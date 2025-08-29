And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
5h

"No, they’ve fought, bled, and died to keep America free. The flag is just a symbol, an empty one if we keep going the way we’re going."

You nailed the true essence of this issue, at least for me.

Not so sure about the Abrego situation. I think he doesn't belong here, and I'm guessing spots in Tuscany and the south of France are in high demand.

Have a great weekend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Derringer's avatar
Patricia Derringer
4h

Lillia, I haven't commented on your posts for quite some time. Reason being that I can't say I enjoy reading your pieces as much as I used to. There are enough Trump critics in my life already. I see him doing some good things. I won't say I agree with everything he's doing, but overall it's so much better than it would have been if he had not won. Your inimitable wit is what got me reading you in the first place, but that seems to have been replaced with bitterness. I miss the old pieces so much. I'm sorry, and I miss the old And So It Goes....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lillia Gajewski
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture