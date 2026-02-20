Or . . .

Fact check: True.

And away we go.

Oh, look at that, AI doing AI things.

By the way, we humans have the same problem with access to paywalled information.

Maybe we can solve this for us all?

Christine Clark, 64, was on Holy Island in Northumberland when she noticed a tiny stone that seemed to be “smiling” at her. “It looked like someone’s fake teeth,” she told BBC of the strange find.

And it does.

After posting images of the stone on a fossil identification page on Facebook, she concluded it was an ancient marine invertebrate called a crinoid. Crinoids, which belong to the same phylum as sea urchins and sea cucumbers, first appeared some 500 million years ago during the Cambrian period. Although it’s one of the oldest complex animals on the planet, modern versions of it still exist today. The creatures attach themselves to the sea floor with a flexible stem, and their bodies are surrounded by a series of branching arms that somewhat resemble a flower — earning them the nickname “sea lilies.”

Still creepy.

You know, I can’t help but think . . .

. . . that the information about bananas being threatened with extinction, something I did not know until this article, is infinitely more important than “hey, we solved it.”

A specific type of fruit fly gets low in numbers, and everywhere, headlines, but bananas being on the brink of nonexistence and . . .

. . . from our media.

SMH.

Oh, look, Oregon is doing that thing it does . . .

Courtesy of a wonderful reader, I bring you why 2028 is a toss-up, no matter how badly the Elephants screw up in the nauseatingly endless saga of the Elephant and Ass Show.

Animal rights advocates are close to having enough signatures to qualify a ballot measure in Oregon that would dramatically change how animals are treated under state law, including banning most hunting, fishing, livestock farming and animal research. The proposed measure Initiative Petition 28, would remove many long-standing exemptions in Oregon’s animal cruelty laws. Under the initiative, most activities that hurt or kill animals would become criminal offenses. Exemptions would remain for self-defense and veterinary care.

Good news: you don’t have to let the bear eat you.

But you better be wearing a body cam and have sixteen witnesses.

The chief petitioner David Michelson told FOX 12 on Thursday, that they have about 105,000 signatures. By law, they need 117,173 verified signatures to qualify for the ballot in November. There’s no indication how many of the signatures gathered so far will be verified. Michelson compared the initiative to the women’s suffrage movement.

As a woman, I am deeply offended.

Opponents, including the Oregon Hunters Association, say it would force Oregonians onto a vegan diet or force people have their meat products shipped in from other states. They say it would destroy entire industries, including agriculture, fishing, hunting, scientific research, food production, pest control and restaurants.

Eh, who cares about the humans, as long as the moles and mice are safe.

Oregon, singlehandedly making us all question whether democracy is a viable form of governance.

Hey, at least someone is having fun.

The 20-year-old reportedly hacked into a hotel booking website by targeting its payment validation system. Through a cyberattack, he altered the electronic payment platform so that transactions appeared fully authorised and completed at the reception, even though only a minimal amount, one cent, was actually charged.

Can we get him to come work for the US Department of “War”? If we paid only one cent for half the equipment we buy, we’d only be overpaying ten times rather than twenty.

What happens when you add bumbling bureaucracy to a surveillance state?

One of the thieves was caught on camera not wearing a seatbelt, resulting in this infringement.

Of course this leads to an obvious question . . .

Hamid lamented that if authorities were able to fine him via the cameras, why were they unable to track down the thieves who actually drove the vehicle without a seatbelt.

He beat me to it.

It’s a mad, mad world.

Corporate wants you to find the difference in these pictures . . .

Picture 1: Arctic Frost, for which the affected senators demand to be paid . . .

Picture 2 . . .

Don’t worry, there isn’t one, aside from . . .

Attorney General Pam Bondi obtained Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s search history of the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files and even President Donald Trump’s most powerful ally in Congress has a problem with it. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday said the Justice Department’s tracking of lawmakers’ search history was inappropriate, a rare rebuke from the Republican who is usually in lockstep with the administration.

I don’t know what’s going on with Mike Johnson, because it certainly isn’t a sudden case of integrity.

Let’s file this under “are we really surprised?”

Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna was on shift in Minneapolis on a Wednesday evening last month, making deliveries as a DoorDash driver, when he realized he was being followed by ICE agents, his attorney said. He drove home and was tackled by an agent but broke free and ran into the house where his cousin Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was standing, the attorney said. As he shut the door and was trying to lock it, Sosa-Celis said he was shot in the leg by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

The agents’ story?

DHS claimed Sosa-Celis was driving the car and he, Aljorna and another man assaulted the agent before the agent fired his weapon.

The “startling admission”?

In a stunning reversal, the Justice Department on Thursday filed a motion seeking to drop criminal charges against the two Venezuelan men. In it, the DOJ said federal prosecutors provided incorrect information to the court, while ICE issued a statement admitting its federal agents made “false statements” under oath.

Quick translation: they lied.

Obama is looking ahead . . .

But then again Obama came out and said he believes in aliens.

Actually, that’s pretty much what I’d say if I knew there were aliens but was sworn to secrecy.

More to the point, Obama has a better chance of producing an alien than he does a Democrat who’s “connected to the moment.”

A bunch of politicians went to the Munich Security Conference and tried to look . . . presidential.

According to the Gossip Girls on the Right, Marco Rubio came out looking the best.

So suddenly the Right is worried about what Europe thinks? I mean, last year at this time we had JD Vance doing this . . .

Everyone remember early 2025? We were getting out of NATO and abandoning our European partners and lecturing them on how American thought will not be curtailed.

Of course, that’s pretty hard to sustain when you have this . . .

So . . . time to go back to the drawing board . . .

TL; DW . . . it boils down to this (from elsewhere in the five minute speech) . . .

Translation: we want, like Europe before us, to spread across the globe like a cancer, exploiting the weak to the benefit of an elite few while our populations pay and die to further that goal (and big tech censors their speech so they can’t even vent about the issue).

And we hope you’ll sacrifice what little is left of your economy to help us.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

The United States of Donald J. Trump and Marco Rubio.

But almost immediately, Rightie TwiX had declared Marco Rubio the winner of the 2028 election.

Ah, “presidential,” which these days means neocon lizard person who gives the worst people in the West permission to be the worst people in the West.

Adult?

In other countries . . .

Or this . . .

And then we have this . . .

And here in America . . .

I think what Scott Jennings calls an “adult,” the rest of us would refer to as an overly indulged child that gets its hand caught in the cookie jar and chocolate all over its face but blames the dog and then gets angry because it wasn’t rewarded for its lying with an ice cream sandwich.

“America First” 🤣 Yeah, sure, whatever you say.

Despite all that, the next election is a coin toss.

Yes, because the biggest thing America and the world is worried about now is climate change.

I’m not sure that will help.

AOC is an early favorite, at least among young Democrats.

Of course there’s one teensy problem . . .

Good grief, I’m nostalgic for Queen Kami’s word salads.

No, AOC can’t articulate a sentence on Taiwan because she either

(A) Could not remember what they told her to say about Taiwan, or

(B) Hasn’t put her finger up to see which way the wind is blowing yet.

AOC started out here . . .

And eight years later, she’s still, well, here . . .

No, Maduro never “cancelled” elections. He just cheated and barred people from running, a tactic that people in the US sadly have at least a passing familiarity with.

But between the pandering and the incompetence, the Munich conference became an episode of “this is so f—king stupid it hurts my head.”

Marco Rubio, in his defense of European imperialism, said the following . . .

Okay, so now we know who we have to go back in time and discourage, in the strongest possible terms, from leaving Europe to avoid Little Marco becoming president. Good to know.

But it was the cowboys that got AOC’s attention (she’s a buckle bunny at heart) . . .

Okay, I need a moment to, uh . . .

That’s better. Where was I? Oh, cowboys, that’s right.

So . . .

That is all you need to know why this is so f—king stupid.

Though likely my head hurts because I’ve been banging it against tables and walls.

AOC is wrong. It was white Spanish settlers that brought over the cattle. The horses came with the conquistadors, originally, but horses would eventually come with all the white settlers. And it was white Spanish settlers who planted the seeds of modern ranching.

And, by the way, Mexicans are of mixed descent, including—say it with me—white European.

So, yes, AOC, white people did lay the foundation for the modern cowboy. And there is no mention of African slaves.

The slaves were too busy mining and growing sugar cane. Besides, you don’t want to put a horse under a slave. They ran away enough on foot (I hope to their success).

Now to Rubio . . . notice something interesting? The Spaniards may have brought the cattle and the horses, but it was only by getting the local population involved that the modern cowboy arose.

So the “invaders” brought a good thing that when melded with the local culture created a phenomenon that is distinctly American.

Wow . . . I mean . . . it sounds like there might be a lesson in there about how we should look at immigration and a changing society and the value of recognizing all the contributions to American culture writ large.

But what was really mind-numbingly stupid was not even AOC or Little Marco. It was the response from the simps . . .

You know, I have never gotten full credit for a single Thanksgiving dinner where I just brought the turkey, slammed its frozen carcass on the counter, and walked away.

I think that needs to change.

But the Democrats not-so-secret weapon?

Pam Bondi + Donald Trump + Jeffrey Epstein =

You see, Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna did something, um, inadvisable. The trap was set and they walked into it.

“There are six men. We went in there for two hours. There’s millions of files, right? And in a couple of hours, we found six men whose names have been redacted, who are implicated in the way that the files are presented,” Massie told reporters outside the Justice Department office where lawmakers can review the files. The two lawmakers did not name the men but said one is a high-ranking official in a foreign government while another is a prominent individual.

And then Ro Khanna stepped in it and took Massie with him . . .

A California lawmaker dramatically read off six names in Congress he claimed were “wealthy, powerful men that the DoJ hid” in the bombshell Epstein files — turns out, four of them were just regular dudes who have absolutely nothing to do with the dead pedophile financier.

The New York Post isn’t keeping up. The story has been changing. He’s not a “sick billionaire pedophile.” He’s just someone who liked underage girls, and only for himself.

But it was nice of them not to dump on Massie, though no one in the Trumpian right was letting the Kentucky rep off the hook.

I’ve gotten so tired of people disappointing me, like Harmeet here. She was great, when it was “her side” up against the wall, but now that she has to defend a principle to the detriment of “her side” . . .

Anyway, the argument is that we peons are not responsible enough to have all these unredacted names.

And their evidence? Well, look at these four random people that got caught up in this. Like, what if someone really, really important got smeared . . . or just, I don’t know, the truth told about them.

Yes, his “friends” would be hurt. We wouldn’t want sexual abusers and those who palled around with sexual abusers to “get hurt.”

Of course, the point that’s missed? Look who one of these four men blames . . .

One of the men unmasked by the politicians is Salvatore Nuarte of Queens, New York. He didn’t even know his good name had been dragged through the mud until the Guardian informed him. He then reached out to Khanna’s office and received an email back — blaming the DoJ for the mishap.



“I don’t know if they know what they are doing over there at the justice department,” Nuarte fumed to the newspaper. “How can I clear my name?”

Funny how he doesn’t blame Massie or Khanna.

So the DOJ’s next tactic?

Release a bunch of random names and declare an end to the whole thing . . .

You see the trick here right? You hide the really bad people in a sea of irrelevant people with no context.

The US Justice Department has released all available files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including a list of over 300 prominent figures mentioned across millions of pages of records, images and videos, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Sunday. Officials stress that inclusion in the records does not imply wrongdoing and may reflect references in diverse contexts. The disclosure complies with a transparency law established by Congress in 2025.

Except there’s nothing transparent about it.

And then there’s this . . .

Journalists at Channel 4 News, a U.K. broadcaster, viewed internal emails that showed federal investigators anticipated processing between 20 and 40 terabytes of data taken from Epstein’s properties. In 2020, investigators estimated the files totaled up to 50 terabytes, while in 2025, officials wrote that they were “looking at approximately 14.6 terabytes of archived data.” The outlet noted that, so far, 3.5 million files have been released by President Donald Trump’s DOJ, totalling “more than 300GBs” — which amounts to just 2 percent of the total data that investigators had discussed “just last year.”

But I’m sure the other 98 percent isn’t relevant. 😏 They wouldn’t lie to you. 🤥

The problem with not being honest? Eventually people just draw their own conclusions.

So here is the conclusion people are drawing: Trump and most of the elite were part of a cannibalistic pedophile ring that was used to blackmail the powerful but dumb and inhumane into mainly serving the interests of a tiny little psychotic and homicidal country in the Middle East.

As for 2026 and 2028 . . .

Even against AOC and Gavin Newsom, you’re going to need it.

We lost a lot of people this week . . .

I didn’t “discover” Robert Duvall until he was much older. In fact, I was shocked how old he was. I’ve seen To Kill a Mockingbird and Apocalypse Now, and I didn’t even realize it was him. I remembered him for Lonesome Dove and Gone in Sixty Seconds, both parts I loved. What an amazing career.

We also lost someone I wasn’t really familiar with but seemed genuinely unique . . .

And then there was Jesse Jackson . . .

All I know about Jackson comes through people who weren’t exactly full-throated fans, but I didn’t know how close he was with MLK, including being there the day MLK died. So . . . perhaps he was a brave man I only came across once he had succeeded in his endeavors but, like many “activists,” kept pushing because winning isn’t nearly as lucrative as fighting.

It’s the human condition.

I’ve been watching Dark Winds, a drama set in the 1970s on a Navajo Reservation. This song came on. I forgot how disturbing but beautiful it is, so I’ll let it see us out.

Have a great weekend!