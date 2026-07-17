Yup, she and that football player got married, so now we move from dumped scorned woman songs to divorced scorned woman songs. 😏

Or . . .

It’s the truth.

And away we go . . .

For the first time, scientists have spotted sugar in interstellar space, providing an important clue about the origins of sugar on Earth and possibly the rise of life, according to a new paper published on Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy. “This is a real, bona fide sugar,” said Brett McGuire, an astrochemist at M.I.T. who was not involved in the study. “It’s just incredibly exciting.” Sugar’s origins on Earth are mysterious. Scientists know it must have been present very early on, because it’s a necessity for life to arise. But lab experiments to recreate the necessary chemical conditions have repeatedly failed to create these molecules. So how did sugar get here? Scientists think it could have been delivered to Earth by asteroid and comet impacts early in the planet’s history, because several kinds of sugars, including glucose and ribose, have been found on asteroids and meteorites.

My theory? God got up really early on the morning he created the universe, and as he’s wandering around half asleep with his coffee in one hand and his sugar bowl in the other, he stubbed his toe on the cabinet and the sugar went flying.

I like that story not only because God’s more relatable as a sugar-spilling deity, but because if he was half asleep as he was creating the universe, it would explain so much.

It’s been a good ride . . .

“Some scientists think that in five billion years, as the Sun ages and transforms into a Red Giant, Earth will be swallowed whole, effectively ending its 10-billion-year-long existence. However, due to the Sun’s increasing luminosity, life on Earth will be gone long before that celestial cataclysm takes place. A new study predicts that plant life will possibly hold out on Earth more than 1.8 billion years from now—a much higher estimate than past studies have suggested.”

So the low end is nearly two billion years.

Uh-huh.

I figure we’ll kill ourselves off long before then.

Case in point . . .

“Ricke told USA TODAY that “in our study we use a model to isolate the bushfires’ low cloud-brightening effects from its other effects on the atmosphere and find that that its low cloud brightening effects alone could push the Pacific towards a La Niña state like the one that occurred after the fires in the real world.”

Well, they used a model. It’s not like anything can go wrong.

According to Holly Buck at the University at Buffalo, “some geoengineering strategies have consequences that scientists are still learning about. Ecological implications of geoengineering are understudied.” “When it comes to marine cloud brightening, making clouds brighter in one area can impact climate in far-away regions, and there is a lot more to learn about the climate system and impacts of this strategy.”

Everyone should listen to Holly.

Amazingly, there are still discoveries to be made in our world . . .

Okay, who fed the monkey Orange Pops?

This week in stupid human tricks . . .

I’m going out on a limb here and suggesting she’s not getting her deposit back. 😏

I actually feel sorry for these people. I know what the “Internet” was saying, but they were across the road and a (usually) safe distance. This was just really bad luck.

The man got lucky. He lived and seems to be okay.

So we can laugh, kind of.

But in general, human beings are quite stupid, with the smart ones making money off the dumb ones.

Following the singer’s wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce in New York City, bags of trash collected outside Madison Square Garden went on sale—and sold out in less than 24 hours. The unusual project was created by New York artist Justin Gignac, who has spent years turning city trash into conceptual art. For this collection, Gignac donned a tuxedo and headed to the wedding venue to gather items left behind after the celebration. Among his finds were a used ovulation test, a Ring Pop candy wrapper, a single AirPod, and other miscellaneous street litter. He sealed each collection inside a transparent acrylic cube and offered them for sale under the name Pocket Garbage.

Now that’s what I call recycling.

They said what?

You know, Mr. Vance, when we find one that is willing to go there, we’ll send them.

Much about what went around the Tyler Robinson preliminary trial the week before could most accurately be described as a circus, and so many people are outing themselves as the right-wing version of the COV-idiot.

Exhibit A . . .

So, class, what is the purpose of a ballistics dummy?

And if Mr. Frei gets this, what the hell hunting videos is he watching?

At first I thought she was being sarcastic, but alas . . .

Nope.

But this must be heard to be believed. You want misogyny? This is misogyny.

If your marriage is not strong enough to withstand a disagreement about «checks notes» who killed Charlie Kirk and whether Frank Turek is a lying POS who may have had something to do with the former’s untimely demise, your problem is deeper than «checks notes» Candace Owens.

However, if you want some “biblical advice,” God does not appreciate insecure man-children.

That’s straight from the Book of Lillia.

Finally, tis the time of year for those political ads.

That’ll show them, Marsha. Smashing up fortune cookies in a restaurant likely run by Americans.

By the way . . .

No, we’re not a serious nation.

A penny for your thoughts . . .

I know what you’re saying: but, Lillia, that’s a dollar.

To which I say, one of Trump’s thoughts is overpriced at a penny, but given inflation . . .

Oh, just laugh. We’re not living in Nazi Germany or Stalinist Russia. We’re re-living the Roman Empire at the time of Caligula, the emperor who made his favorite race horse a senator.

You say, but, Lillia, he wasn’t crazy. He was making fun of the government.

To which I say, you think Trump is Caligula in this metaphor?

Oh, no, the US voting public is Caligula.

Trump is the ass, er, horse.

So we’ve drained the Reflecting Pool again, and by “we,” I mean the taxpayers and the moron who did a shit job of fixing it but, man, did his buddies make bank.

And what they found surprised no one . . .

The most recent draining of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has made President Trump’s claims of “vandalism” all the more doubtful. The president made this claim after the “American Flag Blue” paint began to peel off in massive chunks and discolor the water, attributing the failed renovation to a “350-foot gash, made by a very sharp knife or razors.” Yet Monday’s draining revealed no such thing, only what appeared to be tire marks—likely from the president’s motorcade driving through the empty pool in May.

Color me shocked, shocked I say!

Who knew this . . .

Would cause a problem? Besides everyone.

But we must keep up the pretense that we don’t already know who the vandals are.

Photos taken by a New York Times photographer showed people wearing F.B.I. insignia and standing on the dry, grime-covered pool floor. They appeared to be documenting the scene in detail, with some using laser-scanning and measuring equipment. A spokesperson for the F.B.I. said that the team was assisting the U.S. Park Police in investigating damage to the pool.

I wonder if Kash Patel can solve this one? Or if he’ll look for another patsy?

So patsy it is.

Hearn has previously stated he reached into the pool to examine newly peeled liner and momentarily grabbed a piece hanging to the side of the pool, but let go when a National Park Service employee told him to. . . . U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the grand jury indictment on July 2, describing Hearn has having ripped out two square feet of the “American flag blue” epoxy primer material lining the bottom of the pool with his hands. At a press conference announcing the indictment, Pirro slammed the incident as an “affront to the dignity of our shared history.”

I have news for Jeanine Pirro, but “dignity” is not a word anyone in this administration should use.

As for that “American Flag” blue . . .

Sixteen million dollars and we get tire tracks and peeling liner the color best described as “America’s future” gray.

That’s pretty on brand, I’d say.

Records show that the federal government awarded an in-progress $37,000 contract to a construction company, National Construction Rentals, for “REFLECTING POOL TEMPORARY FENCE” that started last week. According to the contract summary, the contract is not set to end until January 8, 2027. The revelation raises questions: Is the renovation going to take that long? Is the possibly illusory specter of left-wing defacement really expected to persist for almost half a year longer? If the administration’s past handling of the Reflecting Pool renovation is any indication, we’re not likely to get clear or sensible answers anytime soon.

Also incredibly on brand.

Congress is an amazing place. You can disappear for a long, long time and not lose your job.

He was gone for 142 days, a third of a year.

When he came back, his excuse was he was depressed.

Aren’t we all?

But he’s not the only one going AWOL.

We have the more serious case of Glitch, I mean Mitch McConnell, the geriatric testudinal former majority leader of the Senate.

It’s actually worse than this.

And then nothing, no word, nothing. Until the pressure became too much, and then the spin started.

For example, we have Scott Jennings claiming he spoke to McConnell.

Let’s be clear: Mitch McConnell has not had a conversation, much less a wide ranging one, for I’d say five years or more.

The situation was not looking good.

Days before that, the neighbor said, he witnessed McConnell slumped in a wheelchair while getting carried by staff. “I was able to get a good look at his face,” the man said. “He was pale, with a blank stare, and his mouth hanging open.” Another neighbor, a woman who lives on McConnell’s block, told The Mail that she saw him get carried into an ambulance on June 14—while his staffers appeared “obviously distraught” and “crying.” “When he came out, I actually wondered if he was dead. He did not look good. He was not conscious. His eyes were closed, he had oxygen [tubes] strapped to his nose,” she said.

Many speculated McConnell was actually dead, or at last brain dead, though the second seems not to be a disqualification to continue to “serve” in Congress.

I do love a line from the article above, though . . .

“God bless them,” one neighbor who watched the stretcher go by said of McConnell and his team. “I would have retired. But for them, this is their life. They don’t know anything else.”

You see, that would be the problem.

For so many of them.

But as people were looking for Glitch, I mean Mitch, this happened.

There are certain people—and I’m going to be brutally honest here because I try not to be fake—that you think will never die because their passing would just really, well, how do I say this?

🤔

Improve things, yes, I think that’s the way to say it.

Some people leave a hole when they go. Some people just kind of go. And some people, the world is a little less terrible because they’re gone.

Not to get too picky but “sudden” is a statement of fact. “Tragic” has to be earned.

And Lindsey Graham did not earn it.

We ran out of bombs . . . yuck, yuck.

People called Lindsey Graham a sellout, but I actually think he believed this sh—, uh stuff. He was a freakish little fanatic.

North Carolina is in the middle of a once in a century catastrophe, but you know the real problem? Israel isn’t getting enough help.

And so we end on the most appropriate clip of all.

He was with Iz-ruhl to his dying day.

Well, “our” dying day.

We should get so lucky.

But almost immediately the rumors started swirling.

You see, this was Lady Lindsey’s last public appearance.

On Friday, he was in Ukraine, running around with the Green Goblin.

Sorry, the Black Goblin. Damn, he’s changed shirts.

And then he’s just, well, dead.

Says Tyler Bowyer of TPUSA.

If you know, you know.

But moving on . . . the theories were a-flying.

From some surprisingly diverse quarters.

You have Laura Loomer and Kim Iverson on the same page, well sort of. Laura Loomer is freaking out and Kim Iverson is suggesting the obvious: live by the sword, die by the sword.

Of course, the theories got really crazy. Here the two best ones I ran across . . .

So radioactive sushi and booby-trapped umbrellas. And they call me a conspiracy nut.

And finally the Clintons did it.

For the record, the Clintons did a lot, but probably not this.

The easiest explanation is the most obvious.

Lindsey Graham’s father died right around the same age of a heart attack.

Lady Graham supposedly made a trip to Ukraine and came back to the US in roughly twenty-four hours, which is a lot of time in an airplane. Or at least that’s the timeline we’re given.

Assuming they’re telling the truth (don’t laugh), my first guess was deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot from air travel. It’s not what one would call “common,” but it does happen.

Then the “official” story came out.

Actually, not that unbelievable, given the family history. And this is one of those things, a lot like an aneurysm, that you can go from okay to dead in virtually no time at all. It has no real symptoms.

So I was just following along because I love conspiracy theories. (We live in a world where no one in power can tell the truth. Conspiracy theories are a natural outcome of that. And sometimes there is validity to the theories, especially when the official story is bat-shit crazy and more full of holes than a B-grade movie script.)

But then something funny happened.

One made sense.

I don’t think anyone sent him there knowing he’d get killed. I just think karma can be a real bitch if she wants to be.

I found out later, it wasn’t just that Graham visited a drone factory that was later supposedly hit. It’s that he also stayed in a hotel that housed NATO and military personnel that Russia also hit.

And according to Larry Johnson, there was no time for Graham to get back to the US.

Honestly, I don’t know why they wouldn’t just admit that he got caught in an attack if that were the case. 🤷‍♀️

I don’t suppose we’ll really ever know the truth, and for me it doesn’t matter.

On the one hand, Lindsey Graham ended up on the wrong side of a Russian missile after years of advocating for other people to die for his little wars.

Me . . .

On the other, Lindsey Graham died after making an unnecessary and self-aggrandizing fast trip to Ukraine because he had a weak ticker and he was more worried about his overseas projects than the people he was elected to represent.

Me?

We’re talking degrees here. One is extremely satisfying and the other is just satisfying, but it’s justice either way. I don’t feel I’m in a position to be really picky.

I was still on the fence about the plausibility of a US senator being killed by a Russian strike and the US hiding it.

But then this happened . . .

No, not that.

That could just be the FBI scrubbing his Internet browser history.

No, this is what caught my attention . . .

Trump says to look the other way.

🤔

And that would be the most convincing “evidence” of all that he died overseas.

But either way Lindsey Graham is gone, and there’s one less warmonger in the world.

Though I wouldn’t get too excited. There are plenty to take his place.

Just in case you have any illusions that our democracy is real, this was on Monday. So Graham dies Saturday night, and this is Monday.

I don’t know. Does that even leave time for rigor mortis?

And his sister, really?

Hey, he has a point.

They really are NPCs.

But the good news in all of this?

We found Glitch, I mean Mitch.

Let’s be really specific here. Mitch said nothing.

Someone made a statement, and someone released a goofy-ass photo.

I’m not sure that’s actually proof of life or, more to the point, proof of sentience.

But then again, as has been proven over and over, sentience isn’t really necessary to serve in the US Congress.

In fact, it’s highly discouraged.

The only place it’s more discouraged is among voters.

I finally did it, my friends. I finally figured out how to get my tax dollars out of something. The New York Times has gotten so they even block access through Archive.is. But I figured out how to get around them. I have a library card, and with my library card, I can read the New York Times and Wall Street Journal for free. Okay, for my tax dollars, but I was paying them anyway.

Meanwhile, my garden is growing well, despite the heat. However, I thought I had planted a yellow zucchini.

The joke was on me.

Hey, it tastes like any other zucchini. So I’ll take it, even though I have no idea what it really is.

And for the first year, I have non-bitter lettuce. I’m loving the hell out of that, especially with this going on in the world . . .

Meanwhile, we lost two people since I saw you last that actually hurt . . .

The people who featured in the soundtrack of my youth are passing away.

And then . . .

He is one of those actors that was so versatile, I often, especially in his later years, would find myself asking, “Who is that? He’s so familiar,” only to check IMDB.com and go “Oh, it’s him again.”

The last thing I saw him in was Untamed with Eric Bana on Netflix. He was as good as ever.

I’m going to let him take us out this week with a clip my sister shared with me (thanks, kiddo) . . .

Unrealistic? Yes. But beautiful all the same.

Have the best weekend.

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