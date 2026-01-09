And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Rounding off odds of woman finding “it” in her purse to an even 1B, I put the chances of this fortuitous event at ~1 in 55,492,000,000,000.

I am pretty doubtful that snatching Maduro is going to benefit us in any way, but letting his party remain in power would seem to forestall the possibility of another forever war.

Venezuela is mad (maybe? I see conflicting reports on this), but we won't be trying to bomb the populace into accepting our puppet government. Maybe. It could still go even more pear-shaped.

"It will likely include income caps at 700% of the poverty line, replace $0 premium plans with $5 premiums and allow individuals to choose whether the enhanced subsidies go into Health Savings Accounts or directly toward premiums."

This registers in my mind as one of Charlie Brown's teachers going "mwah-MWAH mwah wahm wahm."

They're having fun playing number games, but it has fuck-all to do with making America healthier.

