And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Jim Wetzel's avatar
Jim Wetzel
2h

I will try something different today. My comment window is open in one browser tab, and "FFS Friday" is open in another. I'll read in the second tab, and write comments in the first as I go. We'll see how it works out.

Bald head vs. man bun: thanks for that. Yes, I do have a dog in that fight.

RFK Jr. and his non-venomous snakes: his wife is correct; he shouldn't fool with them. In my experience, the non-venomous are happy to bite you, and it's quite painful at best. Furthermore, they have a secret weapon that he may not know about, but I do, from sad experience. If a boy catches a common green garter snake and plays with it for long enough, eventually he'll see a sort of gap open in the snake's ventral or "belly" side, about three-quarters of the way back toward the tail. And out of that vent will issue shit. Liquid, and about as foul-smelling as anything you'd go a long way to avoid. This is an effective move for the snake, as the boy will immediately lose interest in retaining the snake. As for the boy, when he gets home and his mother sees and smells him, he has a whole new set of problems. (As does she, to be fair.)

Kevin Hassett, White House National Economic Council Director: I don't suppose it has occurred to this grinning empty suit that people could possibly be spending rather freely because their gut tells them, accurately enough, that the value of any cash they manage to still have is being inflated away at an ever-accelerating pace? I mean, who holds onto an evaporating "asset?" Spend it now, while it can still buy a little bit of something.

Ken Paxton / John Cornyn: please, isn't there some way they could *both* have never been born?

Mike Chucklefuck: I do not trust myself to start writing. The sooner he departs for Hell, the better.

No, I don't suppose Trump is Jewish. But he's certainly worked hard to earn a place beside Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir on Effigy Scaffold. Let's be inclusive, here.

Helen: the Face That Launched a Thousand Shits.

Well, I think that went okay. Sorry for the length of the comment(s). But it's what you get for providing so insanely generous a For Funk's Sake Friday.

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Mary Cannady's avatar
Mary Cannady
4h

Kathleen Madigan nails it! Absolutely one of my favorites.

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