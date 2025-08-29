My other half and I so resemble that statement.

It was a bad week for pythons who are into “fake” meats . . .

The robots are simple toy rabbits, but retrofitted to emit heat, a smell and to make natural movements to appear like any other regular rabbit. “They look like a real rabbit,” Kirkland said.. They are solar powered and can be switched on and off remotely. They are placed in small pens monitored by a video camera that sends out a signal when a python is nearby. “Then I can deploy one of our many contractors to go out and remove the python,” Kirkland said.

I’m glad they make sure the pythons can’t actually get the rabbits. Not only would the state be out $4000 (for a toy robot rabbit in a box 😳), but can you imagine going out with that kind of gut ache?

Yes, I’m feeling for a snake.

It was a good week for getting your job back . . .

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have," the company wrote in a statement provided to USA TODAY. "Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain."

The cracker and the barrel will both return to their posts, living another day to offend the overly sensitive urbanites.

Speaking of fairytales, the really, really, really big news this week . . .

Your English teacher and your gym teacher . . . wonder how many focus groups she tested that line on?

I’m actually morbidly curious to see how this will work out. I have no idea bout Kelce’s personality, but Swift has made bank on breakups. Can she give up all that drama?

We shall see.

Speaking of a much better era of music, Joy Reid was at it again this week . . .

So just a little history lesson here. A blues singer named Big Mama Thornton did indeed sing “Hound Dog” before Elvis Presley got ahold of it.

But she didn’t write it.

Would you like to see a picture of Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, and Elvis Presley?

Those are some pale-looking black folk. 🙄

Joy Reid reminds me of a certain scene from The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

So anyone want to help me figure out what the hell is going on over at Fox News?

Yes, the most reasonable reaction to a mentally ill “trans” person shooting up a Catholic church and school is get the guns out of the hands of young white men.

Yup.

That leaves me with only one question: what is it that Trey Gowdy and the swamp he works for are really after?

Just your weekly reminder that religious nutjobs come in all flavors . . .

I think Mike Huckabee missed a little thing called the New Testament.

Israel decided to take a tip from Zombieland . . .

Only they did it to a hospital in Gaza.

At least 20 people were killed in the attack, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, with many more injured. Israel carried out back-to-back strikes on the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis separated by only a matter of minutes, the ministry said. The “double-tap” hits killed journalists, health workers and emergency response crews who had rushed to the scene after the initial attack, the Nasser Hospital said.

Oh, I know what you’re saying. No one can believe Hamas.

Watch as the people attempting to rescue those hurt in the first attack are then, well, you’ll see . . .

I’m sure they’re all just fine. It’s all probably just AI anyway, because Palestinians are so good at propaganda.

On the other hand, if they weren’t okay . . .

Well, there you see. Totally reasonable explanation. What are the lives of twenty Palestinians, five of them journalists, weighed against *checks notes* a camera?

But funny thing about that “camera,” as reported by Sky News of all outlets . . .

On Tuesday, the IDF said that Israeli troops had targeted a camera "that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital [and] that was being used to observe the activity of IDF troops". However, Sky News has confirmed that the initial strike hit Reuters cameraman Hossam Al Masri, who was operating a livestream for the international news agency at the time of the attack.

I’m sure he was Hamas. They’re all Hamas, right? Especially those broadcasting from a hospital, right out in the open.

And then there’s this . . .

The doctor told Drop Site News, an American investigative outlet, on Tuesday that the team of foreign volunteer medics, who had been sheltering and sleeping at the hospital, were instructed by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday afternoon to attend an in-person training session on Monday morning, just an hour before the deadly attacks. “I was slightly surprised by this request, because any training now can happen online, particularly this kind of training, and we did question whether we needed to attend in person, as it would disrupt our clinical work, which is very important, but we were told that we needed to be there,” the doctor was quoted as saying.

Nothing suspicious about that.

Keep it up, kids. You’re doing great.

Or I guess it could just be that half of America hates God.

Go ask Mike Huckabee. He’ll explain.

Meanwhile, just north of Israel in Lebanon, an act of diplomacy so delicate it should make you proud to be an American . . .

Tom Barrack, US envoy to Syria, ladies and gentlemen.

I can’t understand why the Arab nations don’t like us. Our representatives treat them with such respect.

Speaking of wars, have you heard? We’re starting one in South America now. That’s Trump: blazing new ground. When was the last time we invaded South America?

Yup, we’re sending ships and marines to freaking Venezuela.

All because of drugs, or so we’re told.

See Venezuela is top of the list . . .

Oh, wait it’s not.

So why again are we so dead set on Venezuela?

Forget I asked.

Are we sure we didn’t re-elect the Shrub? Someone make sure that’s really JD Vance and not Dick Cheney in disguise.

In other parts of the American Empire . . .

According to an investigation by Danish public broadcaster DR, at least three Americans with “ties” to US President Donald Trump are conducting active operations in Greenland, sparking concerns that they could be working to shift public opinion and push Trump’s desire to make Greenland a part of the US.

Eh, don’t worry about Denmark. This is the most fun they’ve had in a long time.

Most people have forgotten they even exist.

Meanwhile on the home front, the Trump administration is becoming unattractively petty . . .

The Trump administration's push to deport Abrego, 30, to an African country where he has no ties is the latest twist in a saga that began in March, when U.S. authorities mistakenly sent him to El Salvador. Abrego was brought back in June to face criminal charges of transporting migrants living in the United States illegally and was released on bond on Friday.

Uganda. As in . . . . Africa?

Are we serious?

This is starting to feel like that repeating joke on Garfield and Friends . . .

Okay, I think it’s time for an intervention from an adult because there clearly isn’t one in the room: Give the man a trial. They’re not that hard to rig. And stop acting like a bunch of spoiled children.

Uganda?

You know how Trump ran as the free-speech candidate . . .

Our great American Flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America, and of American freedom, identity, and strength. Over nearly two-and-a-half centuries, many thousands of American patriots have fought, bled, and died to keep the Stars and Stripes waving proudly.

No, they’ve fought, bled, and died to keep America free. The flag is just a symbol, an empty one if we keep going the way we’re going.

Notwithstanding the Supreme Court’s rulings on First Amendment protections, the Court has never held that American Flag desecration conducted in a manner that is likely to incite imminent lawless action or that is an action amounting to “fighting words” is constitutionally protected.

So basically what we’re saying is we’re going to try to get around the First Amendment by using the “incitement to violence” loophole, huh?

Rather than a national motto of “In God We Trust,” I think we need something more accurate.

I’m thinking “Omne hypocrisis.”

All is hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have their eyes firmly on 2028, and they’re even proposing a “mini-convention” for 2026.

Why it matters: The event — a smaller version of the national conventions the party holds in presidential election years — would allow the party to fundraise and get media attention as it tries to win back both chambers of Congress next year. It also could create a national stage for Democrats running in key House, Senate and governors' races to frame their arguments against President Trump and his MAGA Republicans.

Still not quite understanding why they lost, are they?

Perhaps—and here is a thought—rather than being “against” something, they might try being for something.

And this ain’t it . . .

The bench, for 2028, is relatively deep — there is no shortage of governors, senators, former Biden-administration officials, and stray outsiders who may enter the primary — but no single man or woman has emerged from the heap to captivate millions.

The bench is only “deep” if you like your bench filled with mass-produced empty-headed puppets who have no idea what a real liberal or progressive is.

It’s like going to the Dollar Store (sorry, the $1.25 store now—inflation) and seeing a bin of cheap plastic Barbie knock-offs all with different funky colored hair and going, “My, what a wonderful selection.” I mean, they’ll break before you’re even through the door and the paint will come of with even the slightest drip of water, but my doesn’t that big bin look good.

And it seems the cheapest Barbie knock-off of them all is rising to the top.

If last year was brat summer, this summer — the second half of it, anyway — might belong to Gavin Newsom. His surge has been grounded in a native understanding of what at least part of the Democratic base desires. His social-media following has exploded as he’s started to literally post like Donald Trump, mimicking the president’s grammar and memes while mocking his supporters. The parodies, which include absurd AI images of himself, are shallow, but they’ve struck a nerve. The MAGA movement is furious and a lot of Democrats are delighting in it.

I kind of keep an eye on the “MAGA movement,” and they don’t seem to care. They have bigger problems, like a president who wants the Nobel Peace Prize and to invade ten countries at once while using tariffs not to bring back jobs but to *checks notes* bring in money.

And there was much more. But our final update for today’s post came from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who calmly informed the President that tariff revenue was skyrocketing, now projected at $500 billion in its first year, and could reach as high as a trillion dollars. “I think we’re gonna see a bigger jump from August to September,” Bessent reported. “So I think we could be on our way well over half a trillion, maybe towards a trillion-dollar number.” Only last Friday, the loopy Congressional Budget Office projected $400 billion in projected tariff revenues. In mere days, we’ve blown far beyond that stingy estimate.

Notice how there is not a word about how this is bringing the supply chain back here.

So I’m going to ask you all, where do you think all this revenue is going to come from?

Yup, that guy or gal in the mirror.

Aren’t you crazy excited about the trillion dollar tax increase so we can go bomb more countries?

And the Democrats are only “delighting in it” because they are idiots and they really think this is why people voted for Trump.

By unapologetically pursuing a gerrymander in California, Newsom has become a liberal hero at a time when the anti-Trump resistance, culturally at least, still lacks much of the passion and fizz it enjoyed eight years ago.

Okay, enough with calling these people “liberals.” They’re not. If Gavin Newsom is your “hero,” you’re not a liberal, and if I ever see Ross Barkan, I’m going to flick him in the nose for daring to misuse that word.

Newsom is, inevitably, running for president. The greater question is if he’s an actual answer to what ails the Democrats. An anti-Establishment energy continues to permeate American politics — it’s why Trump was successful again last year, and Zohran Mamdani may end up the next mayor of New York City — and Newsom remains the consummate insider.

Ooh, an intelligent thought. Who knew? Okay, maybe he avoided the nose flicking.

Newsom is a strong anti-Trump communicator. His real test will come in 2027 and 2028, when he joins the fray in earnest and strains to distinguish himself. There will be no shortage of Democrats who can tell you, in memorable ways, Trump is abysmal. Some might even be able to meme. That alone, though, won’t thrill millions of voters and beat back the GOP. Gimmicks won’t be sufficient. Even politicians like Newsom don’t know this yet — they’ll learn soon enough.

Will they? I don’t know. And I don’t know that it matters. Gimmicks may be “sufficient,” at least to win, when both sides only have gimmicks.

It’s not just the Democrat Party that can’t figure out why people turned out for Trump. The Republican Party as well, as demonstrated by their utter disregard for keeping campaign promises, also can’t figure it out.

My sister I think put it best, and I’ll give her credit, though I’m paraphrasing a bit (bad memory): “In his first term, Trump was a businessman turned politician. In his second term, he’s just another politician toeing the line.”

In other words, anything that made him “different” is gone.

Governor Brylcreem very well could win in 2028 by using gimmicks.

So hot investment tip for you: if you have some extra cash lying around, buy stock in shovels.

In a political race to the bottom, you’ll make a killing.

Friday just wrote itself this week. Anyway, we’re off to the mountains this morning.

So to see us out, first Big Mama Thornton’s version of “Hound Dog” . . .

And now for Elvis . . .

I didn’t realize until I went looking how different those two versions are. They’re almost entirely different songs.

You know if Joy Reid weren’t such a bitter old racist, she’d begin to understand that the real beauty of America is that so many people from so many backgrounds have come together to put their spin on things and create something entirely new.

With that, Happy Labor Day all! Have a great holiday weekend.