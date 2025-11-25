Gratitude is a tricky thing to navigate. I grew up in a time when you would still hear women say, when asked about so and so’s husband, “Well, he doesn’t beat her and the kids,” as if that was the highest bar a woman could set for a male life partner.

And that is the downside of gratitude, when people set their standards so low that they’ll accept anything.

It happens a lot in politics, as anyone who reads this substack knows.

But this is not a post about politics. This is a post about gratitude, and the first thing I am grateful for is that politics, as much as I talk about it, is not even remotely the most important thing in our lives. It may feel like it sometimes, and, yes, poor and self-serving policy decisions on the part of our self-designated elite make our lives more difficult, but . . . that has been true across time. It is nothing new.

The kind of gratitude that makes life fuller is the kind that my grandmother had. My father (her son-in-law) came home after he and my mother had gone down to Tennessee to be with her as she was dying, and he related this story: My grandmother, who was bedridden and failing at this point, pulled back the little curtain on her window and smiled. My father says, “You look happy, Mabel.” She replies, “It’s a beautiful day.”

My father, who was Slavic through and through (or at least that’s what I chalk a lot of the Gajewski “realism”/pessimism up to), was amazed that a dying woman could find that much pleasure in looking out a window.

I am grateful for my grandmother, who, even though she passed when I was a teen, somehow gave me the ability to notice the sunshine on the darkest of days.

I am also grateful for my Slavic father, from whom I inherited a Slavic sense of humor and a devil’s advocate approach to life.

I am grateful that at fifty, I still have my mother, at eighty-six, in my life, and that she still kicks my butt at cards and keeps me humble.

I am grateful for a sister, whom I have not always gotten along with but has taught me that doesn’t really matter when backs are against the wall.

I am grateful for a niece with an easy smile, a grounded personality, and what is developing into a cutting wit.

I am grateful for a husband with a heart of gold, the patience of Job, and a down-home cleverness.

I am grateful for the people who have come through my life, my closest friends. I seem to attract those who, like me, are a half a bubble off plumb. It has made for an interesting journey.

I am not grateful that I have had health problems, but I am grateful that I have had to learn to be understanding, of myself and others.

But those are just the big things, because I am also grateful for so many little things:

. . . changing seasons,the way the world gives everyone a chance to “reset” and try again next year.

. . . the smell of fresh cut grass and a glass of cold water and a cool breeze flowing over the deck after mowing the lawn.

. . . early winter mornings after a new snow fall before everyone is up and the world is covered in an unbroken layer of white.

. . . the perfect song coming on the radio, the one that matches the moment.

. . . the first time a new song plays that will soon become my favorite.

. . . rainstorms, especially at the end of a long hot day or at bedtime.

. . . thunderstorms, the way the sky rumbles and while cracks of light fork across the sky.

. . . for experiencing thunder and lightning during a blizzard (yes, it happens).

. . . a mystery with the perfect twist ending.

. . . a romance with two people one can actually relate to that’s not too heavy on the mush.

. . . a historical novel so well written that the reader gets lost in the story and the time.

. . . old movies with bad CGI—or even the stop motion, for their certain charm.

. . . the moment when the first flowers begin to bloom and spring is on the way.

. . . cancelled plans (if you’re an introvert, you get that one).

. . . a day that goes so far sideways you just have to give up and go with the flow and, in the end, are forced to just call it and get supper rather than cooking.

. . . the pinks of the morning sky and the golden glow of evening closing in.

. . . my hibiscus plants that shouldn’t really grow this far north but do, at least in my backyard where they’re sheltered.

. . . cheap amaryllis bulbs at Costco that bring a lot of joy for $13 as every morning my husband comments that they’ve grown another inch.

. . . Christmas lights on someone else’s house.

. . . a new recipe that turns out.

. . . an old reliable recipe that never lets me down.

. . . Wendy’s for the Easter my sister and I were living together and tried “shrimp pesto packets.”

. . . furry housemates who are always there and never critical (though they were no help cleaning up the lawn).

. . . a perfect cup of coffee.

. . . croissants—the food of the angels.

. . . Farmhouse brand sugar cookies, the food of the devil.

. . . the time I’ve spent in Las Vegas, the fakest little place on the planet, but fun.

. . . the one time I got to go to Hawaii, the giant’s flower garden.

. . . the one time I got to go to Alaska, a place so beautiful it hurts the eyes.

. . . the moment when I am going back to North Dakota and hit the foothills around Miles City where the countryside flattens out and I feel a certain belonging I don’t feel anywhere else.

. . . the rattle of leaves in the fall stirred by the breeze, the swish of heads of grain as the wind passes over them, and the sound of gray jays and meadowlarks.

. . . the sweet clover that grows in the cemetery where my father is buried, that once a year leaves the headstones awash in a sea of delicate yellow flowers.

. . . the smell of the mountains after a rain, a medley of dirt and pine.

. . . the moment we’re first on the road on a trip and finally free.

. . . the moment we first open the door once we’re back home and we’re finally back in the nest.

. . . a laugh shared with a stranger.

. . . a finished project.

. . . fresh sheets on a bed.

. . . the smell of someone drying clothing on an early morning walk (I don’t know why that one gets me but it does).

. . . the strange beauty of a tumbling-down homestead.

. . . a nap on a rainy afternoon.

. . . being up early on a weekend morning when the street is quiet and the house is still.

. . . finding the perfect gift for someone.

. . . lying on the couch, with Mannheim Steamroller going in the background, and enjoying the Christmas tree just after it’s put up.

. . . a fall walk down by the river.

. . . the sound and smell of a diesel engine (it’s like going back to my childhood)

. . . a substack post that comes together perfectly (not this one, but you can’t win them all).

. . . a sentence I am envious I didn’t write myself.

. . . a sentence that I’m surprised I wrote myself.

. . . memories of . . . a dinner party the night before a friend left for Japan for a three year stint as an English teacher and we all felt the world shifting so we held on to the moment . . . sitting on the front porch on the farm listening to the TV in the kitchen broadcasting the evening news . . . singing along with Ray Stevens as my mother, sister, and I went down the road . . . bursting into laughter as my sister and I walked into our third fast food restaurant as we “road tripped” from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon to New Mexico and my sister said, “If I’d known three days ago what I know now, I’d have had the damn cheesecake” . . . watching my niece’s first dance solo and realizing for the first time how quickly she would be grown and living her own life and feeling so much bittersweet pride . . . the steady squeak of the old dryer on the farm and the contrast between the warmth it put off and the blast of cold air as someone opened the front door . . . picnics in the Smoky Mountains with our mother’s cousin and her potato salad, fried chicken, and fried pies . . . riding around in the combine with my father as he talked about his family . . . drowsing in a pickup truck late in the day and hearing a sound to turn around to find a buck antelope wandering lazily across the field . . . the whistle of the train through the window of my grandmother’s house as it passed through the downtown of the small burg she lived in . . . swinging on my cousin’s porch . . . celebrating my sister’s birthday at Shoney’s with hot fudge cake.

And all of you obviously, the ones who were here in the beginning but are now gone because dynamics change, but they gave me the strength to start . . . the ones who have stuck with me . . . and those who are new.

There’s some crazy stuff going on, on the fringes of the news, but I’m going to just enjoy the weekend. Safe travels and enjoy the kickoff to the “eating” season.