An interesting bit of history about the term “snake oil salesman.” When the Chinese came to America in the 1800s to work on the railroads, they brought with them a remedy made with the oil from Chinese water snakes to help with aches and pains. Turns out that particular snake oil, being rich in omega-3 fatty acids, had rather good anti-inflammatory properties. Of course, Chinese water snakes are not to be found on the American plains, so American snake oil salesmen used rattlesnakes. Rattlesnakes are not as rich in omega-3 fatty acids, so the medicine did not work nearly as well. However, still it contained snake oil, just not water snake oil, and the term had not yet gotten its negative connotation.

Enter Clark Stanley, the self-styled “Rattlesnake King.”

Stanley went so far as to appear at the 1893 World Fair Expo in Chicago beheading rattlesnakes and supposedly extracting their oil for his “Snake Oil Liniment.”

The problem? In the late 1910s, the federal government caught up with Stanley and discovered his snake oil liniment lacked one key ingredient: actual extract of Serpentes, rattlesnake or otherwise. Instead, Stanley’s liniment was a mixture of beef tallow, turpentine, mineral oil, and red pepper (the capsaicin in the last actually does topically help with arthritis, if you can stand it on your skin).

But the federal government was not amused. Mr. Stanley was fined $20 for violating federal food and drug laws.

So essentially in 1917, a man selling snake-oil-less snake oil faced more repercussions than any of the purveyors of the clot shot.

Let that sink in.

The late 1800s and early 1900s were the golden era for “patent medicines.” Granted, some of them did “work.” Take Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup for teething babies. It worked very well. But then it would. It was mostly alcohol and morphine. There was Radithor, which was advertised as “liquid sunshine.” It likely made people feel much better because, well, it contained radium, and radiation stimulates red blood cell production. However, it had the downside of eventually killing its users with radiation poisoning.

And finally, there was good ol’ Coca-Cola.

Of course, we all know why it worked. Coca-Cola contained cocaine.

Now I know you wonder, why did people fall for all this (other than morphine can take away pain, radiation temporarily makes you feel good, and cocaine will indeed wake you up)?

Well, because, while exaggerated, there is a kernel of truth to this clip from A Million Ways to Die in the West about medicine in the late 1800s.

It’s age-restricted. Click on the photo or this link to go to the video.

The patent medicine people succeeded because at that time the medical field was advancing, but it was still something of a joke. It wasn’t “bleeding people to cure fevers” joke, but it was a “lobotomizing is good” joke. And so given the doctors or the snake oil salesmen . . .

You were taking your chances either way.

And morphine takes away pain even if it has serious downsides.

Which brings us to . . .

The Candace Owens “grift”?

I’ve never really known what to make of Candace Owens. Does she believe what she says? Or does she just play to the crowd (a more polite way to say “grift”)? In the end, I decided her motivations didn’t bother me. I still watched her series on whether or not Kamala Harris was technically “black.” I was curious because Kamala Harris, from what I could tell, focused on the fact that she was Asian Indian, by way of Jamaica. That struck me as odd, given that Jamaica is mostly (but not entirely) black. So why not claim to be black, because let’s be honest, in Leftie identity politics, black trumps Indian (either one) any day of the week.

At the end of the series, through sourcing documents out of Jamaica and locating family, Candace Owens made a convincing case that Kamala Harris’s Jamaican family considered themselves “white” and that Harris had used photos of a black servant in their white household in place of her paternal grandmother. In fact, if you believe what Owens presented, Harris’s paternal family was in fact Irish Jamaican.

No one considered Candace Owens a grifter then, and no one really considered her a grifter when she ran with an already established rumor that Brigitte Macron is biologically male nor when she talked to Weinstein or went after the #MeToo or the BLM movement. No, it’s only now that she’s questioning Charlie Kirk’s death that the cries of “grifter” rise to the heavens demanding Candace Owens be struck down by divine retribution for her temerity in questioning the idea that a 30.06 can be stopped by a human neck bone and trying to, according to her, figure out who really killed her friend.

Why can’t she leave it alone? Why does she have to keep hurting Charlie’s family this way? Why is she trying to destroy TPUSA? Why is she trying to sabotage the case against Tyler Robinson and accept that trans furry jihadis (and their gun-toting allies) are the real enemy? Why won’t she just admit that Colonel Mustard stabbed Mr. Body in the Conservatory with the candlestick, for God’s sake!

But the biggest question of all: Why do the rubes fall for it?

Well, I know why this rube does. Because a 30.06 leaves an exit wound, a big one. Already they’re lying to me. I have to go no further than that. If law enforcement and the media are telling me that Tyler Robinson’s weapon was his granddaddy’s 30.06 Mauser 98, then they’re telling me Tyler Robinson didn’t shoot Charlie Kirk.

Simple as that.

Now why aren’t we getting the truth? We can speculate all day, but I know we’re not. In fact we’re getting the dumbest and most obvious lie possible and they’re ramming it down our throats with a toilet plunger while laughing in our faces.

So in the absence of any real attempt by the authorities to figure this out, and with only one prominent voice making any effort to—Candace Owens—she’s going to draw a crowd, and she has. Her show is bigger than ever. But then it would be, as she is the only significant figure who has even acknowledged the lie. Is it motivation for her to lie herself? Yup. Is that what’s going on? I don’t know. Here’s what I do know: her theories are no more crazy than what the government is pushing, just a lot more elaborate, but even at that, they make more sense.

But, Lillia, she’s profiting off Charlie Kirk’s death!

Yeah, well, so have others.

Turning Point USA most certainly has. They seem absolutely uninterested in who actually did in the founder of the organization. In fact, if you believe the text messages about losing donors due to Kirk’s refusal to ban Owens and Carlson from TPUSA events along with a mysteriously cancelled “DOGE” effort at the organization, Charlie Kirk is worth more to these people dead than alive. And the finances at TPUSA were already a little sketchy.

Who else benefited from Charlie Kirk’s death? A flailing administration who now had an enemy it could focus on and a new scare tactic (ironically enough, a pretty good imitation of September 11, 2001, when Bush was flatlining and suddenly we have the War on Terror). Trans furries are coming to kill you all! And they got to have a big rally, I mean a pyrotechnic memorial, where all the people who seem not to care at all about what really happened cried huge crocodile tears and vowed to “fight on.” Forget the broken campaign promises. All that must be swept under the rug of “getting the bastards” and keeping “good” Americans safe.

And that is why it matters not one whit to me what motivates Candace Owens. Is she a grifter or is she just a grief-stricken friend who wants answers? 🤷‍♀️ I’ll be here for the next episode regardless.

And then there’s MTG . . .

So Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced she will resign from Congress on January 5, 2026. Admittedly there’s some strangeness going on here. She was in a heck of a fight with Trump, that is true. He’d called her everything but a lady, as my mother says.

Of course, he’s also gone after Thomas Massie and Rand Paul, neither of which show any signs of quitting.

But the timing of her resignation is a bit eyebrow raising, as January 5, 2026 is just three days after her pension vests. She will have to wait until 2036 to start collecting, as she’s only fifty-one now, but she’s worth an estimated $25 million. The bulk of that comes from her family’s construction company, as is demonstrated by her first finance discloser.

So her action seems a bit . . . greedy as she’s already pretty set for life. Why not save the American people those few coins?

And she’s been accused of insider trading. From Google’s AI . . .

MTG claims she doesn’t control her investments. But more than that, if you were smart and had money to work with, either one of these could simply be a good pick. Even in the media, as stocks fell, there were rumors Trump would put a pause on the tariffs, so that would be just smart investing, catching stocks when they’re down. As for Palantir, JD Vance was Peter Thiel’s boy. If you thought that Peter Thiel’s company wasn’t going to get a big fat ol’ contract in the Trump administration, well, you don’t really know how this whole thing works. That one didn’t take rocket scientist either. The timing is questionable yes, but still not particularly damning.

But the point here is that MTG is no angel, and I’m not going to pretend her motives were wholly noble. She may simply not want to risk a greater political goal on a messy primary. She may be tired of the fight in DC and likes the media angle and thinks there’s a possibility for her there as an America First anti-Trump voice. I can think of all kinds of bad-faith motivations for her quitting, including getting back at Trump and MAGA by tightening up the margin for error in the House and potentially handing Hakeem Jeffries the gavel if too many more Republicans leave or lose their seats.

But none of that makes what she said any less true . . .

Yes, there’s hyperbole in there, but what about it is provably false? (I mean, other than that being her only goal and people possessing power over Washington. One we can’t know and the other is debatable at best. And I don’t know her district. It might not be sweet at all.)

But it’s a strange sort of world where you can grift with the truth.

Or betray with the truth, courtesy of Sasha Stone, the person who might have switched teams but is still very, very desperate to belong . . .

On the one hand, her video is honest, telling the truth about the rot in Washington and making a plea to be the new leader of the MAGA movement. She says she’s dropping out to spare her voters the trauma of watching Trump primary her after they all supported and voted for him.

I don’t subscribe at all to Stone’s substack anymore, but this came up in my timeline, and I have a cat’s sense of curiosity without the endless lives. So I had to see.

It started out promising, but it was all downhill from there.

On the other hand, she never took responsibility for boosting her own profile by appearing on The View and CNN, trashing Trump over the Epstein Files, among other things. She started it and is now playing the victim when Trump fought back.

So Republicans are not supposed to go on the View and CNN unless they’re willing to shill for Trump and pretend it’s totes fine that he sold out the people who voted for him. In other words, he doesn’t keep his promises, she calls him on it, but “she had to throw him under the bus, portray him as a sell-out and a bully.”

Because we couldn’t see that he was a sell-out and a bully for ourselves. We all needed MTG for that. Just like it was all the right-wing media’s fault for everyone thinking Biden wasn’t all there. None of us out here in plebe land could have figured that out on our own.🙄

Don’t worry. Sasha Stone hasn’t changed, not really. I suspect she was a “team player” on the Left, and now she’s a “team player” on the Right. She can’t survive in a world without being part of a “team.” She had one moment of clarity for some reason, but she wasted it on simply deciding to join the other “side” rather than anchoring herself in a set of beliefs.

Sasha Stone is not alone. There are millions upon millions just like her, Left and Right.

That’s why the larger grift works so damn well.

And a larger grift there is . . .

I caught a segment between Tucker Carlson and Shawn Ryan. It caused a stir, but not this part, started right at the end (though feel free to back it up and watch the whole video) . . .

Our entire political system is one big grift. The parties work in tandem. You promise people one thing, they give you their faith, their money, and their votes, and then you give them snake-oil-less snake oil.

And aside from questions about whether or not MTG and Candace are grifters themselves, we have a much bigger problem, one that Mr. Bad Cat only partially hit upon.

if you force high-agency people who want to live in the ordered emergent peace of a high-function social contract to choose between the rights of criminals and the safety of and opportunity for their children, that choice can only ever go one way and if you create a situation so intractable that only jackboots, authoritarianism, and throwing marxists out of helicopters can fix it, that is exactly what you’ll get. every. damn. time.

But you see, this isn’t really the choice, and the Republicans and the Right have made that clear. The real choice is between the “rights of criminals” and the illusion of opportunity for children and only a qualified safety with a bunch of fine print and tradeoffs and the unspoken bargain that you have to shut up about how much the elites on the Right are taking for themselves and their donors.

And people are coming to realize that.

So the real danger here is not that an authoritarian will rise on the Right or even the Left. The real danger is that we don’t know what will happen when you have a well-armed public, a decayed and disconnected elite, and a farcical political system that doesn’t provide the relief valve it’s supposed to for a bunch of people who grew up on the idea that they should indeed have a say and shouldn’t have to settle.

And given history, I hate to tell El Gato Malo, it’s not the Marxist that gets thrown out of the helicopter or put up against the wall and shot. It’s the entitled elite, or in this case the pretend capitalists that have hoarded the resources and address the concerns of the masses with snide superiority.

Says the man who was born into an upwardly mobile family and makes money running his mouth, shilling for another country, and is the epitome of the American political Right-wing grift: it’s all your fault if you’re working three jobs and living a meaningless life because you haven’t broken your way into the parasitic class yet.

That’s the person that gets thrown out of the helicopter.

And as much comic relief as would come from watching wee Ben here flap his arms wildly trying to fly as he plunges through the air wetting his silk undies, there will be a lot of other casualties along the way that I don’t want to see, as I have no illusions that I or people I care about might be among them.

So . . .

In 1917, a man was held accountable for selling snake-oil-less snake oil.

In order to avoid a complete meltdown, a hundred years later, it’s time to stop worrying about the little grifts and start worrying about the larger one . . .

A democracy-less democracy.

So the snow waited until the day after Thanksgiving, and then it piled up a good six to eight inches in a single day.

How I love Montana.😏 But I am still grateful because the ground was clear and Mom came over for Thanksgiving dinner, which didn’t happen last year. So . . . I guess, thank you, Montana?

Just because it's cold and snowy and this song inspired the title of the post . . .

