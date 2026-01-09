Yup. (Thank you, little sister for that one.)

Ladies, it’s time to clean those handbags because you never know what awaits in the abyss.

Albertina K. bought the ticket “on a whim” in February of last year, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation. After finding the ticket in her purse, she asked her daughter to scan it using the corporation’s mobile app and discovered she had matched five out of six numbers and won $245,448.80.

Of course, even more astonishing . . .

The odds of matching five out of six numbers in a Lotto 6/49 draw are roughly one in 55,492.

And the odds of finding anything in a woman’s purse at all, about a billion to one.

I let some math-y person figure the odds of winning the Lotto 6/49 with a ticket lost in a handbag.

If you can’t find a lottery ticket in your purse, you can join in the most American lottery of all, the class action lawsuit.

Whoa, wait up. The McRib contains actual meat, and not—I don’t know—oatmeal and styrofoam?!?

Color me shocked . . . and impressed.

Clever or desperate?

I’m not sure PETA would approve.

Actually, I don’t know that I approve. Kill each other all you like, but leave Flicka alone.

Nothing more American than this next story . . .

A shocking number of US visas reserved for artists of “extraordinary ability” are going to scantily-clad OnlyFans creators and other social media influencers. It was once used to allow John Lennon stay in the country — but now is being used for the likes of “Bop House” stars who came to the US to make adult content. Over half of clients seeking the coveted O-1B visa in recent years are either performers on the pornography platform or some other kind of online influencer, top immigration lawyers told the Florida Phoenix.

I have not experienced it for myself—I just want to make that clear—but from what I hear, some smut does require “extraordinary ability.”

Just saying.

In political news . . .

Tim Walz was nearly elected vice president in 2024. Just 14 months later, the Minnesota governor is ending his political career amid scandal, personal burnout and feuds with former allies — including Kamala Harris. Why it matters: It’s a stunning downfall for a man who vaulted onto the national stage less than two years ago and had been flirting with a 2028 run for president.

The real mystery here is not why Tim Walz “fell.”

But then again, we are talking about the Democrat Party: serious people need not apply.

The bomb already went off, but here we are trying to put the pieces back together . . .

Of course, Axios is lying as Axios often does. This is not an attempt to “solve the health care crisis.” This is an attempt to keep people from noticing the crisis health care is in.

The bipartisan plan would reinstate the ACA enhanced subsides for two years and extend open enrollment into March, Moreno said, walking through policies that he says have “decent consensus.” It will likely include income caps at 700% of the poverty line, replace $0 premium plans with $5 premiums and allow individuals to choose whether the enhanced subsidies go into Health Savings Accounts or directly toward premiums.

Oh, look, it’s a list of things that got us here in the first place, only somehow worse.

Only in government is that considered a “solution.”

The group has also discussed massive penalties on insurance companies that deliberately enroll people into Obamacare without their knowledge.

Was that ever even a problem? It sounds like a talking point in search of “look we’re doing something,” like “some illegal might slip into a voting booth in Montana and vote for a Democrat so now by dint of our Republican governor and legislature we all have to have ‘made in the USA’ stamped on our drivers’ licenses.” I kid you not.

Okay, I kid a little. It’s a silhouette of an eagle, which is just as mind-numbingly stupid.

“Documents. You must have ze documents, or you go to ze CECOT because you must be ze terrorist or ze foreign mooch. OMG, I see ze train tattoo. You are ze Train de Aquanet. 😱”

Language ensuring taxpayer dollars do not go toward abortions continues to be sticking point, Moreno acknowledged, though he hopes there can be a break through.

We want those little tykes born because otherwise how the hell do we monetize them, amirite? Wouldn’t want the birthrate on the tax plantation to get too low. Those endless wars and endless kickbacks aren’t going to pay for themselves.

Trump urged House Republicans in remarks on Tuesday to “own health care” and encouraged them to be “flexible” on the Hyde Amendment.

Yeah, that’s just Trump trying to save his own ass as he is the one who traded health care subsidies for Americans for funding military adventurism abroad.

And even at that, he’s running out of money.

This was the most specific in a series of warnings Trump sent out to American defense firms on Wednesday, ordering them to cap executive pay, halt all dividends and stock buybacks, and speed up production. Such interventions from the commander-in-chief are highly unusual.

How dare you overcharge us for the bombs we give Israel to drop on babies!

Meanwhile, $10,000 for single Fesenra shot so someone’s sister, mother, and daughter can keep breathing . . .

I’m glad Marie Dontoinette has his priorities straight.

All I have to say is when you’ve lost the QAnon Shaman . . .

The biggest straw of the week was . . .

Maduro and Flores ran and attempted to hide behind a heavy steel door inside their compound, but the door frame was low and they hit their heads as they tried to escape, the officials said, according to the sources.

Kind of reminds me of something . . .

And, Daddy, they took my boot.

I’m sorry. My mind goes funny places.

Anyway, I bet MAGA is big mad, you know, being all “no more regime change wars.” Now is their chance to show that they are not in fact in thrall to a personality, that they have actual principles.

Saw that one coming.

The guy calls himself “Catturd.” At some point, it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.

There seems to be this common take among MAGA, or wannabe MAGA, that anyone, including those on their own team who question the wisdom of yet another attempt to remake a country in our politicians’ donors’ best interests might end badly.

Not. Everything. Is. An. Iraq. War.

Or so we’re told with much superior sneering.

Except, well, it is. Name me one unqualifiedly successful military adventure since World War II.

That’s what I thought.

Yes, every war is Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Vietnam, Korea, and so on ad nauseum.

But I have hope because we have the grand champion of “no more regime change wars” in the Trump cabinet, the woman who was even very specific about Venezuela itself.

As of December 1 last year she was saying this . . .

Rubbing hands gleefully Go get them, girl!

Et tu, Tulsi?

Thank God we still have one consistent anti-regime change party in Washington.

And by consistent I mean . . .

Consistently flip flopping.

But the Democrats were deceived, you see, so they must be forgiven.

Democratic members of the U.S. Congress said on Saturday that senior officials of President Donald Trump's administration had misled them during recent briefings about plans for Venezuela by insisting they were not planning regime change in Caracas.

Really, this is what they’re going with? No one had any better ideas than we didn’t think the person we call a liar all the time was lying?

Wow, scraping the bottom of the barrel there.

I don’t get briefings from “senior officials.” I have TwiX and YouTube and Tucker Carlson and Jimmy Dore and Drop Site News and a host of independent outlets, and I knew that’s what they were after in Venezuela.

I was not “misled” at all. So either these Democrats are incredibly stupid or incredibly dishonest. Or maybe we don’t have to choose.

So why this need to distance themselves from common sense?

From Strength in Numbers . . .

In all polls I could find that were (a) about U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and (b) conducted over the last six months, no matter what question was asked, a majority of American adults opposed military action. The size of the gap between “Oppose” and “Support” for these questions ranged from 27 to 46 points, depending on question wording.

To put that in perspective . . .

A -37 net approval for a presidential act would make the invasion even more unpopular than Trump’s budget act from last Summer, which was then one of the most unpopular laws ever passed.

Let’s just say, I think the Democrats finally struck oil, pardon the pun.

Yes, their change of heart is totally self-serving.

No, there are no good guys.

Yes, it could still work, if by working we mean the plastic baton gets passed from the red shirts to the blue shirts.

But here’s the ironic thing: the regime didn’t actually fall.

You see, this darling was supposed to take over . . .

It seems Trump had all but promised Venezuela to her, in what seems like a bold move, considering some of the locals might not consider it his to give.

But then something funny happened on the way to the throne.

Yup, we spent how much money and killed how many people to leave the regime in place but just take the leader?

Kind of belies the whole “Maduro as dictator” thing. Usually you remove a dictator and well . . .

So what gives? Why go to all the trouble and then not install the puppet?

This snubbing is reportedly a result of Machado not outright refusing the award, which Trump also wanted. Two sources close to the White House told The Washington Post that her decision to accept the Nobel Prize, even despite dedicating it to Trump, set the U.S. president off, leading to this current petty grudge. “If she had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” one said.

Machado or Hannity seems to think there’s something to this.

But Trump says it’s because she’s not popular enough. From the WaPo article above . . .

“She doesn’t have the support within, or the respect within, the country,” Trump told reporters. “She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect.”

The Free Press, which can always be relied on for the dumbest take possible . . .

These people just can’t figure out why the Venezuelans wouldn’t be for a woman who was inviting a foreign nation to invade and take over their country.

I mean, wild, huh?

So our choices are (A) Trump is so petty he won’t support the person best to lead Venezuela because she won a prize and wouldn’t turn it over to him or (B) the person awarded the Noble Peace Prize for her “resistance” to Maduro is actually less popular with the people she was trying to “help” than Maduro’s own people, likely because they know she wasn’t really trying to help them, just herself.

I’m not sure which is worse.

So why did we have to go to all this trouble for a country I doubt Trump himself could find on a map before a few months ago?

Well, first we were told it was the drugs, which was laughable.

And the DOJ itself dropped the claim that Maduro headed up a cartel . . .

Prosecutors still accused Mr. Maduro of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy but they abandoned the claim that Cartel de los Soles was an actual organization. Instead, the revised indictment states that it refers to a “patronage system” and a “culture of corruption” fueled by drug money.

Of course, a little context really drives home the ridiculousness of what’s going on. From the son of the great peacemaker Steve Witkoff . . .

Twitter notes for the win.

We have no problem with drugs as long as they’re state-sanctioned, corporations make billions on them, and they run through the FDA.

And the other reason they dropped the whole “Cartel of the Sun” thing?

So what we’re saying is said fictitious cartel was a creation of checks notes the CIA.

Well, that would have been awkward in discovery.

AG Barbie made a smart move there. She’s not known for making many of them, but she made one.

Then there was the claim that Venezuela was in league with—wait for it—Hamas and Hezbollah . . .

Predictable as the sun rise. But no one involved in Venezuela is really dumb enough to expect us to believe this talking point, right?

Just can’t figure out why that woman isn’t popular with her countrymen. It’s a head scratcher.

Call me crazy, but I think Hamas is having trouble enough hanging on in the hellscape that is Gaza, and as for Hezbollah in Venezuela. I think that’s about as real as the Hamas tunnels under the schools.

But this might be about not Hamas and Hezbollah, but another group of fanatics in the Middle East, as a Freudian slip on Fox News illustrates . . .

Just kidding, I hope.

The real reason? Well, who can be sure, but Trump kind of let it slip . . .

Did you know that you had energy rights and oil in Venezuela?

I know, I’m flabbergasted too. I’d like to see the deed.

Trump went so far as to do this . . .

Priorities kind of give it away, no?

But there are a few problems with this, and one of the big ones is that oil companies aren’t really eager to get back into Venezuela. Why? It will cost them a lot of money to rebuild the infrastructure.

But Donnie Boy has a solution for that.

President Donald Trump said he believes the U.S. oil industry could get expanded operations in Venezuela “up and running” in fewer than 18 months. “I think we can do it in less time than that, but it’ll be a lot of money,” Trump told NBC News in an interview Monday. “A tremendous amount of money will have to be spent, and the oil companies will spend it, and then they’ll get reimbursed by us or through revenue,” he said.

Yes, my friends, the US government, or “us” as Trump puts it, will very likely be on the hook for “rebuilding” Venezuela, or at least the part of it that allows the Spice, uh, I mean the oil to flow.

So “we” are in this together: the “we the taxpayer” who funds the rebuilding and the security, “we the boots on the ground” to keep the peace so the Spice can flow, and “we the oil tycoon” who makes the money off the whole adventure and “we the Trumps and others” who get the kickbacks and the profits.

For being so damn worried about “redistribution of wealth,” the right seems to have no problem with it here, right out of your pocket and into a wealthy man’s purse.

See what I mean about the right and collectivism. This type of socialism is just fine with them. Take their money to give food stamps to the woman working the till at WalMart?

Take it to enrich Chevron?

But just as the Free Press is very confused about why a woman who invited another country to bomb her own might not be popular with that country’s population, Trump just can’t figure out what’s gone wrong. (This is the most maddening clip in a week of maddening clips.)

What the hell is going on with the mind of the public?

Well, if Trump spent a little less time with his court eunuch . . .

And a little more time listening to people like this . . .

And not doing stupid, insulting crap like renaming the Kennedy Center in his own honor . . .

JFK . . .

Kept us out of a war.

Went after the CIA.

Didn’t have the Israel flag stamped on his ass.

Trump . . .

None of the above

To say this is an insult is an insult to the word “insult.”

I know JFK had flaws, but he rose to the occasion when it mattered.

Trump is a midget who climbs on the shoulders of giants and then pees on your head and demands that you thank him for making it rain.

So just to cut through the crap, Mr. President, let me show you the “mind of the public.”

But Trump?

Well, as Rome burned, Nero played his fiddle.

And Trump is writing poetry.

An ode from Trump to his his followers when asked about how they feel regarding his new approach to “America First.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published MAGA loves it. MAGA loves what I'm doing. MAGA loves everything I do. MAGA is me. MAGA loves everything I do, And I love everything I do, too.

How can you argue with eloquence like that?

Just one more straw and we’re there.

Sorry. I’m still getting back in the swing of things, if this comes across as a little rough.

I’m nostalgic lately. I’ve been watching older shows and older movies.

So in that vein, I was listening to some older country music coming home from my sister’s the other day, and this song came on. Chris LeDoux can see us out . . .

I know the post if full of vinegar, but sometimes you have to laugh or you’ll cry. May you have a weekend in which you find things to laugh at.

