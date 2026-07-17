And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Ben Thomas's avatar
Ben Thomas
2d

I had told my 7 year old about a year ago that one day the Sun would swallow the Earth. Yesterday he woke up and told me, apropos of nothing, that the Earth would die in 100,000 years. What the heck, his guess is as good as theirs. I’m putting that on Kalshi.

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Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
2d

I want to bring a buffalo to Congress for throw and tell.

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