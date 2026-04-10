Many years ago, a friend and I took our dogs walking up on the Rims.

Now, since my friend does read these, or some of them anyway, I have to point out that she is not stupid by any measure. She is actually an incredibly smart person. She just lacks common sense sometimes. That will be important in a moment.

For those of you who aren’t local (and most aren’t), the Rims are a rocky plateau that shelters Billings from the north and makes it possible for my hibiscuses to grow. The top is prairie grass and shrub pines and rocks, the perfect haven for rattlesnakes.

On a chilly April day in a normal year (April hasn’t been that chilly this year), we go up there to walk the paths because it’s pretty and we need the exercise.

And we come across this snake lying in the path, stretched out, as if he is hoping some sun will come through somewhere and he can power up enough to move.

Now me, I’m not a fan of snakes. I’m not as terrified of snakes as I am of mice, oddly enough, but I give snakes wide berth, especially the kind that buzz.

But it’s a cool morning, the snake is sluggish, so I call my dog back and I turn to go the other way. I don’t hear my friend behind me, so I turn back around. And there she is, kicking the tail of the snake.

In the calmest tone I can manage given that I’m freaking out inside, I ask, “L—, what are doing?”

I watch in horror as said snake slowly lifts his head and turns back to look at my friend. He doesn’t look angry. He looks more like “WTF?” It’s chilly. His blood is cold. So he’s not moving fast. No real reason to panic, but still . . .

My friend doesn’t look up at me. She just says, “I’m checking to see if it’s a rattlesnake.”

I nearly yell, “And. If. It. Is????”

She stops, mid-kick, and her head comes up. “Oh. I hadn’t thought of that.”

I feel like I’ve lived and am continuing to live through that story writ large, constantly watching people kick at snake’s tails.

It’s been a rough week. That’s why this is a different kind of Friday. Like most of the civilized world that doesn’t live with its head in the sand, I spent the week on the Donald Trump “It’s the End of the World As We Know It” roller coaster.

Starting on Easter with this . . .

Oh, you think that’s bad. It got worse.

Do you know the difference between a mean tweet and a war crime?

A man in control of the deadliest military on the planet threatening to wipe out a whole country after having already bombed it for over a month, showing genocidal intent, that is a war crime.

I know, one among many, but kind of red lining the engine here a bit.

Israel was excited . . .

Yes, it’s real.

But, no, they’re not genocidal maniacs or anything, either. Swearsies.

I’d love to say it was all too much for the Trump Cult . . .

But I’d be lying.

However, the general consensus of the sane world with one foot in reality was that at the least Trump was threatening to wipe out all the civilian infrastructure in Iran if not a good chunk of the civilians themselves.

And in the worst case scenario?

For two days—two days—sane people raged . . . and chugged Tums . . . and doubled their doses of anti-anxiety meds . . . and demanded someone do something . . . anything.

Because we felt like our madman of a president was kicking the tail of a fucking big snake and none of us knew what would happen if it turned out to be poisonous and not quite as sluggish as it appeared.

Democrat politicians, of course, were screaming, but given that they postponed a war powers vote until after Easter because the more damage Trump does, the better they think their chances are in November, I chalk that not up to sanity but to being lizard people with lizard brains.

But a chorus of Trump’s former supporters also weighed in.

Megyn Kelly . . .

And then Tucker Carlson . . .

Those were actually the most mild.

Or . . .

Sincere, grifting, trying to save their party . . . doesn’t matter.

There was panic.

And then . . . just when we couldn’t take it anymore . . .

Obviously, not everyone was happy.

You don’t need Congress’s permission to start a war, just to end one.

Yup. That’s where we are.

Leave it to Lady Lindsey.

Then it began to dawn on the media and the lizard brains, there was only ever one 10-point peace plan in circulation.

Iran said, rather than reparations, they would charge a “transit” fee through the strait and share it with Oman and use that money to rebuild. But that was the only change that Iran suggeted.

But these were all details we sane people could work with.

But the insane people, they started screaming.

Yes, and why is it no longer an international waterway?

To the victor go the spoils.

But at least the Democrats were really happy . . . not. (Or maybe they were, just for reasons that make me want to herd them into a lake like the possessed swine of the Bible.)

I think the words Mr. Murphy wanted were “Thank God we’re not going to die.”

Because you know what’s cataclysmic for the world? Destroying civilizations as a “normal part of war.”

Economics we can work with.

I bet Chris Murphy would scream murder if he could only find store brand cream cheese.

Fuck me. These people are just . . .

Deep breath.

So Trump had to spin . . .

On behalf of shithouse rats everywhere, I take exception.

And spin again . . .

At some point, he’s just going to corkscrew himself into the ground.

So now we have a super uber secret plan that most definitely has the US winning biggly because . . .

Yeah, that would be why the Pakistani PM’s statement once had “Draft - Pakistan’s PM Message on X.”

Because that’s how his own government would refer to him.

Definitely not the US government drafting that message for him because Trump put his foot in it yugely.

🙄

The conspiracy theory becomes fact in record time.

But even before the Pakistani PM and Trump had hit “post,” trouble brewed, because . . . Israel.

And so we had to spin again . . .

There is no misunderstanding. It is written in plain English by the US.

Remember the Pakistani PM’s message that the White House admits it had a hand in?

They can’t even vaguely say, “Well, ‘elsewhere’ doesn’t include Lebanon because Lebanon was specifically mentioned.”

But dear, dear Israel . . .

And then on Thursday night we had this . . .

And then this, because I assume he assumes he’s going to do something horrific that might make people think they had a point, so he’s throwing a preemptive temper tantrum.

Donald Trump accusing others of having low IQs. Peak projection.

And this . . .

If you’re worried about Iran getting arms, you’re worried about restarting the war.

Simple as that.

Though bad news for Trump, Iran is a net exporter of drones, so . . .

It’s not a matter of if this all goes pear shaped, just when.

But I’m glad to know people have their priorities in the right place . . .

Yup, are you bearish or bullish on apocalypses? CNBC viewers want to know.

Every now and then, it occurs to me that as many good people as I know and as much as I love my fellow Americans, some of us deserve everything we get.

They’re just going to take the rest of us with them.

So as we enter End of Western Civilization As We Know It, Part Deux, let’s take a trip with the New York Times back to how this all began.

U.S. and Israeli officials gathered first in the Cabinet Room, adjacent to the Oval Office. Then Mr. Netanyahu headed downstairs for the main event: a highly classified presentation on Iran for President Trump and his team in the White House Situation Room, which was rarely used for in-person meetings with foreign leaders. Mr. Trump sat down, but not in his usual position at the head of the room’s mahogany conference table. Instead, the president took a seat on one side, facing the large screens mounted along the wall. Mr. Netanyahu sat on the other side, directly opposite the president. Appearing on the screen behind the prime minister was David Barnea, the director of Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, as well as Israeli military officials. Arrayed visually behind Mr. Netanyahu, they created the image of a wartime leader surrounded by his team.

There was at least one notable absence: JD Vance.

JD Vance was in Azerbaijan, and the meeting had been scheduled on such short notice that he was unable to make it back in time.

Between the lines, there are suggestions, they didn’t want him there, because Bibi couldn’t take even tepid criticism.

In the Situation Room on Feb. 11, Mr. Netanyahu made a hard sell, suggesting that Iran was ripe for regime change and expressing the belief that a joint U.S.-Israeli mission could finally bring an end to the Islamic Republic. At one point, the Israelis played for Mr. Trump a brief video that included a montage of potential new leaders who could take over the country if the hard-line government fell. Among those featured was Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, now a Washington-based dissident who had tried to position himself as a secular leader who could shepherd Iran toward a post-theocratic government.

The idea that the Iranians wouldn’t do anything but kill Reza Pahlavi on sight is laughable.

From Wikipedia . . .

So, yeah, not going to invite that guy back with open arms. His family is the reason Iran has a hardline theocratic regime in place to begin with, and they were kicked out not even fifty years ago.

Mr. Netanyahu and his team outlined conditions they portrayed as pointing to near-certain victory: Iran’s ballistic missile program could be destroyed in a few weeks. The regime would be so weakened that it could not choke off the Strait of Hormuz, and the likelihood that Iran would land blows against U.S. interests in neighboring countries was assessed as minimal.

Ballistic missile program?

Let’s see. Forty days in and Iran is still firing plenty of missiles, so . . . strike one.

Strait of Hormuz?

That was yesterday.

Hint: not us.

Strike two.

And those US assets in the region?

Ground-based installations, meanwhile, have not functioned as protective anchors so much as fixed points of risk. Bases, such as Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, or Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, have become key targets. Satellite imagery that is finally available to the public shows that all 13 U.S. bases have become uninhabitable. Their proximity to critical infrastructure further amplifies the risk, as attacks on military facilities can spill over into civilian and economic domains.

So the military went to hide out in hotels and Iran’s military struck the hotels.

Hey, you can’t get angry at them. They’re just using Israel’s rules. If there’s anything approximating an “enemy,” the structure is fair game, no matter how many civilians might be killed.

I mean, recently Israel dropped 160 bombs on Lebanon, a country the size of Connecticut, decimating downtown Beirut.

And what was their great accomplishment?

Well, there you go. Totally worth it. However will the Hezbollah chief ever replace his checks notes personal secretary!

Hezbollah has been defeated, y’all. No more personal secretary.

But basically that whole thing about US assets in the region being safe . . .

And that would be strike three.

But wait . . . we’re going into sudden death overtime. (I know I’m horridly mangling this metaphor, but bear with me.)

Besides, Mossad’s intelligence indicated that street protests inside Iran would begin again and — with the impetus of the Israeli spy agency helping to foment riots and rebellion — an intense bombing campaign could foster the conditions for the Iranian opposition to overthrow the regime. The Israelis also raised the prospect of Iranian Kurdish fighters crossing the border from Iraq to open a ground front in the northwest, further stretching the regime’s forces and accelerating its collapse.

So what did the Kurds do?

So not only did the Kurds not come in to help us, but they stole the guns meant for the “protestors.”

I don’t know if Donald Trump is telling the truth. I mean, it would be a first.

But still . . . funny. ‘Cuz he looks like a slobbering moron either way.

As for the people rising up . . .

It turns out Iranians love their country (and having electricity and bridges) more than they hate the regime.

By the way, did you see the woman without her hair covered and no one harassing her. I thought women couldn’t do that in Iran, upon pain of death.

Seems someone might have lied to me.

Shocker.

Anyway, they have more confidence in Trump’s humanity than I do.

I used to have a little respect for Melania.

Turns out she married the right man.

Back to Iranian support for the regime . . .

So we’re being greeted as liberators. Where have I heard that before?

Reminds me of a movie . . .

Sorry. That’s the only place I could find that clip.

The intelligence officials had deep expertise in U.S. military capabilities, and they knew the Iranian system and its players inside out. They had broken down Mr. Netanyahu’s presentation into four parts. First was decapitation — killing the ayatollah. Second was crippling Iran’s capacity to project power and threaten its neighbors. Third was a popular uprising inside Iran. And fourth was regime change, with a secular leader installed to govern the country. The U.S. officials assessed that the first two objectives were achievable with American intelligence and military power. They assessed that the third and fourth parts of Mr. Netanyahu’s pitch, which included the possibility of the Kurds mounting a ground invasion of Iran, were detached from reality.

Turns out they were really only one for four.

They managed to off an octogenarian and his toddler grandchild and a few other family members.

No, wait, that’s wrong. Israel killed Khamenei.

We lost at least thirteen soldiers (but probably more), we showed Iran they could make money off the Strait of Hormuz, we’re running out of munitions, we just lost nearly half a billion in equipment in what was billed as a rescue mission but was likely some harebrained scheme to “steal” Iran’s uranium, we’re bombing Iraq again (the same infrastructure we paid and lost lives to build), and we’ve completely torched any credibility we have on the global stage.

So really, the US is zero for four.

So it all went tits up, and the really big insult: everyone knew it would, and they did it anyway.

Trump can’t claim ignorance, because he was warned, and no one in his circle can claim being overly optimistic, because they weren’t.

They knew Israel was lying, and they went right along.

When Mr. Trump joined the meeting, Mr. Ratcliffe briefed him on the assessment. The C.I.A. director used one word to describe the Israeli prime minister’s regime change scenarios: “farcical.” John Ratcliffe, the C.I.A. director, cautioned against considering regime change an achievable objective in a Situation Room meeting the next day. At that point, Mr. Rubio cut in. “In other words, it’s bullshit,” he said. Mr. Ratcliffe added that given the unpredictability of events in any conflict, regime change could happen, but it should not be considered an achievable objective. Several others jumped in, including Mr. Vance, just back from Azerbaijan, who also expressed strong skepticism about the prospect of regime change. The president then turned to General Caine. “General, what do you think?”

But the best one?

General Caine replied: “Sir, this is, in my experience, standard operating procedure for the Israelis. They oversell, and their plans are not always well-developed. They know they need us, and that’s why they’re hard-selling.”

But Trump just decided to kick away at the snakes tail anyway, and no one thought to say this is bat-shit crazy and we won’t go along with it, as you’ll discover if you read the whole article.

The one thing I noticed about this article is that for some strange, strange reason it tries to make Vance out to be the hero in this story.

I am bemused as to why, both because it’s the NYT and because Vance is not the hero.

Spoiler alert: there are no heroes.

This is not that kind of story. This is the kind of story where you wish God would come in and strike down all the main players and even some bit-part players because that’s the only way you’re going to get anything remotely close to a satisfying ending.

Nobody in Mr. Trump’s inner circle was more worried about the prospect of war with Iran, or did more to try to stop it, than the vice president.

And what did he do?

He said something in private, and then he went out and did this.

A nuclear suicide vest.

We’ll file this under “shit you can’t make up” . . . or maybe “shit they just made up.”

As for the worst people having a nuclear weapon, I hate to tell Mr. Vance, but . . .

They already do.

So we’re back to, hey, it’s bad, but it’s worse over there, so stop your bitching.

Of course, people aren’t really buying it anymore, if most of them ever were.

Narrator: There was silence because everyone knew it wasn’t temporary.

We didn’t need the IMF chief.

I don’t know why the NYT is trying to help Vance. He’s just as complicit as the rest. At least Tulsi Gabbard had the good sense to hide.

Well, that and make sure she was not be invited to the party . . .

The war-planning group had been kept so tight that the two key officials who would need to manage the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, were excluded, as was Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence.

Because why would you want your director of national intelligence at a war planning meeting for the country you describe as the greatest state sponsor of terror!?!

That’s just silly talk.

As for the rest of us. I don’t know what we do.

Just watch the propaganda fly, I suppose. Iran’s is quite good, to be honest.

Definitely beats what we have to put up with.

Let’s try this again . . .

Sorry. My week was war. I know I should try to ignore the fact that we’re on the brink of the apocalypse, but I couldn’t.

So I didn’t pay attention to much else.

I don’t want to do more war, so I’m going to take a break this weekend and focus on more immediate needs, like the paper pile in the office.

I will see you next week some time, hopefully Tuesday.

Until then, Ray Stevens, because any discussion about rattlesnakes makes this song obligatory . . .

Stay safe . . . and sane.

Or don’t stay sane.

Sometimes the only rational response of a sane person to an irrational world is, well, insanity.

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