Photo by anja. on Unsplash —Yes, I have actually put my feet out the window like that, believe it or not

We’re hitting the road once again, leaving in a week or so to drive to North Carolina and the beach. I know, it seems crazy to drive in the age of aviation (though maybe not given the number of close calls and actual calls in the last year or two), but I’ve been doing long road trips since a few months after I was born. A my mother and a family friend drove nearly two thousand miles so my grandparents could meet me.

My mother was originally from outside Cleveland, Ohio, and when she married my father, her own parents moved to east Tennessee. My mother was an only child, and my grandmother needed help with my grandfather, who had had a stroke many, many years before, and his family was down there. My grandmother didn’t want to move up to the frozen wilds of No.Dak. So my mother would spend the rest of her parents’ lives three days and eighteen hundred miles away.

But the bonus for my sister and me was that every summer, a couple weeks after school was out, our mother would pack us up and we’d head down to visit the grandparents for three weeks.

My grandfather passed when I was about seven, and my grandmother when I was sixteen. Neither of them was young (eighty-six and ninety-two, respectively), but they had had my mother when they were older (a baby they didn’t expect because they’d been married ten years at that point and long since quit trying) and then my mother had gotten married when she was older, so they would be gone long before either my sister or I could really get to know them.

But those trips were the highlight of our year. North Dakota was dry and flat and boring. Summer was spent gardening (which meant weeding and watering) and trying to entertain ourselves without getting under adult feet. Town was a half hour away. The most exciting thing that happened was harvest, when we went out into the fields and spent hours sitting in grain trucks waiting for those few minutes we could start them and move the beasts a few feet so the combine could unload.

Contrast that with Tennessee . . . mountains and cousins and different food and people who talked funny and made over the “northerners” and vacation Bible school and picnics and more than three channels on the TV and soda pop and trees . . . and a kiddie swimming pool (we lived on a sketchy well at home, so there were no pools there, kiddie or otherwise) . . .

But part of the fun too was getting down there. When we were really young, it was about swimming pools at the motels and Cheetos and restaurant food, which we hardly ever got at home (see living a half hour from town and our father being born in 1920 and living through the Depression).

My mother, being a typical mother of the day, would turn the backseat of her 1972 Ford LTD into a play area (no carseats or seatbelts, I’m afraid), and she’d fly down the road (Ford LTDs do actually “fly” by the way) while my sister and I colored and listened to music or read-along books on a portable record player. She’d set out in the wee hours of the morning so we’d sleep, when we got up, she’d stop for breakfast, and then she’d stop in late afternoon so we could play in the pool of whatever hotel and go eat supper.

As we grew older, she started to take side trips, like the year we made a detour to Mammoth Cave in Kentucky. I don’t remember the cave so much as the hotel where we took a horse and buggy ride to the restaurant. Mom had trout with the eyes still in it. She had to take the garnish and cover them, or my sister wouldn’t eat.

It wasn’t that Mom wouldn’t stop at rest areas, though as a woman alone with two kids, I think she was hesitant. We usually stopped and filled up with gas and then off we went, not stopping until the next gas stop. The LTD gave way to the 1982 Buick Electra, diesel, with the really big tank. Mom loved the Buick, because it had actual cruise control, although it was the old vacuum system and when it had quit, my father hotglued the button in place (I kid you not: hot glue and duct tape fixed anything). But the time between stops grew further, so you were very careful about your water intake.

It also had a tape deck, a vast improvement over the portable player. We would go down the road singing along with “Splish splash I was taking a bath . . .” and Ray Stevens. We knew all the Ray Stevens songs and could sing every word.

As my sister and I grew older and could help drive, occasionally we wouldn’t stop for the night. We’d just keep going. One of my mother’s favorite stories was when we pulled into Lexington, Kentucky, for some breakfast after a night of being on the road. She goes to the bathroom and comes back out to find this huge carafe of orange juice in the middle of the table.

Now you have to understand that neither my sister nor I drank orange juice, so a glass of it sitting on the table would have been unexpected, but a carafe?

She asked my sister and me how it got there. We just looked at her blankly, still half asleep. She soon discovered the reason: a chipper male server who had far too much energy and was working his way through college “upsold” us from no orange juice to a carafe (because it was cheaper). I like to think he had a great future ahead of him in marketing.

My sister and I grew up in an area lacking in “chain” restaurants. Up until the boom hit (roughly 2008), Williston had a Hardees (where all the retired farmers met for coffee), a KFC-slash-Taco Bell, and a Pizza Hut. When Kmart rebuilt a “Super” Kmart after Walmart moved in, we got a Little Caesars. My formerly pizza-eschewing father would go into town and eat there because who couldn’t resist a $5 pizza.

When we were on the road, it was a whole new world of chains: Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Perkins . . . and when you finally made it far enough “south,” Shoney’s, with its Hot Fudge Cake and breakfast bar.

After Lorna and I had both moved to Billings and we’d grown tired of chain restaurant food, we started hunting for the local places, the experiences you can only get “there,” like Smoky Bones in Virginia Beach or the Froggy Dog on the Outer Banks or after a long day of walking around DC this wonderful Brazilian steakhouse where my husband discovered plantains and I think ate half his weight in them.

I’ve discovered over the years, you have to be careful who you travel with. Friendships can be ruined by road trips, or more pointedly by an early model GPS that decided to take us on the backroad out of Portland to the Oregon coast. We were down to gravel, and neither of us wanted to say it, but I suspect we both thought we’d be hearing banjos soon. We came out on the other end okay.

That was my fault. But my friend got me back. She had been in charge of renting the house in Pacific City. When we got there, we found out the bedding hadn’t been washed, the fridge was loaded from whoever had been there before, and there were so many wine bottles we could have started our own bottling company. I actually found underwear under the bed in the room I was sleeping. We laugh about it today, and she got her cleaning deposit back, so I suppose all’s well that ends well.

Road trips, most importantly, are a physical representation of the metaphysical. Most of the time we just past through the world temporally. With road trips, you take the journey physically, with no shortcuts. Unlike flying, you have no illusions about how big the world is, how much distance there is, especially if you’re from flyover country, and how many people live between point A and B. You are reminded as you drive along about how many lives play out beside your own, all with their own experiences and destinies and things that make them tick along.

An the road, just as in life, there are many things you only get to experience once, so you better pay attention.

And just like life, there’s not enough time to go everywhere and do everything, so you have to choose. You will always miss something but hopefully you will experience something else in its place.

And you will always wonder about what would have happened if you’d gone the other way (such as if you’d really taken the bypass around Chicago versus trying to go downtown—hey, it works in Minneapolis).

I had this trip planned for a couple months. I think we’re actually going to get Mom to come with us. I don’t know at eighty-six how many more trips she’ll want to make.

She said at one point she didn’t want to go because people had to help her. I laughed. She was a woman traveling alone with two little girls who never had their shoes on when she stopped the car, even though she had given them a five-mile warning. I think she might be owed a little help herself now, if she wants to make the trip.

But I suppose the symbolism is not lost. Everything is circular.

The road also reminds you not to define a journey by any one point, or even by the destination. The road forces you to put yourself in perspective and leave things behind.

And right now, I think a lot of us need that. We need to know we’re still traveling, that we haven’t hit the end.

Maybe we will end up running out of road, or maybe we’ll get where we’re going, just taking a more scenic route.

But whatever happens, we have to keep going because no one can just sit in one place and expect to get anywhere. That’s how the road works.

And that’s how life works.

So here we go.

Part of this trip is for my fiftieth birthday, and I find myself reflecting that after five decades, I’ve noticed a pattern: 9/11 and the Patriot Act, the Iraq War, RussiaGate, COVID, and January 6th.

The stories don’t really make sense, you can watch the worst of human beings exploiting a situation, and the masses just kind of go along. Oh, they’ll wake up someday, and they’ll whine that “we were misled” or “we just didn’t know.” But . . . at the time . . . enough of them bought the story to make all our lives miserable and let our “leaders” get away with shortening the leash a little more while they grabbed a little more power and a little more money.

And so here we are again. I’m watching people stampede because of *checks notes and latest “updates”* the trans furry jihadis of Utah with the magic teleporting guns, a right-wing fever dream if there ever was one, which is why there’s no reason at all to trust that we’re being told the truth. And I’m so very tired. I don’t know if I can do this again, and I know I can’t watch what plays out as a good man’s death is exploited and some kid is potentially railroaded into a death sentence because the narrative must be maintained and the people must be herded, while the real villains slink away into the night or, worse, get up there and act self-righteous.

Sometimes the universe knows what you need. And I think I at this moment I need the road. I’d say hold down the fort for me, but I think it was only the illusion of a fort to begin with. So it’s time to go touch some grass, as the kids say. Do yourself a favor. Do the same.

And try to stay out of the way of the stampeding livestock.