product of Sam Altman, is a good sounding board, and if you put him in Haiku version, you get a really quick read.

I started off by feeding a timeline from an article on AOL into Claude and asking him to look for anything that might suggest a “controlled, seeded outbreak” (the worst case scenario):

March 27: Dutch couple Leo and Mirjam Schilperoord go birdwatching at a rodent-infested Argentine landfill

April 1: The Schilperoords board the MV Hondius at Ushuaia, Argentina, with 112 other passengers, for 35-day “Atlantic Odyssey”

April 6: Leo Schilperoord, 70, reports fever, abdominal pain and diarrhea

April 11: He dies on the ship

April 24: 30 passengers disembark at the remote Atlantic island of Santa Helena, including the body of Leo Schilperoord

April 25: The 30 passengers fly to Johannesburg, before boarding connecting flights to home nations. Mirjam Schilperoord is removed from a plane bound for the Netherlands because she is too sick; she collapses at the airport

April 26: Mirjam Schilperoord, 69, dies in a Johannesburg hospital.

April 27: A British passenger, 69, becomes sick and is evacuated from the ship to a South Africa hospital after docking at Ascension Island

April 28: A German passenger develops pneumonia symptoms

May 2: The German passenger dies. The WHO is finally notified of the cluster of hantavirus cases

May 5: A Swiss patient, one of the 30 to disembark on Santa Helena, tests positive for hantavirus in Zurich

May 6: Three sick people are airlifted to the from Cape Verde, after the West African island nation refuses to let the ship dock. The WHO confirms the feared Andes strain of the hantavirus, which transmits from human to human, is responsible

May 7: Argentina announces it is sending experts to Ushuaia to capture and analyse rodents for possible presence of the virus.

Eh, Claude is careful about contributing to conspiracy theories, but he did point out something interesting right off the bat.

Notice how the first patient dies on April 11, but it’s not until three weeks later, and thirty passengers have flown the coop, that the WHO is notified or notices.

Tax dollars well spent there.

So when I read this, I choked a bit.

Really, Deborah of the Many Scarves Birx? Because had it been a truly deadly and transmissible disease it would have had three weeks to spread from the first death to when anyone really noticed.

I would call that luck, not skill.

But even without Claude, though Claude reaffirmed my prior knowledge, I noticed problems with the “origin story”:

Generally you need pretty intense exposure to rodent fecal matter to get hantavirus, as is evidenced by its prevalence in rodents but the rarity of transmission. I actually know someone who got it. He was/is a farmer and he figured he picked it up from working in the grain bins. He was very sick, but he lived. I’ve heard of cases on the reservation, but the reservation has people living in old trailers. So the only cases I’ve come across are people in enclosed areas breathing in infected rodent residue with repeated exposure. That doesn’t quite jive with going bird watching in an open air landfill. I mean, honestly, they’d have to be rolling around in the dirt for several days straight, if prior history is anything to go by.

Furthermore, while it is true that the Andes version of hantavirus can spread from human to human, the contact has to be extended, as in medical settings or family members living in a household. A cruise ship with separate compartments? Not quite the same. There’s a reason there’s only been about 100 cases (not 100 deaths, 100 cases) every year worldwide of hantavirus. It is just not that easy to get. And suddenly a whole ship full of people is at risk of getting it?

These two facts alone should raise eyebrows.

Now, if you want to go find your tinfoil, I’m not going to stop you. I know the history of our great nation, and I know that in a quasi-democracy, the elite will do anything to stay in power. So no I’m not going to stop you from going the worst places with all this.

But there could be another explanation for the above two oddities. They lied about where the infection came from and the people aren’t getting it from each other. They’re getting it from the rodents themselves.

In other words, the ship was infested with infected mice.

That actually makes much more sense. Ships are enclosed, there would be constant and extended exposure, and if the residue with the virus got into the ventilation system, it would spread everywhere.

This is more plausible from an medical perspective, given the nature of hantavirus.

So why would they lie?

Well, it’s possible they aren’t, not really. It’s more a case of you don’t find what you’re not willing to look for. The company that runs the ship is just a family owned businesses. It’s not Princess Cruises. Blackrock doesn’t have an investment. It would have no power in and of itself to force a coverup. No one really cares if it goes under. But they care, so they’re not going to announce, “Hey, we found a bunch of mice on here.”

There are regulatory agencies, but they’re not going to want to admit that they missed a vermin-infested vessel.

And as the the WHO, they were late to the game.

You don’t really need a conspiracy when aligning interests will do.

Claude summed it up well.

Now there is one glaring detail that would tip this from convening interests into conspiring interests: the US military along with private companies have been for thirty years working on a vaccine for a virus that at best infects one hundred people a year, and at its most fatal would kill half of those, so fifty people.

For those hundred who get sick and the fifty that die, the situation is horrid, but in a system where medicine is business, and developing vaccines is expensive . . . it’s nothing. It’s hardly worth noticing.

However, we can dispense with the military. The military works on all kinds of projects.

In other words, the military has been researching it supposedly to keep soldiers safe if they find themselves fighting in South America. Yes, it looks suspicious, but so far the Andes strain is the only one that can move from human to human, so it makes sense that that would be the one they would focus on, and if you make a vaccine for one version, the rest should easily follow.

Of course, who would believe that we’d invade South America?

Yeah, I forget the timeline I’m living in.

But this goes beyond the military . . .

Yeah, because Moderna hasn’t killed enough people with its “vaccines.”

Why: Hantavirus has been in the headlines after three passengers on a cruise ship in the Atlantic died of the rodent-borne virus earlier this month. Moderna has emerged as the market’s top Hantavirus pick due to the company’s ongoing hantavirus research. The pharmaceutical giant has been working on hantavirus vaccines for years prior to the 2026 outbreak. Moderna said the efforts are “early-stage and ongoing.”

Yeah, but why? Just why?

Okay, I get that these companies will take taxpayer funds to do anything . . .

But there’s a darker answer, and it involves a government that never learns.

Let me demonstrate . . .

“One passenger will be transported to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit upon arrival, while other passengers will go to the National Quarantine Unit for assessment and monitoring. The passenger who is going to the Biocontainment Unit tested positive for the virus but does not have symptoms,” said Kayla Thomas, a spokesperson for the Nebraska Medicine network that will help care for the passengers.

So we have this disease that kills up to fifty percent of those who get it, and you can test positive and not have symptoms?

Anyone else experiencing vu-ja-de, the sense that we’ve been through this shit before?

If the person isn’t symptomatic, hasn’t recently been symptomatic (and therefore sick with the illness), and still tests positive for the disease, then likely the test is faulty. I don’t know how you go from a fifty percent case fatality rate to testing positive with no symptoms.

It’s like they took all the wrong lessons from COVID. Can you imagine what they could justify if they convinced people that there is asymptomatic spread for a virus that has to this point killed half the people who developed symptoms?

And that’s really the lesson to take away from here. Personally, I don’t think the worst of the conspiracy theories are true. I think what we’re witnessing is the same thing we witnessed during COVID.

You can’t trust the government to tell the truth.

You can’t trust the media to do their basic job of asking questions.

A basic high school education and a little common sense will serve you better than putting faith in “the experts.”

But there is one part of this story that should disturb anyone who lived through COVID: only one fact would make thirty years working on a vaccine really make sense, and given what happened with COVID (what really happened, not the ridiculous wet market story), it should spin you into universes of pissed off.

In short, someone, somewhere, is trying to make hantavirus more transmissible, and they’ve been doing it for a while. Even worse, our government knows about it, possibly (likely?) because they’re doing it or one of the ones doing it.

It’s not that someone released hantavirus to push a vaccine, but that they’ve been working on a vaccine because a much more transmissible version of a highly deadly disease is lurking in a lab somewhere, deliberately augmented by human hands.

That’s really the only reason you’d be putting money into a vaccine (rather than say treatments) for a disease that affects such a minuscule portion of the population.

And I suppose without going and grabbing my box of aluminum foil and making myself a very stylish sombrero, I would take those two things away from this:

(1) They’re still mucking about with viruses. (Surprise!)

(2) You still can’t trust (and probably never will be able to trust) the entities that we pay for to tell us the truth about things like this and handle them with common sense in ways that serve the public at large. They’ll exploit them every time, for clicks and funding and control. (Surprise!)

But we’re probably not all going to die from hantavirus, and while we’ll have to watch all the old buffoons make reappearances and pat themselves on the back for jobs poorly done, we’ll be able to go on quietly about our lives and focus on more urgent things, like how to fill our tanks at $4.50 a gallon.

So I turned the subscriptions back on. If don’t think you’re getting enough bang for your buck, you can always pause or cancel. You won’t insult me. If I had to survive on the money I make doing this, I’d have gone back to school and gotten my bookkeeping degree long ago (I hear they need bookkeepers). I use your tips and your subscriptions to offset some of my own costs for subscriptions so I can put this together, but I’m doing okay. Though if you are one of those kind people who subscribes and donates, I deeply appreciate it. And it makes the IRS happy too.

If you’ve enjoyed this post and others, and you’re feeling flush and generous, please consider a paid subscription (all of the benefits of the free subscription and none of the guilt).

Or if you don’t want the recurring charges or want to throw me the spare change from the couch, there’s always the tip jar.

Tip Jar