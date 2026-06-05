Or . . .

Actually, I get Conor.

And away we go . . .

It’s a good week for, uh, “spiraling cousins”?

I doubt a symbol is going to change anything, but here we go . . .

The shape reads as a spiral, but when you look closely, you see the letter R. The spiral, Navarrete says, is a tribute to the philosophy of the Global South, which understands time not as a straight line but as something that returns on itself. Consumer culture, in contrast, treats time as linear. We’re always chasing the next thing: a new phone every two years, a new car, new clothes each summer.

A new symbol so we have to go around changing all the garbage bins.

The spiral is supposed to represent the opposite: that some answers for the future lie behind us, in older ways of living with materials. For Navarrete, it’s also a symbol of resistance to the status quo that has been largely perpetuated by the consumer culture in the Global North.

It’s pretty and it’s purple. The rest is made up because someone thought the old thing wasn’t good enough.

The designers studied the recycling symbol closely and admired its universality, but felt it had curdled into something institutional and faintly shaming—you recycle because you feel bad. They wanted the reuse mark to read as an invitation instead: the visual equivalent of we’re in this together.

We’re in this together?!? I’ve heard that before.

Uh, no, thank you.

Just give me the old symbol.

From CNN . . .

Sue Tilley, the 60-something retired benefits supervisor and subject of British artist Lucian Freud’s monumental painting “Sleeping by the Lion Carpet” (1996), has travelled from her home in St Leonards-on-sea on the south coast of England for an uncanny meeting with the oil-on-canvas work before it heads to auction next month. The portrait, which Sotheby’s Europe chairman Olivier Barker says is “the magnum opus of Lucian’s work,” is estimated to fetch between £25-35 million ($33-45 million) at the Lewis Collection sale on 24 June. Tilley is well aware of these lofty price tags, of course, though that’s about as far as it goes. “It feels very weird, because I never really got any money,” she said while sitting across from her imposing portrait. “I think sometimes I’m probably worth about £100 million,” she laughed. “How shocking is that!”

But the best part of this story?

Here is Sue Tilley!

I’m not that big a girl, but still chalk one up for women with copious curves.

Art and crime and a good segue . . .

No, the human species is not serious enough to survive.

In New York there’s some strangeness going on, well, stranger than normal . . .

I have a theory . . .

Hey, you come up with something better.

Did his parents have a premonition or was it a self-fulfilling prophecy?

The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office said 43-year-old Loony John Franklin Kolb Toon pleaded guilty on Thursday to several felony charges stemming from a traffic stop. Toon was sentenced to 20 years in prison with four counts of first-degree attempted assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree escape.

The story has “Boy Named Sue” vibes all over it.

The UK has banned two Americans—Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker—from entering their country because of “antisemitism” (read: they said bad things about Israel).

And Fox News is holding the line . . . against free speech and obvious truths . . .

So the “streamer’s response . . . landed on a classic antisemitic trope about Jewish influence.”

And in the next sentence . . .

“British Jewish groups . . . urged the government to block his visit.”

So you’re saying he was right.

I hate to pick on poor Dave Rubin . . .

Okay, that’s a lie. I like to pick on Dave Rubin, especially when he gets owned by a bunch of kids.

Because Dave Rubin is a flake and a snowflake.

So recently Glenn Greenwald took on twenty MAGA “loyalists” as he calls them (much more tactful than anything I’d say) in a “surround debate” organized by Jubilee. It went about like you’d expect.

Okay, I’ll be fair. I’ll pull one from Jubilee itself.

I love the looks on the other people’s faces.

So anyway, for one reason or another, Dave Rubin decided . . .

The results?

Also like you’d expect.

Okay, to be fair, we’ll do a clip of Dave Rubin not having his ass handed to him.

I’m so sick of this fixation on Russia. When we have people in this country trying to integrate Israel’s military with ours at Bibi’s suggestion (that’s for tomorrow), you’re worried about Russia.

Just go sit with the children.

But speaking of children, now the rest . . . (Warning, I might pop a Excedrin before I start these.)

Ouch.

I like this girl. I may not agree with all of her politics, but I like her. She’s the one who informed Ben Shapiro he was white.

That will never get old. Ben Shapiro finding out he’s not a victim. Delicious.

And finally, Dave Rubin channelling Pam Bondi . . .

But did you hear about the stock market! Oh, wait, not even the stock market.

And that, folks, is what happens when you bring a spork to a sword fight.

The “debate,” such as it was, was so bad that Piers Morgan invited three of the Jubilee “lefties” on along with Will Chamberlain. I didn’t watch it, but I caught this clip . . .

Duplicitous little shit.

I think that’s a fair assessment.

Jill Biden’s memoir came out, because the world was clamoring for more Jill Biden, I guess. I’m going to give you a review of it and you can guess where it came from.

“If you knew Joe Biden well, you’d know that if he actually got to the point where he wasn’t capable of doing the job, he would step down,” former first lady Jill Biden writes in her new memoir “View from the East Wing.” “Certainly, if he exhibited cognitive impairment, I would not hesitate to say so. His staff would not hesitate to say so. But he was nowhere near that point in the summer of 2024.” All of that is very difficult to believe, if not just downright false. First of all, this nation’s history is full of examples of politicians who considered themselves selfless and self-aware who refused to give up power, former President Joe Biden just being the most glaring example. Second, Biden’s closest advisers, nicknamed the Politburo by lower-level Biden aides, are to this day insisting he could have beaten Donald Trump in the 2024 election, and is capable at this very moment of serving as president. But most glaring in the above paragraph is Jill Biden’s desire to have you believe in her integrity while also subtly — perhaps subconsciously — acknowledging that there’s more going on. Why the specific assertion that he was “nowhere near that point in the summer of 2024”? How about the fall of 2024? How about 2025? How about today?

Who wrote this?

Jake Tapper.

After the November 2024 election, Axios reporter Alex Thompson and I spoke with more than 200 Democratic insiders, officials, campaign staff, and more — all of whom supported Biden — to find out how much of what we saw on that debate stage on June 27, 2024, had been seen before that night behind the scenes. The answer was: quite a bit. Our book, “Original Sin,” detailed mental acuity issues that got much more pronounced in 2023 and 2024 but had reared their heads before then. None of them are in her book, of course.

Except, Mr. Tapper, that his decline was obvious and you only seemed to see it after you were allowed to see it. So you’re very hard to take seriously.

Hunter was a bit upset at the reception of Jill’s book.

You know, I hate to agree with the crackhead grifter here, but that’s a good point.

The Biden corruption is a back alley shell game next to the Trump corruption.

Will Jake Tapper write a book about that in 2028 and pretend that the media got “duped” rather than being complicit?

One suspects yes.

Speaking of the Trumps, it’s been a bad week for Marie Dontoinette’s ego . . .

US District Judge Casey Cooper concluded that the law establishing the center “makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so.” “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it,” Cooper wrote in his 94-page opinion. Within two weeks, Cooper ruled, officials must remove any signage from the Kennedy Center that includes Trump’s name and update its website to remove all references to the name “Trump Kennedy Center” or the “Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

Act in haste, spend lots of time wiping egg off your face.

Meanwhile . . .

So no name on the Kennedy Center and no trough to feed his piggy friends . . . almost feel sorry for him.

Almost.

You’d think this would be a no brainer.

An impending House vote to constrain the Trump administration from joining Israel's war in Lebanon has some Democrats fuming that one of their own members is forcing them to take an agonizing vote.

Are we at war with Lebanon? Do we intend to be at war with Lebanon? Is there any plausible reason we might ever be at war with Lebanon?

All those are “no.”

So what gives?

There are also concerns among Democratic leadership that the resolution could hamper the U.S.’s current efforts to combat Hezbollah, lawmakers, aides and other sources familiar with the internal discussions told Axios.

Ah, meaning we might not be able to give Israel the money to bomb Lebanese towns and kill Christians.

And this mean lady is making us go on record.

I’m not overly fond of Rashida Tlaib but . . .

Finally, the story of the week . . . Graham Platner versus the Lizard People.

If we know anything about Graham Platner, it’s that he’s a commie and he’s a Nazi.

He’s a commie because he once identified as a socialist on Reddit, because of course Reddit is where we screen our ruling class.

And he’s a Nazi because he has a tattoo.

A bad one. Your eyes will catch on fire if you look at it, so don’t look.

Hey, I tried to warn you.

What do you mean you were more offended by the lack of definition in his abs?

Anyway . . .

«sigh»

You know what I find utterly freaking amazing about America.

How does the filibuster work in Congress? 🤷‍♀️

Why is the eagle the national bird? 🤷‍♀️

What is the capital of every state? 🤷‍♀️

When was the Constitution actually written? 🤷‍♀️

How were the two halves of Congress designed? 🤷‍♀️ What are their specific areas of purview? 🤷‍♀️

Who was the second president of the United States? 🤷‍♀️

Crickets. No one really cares if you know that stuff. It’s trivia.

But if you haven’t memorized every Nazi symbol so you don’t accidentally ink one somewhere on you when you’re overseas getting shot at, you’re a bad American.

Of course, Nazi history more generally, who cares.

Remember James Comey?

Turns out when the Nazis kill six million of your people (three million Jews and three million other) while forcing your citizens to build the concentration camps they would also die in, you don’t like to be blamed for them.

Who knew?

You see, if you don’t know that that particular “totenkopf,” of which there are so many, is the one that the SS wore on their uniforms from 1943 to 1945, you’re just a Holocaust denier or something.

I know “totenkopf” is a scary word, but it literally just means “death’s head” or “dead person’s head.”

In other words, it is a skull.

And totenkopfs are everywhere, and they are known as totenkopfs: pirates flags, bottles of poison (to warn you that they are poison), the US military . . .

According to Graham Platner,

The first-time political candidate said he got the skull and crossbones tattoo in 2007, when he was in his 20s and in the Marine Corps. It happened during a night of drinking while he was on leave in Croatia, he said, adding he was unaware until recently that the image has been associated with Nazi police.

Can I believe the story of how he got it?

Yup.

Can I believe that for «doing math» eighteen years no one told him what it was and maybe not to take his shirt off?

That’s tougher to swallow, but . . . I’ve heard stranger things.

But he apologized for his ignorance and covered it up. We all good here now, right?

Wrong . . .

Genevieve McDonald, a former state legislator who was the Platner campaign’s political director before leaving in October, said Ms. Gertner reached out just days before a big Labor Day rally with Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, and was concerned her husband’s behavior could become a political liability. Ms. McDonald said Ms. Gertner told her that her husband had been exchanging sexual messages with as many as a dozen women. A current Platner campaign official said Mr. Platner had been communicating with up to six women. The conduct had stopped, the official said, before the campaign launched.

Is it charming? Nope. Do I think much of him as a husband? Nope.

But . . .

. . . his wife has dealt with it, so it sounds like a personal issue to me.

And then on Friday as I finished this up, the New York Times breathlessly reported . . .

I didn’t have access to the article, so we’ll go with a minute or so of Nicole Wallace.

So the man who is a questionable husband was a lousy boyfriend.

I’m shocked.

I love how serious this is. It’s like she’s informing her viewers that he ran an underground dogfighting ring while trafficking in children and selling arms on the side, not that he was a bad boyfriend.

But I have to show you a screenshot of her two guests who followed. Molly Jong Fast is on the right. She looks like she’s about to tell you that you can’t have the puppy you want because she’s just discovered it’s a mutt and doesn’t have papers. You have to get the puppy she told you to get because it has papers and it’s hypoallergenic, and she’s very disappointed in you that you won’t accept her wisdom in these matters.

And that’s how the media is acting as a whole. They keep telling you through these “drip, drip, drip” stories that they don’t want Graham Platner, and you just keep blowing them off.

You just don’t listen.

Reagle, 37, shook his head. “It’s like, goddamn — again?” But he loves Platner’s politics and believes Collins must go. “When push comes to shove, I’m going to vote for him,” Reagle said. In a dozen interviews in southern Maine on Monday, Democratic voters expressed dismay at the latest revelations but only one said the news would impact her vote in November’s elections, where Democratic hopes of winning control of the Senate hinge on the race in Maine. Many Democratic voters brushed off Platner’s baggage, saying they were choosing to overlook his liabilities in the Trump era.

“In the Trump era”?

This is bigger than Trump, okay.

This is about the hypocrisy of the whole damn system.

You see, all this might be true. I don’t know. Graham Platner may be a truly lousy human being and did every one of these things.

But it’s still a smear job, with the lizard people in the media trying to protect the lizard people in the ruling class by herding you (get along, little doggie), and it should piss you all the way off.

What do I mean?

Well, let’s talk about Nazis for a moment, I mean real Nazis, not the fake Nazis Mark Levin and Rachel Maddow yammer on about.

But in their zeal to deconstruct Russian propaganda, Western elites created a propaganda myth of their own: there are no Nazis in Ukraine. Or, if there are, they are supposedly isolated cranks with no influence. This fiction required the whitewashing of Azov, a unit founded in 2014 by the neo-Nazi group Patriot of Ukraine under the leadership of Andriy Biletsky. Azov became notorious for extremist ideology, Nazi symbolism, and allegations of war crimes in the Donbas. In 2018, the U.S. Congress banned the group from receiving American weapons, funding, or training. After Russia’s full-scale invasion, that stigma vanished almost overnight. Kyiv repackaged Azov, separating the most radical elements into a new formation, the 3rd Assault Brigade. Western media rebranded and whitewashed it. The language of “de-radicalization” and “depoliticization” became mainstream. Questioning this narrative became taboo and labeled as “Russian propaganda.” The result is a culture of deliberate silence.

How much money have we given Ukraine again?

And that’s just since February 2022, across two administrations.

The New York Times did an article on this, by the way . . .

The problem isn’t that there are real Nazis in Ukraine getting our money. It’s that they wear the insignia and are honest about it. That’s the takeaway from the NYT article.

See my problem here?

As for the “infidelity issue” . . .

Congress has a literal hush fund to pay off people who report sexual harassment and assault. Our current president doesn’t know the meaning of the world “monogamy.” Our last president took showers with his twelve year old daughter. Princess Kami’s hubby was schtuping the nanny behind his first wife’s back. The Epstein files are a who’s who of the “ruling” class fooling around with underage girls.

And then there’s the G.O.A.T. of inappropriate relationships . . .

And you’re worried about «checks notes» sexting and being a bad boyfriend?

Really?

If Graham Platner were a paid-for stooge, the lizard people in media wouldn’t care. They wouldn’t go searching for his old girlfriends. They wouldn’t mention his tattoo. They wouldn’t go reading Reddit. They wouldn’t drip, drip, drip information.

But he’s not a paid-for stooge, so here we are.

In the other corner, we have homo swampicus, Susan Collins . . .

We have an all-volunteer army. I don’t think anyone signs up thinking, “Heck, I’ll go die for Israel and Raytheon.”

It’s our lawmakers’ responsibility to use our military wisely, not citizens’ responsibility to only sign up to fight the wars they want to fight.

In this case, “bipartisan” would more accurately be described as “uniparty.”

She voted for all the worst legislation that has done the most damage across several administrations.

Susan Collins is a swamp creature, through and through. She’s a lizard person in a skin suit, not a shred of humanity left.

Graham Platner, on the other hand and whatever he may turn out in the future, is very, very human.

In 2002, my classmate Graham Platner ran for student-body president of John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor. I remember watching him in our auditorium debate his fellow candidates. He was the radical, wearing a revolutionary proletarian costume: overalls and a red armband. (When I asked him about this recently, he told me he thought he had a history presentation to give that day.) I don’t recall the issues they discussed, but I do remember Platner proposing collective action to overturn some school policy — saying something along the lines of, “They can’t suspend us all.” The history teacher serving as moderator interjected to remind Platner and everyone else that, yes, in fact, they could. Students elected the safe candidate, a future chiropractor. But Platner had other outlets for his energy and ideas. Around that time, he skipped school to protest the coming Iraq war when President George W. Bush visited our local airport — and was forcibly removed by the Secret Service. In the high school yearbook, our class voted him “most likely to start a revolution.” Nearly a quarter-century later, Platner, now 41, is not just the probable Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Susan Collins; he’s arguably the most remarkable political story anywhere in the country. A former U.S. Marine and oyster farmer who, school elections aside, had never previously run for office, Platner’s viral August campaign launch once seemed destined to be a short-lived novelty. Not long after he announced his candidacy, Janet Mills, Maine’s two-term governor and a savvy politician who has been winning elections since before Platner was born, threw her hat in the ring. And Platner soon faced a succession of controversies. It turned out he’d spent years as a prolific Reddit poster, leaving behind a trail of comments — he called himself a “communist” in 2021; agreed in 2020 that “all cops” were bastards; used a homophobic slur in 2018; and, in 2013, argued women shouldn’t get blackout drunk if they were worried about sexual assault — that didn’t exactly scream “electable.” Shortly after those revelations, Maine voters also learned he had a Nazi-linked tattoo.

So really Maine has a choice: re-elect a lizard person or take a chance on a human being who is definitely flawed but has the very appealing trait of freaking out all the right people.

But I’m not from Maine. So it’s not my choice.

The only advice I can give . . .

And so it goes.

This got long, I think because I didn’t have time and I was compiling on the go, as strange as that seems.

Because I talked about it and because I’m feeling nostalgic these days, how about we end on a little Johnny Cash . . .

Have a beautiful weekend!

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