The matriarch Mandy (on the left) and Penny LeAnn (the dog so much like having a toddler she needed a middle name)

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published 🎶 “Ever had a drink of watermelon wine?” he asked He told me all about it, though I didn’t answer back . . . He said, “I tried it all when I was young and in my natural prime Now it’s old dogs and children and watermelon wine” 🎶

I grew up on a farm. Now not every farm has a pack of dogs running around, but ours did. The least number we ever had was three. The most? Seven for the period of about a week before we found the owner of a boxer that wandered onto the place.

They ended up with us all kinds of ways, though the only one my mother actually went out and got was a smaller female dog named Buffy. She’d seen an ad in the Williston Herald for puppies, but by the time she called, they’d all been taken. The woman asked her if she wanted the mother. Buffy may have been meant for my sister and me, but she became my uncle’s companion.

Most people don’t drop off small dogs. Small dogs they’ll keep. It’s the bigger ones that are cute as puppies but then do what puppies do: they grow up. The Gajewski Farm became the destination for more than a few of them. Rusty was lab/German shepherd cross that ate a saddle. Kasha was a purebred Samoyed that came from the same people years before. I don’t know what exactly she did, but she ended up at the farm as well. As did a purebred golden named Brandy, who was the reason my sister got Penny above and we now have her. Brandy was one of the sweetest dogs we ever had. Jack, a 110 pound Rottweiler cross, came from one of the professors I had worked with at the college. His son in Portland had him in an apartment, if you can imagine. The professor, who had other larger dogs, had enough when Jack ate the wiring on his furnace. To be fair, Jack was destructive. My sister and I at the time lived in a trailer park and we had to house him for a few days before we took him back to North Dakota. We locked him in the “laundry room.” He started chewing on the door jamb. We put hot sauce on the door jamb. He chewed it anyway and licked it clean. That dog was impervious to pain. He chewed my grandmother’s rose bushes, you know the old-fashioned kind with thorns that could double as daggers.

Other dogs wandered onto the farm or my parents found them wandering nearby and brought them home. That was the case with a purebred Doberman we named Duke. My father and uncle were combining a field about a mile north of the house when he came out of the brush. He was skittish, but my father and uncle took him food and water. Duke would eat but he wouldn’t let them near him. This went on for about two days, until the third day he came out with a mouth full of quills. He’d gotten into a porcupine. My father and uncle couldn’t quite figure out how they were going to handle that, but my father, who was probably one of the more intimidating men you would ever meet at six foot and around three hundred pounds, got the dog to come up to him and used his pliers to quickly pull a quill. Duke ran away, but he kept coming back, one quill at a time. And then they loaded him in the car and brought him home.

Some dogs came and went, wandering in just to wander out years later. That happened with Tippy, a little long-haired sheltie/dachshund looking cross. We found him wandering by the highway. He would often return to the highway, and one day he just disappeared. He must have caught another ride away, or so we hoped.

To say when I moved out, I missed having a dog is an understatement. So in the early 2000s, I adopted a tiny little long-haired chihuahua, already named Tiny (because some people lack imagination), from a local private shelter. They told me he was four. That only worked until you got him under good light. He was more like fourteen. He had maybe one tooth in his head, and he was very mellow. I took him to the vet and they did an x-ray. The poor little dog’s heart took up so much of his chest it looked like a cartoon drawing. It was a wonder he was still alive. But I put him on meds to help him “feel better.”

And then he got mean. He would bite at me, bit at other people. I took him back to the vet and asked, “What the heck is the matter with him?”

The vet shrugged. “Nothing other than you ‘fixed’ him. Now that he has more energy, he’s meaner.”

That was my grand lesson that sometimes you shouldn’t “fix” things.

Tiny had one tooth and he knew how to use it.

Tiny wasn’t with me long, maybe two or three years. But while I had him, my sister brought me home, from Tennessee, what I could only determine was a basset-heeler mix. Pippi was a power chewer. She chewed until she was four years old, her final nibble being the arm of a newly recovered couch, just to give it the Pippi touch. People asked “What is she?” because she did look very strange. She had the long squat body of a basset but other than that looked like a Jack Russell with ticking. Finally a friend and I, after getting asked for the hundredth time, came up with Pippi’s own special breed: “Afghan Burro Hound.” Shrek was big at the time, and she sat like Donkey.

Pippi, the Afghan Burro Hound

While I had Pippi, and while my husband and I were trying to pay off all my medical bills, my husband’s brother and his wife got a dog for their children from Rez Rescue. The dog got out of the garage and ended up under the tire of a passing car. He broke his back, but didn’t sever the spine. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law wanted to put him down, but I told my husband we’d pay for the surgery, but I was taking him. Buddy was crazy smart, with emphasis on the crazy. I have relatively hardly any pictures of him because he was terrified of cameras. Well, he was terrified of a lot of things, and he added new things all the time.

When Pippi passed, we thought Buddy would love being an only. Nope, not at all. He did not want to be the alpha. He did not want to protect us and the house. He got even more neurotic.

As you can tell, we are very good at teaching our dogs their place. (L to R: the other half, Buddy, and Mandy)

One of my husband’s nieces was going to school to be a vet tech, and she was doing an internship at a pound outside Rapid City, South Dakota, where she lived. She’d take puppies home and foster them until they were old enough to adopt out.

She ended up with a puppy that had gotten kicked out of its litter by the mother (or that was the story—it could have been that the shelter put it with the wrong litter because that shelter too was a bit iffy). So Amanda raised her from a few days old. I know that sounds like a very unlucky puppy, but she had all the luck in the world. The rest of the litter contracted parvo and all died. But because Amanda had spent so much time with her, she didn’t want her going to any old home.

We were down for a graduation, and Amanda was running around with her, showing this handful of cuteness to people. I was joking about how we might have to get a dog for our dog, because Buddy wasn’t doing well with the whole single dog thing. Amanda looks at my husband and asks, “Do you want to hold the puppy?”

I look at Eric and shake my head. “Do not hold the puppy. You hold the puppy, you’ll fall in love with the puppy, and then we’ll have to take the puppy,” which I think was his niece’s whole plan.

It worked.

Mandy (who wasn’t Mandy at the time) peed all over him a few seconds after he got her. But still here we are.

From puppy to a queen on her throne

She’s ten now. She’s not as smart as Buddy was, but she is everything you’d want in a dog: just happy with life and belly rubs.

And then there’s Penny LeAnn, who found out that when you live with much smaller dogs, and you’re a bigger dog, you can’t bite back, or you go live with your great aunt and uncle.

I know my niece loves her and she’ll always be my niece’s dog first, but she’s my husband’s baby, the first dog that I’d say favors him. (I don’t take it personally. She and I get along fine, and most of our dogs have favored me, because they were mine before he came or because I’m home all the time.)

Penny LeAnn, or the reason they should invent Shoe-a-holics Anonymous for dogs.

So was my father right that you shouldn’t trust people who don’t like dogs? I suppose it really depends on why they don’t like them.

I thought at first Eric didn’t like dogs, until I caught him kissing Pippi on the forehead. Turns out, he thought people needed to be responsible with dogs. He liked them too much to see them stuck outside or denied attention just because someone liked the idea of having a dog but wasn’t willing to put in the work.

One of his close relatives is a different story (description vague to protect me). This person is trustworthy. He’s honest as the day is long. But he’s also selfish and self-centered. So in that respect, my father was right, at least in this case.

But dogs teach you other important lessons that carry over into your relationships with humans. One dog can never replace another, even if they’re the same breed. We got a golden retriever, a “copper-y” one, when I was a teen, another puppy that someone we knew couldn’t keep and so she came home with us. Brandy and Penny were/are both sweet dogs. But whereas I remember Brandy being mostly quiet and not so clingy, Penny is a chatterbox and constantly at your side. Dogs don’t live long enough. It’s depressing how quickly they age. So you need to love them while you can, just like people.

Perhaps the best thing about dogs, though, is that the pull you out of yourself. Sad, depressed, sick, worried about a million things under the sun and just want to hide under the bed, doesn’t matter. The dog still needs in and out and attention. Feel like crap, but the dog hasn’t been out for a walk for a while. We’re going to the woods. Doesn’t matter.

We need more of that in our world, things that pull us out of ourselves, and pets, but especially dogs, are a good start.

So old dogs, children, and watermelon wine.

I don’t know about the wine. Children are iffy for me.

But old dogs . . . yes, that one is right on the nose.

I’m trying this thing where I write about something other than politics sometimes, because I prize my sanity and yours. So you can let me know how I did. Or you can tell me your own furry child stories.

I know I’m a “crazy dog person,” though I can’t hold a candle to my sister, mother, and niece and their six shitzus and one terrier mix . . .

The only one missing is the really old one, who is probably on a pillow just out of sight. BTW, I asked for a random picture with “most of the dogs,” and his is what I got five minutes later.

and then on top of that their “big dogs” (yes, horses are just really, really, really big dogs).

The Bear showing her horse Brat the belt buckle he helped her win

And in case you aren’t familiar with it, or haven’t heard it in a while, here is “Old Dogs, Children, and Watermelon Wine.”