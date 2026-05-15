To be fair, I look at videos of dogs.

I love the one who goes out the window. I had a dog just like that once. (Best boy ever, but he was scared of everything, poor guy.)

This week, I’m starting out with a story about me being, well, me.

I thought I had found the most hilarious bit ever . . .

I’m thinking to myself, seriously? We shut down a flight because we found a gun magazine?!?

God, people are fragile. What do they think? The firearm is going to materialize off the page.

And then I realized . . . they meant a gun clip.

God, I felt stupid.

With that . . . here we go . . .

Scientists are pushing for “radical” measures against climate change, proposing the construction of a dam across the Bering Strait that would link Alaska and Russia, said Science. A study by University of Utrecht academics Jelle Soons and Henk Dijkstra suggests that this would be a decisive way to protect the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), which is instrumental in regulating the planet’s sea temperature and climate. Three separate dams would be needed across the strait, which is 51 miles (82km) wide at its narrowest, due to the two islands that lie in the middle, with the longest section spanning roughly 24 miles (38 km), said LiveScience. Similar structures already exist in the Netherlands and South Korea, although “not in remote locations with strong currents and sea ice, or with rival geopolitical powers on opposite sides”.

Political and environmental obstacles?

I think the sheer scale of the insanity of the suggestion would be the first and only obstacle.

Only a city?

And we have no chance of being wiped out for the next century?

I’m emotionally conflicted here.

Speaking of space . . .

Maybe if we ask them nicely, the aliens can locate the Epstein files. 🤔

I am not going to apologize for posting Iranian propaganda when the tune’s so catchy.

And if you can’t distract people with aliens, maybe try . . . Bigfoot?

Still more believable than the last “assassination” attempt.

A Florida pool party went to the dogs, literally . . .

I’d say people have too much time on their hands, but we have to do something to keep it all light.

I want what he’s having . . .

Now that’s the good stuff.

One in a million . . .

I know what you’re thinking: how on earth . . .

That’ll do it.

The rider is definitely hurt but alive.

Yeah, I wouldn’t have called that either.

A little selection of snippets we’ll put under the heading of “this is why we can’t have nice things” . . .

Which is disturbing enough I might add, but then we throw in a little Joy Behar . . .

And we end up with . . . white nationalist toddlers.

Because everything is about race.

Speaking of which, a couple people who refuse to go quietly into their own irrelevance . . . or maybe Joyless Reid is right and we won’t let them because they’re too damn entertaining.

If Kentaji “I’m not a biologist” Brown Jackson is one of the smartest women you know, you really need to get out more.

Le’ts be clear about Kentaji, Don, and Joy-less. They had every advantage in the world. They all come from solid middle class backgrounds living in areas where Ivy League schools were not mythical places, and they had the advantage of being “minorities,” meaning however smart or not they really are, the bar got lowered for them if they needed it.

JD Vance, on the other hand, had to go into the military to get where he was, and if you’re looking for diversity, he was truly diverse.

Proving once again that the real obstacles in this world are economic, not racial.

But wealthy black race hustlers do love their gold-plated victim cards.

Meanwhile, Chuck Todd and Chris Cillizza (I think) . . .

Antifa is definitely not a group, according to these two.

It’s pretty big and pretty organized for not being a group. But I do agree with their fears of putting people on lists.

Then again, I have to wonder where Trump ever got that idea. 🤔

Ball’s back in your court, Joe Concha . . .

If I were Joe, I’d be careful about making references to Abbot and Costello routines when you’re simping for Donald John Trump . . .

We already have a fifty-first state: Israel.

And this is why we can’t have nice things.

Looking ahead to the 2028 elections, apparently there’s a “proxy war” going on between Josh Shapiro and AOC.

So basically we’re down to a corporate-owned Zionist and a corporate-owned, Zionist-owned puppet.

So . . . you want a shit sandwich on white or wheat?

Fakest war ever.

Meanwhile, Trump is still pushing Rubio and Vance . . .

That’s not a dream ticket, sweetie. That’s a nightmare.

And really if that’s all the Democrats and the Republicans have, it’s a coin toss.

Or we could try something else, a “commie” with a supposed “Nazi” tattoo . . .

I’m not saying Graham Platner’s never going to sell out or hasn’t sold out, and that I agree with all of his politics, but he’s not a walking A&E show cliche.

So given a choice between the “commie with the Nazi tattoo” and any of these other yahoos . . .

Yeah, that’s where I’m at.

We are an incredibly fragile nation . . .

So what did Ms. Kiggans do that was so bad? Did she take bribes or use her insider knowledge to trade stocks? Did she get caught sexually assaulting a staffer or using public funds for a personal vacation?

What could be so bad?

U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) is facing growing calls from Democrats to resign over what they say is her agreement with a radio host’s derogatory comments about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

So she agreed with a “derogatory comment.” Well, it must be a really horrid comment, right?

Said Herrera: “If Hakeem Jeffries wants to be involved in Virginia politics, then I suggest he ... leave New York, move down here to Virginia, run for office down here, you can represent us. If not, get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia.”

“That’s right. Ditto. Yes. Yes to that,” Kiggans replied.

That’s not really derogatory.

Jeffries spokesperson Christie Stephenson did not go as far as to call on Kiggans to resign, saying in a statement, "Jen Kiggans ... apparently craves a return to the days of Jim Crow racial oppression in the South."

What does “keep your cotton-picking hands off Virginia” have to do with “Jim Crow racial oppression”?

And then it dawned on me . . .

Hakeem Jeffries . . . otherwise known as Temu Obama, or if you’re being more patriotic Dollar Store Obama—is in fact black.

And since I guess no one but black people ever picked cotton . . . and because I guess the most important thing about Temu Obama is that he is black, not that’s he’s a sold-out partisan hack that has the names of corporate donors tattooed on his keister, Ms. Kiggans must indeed resign . . .

Because this man doesn’t also engage in race hustling . . .

“The ghost of the Confederacy.”

Sigh.

If I have to hear about the SAVE Act or SCOTUS overturning racial gerrymandering one more time . . .

Meanwhile as an aside, I went looking for a specific account found on YouTube and Facebook called the “official gay guy,” but when I typed it into TwiX, guess who showed up at the top of the list . . .

Guy Benson is the “official gay guy” of TwiX.

Hey, blame TwiX, not me.

The most important thing to know about Benson is not that he’s gay, however. It’s that he’s an Israel simp.

Hair pulling and strobe lights . . . my how horrific.

So what did the New York Times do that stirred up so much “Jew hate”?

They printed this . . .

That article is too disturbing for a Friday morning. In fact it’s too disturbing for me period.

I’ll just say that that an incident described in it (one of very many) created a discussion online around if canines could actually be trained to have sexual congress with humans. And I’ll leave it at that.

Of course, all the usual suspects who believe in beheaded babies and babies in ovens and mass rape on October 7th said, no, it wasn’t possible.

For the record, yes it is, and it’s happened before.

But the real victim is an Orthodox Jewish boy bravely standing up for Israel who had a strobe light flashed at him.

We went from strobe lights to Hitler in less than a quarter mile. That’s some kind of new record.

Sounds a little like the short but illogical trip from “no, if you’re a biological male, you can’t swim with the girls” to “you’re genociding trans people”!

I know I have skewed values, but I would think that printing a factual article about the sexual torture of political prisoners would not be worse than actually supporting a country sexually torturing political prisoners.

And that if you’re worried about strobe lights in kids’ eyes, then you’ll be horrified about what the IDF is doing to children anywhere within its reach.

Unless you’re Miranda Devine or Guy Benson, the Official Gay Guy, in which case, printing the truth is “Jew hate.”

The Trump administration in a single story . . .

“Let’s just say that with the Iran war and everything else, the Trump brand was increasingly unpopular in Australia,” David Young, CEO of Altus Property Group, told CNN in a statement.

Never mind Australia. His brand has become increasingly unpopular in the US.

But that’s not the story. This is . . .

You don’t need to go any further than that.

The memo Susie Wiles put out condemning leakers . . . got leaked.

And the clown show rolls on.

You’ll be happy to know that Trump has heard your concerns about rising gas prices, and he’s here to help . . .

President Trump endorsed suspension of the federal gasoline tax in an interview with CBS News Monday. . . . Driving the news: “[W]e’re going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we’ll let it phase back in,” he told CBS.

I love Axios sometimes.

Reality check: Suspending the 18.4 cent-per-gallon tax would require Congress.

That’s their “reality check,” that suspending the gas tax would require Congress.

You want a “reality check”? Let’s do a little math.

Average price of a gallon of gas on February 28, 2026 . . . $2.96.

Average price of a gallon of gas on May 10, 2026 . . . $4.55.

For a difference of . . . $1.59.

Let’s round up to $.19 from $.184, for ease of math.

We’re still at a difference in price of $1.40.

Let’s say you routinely put in fifteen gallons. You just went from $44.40 at the end of February to $68.25 now. That $.19 a gallon saves you . . . wait for it . . . $2.85.

Not even enough for a cup of coffee at Perkins.

You know, this would be a great issue for the Democrats to run on. I bet they’re jumping all over it.

Seriously, that’s what Blumenthal comes up with? Tax the oil and gas industry?

Maybe we could tax the companies that make up the military industrial complex. I’m sure their profits have been breaking records.

Or then again we could just do the simplest thing and stop the war. Why do you suppose he doesn’t think of that?

As for the costs of the war, someone dared to try to figure that out . . .

Let’s see what’s in here, shall we?

Start with oil. While the White House is keen to tell you that oil markets will bounce back to normal, futures markets disagree. Futures prices for oil at the end of 2026, 2027 and 2028 are all still sitting well above where they were before the start of the war. Indeed, the November 2026 futures price of West Texas Intermediate hit a new high this week at $86.12 a barrel. It could be that oil traders are pricing in near-term disruption. Or perhaps they see the current episode as raising the risk of future disruption. Either would be expensive.

Of course, that’s not a number we can sink our teeth into. Here is one . . .

And then we have the effect of rising inflation on the economy . . .

The war has also pushed the Federal Reserve Bank into a corner. Back in February, many economists expected a couple of rate cuts this year; markets now think that’s unlikely. If the Fed raises rates, it may succeed at beating back a war-fueled burst of inflation, but only by destroying hundreds of thousands of jobs and edging the economy closer to recession. A reasonable guesstimate — informed by the Fed’s own models — is that this will cost the economy about $200 billion.

The market might be doing well because of AI stocks, but otherwise . . .

My estimate — based on the movement of oil prices, along with the S&P 500 — is that stocks are about 5 percent lower than they otherwise would be, suggesting that the war has wiped about $3 trillion off the value of these companies.

And then there’s the long-term cost . . .

If it takes a couple of years for the economy to return to normal, that slower growth rate would mean around $400 billion in lost income, and Goldman warns it could be nearly twice as bad.

But the biggest price tag of all . . .

And that leads to the biggest bill of all: future military outlays. As Iran spends more on defense, other countries in the Middle East will follow suit, and as our (former?) allies feel less secure under the American security umbrella, they may also spend more. It follows that if the U.S. wants to maintain its military supremacy, more spending will be required. How costly could this get? The White House originally signaled that it would need an extra $200 billion to prosecute the Iran war. More recently, the administration made a defense budget request of $1.5 trillion for fiscal 2027, a roughly 40 percent boost over this year. That’s a massive $600 billion increase, or roughly $4,000 per household.

So this war is costing you a lot, as if you weren’t struggling before.

But you’ll be glad to know that Trump is highly sympathetic to your plight.

Oh, I’ll be fair, he had an excuse.

So . . . do the American people really “understand”?

Didn’t think so. I know I don’t “understand.”

On the other hand . . .

I don’t think if I were Trump I’d be calling anyone else dumb.

You’re struggling to keep your mortgage paid while your roof leaks and you can’t hire a roofer because your health insurance shot through the roof, which is probably what put the hole up there to begin with.

And now you’re expected to pay double for a ballroom that you weren’t supposed to be paying for at all.

Because they need it you see. You don’t need that roof or your health insurance as much as Donald Trump needs his ballroom, you selfish peasant.

It’s a budget, sweet cheeks. A budget shows priorities.

The American citizens clearly aren’t yours.

The campaign ads just write themselves.

But then again, that’s the point of the Elephant and Ass Show.

Why it matters: Democrats think the $1 billion figure gives them a simple, bumper-sticker attack against Republicans for voters who are concerned about the cost of living. But Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said the funding is intended to secure the new facility and ensure the Secret Service has the resources needed to protect the president.

“It’s a security-related measure,” Thune told reporters on Monday. “You’ve got a president where there have been three assassination attempts in just the last two years.”

There are a couple problems with this, if we buy the whole “three assassination attempts” at all.

First, even by the White House’s own estimates, the ballroom won’t be done until summer of 2028. What is Trump going to do for two years? Hide?

Though it worked for Joe Biden, I suppose. And Trump might do better with a little more hiding.

Second . . . you have to consider at this point, Trump’s safety is even remotely a concern of the general populace.

That’s about the previous week’s Met Gala, but let’s be honest. Is that any worse than this . . .

Oh, sorry, wrong video . . .

And so it goes.

On Tuesday, I did a piece about the hantavirus, so I thought I’d close out this week with a couple of great segments from funny people . . .

Jon Stewart, when he forgets that he’s a Democrat, is funny.

By the way, “hantavirus” is actually named for the Hantan River in South Korea. But still a funny coincidence.

Have a great weekend!

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