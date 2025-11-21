So awful it’s great.

Evolutionary anthropologist Kathleen Bryson, PhD, believes our biggest obstacle to interstellar travel isn’t propulsion or fuel, but the human brain. We’re a species built for immediacy: securing the next meal, protecting our kin, scanning the horizon for threats. That wiring, Bryson argues, has served us well for a few hundred thousand years on Earth, but confers a near impossibility to commit to the multi-generational persistence interstellar travel would demand.

So basically, we’re mortal and we know it. That’s the flaw.

[T]he nearest star system to Earth is Alpha Centauri, a constellation about 4.37 light-years away. Using existing propulsion technology, it would still take tens of thousands of years to reach Alpha Centauri; even a breakthrough starshot propellant, such as ground-based laser arrays or fusion-powered craft, would span several lifetimes.

But there is a solution . . .

Yet, evidence of cooperation on cosmic timescales can be found in nature: the hive mind of bees, the migration patterns of salmon, the far-flung networks of fungi.

We become insects, fish, and mushrooms. 🙄

“Getting to the stars isn’t just building a ship; we would need to keep a species healthy and cooperative across generations, with bodies and social cultures that don’t fall apart on the way,” says Bryson.

Of course, if we had all that, would we need to travel to the stars?

Stars might someday offer us access to energy and resources beyond Earth’s reserves, or the promise of human expansion and legacy, allowing us to colonize intergalactic worlds.

Because the shitshow that is humanity needs to expand to other worlds? Help me out here.

But if you’re really looking for something that can survive in space . . .

To put this huge evolutionary advantage to another test, the team sent the spores beyond the stratosphere and to the ISS. Once there, astronauts attached the sporophyte samples to the outside of the space station. The samples were then exposed to space for 283 days. . . . Over 80 percent of the spores survived their intergalactic journey.

So now we just have to figure out how to interbreed humans and moss.

I’m sure Bill Gates is working on it.

Just when you think you’re kidding . . .

Using CRISPR gene editing technology, researchers from Jiangnan University in China took a fungus that is already used as a meat alternative (Fusarium venenatum) and tweaked its DNA to make it easier to digest and less resource-intensive to produce. The result, if brought up to scale, is a genetically engineered fungus that tastes like meat and could have a smaller environmental footprint than traditional livestock or even “lab-grown” cell-cultured meat.

I’m fine. I’ll just have the pie and sweet potatoes and some green bean casserole.

It’s the end of an era . . .

The news?

A book that’s been in publication for 207 years is about to print its final copy, and some claim that it’s a sign of the apocalypse. The Farmers’ Almanac has announced that they are shutting down at the end of the year, once its final edition for 2026 goes on sale.

And when they say they’re done, they’re done.

Although the Farmers’ Almanac has a website where consumers can purchase and manage subscriptions, the publication will not be moving into a digital format, and the site is scheduled to go dark after December.

Of course, the Farmer’s Almanac is not to be confused with the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

However, even some news outlets . . . shar[ed] pictures of the wrong book in their announcements that the Farmers’ Almanac was going out of business. The reports of the Old Farmer’s Almanac have been greatly exaggerated, with the 234-year-old book still selling roughly three million copies per year. It’s the oldest continuously published periodical in North America, and its 2026 edition is also currently available for preorder.

And that is how I actually learned there were two.

My agrarian ancestors would be ashamed.

For the past 19 years, it’s simply cost more money to make new pennies than they’re actually worth at face value. Economists estimate the United States lost around $85.3 million on the almost 3.2 billion coins manufactured in 2024 alone.

We’ve lost more on less nobler causes than making sure I get exact change.

To commemorate the occasion, the United States Mint has partnered with Stack’s Bowers Galleries to auction off 232 sets of “Omega” pennies–one for every year of the denomination’s production dating back to 1793. Every lot includes a penny featuring an “Ω” privy mark from both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, as well as one made with 24-karat gold. The final set will also include the cancelled original die casts used to make the pennies.

Everything is a gimmick these days.

Speaking of gimmicks, it was the week of the dueling advertisements in DC . . .

I love conflating the CIA with the military.

As for having the soldiers’ backs, these are the same people who didn’t raise a finger when men and women were being drummed out of the service for not taking the clot shot or for being too conservative.

And now they want soldiers to run the risk of a court-martial for them.

This should play well for the Republicans.

Or not.

It’s like they took every abysmal human being and put them in one place.

But the Democrats weren’t the only ones making ads this week . . .

So let me see if I understand this right.

This president . . .

. . . is commenting on other people’s bad manners.

Now the media told me I heard Trump call a reporter “piggy.” I listened to it. He could have been saying “Peggy.” I figured, you heard what you were conditioned to hear. Granted, the reporter’s name was not “Peggy,” but plenty of reporters are named “Peggy” and at least he’s talking to real people and taking questions, right? That’s a vast improvement over the last one.

He . . . was being . . . frank. And he really did call a reporter “piggy.”

*sighs*

Fine, the man currently in the White House, just like the one before him, should be sitting on a porch yelling at little kids to stay off his lawn rather than running the country insulting everyone while making PSAs about how we should all be nicer on airlines.

The Epstein circus rolls on . . .

Rina Oh, who has long claimed she was among the scores of young women preyed on and abused by Epstein, dropped the unsettling revelation in a recent Substack interview with magazine maven Tina Brown.

I’m not sure how “unsettling” the next revelation is, though an idea for a “study” is forming in my mind, given last week’s article about Hitler.

“He had an extremely deformed penis,” Oh, 46, told Brown. “Some people have described it as the shape of an egg. I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. “It was probably like two inches.”

It wasn’t just Oh who made this claim.

Rumours about Epstein’s apparent egg-shaped genitalia emerged when he was grilled by a lawyer in 2009 as part of a civil lawsuit brought by a number of underage alleged victims. A newly resurfaced clip of the awkward exchange showed the attorney bluntly asking: “Is it true, sir, that you have what is described as an egg-shaped penis?” Epstein’s own lawyer quickly jumped in and warned that the deposition would be cut short if the embarrassing line of questioning continued.

Embarrassing because it was true?

Hey, if it’s a lie, it’s a strangely karmic one.

I wonder where people might have gotten the crazy idea that Epstein worked someone’s intelligence community.

Yeah, I can’t figure it out at all.

And then there was Stacey Plaskett, trying to explain why she was texting a known sex offender in the middle of a committee hearing.

The lady doth protest too much.

Speaking of people protesting too much . . . welcome to the Best Economy We’ve Every Had!

Brought to you, by Mad King Don . . .

The milk supply has increased in recent years partly due to selective breeding — some farms breed their cows so they produce large quantities of milk, Wolf said. Inflation has caused fewer people to eat at restaurants — where people typically eat more dairy products — lowering the demand for those products, Wolf said. Wolf added that trade disputes between President Donald Trump’s administration and other countries — including the enforcement of tariffs — has impacted dairy farms by increasing the price of fertilizer, machinery and other equipment. . . . While bringing in extra hundreds or thousands of dollars might not make a huge difference to large farms — ones with hundreds of cows — the income could be a help for small farms, said Christopher Wolf, an agricultural economics professor at Cornell University.

We can’t afford milk so the cows have to earn their room and board by . . . cuddling.

Lilly’s twin brands Mounjaro and Zepbound are expected to generate over $40 billion in annual sales by 2026, rising toward $60 billion by the end of the decade, according to FactSet. That would make tirzepatide—the shared ingredient behind both drugs—the bestselling medicine in history.

The bestselling medicine in history exists because people got fat on cheap toxic processed food.

Maybe we should subsidize good food instead of putting people on weight loss drugs.

This has absolutely nothing to do with the story above, by the way.

I swear.

Target has proven over and over that it is poorly positioned to succeed in this uneven economy, selling the wrong mix of items for an increasingly frugal customer. . . .

By frugal we mean, people who have too much month at the end of the money.

Target specializes in cheap chic clothing and home decorations, but fewer customers believe they can find the best prices and deals there.

On the other hand . . .

A growing number of Americans are heading to Walmart for groceries and clothing as inflation and high prices squeeze their budgets: Walmart’s business in the United States is surging and it’s gaining market share from rivals, the company said Thursday in its quarterly financial report. Walmart has used its massive size and scale to drive down prices . . .

Translation: rip off suppliers.

and pour billions of dollars into investments such as raising wages, sprucing up stores and building a logistics network for online shopping.

Raising wages. Well that sounds good.

So basically if you work at Walmart, you now earn what people used to earn at Target.

Let’s just be real here for a second. What we’re really saying is things have gotten so bad in America we can’t afford both Walmart and Target. And Walmart seems cheaper (it’s not really).

But Trump is coming to the rescue . . .

You see, although tariffs never, ever make prices go up, somehow removing them makes prices go down.

Don’t worry. It’s all the “new” math. We old folks don’t get it.

But not everyone is hurting in this economy. Some are doing quite well, such as those who engage in the oldest profession.

“What he’s done is incredible in terms of human rights.”

Uh, come again?

He had a journalist killed and chopped up into little bits, like he’d watched too many mafia movies.

Saudi officials said the journalist was killed in a “rogue operation” by a team of agents sent to persuade him to return to the kingdom, while Turkish officials said the agents acted on orders from the highest levels of the Saudi government.

Try the second. According to the US ODNI,

In short, nobody goes “rogue” in Saudi Arabia.

But it doesn’t matter . . .

Well, there you have it. If you’re not liked and controversial, your death is just fine.

Sounds reasonable to me.

I can see the interview now:

Reporter: What do you think, Mr. Trump, about the death of this man Jesus of Nazareth. Trump: Well, he wasn’t really liked and he was controversial . . .

Yes, I know it’s sacrilegious to compare a dead journalist to Christ, but I think I’ve made my point.

You do have to wonder: why all the groveling and simping from our supposed Alpha Male in Chief? I mean, he might as well roll over and show the prince his belly.

Ah.

Oh.

[Since 2018, when Trump claimed that the Crown Prince had no hand in the death of Kashoggi and claimed he had no financial ties to Saudi Arabi], the president and his family struck at least nine deals with Saudi investors, pushing millions into the president’s golf properties, tens of millions into his licensing business and billions into private-equity funds, according to Forbes calculations. In 2024 alone, Trump and his extended family collected an estimated $50 million from deals connected to Saudi Arabia.

Eek. Well, that will do it. The oldest profession isn’t just for women.

But you know it’s all for the good. The US gets something out of this.

I should have said American companies get something out of this. There’s a difference.

We, who can’t afford dental insurance, get to wear the enamel off our teeth as the leader of the country that financed the 9/11 attackers gets verbally fellated in public by our president.

The least Trump and his buddies could do with all his newfound wealth is buy us all some cows to cuddle.

Aw, he’d fit in my backyard.

We’ll just tell the city he’s a new kind of dog.

Speaking of cuddling . . .

On Wednesday night, my cell phone starts ringing deep in the cluttered void of my purse. There’s really only one person who calls my cell that late (everyone else calls the house phone), and it’s never good, because if she’s calling, it means her mother is not in a position to call.

Sure enough. “The Bear” shows up on the screen, so I answer already prepared for a bad night. Usually something is going on with Grandmother or her mother, but this time it was their little old ancient foundling Bailey. He’s been struggling for a while, but the Bear is calling because Bailey is dying, her mother doesn’t want him to suffer, but her mother also doesn’t want to make the call to the vet and is in no fit state to drive.

So I ask my niece to call the vet’s after hours number while her uncle and I head their way, and that’s how four of us—the Bear, her mom, Uncle Eric, and Auntie—all—yes, including my husband—end up crying in a room at the vet’s as Bailey passes from this life into the next.

My sister found Bailey wandering down the subdivision road about five years ago. He was in his very late teens then, by the vet’s estimate. But she “fixed” him up, and she brought him home. Later, she found out where he came from, but by that time, he was comfortable at her house and the previous owners left him outside to run the neighborhood (it was a wonder he hadn’t been killed, given the bear sightings and eagles and even big kitties).

So for five years, he had a nice warm home with people who loved him and tried to do what they could for him (my sister was feeding him with a spoon at the end). And on Wednesday night I hope he went to someplace even nicer.

So please spare a thought for Bailey and the people who loved him.

I got sucked down the YouTube shorts rabbit hole again this week, so let’s go out on a roundup of laughable “reviews.” It’s short, but watch to the end for the last one.

Have a great weekend!

