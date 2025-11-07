We do, more than they know.

Celebrities seem to have developed a pants allergy. Bella Hadid and Julia Fox have been running errands in their underpants. Bodysuits, oversize blazers worn as dresses, and sheer fabrics that reveal the lingerie underneath are all common sights. This widespread pantsless trend has given rise to a new sort of garment, more micro than micro-shorts, bulkier than lingerie: I call it the “fashion diaper.”

The fashion, um, diaper. Well, at least she’s honest.

The fashion diaper differs in that it’s distinctly undergarment-shaped: It may be a high-waisted brief, a bikini cut, or even a thong. It is underwear designed from the start to be worn as outerwear. It may come with accessories such as a belt; it may be bejeweled, or rendered in textured fabrics such as leather or a chunky knit. Miu Miu’s 2023 fall/winter fashion show featured several pairs of panties-as-outerwear. This has been mostly a trend in women’s fashion, although Prada’s spring-2026 menswear show featured very short shorts that looked pretty fashion-diaper-y.

She’s serious about the Miu Miu show.

And the Prada parade . . .

So what’s going on?

Why legs, and why now? As with many trends, this shift seems to have come from everywhere and nowhere at the same time, so this is hard to answer definitively. But the simplest explanation might be this: Fashion diapers get attention.

Well, that they do. Can’t argue there.

And all fashion makes a statement.

In this case, the statement is clear: “Humanity is doomed.”

Speaking of mortality . . .

Cemeteries within the city walls have been almost full since the beginning of the 20th century, with the clearing of abandoned tombs complicated by local regulations. . . . Now, city hall hopes to have found a solution, with 10 plots up for grabs in Père-Lachaise cemetery, which counts “The Doors” frontman Jim Morrison, playwright Oscar Wilde and singer Édith Piaf among its illustrious residents. There are also 10 plots in Montparnasse cemetery, home to writers Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir and Susan Sontag, as well as 10 more in Montmartre cemetery, where painter Edgar Degas, author Émile Zola and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky are all buried.

All you have to do is win a lottery, pay about five thousand dollars, and restore the tomb, and you too can rest next to one of these greats.

Each existing tomb will be available to buy for 4,000 euros ($4,600), with the winners also on the hook for restoration costs. They will then be able to buy a lease, the cost of which starts at 976 euros ($1,120) for a 10-year contract and increases to 17,668 euros ($20,290) for the right to rest there in perpetuity.

I’m not sure I understand the whole “contract” thing. Are these people zombies who only need space temporarily?

But then again, those other people thought they bought “the right to rest there in perpetuity,” and now they’re being kicked out.

So . . . read the fine print, that’s all I’m saying.

AI won’t be the death of us all, but stupidity will.

And speaking of stupid, do you remember that big heist at the Louvre?

Despite touting its functionality, France’s National Cybersecurity Agency was able to access a server managing the museum’s video surveillance by cracking its ridiculously simple password: “LOUVRE,” according to confidential documents obtained by Libération. The eponymous password was initially uncovered by the agency during an audit in 2014.

So what we’re saying is it’s not that the thieves were so clever, but that the security was so . . . not.

We lost Dick Cheney this week. This is how Substack described it in their “trending” section.

Why would U.S. politics be “shocked” by Dick Cheney’s death. The man was 84 with a faulty ticker? Or did we really all collectively conclude that evil like that never dies? That he was really some kind of vampire that would live forever until someone had the cajones to put a stake through his mechanical heart or nail him in a coffin with holy water and crosses?

Mike Johnson had some choice words about the lizard-brained ex-VP.

It’s telling the words he chose.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why nothing ever changes.

Seeing Satan calling Cheney home must have finally reminded another old lizard person of her mortality . . .

It marks the end of a storied political career: Pelosi, 85, became the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House and led her party in the lower chamber of Congress from 2003 until 2023. “We have made history, we have made progress,” Pelosi said in her message.

Yeah, we reminded everyone why women in power is a pretty meaningless change.

Congratulations.

But I’m sad. No more gems like this . . .

Some saw hope for the Donkeys now that the best stock picker of all time is exiting the building.

Ah, my sweet summer child, you’re going to have to “retire” a few hundred more to have any chance at that.

Trust me, Temu Obama is going to hold the line.

The government is still shut down. SNAP benefits partially went out, but only because two judges demanded it, we’re closing air space and cancelling flights because air traffic controllers refuse to go to work without being paid, federal workers are on their second or third missed check, and Marie Don-toinette thought it would be a good idea to do this for Halloween.

The Great Gatsby, huh? The theme of which is partially the obnoxious disconnect of the wealthy from consequences and reality. That Great Gatsby?

You almost have to wonder if he’s working for the other team at this point.

But the big news this week were the elections on Tuesday.

I didn’t know it at the time, but the election was a choice between fascism and communism, between sharia law and Christian nationalism.

I’m sad to say, fascism and Christian nationalism lost, and communism and sharia law won.

And in the shock of all shocks, blue states voted for Democrats because people who had heretofore rejected Republicans continued to reject Republicans because they wanted free stuff or jobs, depending on who you talked to.

But one half of the media could all agree that the best team won and the population is tired of Trump and chose fweedom (a la Kamala Harris), and the other team, well, they decided America is doomed, they’re coming to kill your children and put you in bread lines, and only anti-semites are obsessed with Israel.

Oh, and suddenly the mayor of New York leads the Democrat Party.

Yes, I’m serious. I suspect it would be news to him.

Nearly ten years after 2016, and still not one person in that room understands what is going on.

It’s absolutely amazing.

But let’s dive in, shall we?

We begin by playing “Trope or Nope” . . .

As a Jew and a New Yorker, Norman Needleman said he finds the city’s mayoral election “painful.” Waiting in line Friday to vote on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, the 77-year-old Needleman thought Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old democratic socialist, would be good for the city’s social needs.

Just so we’re clear, this Jew and New Yorker thinks that Mamdani would actually help fellow New Yorkers. (You can agree or not, but that is his conclusion.)

Next sentence . . .

But his positions on Israel were just too much for Needleman to accept. “If I try and bend that far, I’ll break,” he said, quoting the musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Go through this slowly with me: this guy—a Jew—thinks that Mamdani would be good for New York, but he can’t vote for him because of his position on Israel, though Mamdani’s position on Israel is utterly irrelevant to New York, given that the two are a hemisphere and six thousand miles apart.

And he quotes Fiddler on the Roof, because somehow he’s not enough of a stereotype yet.

See, only anti-semites are obsessed with Israel.

Jay Jones of the infamous leaked text messages won in Virginia, which is conclusive proof that the Bolsheviks are here to line everyone they don’t like up against a basement wall and execute them.

Now, were the texts good? No. But is it anything close to Jay Jones wanting to kill every non-Democrat? Hardly. He seems to have a beef with just one person.

It’s pretty much your typical “Leftie” fare.

And given that JD Vance here espouses what is pretty much your typical “Rightie” fare . . .

While Randy Fine has wet dreams about dropping nukes on babies . . .

And Madam Graham sums up his joy at the direction of the country thusly . . .

While Josh Hammer just gently hints that someone should “neutralize” Tucker Carlson in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination . . .

Backpedalling when he got caught . . .

But getting caught again by leaving out a well-known definition of the word . . .

One he has used himself . . .

Clearly the Right has no problem with violence and no room to talk.

Pot meet kettle.

But the thing that exploded so many heads? Mamdani won in New York, which is proof that in the space of a few months we’re going to be a communist country, or something.

For a thousand years?

Um . . .

So some math . . .

2025 - 1848 is . . . 177 years.

I’m not sure what his opinion is worth if he can’t do simple math.

But even worse than being a communist was that Mamdani is a Muslim.

And New Yorkers didn’t get the message: 9/11 disqualified any Muslim running for mayor of that city ever.

*sigh* Yes, and all white people are responsible for Jim Crow. See how that works?

And literally zero men in that picture had a name ending in -ski, I’d wager. In fact, there are no women in that picture. So what are you saying?

These people are nailing every stereotype of the Right.

You want to know why Mamdani got elected? It’s no great mystery, it doesn’t require a six or seven figure salary on cable TV to figure out (in fact that seems to be an obstacle), and it doesn’t take a genius.

It really has nothing to do with free grocery stores or bus rides. Some might have voted for that, yes, but overall, no, I think the answer is much simpler.

You ready?

Here is what got Mamdani elected.

He won right there.

How? By paying attention to what he should be paying attention to.

What the hell does the NYC mayor have to do with Israel or Ukraine?

That was something my very conservative husband said when I was playing the clip in the background. I jokingly accused him of supporting a “commie.” He told me he supported common sense. But there you have it: lifelong Republican voter gets it.

It’s the same thing that got Trump elected.

That and, in something that almost seems too perfect an illustration of what is going on, he was running against a swamp creature who put COVID positive patients in nursing homes and then took a kickback for waivers of liability.

And he was running against billionaires who scream like stuck pigs whenever they’re asked to pay more taxes for a system that they disproportionately benefit from but can find millions to get their favored pet in office.

Eight billionaires spent $21 million to keep Mamdani out of office and put Cuomo in it. The fact that those who couldn’t afford private care lost loved ones to his wallet-lining COVID policy meant nothing to them at all, in another turn that seems another almost too perfect illustration of the problem.

New Yorkers didn’t vote for Mamdani as much as they voted against the Machine.

I can actually see Mamdani becoming president in 2028. I mean, we’ve tried everything else.

We’ve tried a black president. We’ve tried a reality TV show host. We’ve tried a “populist coalition,” with people crossing the aisles and coming together in a pyrotechnics show of populist (edit: faux populist) unity.

Maybe next time we’ll try a socialist Muslim.

If you’ve got your foot caught in a trap, eventually you’ll try anything, including chewing it off. Better to be alive with three legs than a rug on someone’s floor.

Now will Mamdani really be any different?

Eh, probably not.

Especially if the Democrats allow him anywhere near the nomination. That’s how you can tell. The real deal won’t come from either Party Inc.

But the real sliver-under-the-nail moment came when I saw “19th Amendment” trending on TwiX.

Why? I mean, really it’s TwiX, a cesspool of all the worst examples.

But as with so much, there was a kernel of truth.

Republicans and Righties are desperate to blame anyone but the people in the mirror.

Ah, yes, it’s all the fault of people “platforming” Nick Fuentes rather than running around making sure the Red Team gets its horror-movie, fantasy land talking points pushed.

Here’s an idea, for Dana Loesch and all the people whining this week about how everyone could have done more for the “movement.” I will give you the same advice I’ve given the Donkeys: maybe the “movement” should have “moved” and demanded results instead of made excuses.

You promised us you’re going to end the wars; you’re starting new ones.

You promised us you’re going to balance the budget and pay down the deficit; you cut help to Americans to fund the MIC and your buddies overseas while increasing the debt.

You promised us you’re going to use tariffs to bring manufacturing back to the US; you use them to get your own when your feelings get hurt or another country’s government doesn’t handle its internal politics the way you feel it should.

You told us you’re going to do something about censorship; you make sure TikTok gets sold to a bunch of Zionists who start pulling down any posts critical of Israel.

You tell us you’re going to do something about domestic spying; you’re building a surveillance state.

You told us you’re going to be the most transparent administration ever; you somehow lose the Epstein list, railroad a kid who couldn’t possibly have killed Charlie Kirk with the weapon you say he had (basic Clue logic), and can’t be trusted to tell the simplest of truths (what happened to the East Wing facade again?).

And you want us to help the “movement”?!?!

I know this bad cop-worse cop routine has been working for a while, but a lot of us are tired of it.

So when you get ready to be the people you promised, get back to us.

Of course, they found one particular scapegoat in all this . . .

According to the angry people on TwiX, the grand mistake of American history was giving women the vote.

Yes, the song is ridiculous, I’ll admit, and Mamdani is likely a fraud like all the rest. I doubt though anyone will be eating grass clippings. There’s not that much grass in New York.

But ridiculous is sort of a theme these days. Instead of lower grocery prices and health care costs, I get . . .

All is farce at this point.

You can’t blame people for refusing to participate in it. If there’s any system we’d be wise not to give legitimacy to, it’s this one.

But then again, what do I know? I’m one of those liberal educated white women who f—ked up an otherwise perfect world by daring to think for myself and vote accordingly, including for Trump and the Republicans three times.

Then again, maybe all those misogynists have a point.

Got me there.

I love elections, now that I’m older. I used to take them so seriously. They’re much more fun when you realize nothing really much is riding on the outcome and you can laugh at the hyperventilating and cheering. It’s a lot like watching cats freak out about cucumbers.

From what I’ve been told, they think they’re snakes.

See the similarities. Whole lot of jumping and freaking out over a bunch of vegetables because you think they’re something they’re not.

I know and love people who jump at cucumbers. I understand you. I really do. I used to jump at cucumbers too. That’s what happens when you’re busy trying to live your life and just be left alone and it feels like it all just gets harder and harder and you don’t have time to really just sit and think and observe because there’s oh so many bills to pay. And all you know is there are really snakes out there, but who wants to get close enough to tell the difference.

But let me give you a humble bit of advice: the snakes rarely show themselves. Instead they push the cucumbers out front and let them get the brunt of any blowback. Don’t get me wrong. The cucumbers are pretty well compensated for their risks, and there aren’t really many risks because we’re still a pretty civilized country that wouldn’t quite yet think of building a guillotine on Pennsylvania Avenue (though I think some of us are pricing blades and wood and drawing plans). Understanding all that leads to peace, and maybe if enough people understand, we can, in fact, avoid the guillotine.

On another note, I rarely go on a tear about misogyny, because honestly 99.9999 percent of men I’ve come across online and in the real world, they treat women as equals and that’s really all we can ask for. And vice versa. But that whole “repeal the 19th thing.” I’m irritated. So you’re trying to blame the lack of accountability in your party on people like me.

So I decided, maybe we’d have a little fun with men.

Have the best weekend, and I’ll see you on the flip side.