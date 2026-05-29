For my other half, and . . .

Nope, it’s not.

And on we go . . .

However you can get your fifteen minutes . . .

Joseph earned his first Guinness World Record for his collection of 5,986 phone cards in 2014.

So he’s an old hat at this, and now it’s paper cups . . .

His latest challenge earned him the world record for the largest collection of paper cups. He said his 858 cups come from 31 different countries. “This growth is rarely a solitary effort. My friends and relatives across various countries frequently contribute items they find, helping the collection expand far beyond what I could gather alone,” he said.

Mr. Joseph’s next big challenge?

Wedding invitations. The current record is 600.

So if you’re having a wedding anytime soon . . . help a man out.

Who says getting old means you can’t have fun . . .

Yeah, I don’t need to go further. That’s already an image I’ll never get out of my head.

RFK wrangled some literal snakes this week . . .

Too bad he’s not doing the same thing in DC.

But, hey, credit where it’s due.

Remember the buffalo I told you about last week . . .

Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star reported that the buffalo was initially destined to become an Eid sacrifice, but had been spared at the last minute following government intervention. Home Minister ​Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the buffalo be spared and a local buyer ​be refunded after it was decided that the animal be moved to the national zoo in Dhaka. “At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the ​buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and ​the unusual level of public interest,” a ministry official said. The buffalo was raised at a local farm in Narayanganj, outside Dhaka, and since moving to his new lodgings has attracted a steady stream of curious visitors. “I came to the zoo just to see Donald Trump!” the The Daily Star quoted 10-year-old Saiful Islam exclaiming.

I still say we should trade them out.

Trump would be happy in a zoo, right? Maybe we can send along the whole administration, just trade them out for the apes in the zoo.

All the apes do is scream and throw fecal matter at one another.

I don’t see how that’s different than this.

By the way, paradise doesn’t have potholes and $5 gas.

Talking about nine lives . . .

And she doesn’t even look like she needs a clean pair of shorts.

It’s another edition of, uh, they said what?

Will someone please explain to this random moron how inflation works? Yeah, we’re spending more on everything. That’s why we’re all pissed off.

Wait . . .

Director of the National Economic Council.

Meanwhile . . .

Take it away, Tim Dillon . . .

So really, Trump should know a crook when he sees one, because he sees one every time he looks in the mirror.

Or on a $250 bill?

No, wait, I don’t think this is a bad idea. Though I’d make one change . . .

When you go to buy a breakfast sandwich and a cup of coffee at Mickey D’s and you hand over a $250 bill with Trump’s face on it and get a nickel and dime back, you will know who to blame.

Meanwhile, this week Ken Paxton beat John Cornyn in the Republican primary.

Let’s check in with Ken, shall we?

Actually, six biological sexes is mild. I’ve seen upwards of seventy. So he’s not so radical at all.

But if veganism and a nonbinary God are a threat to your way of life, you’re too fragile to be anywhere near power.

Talarico 2028: He may be a gay vegan, but he doesn’t need safe space.

Meanwhile, we have Susan Collins . . .

Notice which one she lists first.

Speaking of casting shade at vets . . .

Seven thousand soldiers died in Iraq and Afghanistan. All of them “chose” to be there. We had no draft.

So what are we saying, Susie?

Graham Platner, because we’re fucking tired of fucking lizard people. Give us someone with an inappropriate tattoo.

Meanwhile, Biden is back in the news . . .

Jill was worried.

At the same time, the Democrat establishment was crossing its fingers and praying . . . that he’d collapse right there and put them all out of their misery.

“I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never,” Jill Biden told CBS News in an interview slated to air Sunday. CBS published a clip from the interview Wednesday. “I don’t know what happened,” she said. “As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

Honey, no one buys it anymore..

There’s a reason no one rushed on the stage. It was just, well, Joe.

“Every American, including a sitting or former Vice President, has a right to privacy in the personal conversations he has within his own home,” Biden’s lawyers wrote in a federal court filing in Washington on Tuesday night. “And when the U.S. Department of Justice obtains that private information through a criminal investigation, the Department bears a particular responsibility to protect it from disclosure.”

Eh, his family just doesn’t want people to know how addled he was. I don’t think Joe’s doing much these days.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, recently gave his own reasoning on wanting the tapes. “I think it’s just important for the American people to know exactly where the President of the United States was… . (W)e’d like to see all that information, I think, to underscore what the Democrats were trying to hide just a few years ago,” Jordan said in May, Biden’s team pointed out in its court filing.

Call me crazy, but I’m more worried about what the current president is hiding than the former one.

I’m strange like that.

Speaking of strange, The View from the Hen Coop had on this starving Ethiopian . . . no, wait, I’m being told this is RuPaul.

Yes, the rights of the alphabet community are being stripped away, which is why RuPaul is on national TV talking about his new film and wearing an outfit that should be illegal because it’s such an assault on the senses . . .

Honestly, that looks funny. It reminds me of a drag queen version of Airplane!.

Eh, if we skipped every movie starring an obnoxious, self-entitled, out-of-touch actor or actress, we’d all just stop watching movies.

Israel has killed over eight hundred Lebanese since the ceasefire.

I’m not sure that Israel made the claim about the Hezbollah fighter inside the water. They tend to not even bother anymore to justify their actions. However, if the dam let go, tens of thousands could be drown.

But, you know, if the Lebanese just understood what Israel has given to the world and to them, they wouldn’t be angry, so sayeth our American Zionist ambassador to Israel.

Three thousand dead Lebanese since the bombing started on this round, eight hundred since the “ceasefire,” but sure seedless watermelon and the WAZE app makes it all better.

Every time I fly on a jet, I’ll thank a Nazi.

And every time I use my rice cooker, I’ll thank the imperial Japanese. (Yes, it’s a stereotype, but it’s true.)

That doesn’t negate the atrocities they committed during World War II.

Meanwhile, back here in the US, Josh Shapiro is upset that people are judging him for taking AIPAC money . . .

Yes, it is “dangerous” to stereotype people and criticize them for donating to an organization whose only goal is to look out for a foreign country doing horrid things with our taxpayer money and our elites’ support.

What’s up with that?

But the real brouhaha this week was over a protest in Canada.

Before we begin, remember that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance defines anti-semitism in part thusly . . .

So you cannot hold Jews collectively responsible for the actions of the state of Israel. Can you hold individual Jews at the head of Israel’s government responsible for the actions of Israel? That’s the real question.

Did you read the fine print? The “Jews” in question were Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir.

That’s a little like saying German hate is on the rise because someone hung effigies of Adolf Hitler and Heinrich Himmler.

But you’ll notice something else interesting . . .

Wait, I didn’t know Trump was Jewish.

It’s almost like this isn’t about “Jews” at all, but specific people doing specific things, no matter how they try to frame it.

You know, that would be really bad if Ben-Gvir was not frequently pictured wearing a white kippah.

You want a little more irony? Look at the lapel pin.

Oh, it gets so much better.

His wife and kids made him that cake for his fiftieth birthday.

A fan made him this one . . .

Why?

In the lead-up to the vote, Ben-Gvir sported a pin depicting a noose on his lapel. Just in case you’re wondering why Democrats, however belatedly, are shunning funding from AIPAC, you might keep that image in mind.

The Palestinians are a death cult, but somehow this is not.

However, I’m sure that people were hanging effigies of Ben-Gvir because they hate Jews.

No other reason.

None at all.

Oh, by the way, the answer to the question is, no, you can’t criticize individual Jews in power setting the policy of Israel because integral to the Jewish identity is being a bloodthirsty bastard, so sayeth the anti-anti-Zionist crowd.

And if you have a problem with that, well, you’re an anti-semite and un-American.

What do you mean that doesn’t sound right?

Take it up with Mark Levin.

The real danger with race-swapping in Hollywood is that you make people notice. Once people notice, they get curious.

And people got curious about Lupita Nyong’o, our newest Helen of Troy.

And it was game on.

Who is this Lupita woman? And can we stomach her?

Okay, fair point, but it’s like I tell my husband when he brings up some minor detail in a movie full of outlandish stunts and outrageous plotting . . .

That’s your problem with this? That the gun held too many rounds or the accent wasn’t just right?

We just had blue people with sonic hypnotizers erupt from a sewer. (I’ll be honest, I’ve never seen the Black Panther, so I have no idea what’s going on really, but still blue people from sewers.)

On the other hand, Greek culture was very real. Surely, as concerned with “historical accuracy” as she is, she must exhibit some self-awareness when it comes to people being upset at a black woman portraying Helen of Troy . . .

So movies that incorporate African culture have to be authentic, even when the particular tribe/civilization in question is totally made up, but a real culture existed and . . . we can “wash” it into “the world”?

BTW, a map of the “world” in the Odyssey . . .

Don’t recognize it?

That was “the world.”

Tangent aside, a little bit of a double standard there.

She didn’t spend her time, but others did on her behalf.

“She was mythical like Santa Claus or election fraud (so it) doesn’t matter what color a myth is,” Kimmel told fans on his show this week. “And if you really want to get into it, Helen of Troy was half-bird. Helen was the daughter of Zeus ... who disguised himself as a swan so he could mate with a human woman who then laid an egg and out hatched Helen of Troy, who again was not a real person. This is not history, this is made up. She was pretend, so it makes no difference to anyone but crazy, angry people what color she was.”

Yeah, well, Wakanda was a hyper-advanced society on a continent that to this day still has trouble with running water.

But somehow we were concerned about “realism” there.

Elsewhere Lupita herself is hyperfocused on “representation” and skin color . . .

And how much do they have to “look like her”?

“When I switched on my television when I was younger living in Kenya, there was never anybody that looked like me on there, so seldom. Even when they were black, they were never dark,” she recalled, while speaking on the “Reclaiming The Narrative” panel.

In Kenya, the people on TV were not black enough for poor Lupita, so she didn’t feel “seen.”

So she came to America, and her first big role playing Patsey in 12 Years a Slave, for which she won an Oscar.

“My winning an Academy Award came at the very start of my career,” Nyong’o said. “It was for the first film I had ever done. So, it really did set the paces for everything I’ve done since. What’s very interesting is that after I won the Academy Award, you’d think like, ‘Oh, I’m going to get the lead roles here and there.’ But it’s ‘Oh, Lupita. We’d like you to do another movie where you’re a slave but this time you’re on a slave ship.’ Those are the kinds of offers [I was getting] in the months after winning my Academy Award.”

A “woke” black woman in the US whining about being typecast as a slave.

Okay, I’ll just get in trouble.

Life on the edge here.

Even the black people who arrived after slavery was long gone, the children of immigrant families that did very well for themselves, cling to the narrative that all black Americans descend from slaves, somehow.

Case in point . . . Joy-Less Reid.

Once again, here is Joy-Ann Reid’s background . . .

She was born with more privileged than 95 percent of white people that I have come across in my life.

And she’s desperate to be “typecast” as an inheritor of the trauma of black slavery in America.

But back to Lupita . . .

“You can’t perform beauty,” she told Elle. “I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks? That’s the thing about doing such a well-known text, which has been studied and interpreted and derived from. The research could be endless. The good thing about working with a writer like Chris is that it’s on the page. The investigation starts with the pages you’re given. That’s what I based it on.”

You see, however, in the case of Helen of Troy, beauty is literally her entire reason for existing as a character.

So you damn well better be able to “perform beauty.”

Oh, don’t believe me?

Hey, Google, why did Paris kidnap Helen of Troy?

Sole qualification: beauty.

And trust me, Paris had other choices.

Uh-huh. See, that has to be one epically beautiful woman. She could be dense as a rock and have the personality of a dead fish, and it wouldn’t matter.

You better be performing beauty and we better be buying it.

That was the entire point of Homer’s Helen of Troy: the only thing she had to offer was looks, and it destroyed a nation.

The moral of the story: when men think with their dicks, bad things happen.

But it’s not just Greek history that Lupita has objections to.

Lupita was all set to star alongside Viola Davis in “Woman King.”

That looks great, right? Strong black female characters. It’s checking all the boxes.

Lupita went so far as to film a docu-series of the tribe in question . . .

And in the process, she found out something uncomfortable.

History is messy, like a teenager’s bedroom floor when the parents have been on vacation messy, like left the cover off the blender messy, like stomach poisoning meets ghost pepper laced taquitos messy . . . and painful.

But we take it all as one.

Be proud of the good parts.

Learn from the bad parts.

And try not to repeat the same mistakes.

Though we so often do.

And so it goes.

Is it Friday? Did I make it?

My week has been filled with gardening and flower planting and going out to see my mother. I’m kind of out of energy, so we’ll see how Saturday goes.

To see us out, a little religious humor . . .

Have a great weekend!

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