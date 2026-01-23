Which leads us to “the next one” . . .

As long as we have bacon, we’ll be fine.

So I have a personal For Funk’s Sake Friday story to share this week, regarding health insurance.

Our insurance, for the other half and I, both the same age, jumped from $990 per month last year to $1240 per month this year, roughly $250 a month. It is now double our mortgage, almost our mortgage and the payment on a 2024 Ford F350 combined.

Let’s say it’s a lot of money.

And it’s not exactly a Cadillac plan. It’s more like an old rusty Pinto running on half its cylinders with three bald tires and no spare. In other words, you’re in a bad way if you really need it.

It’s a brown plan. To call it “bronze” (the jargon of Obamacare) is an insult to the metal. Brown, as in fecal matter, is much more appropriate.

It’s the kind of plan where they ask you if you have dental or optical and once you get done laughing your ass off, you say, “No,” while envisioning what such a thing might actually look like, like Cinderella dreaming of going to the ball. Does anyone have dental or optical, I mean besides those on Medicare or Medicaid or government plans?

Maximum out of pocket for this plan if my husband and I both had a very bad year? $20,000, in network. Out of network, we could put a significant downpayment on a home or we’d have to sell a kidney, assuming one was still good enough to sell.

So that sets the scene for me going to Touchstone Imaging for a five-year checkup on my head, an MRI with and without contrast.

A few days before, the wonderful woman at the desk (originally from the Panhandle of Florida she said after I complimented her accent) told me the MRI would be $942, running it through my insurance. I didn’t think much of it because five years ago, that’s roughly what it was.

However, given the costly nature of our “utterly pointless except maybe to save my house in a catastrophe” insurance, I’ve been considering switching to a “cost sharing” plan. My husband and I stay away from doctors, so basically we’re paying $1240 a month to avoid medical bankruptcy if something really serious goes wrong. Of course, that’s my problem with “cost-sharing insurance.” Will it really be there? I’m still working that one out.

However, I check in for my MRI on Monday afternoon. And me being the curious sort and chatty in new situations as a coping mechanism, I think, “I’ll ask what I would have paid without insurance,” just FMI (for my information) in case I decide to go with a cost-sharing plan after this year.

So keep that first number in mind . . . $942.

The woman at reception says, well, self-pay for an MRI without contrast is $450.

To which I think, in that brief second between the time the earth is level and it tilts, “Wow, with and without is double? Insurance didn’t save me much.”

She continues as I’m mulling this over. “And an MRI with and without contrast self-pay is $650.”

The information takes a moment to settle in as in my head. I’m thinking . . . “$450 to $650 is not doub— . . . um, wait, $942 . . . is $650 . . .”

That little kid illustrates my inner self perfectly.

I say, in disbelief, thinking surely I must have heard something wrong, “It is less expensive to not have insurance?”

She says, “Yes.” Very calmly, as if this is not akin to discovering gravity is optional, but then again, I have a feeling she has this conversation a lot.

I think for a moment and then I ask, “Can I not run it through insurance?”

There might be a law against it. I can never tell anymore.

She looks at me. “It’s the beginning of the year and you haven’t met your deductible. How likely are you to need further medical care?”

My answer, “With a $7500 deductible? Trust me, if things go that sideways, I’m not going to care about $942. I’ll have bigger regrets. Will you give me the self-pay price?”

“Sure,” she says, “I just have to click a few buttons.”

And click a few buttons, she did.

And that’s how I saved $300 not using my $1240 insurance plan.

And that’s also how when I read this article from Public News about . . .

. . . I nearly spent my $300 saved on a new computer.

Because in no sane world, should you pay that much for premiums and still save money not using your insurance.

But it is in fact a crazy world . . .

According to Spanish news outlet Diario de Avisos, the 80-year-old man attempted to pass through the Tenerife South Airport’s metal detector with his wife in the wheelchair when airport security noticed the woman was unresponsive, not breathing and had an “abnormally low body temperature.” When speaking to investigators, the man said his wife died in the airport several hours earlier. Staff at Tenerife, however, said he repeatedly attributed her death to the airport’s facilities, which is a claim currently being investigated.

My theory?

She died while on vacation, and they’d already spent the money for the roundtrip ticket. Why let it go to waste?

Speaking of getting people to waste money . . .

The superhero franchise is teaming up with Oreo to launch a new Stuf of Legends cookie, a first-of-its-kind treat that changes colors from gray to blue.

Well, that doesn’t sound healthy. How did this get by RFK?

“Marvel fans expect epic in every moment, not just in the stories we tell, but in how they experience the brand every day,” Liz Shortreed, SVP, Americas and Global Softlines at Disney Consumer Products said in another statement. “Teaming up with OREO allows us to extend Marvel’s storytelling into everyday activities, transforming snack time into a fun fan moment with iconic characters and interactive digital experiences.”

Marvel is really struggling, so they decide they’d make mutants of us all with some crazy color-changing food dye.

And we wonder why people aren’t healthy.

Remember when tennis was just about, well, tennis . . .

It’s even worse from the side.

I don’t think my niece came up with anything remotely that “interesting” even when she was playing dress up at five.

Anyway, to show you the thinking of the younger generation . . .

“When I was playing today, I just told myself, like, ‘Keep your head on the path. If she beats you, then that’s unfortunate. But, hey, at least you’re . . .

Fill in the blank here. My generation would have said something like

doing my best.

having fun.

at the freaking Australian Open.

living my dream.

not working three jobs paying off student loans while the company I interned for free at give my previously promised entry-level job to AI, like those other poor slubs my age (she’s twenty-eight).

The way Osaka finished this?

. . . trending,’” on social media, she said.

They say our young people are shallow creatures. I don’t see where they get that.

Your new science term for the week? “Water bankruptcy.”

The researchers defined “water bankruptcy” as persistent over-withdrawal from surface and groundwater, relative to renewable inflows and safe levels of depletion, and the resulting of irreversible or prohibitively costly loss of water-related natural capital.

Is anyone else creeped out that we’re referring to a basic necessity of life in solely monetary terms?

Nope?

Must be the Marxist in me.

One small population of beluga whales living in southwest Alaska’s Bristol Bay appears to have a surprising strategy. Over several years, both male and female belugas mate with multiple partners. This method may reduce the risk of inbreeding in the group of just 2,000 whales and help maintain genetic diversity.

So what we’re saying is that beluga whales are smarter than the Spanish Hapsburgs of yore.

Not surprised at all.

Speaking of sexual escapades, this is getting interesting . . .

Some Democrats joined with Republicans in voting to hold the former president in contempt. The vote to hold the former secretary of state in contempt was also bipartisan. But fewer Democrats supported that move, with some arguing she should be allowed to submit written testimony or should not have faced a subpoena for testimony in the first place.

The Clintons have officially worn out their welcome, it would seem.

The panel’s action marks an escalation in its feud with the Clintons over testimony in the bipartisan Epstein investigation. A successful contempt vote by the GOP-controlled House would be both symbolic — as rebukes to the Clintons — and could also be used as a tool to compel them to testify. It could also have legal consequences if the House votes and the courts or the Justice Department decide to take up the matter.

Of course they will because . . .

Oh, look over there, a squirrel.

But wouldn’t it be ironic, after all the destruction these two have left in their wake, that this is what finally lands one of them in jail?

Good times.

A bright note in politics this week, Donald Trump made Lindsey Graham (almost) cry . . .

Hey, not everything is bad news . . . as long as this wasn’t an act.

CNN’s Harry Enten had a very good week this week . . . because Trump is having a bad one . . .

Oh, normally I would say CNN polls are not something to put a lot of faith in, but given the current context, yeah, I can believe it.

Let’s take just one example . . .

Caught up in the crackdown were at least five Native Americans who were detained, including four Oglala Sioux from South Dakota and one from the Red Lake reservation in Minnesota.

See, ICE is definitely not targeting people because of skin color and accents.

Definitely not.

That was bad enough. Then ICE lost three of them. You read that right. Not only did they pick up and detain Native Americans (because all brown people look alike), but they lost them.

Keep going, guys.

You’re doing great.

Now to be fair to my Rightie friends, these Oglala Sioux were homeless, and it’s cold in Minneapolis, so maybe ICE was just being a friend and trying to get them a one-way ticket to someplace warmer.

(And, no, Kristi Noem, you can’t steal that one.)

Meanwhile, the new talking point is that “no one complained when Obama deported people”!

Of course, to be fair, I don’t remember Obama losing Native Americans.

Or . . .

Would you like to hear the excuse for this one?

Not exactly a narrative supported by either the person himself or the video.

But here’s Mr. “Amuse’s” take in a nutshell: All Asians look alike to ICE.

That should alleviate all our fears about ICE’s handbook solely consisting of “non-white people bad.”

And then there was the big news conference where Minneapolis and St. Paul police revealed this little tidbit . . .

Off-duty police officers themselves are being harassed by ICE agents.

Meanwhile . . .

Get it? Maine . . . “Catch of the Day”?

An issue that threatens to tear our nation apart, and we’re being “cute.”

It’s as insulting as Kristi Noem’s cowboy hat.

Translation: Everyone must have ze papers—ze ID, ze passport, ze birth certificate on ze person all ze time, even in ze driveway . . . or at ze McDonaldz or ze veggie aisle in ze grocery store, especially if you’re picking up anything besides ze iceberg lettuce, nothing strange like ze kimchi or ze lemongrass. Have ze IDs with you or you end up in ze Alligator Alcatraz . . .

By the way, JD, last I checked, the borders were closed and Minneapolis was nowhere near one.

So just a little pro tip: if you don’t want people making a big stink about “enforcing immigration law,” maybe do it in a way that doesn’t have people thinking in a German accent and mentally drawing a toothbrush mustache on your face as they listen to you speak.

Try that and then get back to me.

As for the death of Renee Good, Trump’s DOJ is investigating her wife, which resulted in the resignation of actual people with a conscience . . .

And now the Trump DOJ is investigating the governor and the mayor of Minneapolis . . .

Do you know the one person who is not being investigated in all this? In fact the one person being shielded from accountability?

The trigger-happy dipshit who shot the woman in the head.

And so it goes.

But at least in Trump’s America, you’re still free to speak your mind, right?

Miami Beach, Florida, ladies and gentlemen, where you can’t talk smack about Israel or your mayor.

But then what can we expect from a state whose governor went all the way to Israel to sign an “anti-semitism” bill, because we all know the only Jews in the world are in Israel.

How is the Left reacting to all this?

To mark the second year of Trump’s term, people are encouraged to walk out of work, school and commerce on Jan. 20 at 2pm local time as part of the “Free America” protest. “A free America begins the moment we refuse to cooperate,” the movement’s website said. “This is not a request. This is a rupture. This is a protest and a promise. In the face of fascism, we will be ungovernable.”

Unless the “fascism” in question comes from our guy or gal and there’s a pandemic; in which case we’ll go on TV and tell everyone who didn’t get the jab how they should die of a heart attack outside a hospital.

In that case, it’s “rule me harder, daddy.”

Yes, the Left (like the Right) is its own worst enemy.

In 2028 election news . . .

But among lots of Democratic voters — particularly Black voters crucial in a Democratic primary — Harris is an exalted, historic figure.

Huh?

Of course, when on the other side the names being tossed around are JD Vance and Marco Rubio, both part of the current clown show that is the administration of Mad King Don, Ms. Word Salad could pull it off.

Stranger things have happened.

Speaking of Mad King Don . . . for a while there, it was looking like we were going to war over a large island covered mostly in ice.

Why?

In an extraordinary text message to Støre, first reported by PBS and confirmed by an official in the Norwegian prime minister’s office, Trump linked his repeated threats to seize control of Greenland to the fact that he has not been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which he has long coveted.

The message is a sight to behold.

I can’t help but think that if we were serious about protecting land from China, we wouldn’t be selling Chinese nationals our own farmland.

Just a thought.

And as for Russia, they already have access to the Arctic and have been making use of it for awhile.

Three of Russia’s 11 time zones border the Arctic Ocean along its northern coastline and, with a fleet of eight icebreakers, Russia is quite capable of working in the Artic region without resorting to conquering Greenland. I would note that the US only has one functioning icebreaker, so even it it gets control of Greenland it will be several years before the US has enough icebreakers to work meaningfully in the Artic.

So all this doesn’t really pass the smell test, but petty little men and the people who worship them will be the death of us all.

And right on cue, it’s Bari Weiss’s new fiefdom to the rescue . . .

Yes, Bari Weiss and the Ellisons are justifying Trump’s insane gambit with . . . climate change.

How does Trump feel about climate change?

Which only leaves me with one question . . .

Ahem . . .

Is it possible to overdose on irony?

But in the end, the “Master of the Deal” came through . . .

First, there’s no deal, just a “concept” of a deal . . .

Second, and for this I need all you with TSS to come a little closer.

A little closer.

A little closer.

Yeah, right there’s fine.

Yells “We already had that!”

By the way, there was a cost: the markets may have recovered, along with the dollar, but the entire world is looking at us like we’re that crazy homeless person on the sidewalk arguing with an imaginary foe while swinging a rusty butcher knife at every passerby.

And all while Trump couldn’t keep Greenland and Iceland straight . . .

It’s going to be a long, long three years.

So before Christmas, Costco had a Cuisinart coffeemaker on sale, one of those that grinds the beans and then makes the coffees. My sister had bought me one last year I think with Drew Barrymore’s brand on it.

It think I got three uses out of it.

The Cuisinart has lasted longer, but it has a couple quirks: (1) I think it uses a lot more beans than my French press, and (2) the grinder gets jammed. Normally, I can take care of (2) by unplugging, banging the side, and then replugging the machine in. But this morning, I ended up having to disassemble it to get the bean blocking the grinder. Of course, I only finally got the bean after I had spilled the beans out of the tray by turning the “lock/unlock” button and putting them all over the floor and in the dog dish, which resulted in pulling out the vacuum . . . let’s just say too many steps for a person who hasn’t, well, had their coffee yet.

I may go back to the old way. Six-thirty is way too early for mechanical problem solving.

Because of what’s going on in Minneapolis, I wanted to share this video. I don’t know what happens to some people when they put on a uniform, but it doesn’t happen to them all. I appreciate the ones that keep their humanity and humanness.

Have the best weekend.