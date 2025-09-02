So last week we had this happen . . .

We don’t need to go into details: soft target, crazy person, those are the basics. There were kids involved, which makes it worse, but otherwise, it’s a story we’ve heard too often before. In fact, the details so familiar by now that the most interesting thing about these events is the way the media and the political class will spin them.

And this one?

So what we’re saying is the motive is pretty easy to guess, at least at first glance, and it’s not one that helps the “narrative.”

I love the New York Times. All the shots fired over the bow, and still it can’t let go of what it sees as its job to make sure people only think “appropriate thoughts.” If we don’t know the motive, we know that the person was crazy but in a way that the mass media doesn’t want to see as crazy, you know, besides the whole shooting people part.

You see, “Robin” Westman started out life as Robert Westman, something the media struggled to avoid.

Because we know that in situations like these, the real tragedy is not that a bunch of little kids were shot and and two died, but that the “trans” community might be stigmatized as level 1 crazy, which means we should be on the watch for level 2 or even further crazy (even though gender dysphoria is a psychosis, a break with reality, that indicates something is misfiring in the brain).

Westman had mental health issues, amply demonstrated by the fact that he thought he was a she. And Frey may be a dishonest political hack, but he knows how the script goes and how to play his part. And the “right” did not fail him.

According to the “right,” Westman shot up the school because he was “transgender” and he’d been “radicalized” by the claims that “transgender” people are being persecuted. Westman had also attended that self-same school, so hatred against religion was thrown in.

Case closed. We must do something about these transgender people and their hatred of people who live more “traditional” lives. If only people would go to church more . . .

I’m not being fair. That wasn’t all I saw on the “right.” The “right” these days has a very strange fixation with SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors). Some were demanding to know if he was on one, because no crazy person would ever be on an assortment of medications, including an SSRI or two. Of course what gets completely passed over (by both “sides” it seems) is the effect of administering cross-sex hormones. When you load a female body up on testosterone, you get rage (see suspicions about the Nashville shooter), and when you load a male body up on estrogen . . .

Let’s see crazy male person (already has testosterone) gets loaded up with a hormone that causes even females to go a little “emotional” now and then (witness pregnant women, peri-menopausal women, women with PMS—yes, I’m a woman, and, yes, I’ll tell you that our hormones can make our minds dangerous places to hang out).

Who thought that was a good idea again?

Now SSRIs and other mood modulating drugs can have side effects, and no one knows how they might interact with cross-sex hormones (because no one wants to admit there might be a problem there) and we don’t know if Westman was even on any of these (the SSRIs or the cross sex hormones).

But all this leads to a larger question: why is so much of the population battling mental health issues?

And, yes, people do ask this question, but they tend to go for pat answers . . .

The only thing I’m missing is the free time.

I don’t get particularly offended. I just get tired.

And then there was the usual blame placed on social media . . .

It should start around 6:20 and go to around 11:20, where Krystal launches into the old “guns” saw and I stopped watching.

Again, is it possible that social media exacerbated this situation or drove Westman to do what he did? Yes. But one has to wonder how social media became such a strong influence in our society and our world to being with?

What were people, particularly young people, looking for that they couldn’t find in the world around them?

Which brings us to the final but painfully predictable back and forth.

It started with Jen “Circle Back” Psaki on the not quite yet renamed MS NOW . . .

I can’t tell if the tears are real or not. The cynic in me says they’re more of the crocodile variety. She’s trying so hard to frame this as a problem of gun control as a gotcha for Republicans to distract from the large cross-dressing elephant in the room.

The right’s response?

Now, I know I’m going to annoy some of you, maybe even anger you, but what you just saw above was the Elephant and Ass Show at its lowest point.

Praying is an understandable reaction to tragedy, but it is hardly a solution, and the problem is we pray and we move on. And the next time it happens again, we pray and we move on.

Oh, don’t get me wrong, the only blessing with the whole “pray and move on” thing is that it is transparently useless and more than a little self-serving on the whole, even if individuals themselves, like Vance, are working in good faith.

The same thing is true of gun control, however. Yes, it would definitely cut down on school shootings, but is that really the problem, or are school shootings bloody symptoms of a larger disease that even the humanitarian Jen Psaki doesn’t want to touch?

You see, if you step back and look at the whole picture, the same reason Westman was transgender is the same reason he shot up the school is the same reason a quarter of the population is suffering from mental health issues is the same reason people are trying to find meaning in the online world is the same reason transgenderism is on the rise is the same reason mass-killing events (whatever method) are increasing. One is not causing the other. They are all symptoms of a deeper issue.

And that issue?

There is something fundamentally wrong with the society we have built.

Strangely enough, Trey Gowdy put his finger right on the starting place for figuring it out.

Stop and ask yourself, what has happened to young white men that would make them particularly susceptible to mental illness and violence?

Well, the same thing that JD Vance blamed for the rampant drug issues among Appalachian men. White men have lost their purpose, none more so than young white men. (They are also consistently blamed for the ills of the world and told not to be remotely themselves lest they display inappropriate levels of masculinity and offend, I mean oppress those around them. Is it any wonder that many of them playact being women? It’s a way to get attention and escape the stigma of being white men, particularly if you’re a white man of a certain class and background.)

In Hillbilly Elegy, Vance described a society where life had revolved around factory work for generations, but then the factories were gone, the mines were shut down, and the men who worked in those industries were left to figure out what to do. You can’t take a bunch of people used to working with their hands and tie them to desks. You can’t even tie them to cash registers and box cutters.

For all of human history, until about the last nanosecond, relatively speaking, humans have not only worked but labored. Very few lived lives of leisure, and that only in the last few millennia.

And everyone had their purpose: the blacksmith, the spiritual leader, the nobility, the merchants, the serfs. I won’t say it was a fair world nor a world I want to go back to. But it was a world in which everyone “created” in one way or another. Everyone saw a connection between what they did, the end product, and the survival of the whole.

That even lasted up through the industrial revolution. As bad as factories and mines and industrial farms were, there was a process and an end product and camaraderie in the production process. Once again, you could see how you, even if you were treated poorly, fit into the whole. The connection wasn’t nearly as clear as in prior times, but it was there.

Now?

I often hear about how communism doesn’t work because it is antithetical to human nature. I agree completely.

But the version of capitalism we’ve created in the Western world is, and I will say this definitively, even more antithetical to human nature than communism. At least in communism, the message is that you’re working to support a whole, a country, a people, a system that is more humane and egalitarian, laborers’ utopia (yes, it’s BS, but it’s BS they bought for a while). In other words, you have purpose.

What does modern capitalism offer? Most people are working for the health of *checks notes* Walmart or McDonalds or to make sure Wayfair has enough of the right kind of pillows to sell (an actual job someone I came across once had). You take orders at a drive-up window so you can afford to scrape by. It’s not that serfs didn’t just scrape by, but they lived on the land in a community with other serfs.

The message of the Western world, after the Enlightenment, was that humanity was meant to not just to survive but thrive. But that message is discordant with the majority of our modern economy: get a pointless job just to keep the bills paid or spend the rest of your life living off taxpayer money.

Neither one is healthy. Both go against human nature in that neither offers a real purpose.

On top of that, you throw in a society where all the places one might form solid face-to-face relationships are either dying off or too expensive for your average person. The Internet is basically free. And people gravitate there or stay alone.

And that brings us to the canaries in the coal mine.

Young white men are not particularly oppressed, but they have, in ways, seen the greatest shift in their lifestyle and place in the world, and with it the greatest loss of purpose.

When purpose is removed, people must either create purpose themselves or go mad and—a la Westman—let the madness create their purpose.

All this isn’t to say that anyone should have any real sympathy for Westman. Crazy people might be more prone to acts of violence, but most of them don’t ever actually kill people (other than maybe themselves). If you listen to a video circulating that he posted before the shooting, Westman clearly knows what he’s doing isn’t right. He just makes the excuse that he can’t stop himself, which of course is a lie. And he clearly understands consequences because he committed suicide.

But also one should not allow the “left” to get away with the “guns are the problem” argument nor the “right” with prayers and turning this into a referendum on respecting religion the way the “left” is turning it into a referendum on “transgenderism.”

They both, either consciously or unconsciously, don’t want to admit that the problem is larger and deeper and insurmountable without a society-wide effort and a whole lot of very uncomfortable questions about the world we’ve all created and how to adjust things to make it work so even the average person can find some sort of meaning in it.

And that is a really, really tall order.

Which is why I have resigned myself to school shootings and the madness that caused it.

Because there is absolutely no desire from the top to the bottom to address the root causes of what ails our society. People want Band-Aids, like religion or gun control, things that are politically advantageous but do nothing to heal the underlying illness. We can’t even get money out of politics or get people to understand that we don’t have to live inside the trap that is our two-party system. I have little hope that we can address something as deep and pervasive as the meaninglessness of our modern society.

We have to stop making excuses, but excuses are all anyone ever offers.

And so on repeat it goes.