And So It Goes . . .

Lorna Gajewski
2d

I am fairly sure Jojo if we allowed her hair to be natural would out do that girls Afro by a mile! But Jojo doesn't have that kind of patience and neither do I. Hence the reason she sits in a chair for 7-8 hours and has it braided or twisted or even permed to change her curl pattern. As for Bailey, my house sure doesn't seem the same and Bruno has followed me from room to room and laid a lot with me. I think he misses the old man too! I hope there is a much nicer place for Bailey wherever he went or at least the yards are green and he can walk and run like a normal dog again and eat food like a normal dog because he has all his teeth and nothing hurts! As much as my heart is broken I would do it all over again to save his little life! Thanks for going with us and crying with us over a poor little dog I saved from the catastrophe of being hit!

suannee
1d

Bailey's story made me weep a little. Poor baby - lucky baby.

