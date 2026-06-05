And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Jim Wetzel's avatar
Jim Wetzel
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The necessity of changing out the recycle symbol for a very-slightly different version is obvious. There are college-educated "branding consultants" who are paid significant money for doing such things. And such consultants are needed because ... late-collapse-phase capitalism, don'tcha know.

Yes, "Loony Toon" is an unusual name. But I don't know that a territory called "Clackamas" County has much room to talk.

Fox "News" ... 'nuff said.

Even a *blind* crackhead grifter finds an acorn, now and then. Especially under a large oak tree, where the ground is absolutely littered with those acorns.

Gasp! Lillia, you wrote "Nazi." Several times, and you didn't bowdlerize it to N*zi, to protect my delicate eyes. You know, like you often see "k*ll" and "m*rder." A polite person writes "pass away," or maybe "p*ss aw*y." You should probably go back and take care of that "t*tenkopf" while you're at it, don't you think?

And with that, I'll have a beautiful weekend. Or maybe a "b*autiful" one, cause I don't want to offend anyone with lookism.

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