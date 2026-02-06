And on a similar note . . .

It’s true.

It’s that time of year again . . .

Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog weather icon, saw his shadow when he was plucked from his warm burrow and thrust out into the frigid air Monday morning. According to Phil, that means six more weeks of winter are ahead.

That’s okay. It’s been a warm winter (yesterday was 70, in Montana in February). I can do six more weeks of this.

Despite allegedly being the world’s most seasoned forecaster, Phil’s recent predictions would have a better track record if he just flipped a coin: He has only been right about 35% of the time in the past two decades, according to data analyzed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And still more accurate than the Weather Channel, which is, by the way, the most trusted news network.

Kind of sad when the Weather Channel has a net trust score twice what regular news channels are, including the AP and Reuters, who are supposed to report the past and not predict the future.

Speaking of “trust in news,” I love Tim Dillon and didn’t know where to put this, but his imitation of Bari Weiss was making the rounds . . .

Had to slide that in somewhere. I wish to be your source for the irrelevant but viral, just so you remain “in the know.”

One of the most Russian stories ever . . .

I’m guessing there is no Russian version of PETA.

The Chinese New Year is coming up, and 2026 is the year of the horse. This has led to an interesting colliding of cultures.

Draco Malfoy has entered the Spring Festival. The sneering, platinum-haired rival of Harry Potter is now gracing red decorations, posters, and even phone covers across China. Why? It’s all in the name. In Chinese, Malfoy is translated as “Ma-er-fu” (马尔福), which loosely means ‘horse and fortune’—a perfect charm for the Year of the Horse. Suddenly, the malicious antagonist is not just a schoolyard menace; he’s a harbinger of good luck.

Hey, I’m all for cultural appropriation, especially when it’s this funny.

Ah, science . . .

So how far were they off?

In the study published in Nature Astronomy, the international team of scientists provided the most precise measurements yet of the gas giant. They found that the planet is 88,841 miles wide at the equator — around 5 miles slimmer than previously thought, Reuters reported.

Um, five miles out of 88,840-ish.

You know, I’m going to go out on a limb here and suggest that we don’t in fact have to change textbooks over . . . checks notes . . . five miles.

🤦‍♀️

The Grammy’s were this past week. Don’t ask me who won or even what songs were nominated or even who the “artists” are these days. I discovered “Mellow 90s Rock Gold” on my Amazon Music account and that’s was my groove last week.

But as always, the red carpet was good for some entertainment . . .

The big splash of the evening was made by Chappell Roan (don’t ask me who that is).

Did you read the caption? “Prosthetic nipples.”

And this is where I spent a half hour trying to figure out . . . “prosthetic nipples.”

Do you remember the good ol’ days when the world went into a tizzy because of Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction”?

Here’s a bold move: return to modesty.

Or at least cover everything up.

See, crazy ass outfit, but at least I don’t have to see her boobs.

I bet Heidi here paid a lot of money to be dipped in plastic.

Hey, be happy for Jelly Roll. Rumor has it he did this without the “miracle” of Ozempic. Now that is something to be honored.

However, he might have to consider a name change. Jelly Roll just doesn’t fit anymore; Carrot Stick seems more appropriate.

I bet he thinks he’s sexy.

Finally . . .

Fashion is so crazy: you can go to Goodwill and cobble something together, and no one will every know.

At least I hope they didn’t pay much for those outfits, because that would be a crime.

In political news this week, Dr. Oz got everyone’s attention . . . for his honesty.

Every good rancher knows, the longer you can keep the livestock healthy, the more productive they will be.

Hey, you were thinking it. I just said it.

You remember how we were all told that no one could trust the numbers coming out of the Gaza Ministry of Health, and if you cited them, you must be anti-semitic and support Hamas.

About that . . .

From Haaretz itself . . .

So . . . what else were we told was a lie that wasn’t?

Inquiring minds want to know.

Meanwhile, if there’s anything that the American media can agree on, it’s that Russia is falling apart.

The demise of the last arms control deal between the US and Russia – which Washington repeatedly accused Moscow of violating by denying inspections of Russian nuclear facilities – has been brushed off by the Trump administration, with the US president himself shrugging off the terrifying prospect of a world without nuclear limits. “If it expires, it expires,” Trump quipped in January, while suggesting a “better” deal may eventually be done.

Um . . . how do I . . . eh . . . explain . . .

CNN, this is not because Russia is falling apart and becoming irrelevant.

Given you’ve been TDS central for ten years now (second only to MS(not)NOW), I’m not sure how you’re not seeing this.

Speaking of Mad King Don, he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize, so he’s going for Most Narcissistic President Ever . . .

God saved him for great things?

Interesting factoid: Fidel Castro faced the most plots and attempts on his life of any modern leader of a country? Six hundred and thirty-eight, according to Cuban officials.

The strangest, in no particular order?

An exploding cigar, a poisoned diving suit, a poisoned pill given to one of his lovers (she didn’t go through with it, and she would go on to live a long life and die at the age of eighty in her birth country of Germany), a poisoned milkshake, and finally the CIA even attempted to “outsource” to the literal American mafia.

Six hundred and thirty-eight.

I don’t remember anyone claiming God saved Castro for “great things,” and if God “saved” anyone, it was Castro. That guy had a team of special ops guardian angels.

Just saying.

Don Lemon finally got what he’s always wanted: martyrdom.

Lemon was with dozens of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters as they rushed into Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier this month, interrupting a church service and leading to tense confrontations. . . . “Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” his attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement early Friday. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

Once you stop laughing at the idea of Don Lemon being a journalist . . .

He’s likely to be charged under the FACE Act.

The FACE Act was meant to do two things:

The bill itself was passed in a bipartisan manner under Bill Clinton, but Republicans hadn’t found a use for it until now.

Of course, this whole idea that churches are sacred?

So to sum up: churches just going about their performative duty are sacred spaces, but churches performing actual acts worthy of Christ’s example are not.

Meanwhile, AG Barbie does what she loves to do best: get in front of a camera.

“The lucky ones were able to get out.”

Good grief, woman.

Don Lemon’s body odor isn’t that bad.

So while the DOJ goes after Don Lemon for interrupting a church service . . .

Department officials said over the summer that a review of Epstein-related records did not establish a basis for new criminal investigations, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that position remains unchanged even as a massive document dump since Friday has focused fresh attention on Epstein’s links to powerful individuals around the world and revived questions about what, if any, knowledge the wealthy financier’s associates had about his crimes. “There’s a lot of correspondence. There’s a lot of emails. There’s a lot of photographs. There’s a lot of horrible photographs that appear to be taken by Mr. Epstein or people around him,” Blanche said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But that doesn’t allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.”

Todd Blanche, by the way, before becoming assistant AG, was Trump’s personal lawyer and the one who went to “depose” Ghislaine Maxwell before she was moved to her comfy new quarters. In that deposition you’ll remember Maxwell declared that at no point had Trump ever done anything untoward. Why would she lie?

Anyway, no new charges in the Epstein case . . .

But we can charge Don Lemon for trying to massacre people with performative social justice and kidnapping them with his ego, or something.

The shift over the Second Amendment continues . . .

Several niche, left-leaning gun advocacy groups said that since the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis, they can hardly keep up with the surging demand for firearms training. With President Donald Trump sending armed federal agents into communities around the country, even more once gun-shy liberals and leftists are considering getting armed. And while Americans tend to think of gun owners as leaning more Republican and male, already more women, gay people and people of color have taken up arms in recent years, particularly after 2020.

Meanwhile . . .

And just like that, the Left suddenly remembered why we’re guaranteed a right to bear arms . . . and the Right forgot.

Meanwhile, the Right has decided that certain white people deserve to be shot by brown people . . .

. . . as long as the brown people are going after other brown and black people, of course, and working for them.

See, the police state is an EOE (equal opportunity employer) and diverse, so we’re all good here, aren’t we, Lefties?

Of course, the Left will always be the Left, and there’s no better Leftie Left than the hypocrites in the “entertainment” industry.

I hate to disagree, Ms. Eilish, but the only time your voice “matters” is when you sing. Hey, she’s decent, but she’s just a voice with enough brain cells to make the notes go up and down while uttering words . . . kind of like a high-priced parrot.

And well-compensated parrot she is . . .

Eric Daugherty is a partisan hack, but he’s still got a point. Billie Eilish is a spoiled hypocrite who completely undercuts everything any reasonable liberal tries to do.

Oh, wait, we have someone who wants to weigh in . . .

Saved by dog’s worst enemy.

Yes, look at this hard core drug dealer . . .

He wasn’t alone . . .

Two Minnesota children — a second grader and a fifth grader — who were taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody last week have been released and returned to their home. The boys attend the same Columbia Heights elementary school as Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old whose detainment by ICE last month gripped the Twin Cities and the nation as images of the small boy in his winter hat flanked by agents circulated online.

How did they get them? Well, that’s an interesting story.

The two siblings last week were brought by school staff to the Whipple Federal Building near Fort Snelling at their mother’s request after she was detained by federal agents during a court appointment.

Mothers attending immigration court dates and kindergarteners.

I’m so glad Trump is saving us from all these murderers and rapists.

In other words, put a sock in it, Secretary Botox.

You know, all they have to do is let people like Kristi Noem talk, and they’ll be fine.

But they can’t (warning, if you’re triggered by the n-word for any reason) . . .

The “woman” did indeed turn out to be a man, at least according to TwiX. 🙄 And I guess now white people can indeed utter the n-word if they’re really passionate about a cause.

And now the Right is worried about racial slurs because anyone protecting us from people like this are national heroes . . .

All you all—from the irrelevant hypocrite Billie Eilish to pathological liar Kristi Noem to the Leftie who thinks racial slurs are fine if they’re uttering them to Batya, who sold her soul—are why we can’t have nice things.

I want to make that very, very clear.

It’s good to be the king . . .

Driving the news: The Senate had hoped to quickly advance the bill on Thursday, but senators were sent home without a vote. “Republicans need to get their act together,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters Thursday.

Schumer said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was holding up the deal.

Graham told reporters on Thursday that “the cops need us right now” and criticized a House-passed provision that would repeal payouts to senators targeted in Operation Arctic Frost.

Of course, Lady Lindsey is one of those poor oppressed wealthy senators who now demand your money.

But, yes, it’s about “the cops.”

Meanwhile . . .

So Trump is suing his own government.

And guess who pays if he “wins”?

Go find a mirror.

But then this would only be the most honest way Trump has made money off the taxpayers’ backs.

I absolutely love the dedication those with Trump Sycophancy Syndrome.

Many Americans consider President Donald Trump a strategic business leader. They may point to recent news stories talking about how much the president has made since he started his second term. Has he really made $1.4 billion? . . . “Trump roughly doubled his net worth in one year, jumping from about $3.9 billion in 2024 to somewhere between $5.1 and $7.3 billion by late 2025,” said Andrew Lokenauth, from Fluent in Finance. “That’s a staggering increase. The main driver was crypto.”

So he’s a really good crypto picker?

He did it the same way Nancy Pelosi did, though maybe even more so.

Lokenauth said that President Trump timed crypto adoption during a regulatory shift and then used his name recognition to drive initial demand. The memecoins spiked massively at launch, then crashed, but he still captured about $100 million in trading fees within two weeks, Lokenauth added.

So basically he took people’s money and they got nothing in return, but he still got to keep the “trading fees.” And he didn’t have to time it because he was the “decider.”

Oh, that’s just the start . . .

From People (summarizing the New York Times report) . . .

Earlier this month, the Trump Organization announced expanded real estate plans in Saudi Arabia, with developments totaling $10 billion. This came less than two months after Trump controversially hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. . . . Real estate isn’t the only way Trump has made money since returning to office — though the Times report did also note that he agreed to lower threatened tariffs on Vietnam shortly after the Trump Organization broke ground on a $1.5 billion golf complex outside of Hanoi. He and wife Melania Trump have also dipped into filmmaking, earning a whopping $28 million from Amazon for the rights to her upcoming documentary, Melania. The streaming service, headed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, acquired the rights to the doc after a $1 million donation to Trump’s reelection campaign, according to The Wall Street Journal. There have been gifts as well, like a $400 million jet from Qatar, which Trump plans to use as Air Force One and take with him upon leaving office. The jet was gifted in May 2025, just weeks after the Trump Organization struck a deal to build a luxury golf resort in Doha. A few months later, Qatar received approval from the Trump administration to build a facility at an Air Force base in Idaho. “We are gonna protect this country,” Trump said during a visit to Doha last year. “It’s a very special place with a special royal family...It’s great people and they’re gonna be protected by the United States.”

The People article also reiterates that the biggest gains have come from crypto, and not just “trading fees” . . .

Exact profits from crypto can be difficult to estimate, as some tokens are “locked up” and cannot yet be traded. But the Times report estimated that the family — including 19-year-old Barron, who was the one to introduce his father to the futuristic finance — has made at least $867 million through

various cryptocurrencies.

In summary . . .

"All told," the Times reported, "Mr. Trump has profited from his return to the presidency by an amount of money equal to 16,822 times the median U.S. household income."

So while you struggle to afford your utilities and your health insurance and are looking at a fifty-year mortgage to buy a house, Mr. Trump is shaking down the world, all on your behalf of course.

And you were worried about Hunter’s measly $80,000 per month “job” with Burisma and ten percent for the “Big Guy.”

That’s couch change. This is a whole other level of kickbacks, payoffs, and rigging the system.

Unless you were King Louis the Sixteenth . . .

The French solved that problem in a most expeditious way.

And they say we have nothing to learn from the France.

We lost Catharine O’Hara this week, very suddenly.

She was a lot of fun and gone way too soon.

As a top off to the week, a collection of her funniest moments (as put together by Mojo) . . .

Have the best weekend.