I empathize.

Or . . .

For my niece, who loves boba tea.

Crushing her dreams one video at a time.

And away we go . . .

Points for ingenuity . . .

Irvine police have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing Lego pieces by removing them from their boxes and replacing them with dried pasta. The man would then allegedly return the boxes to Target for a refund. The scheme — carried out in states across the country — added up to $34,000 in stolen or damaged property from 70 known or suspected incidents, according to investigators. . . . Police said Augustine identified Lego sets with high-value collectible pieces, bought them and brought them to his residence. Sometimes, he simply removed the valuable pieces, police said. Other times, police said, he swapped out the entire set with dried pasta.

Hey, I wouldn’t have thought of it.

Oh, you want a bigger crime . . .

A US special forces soldier involved in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was arrested for allegedly betting on that operation, netting him $400,000 in profits, according to a person familiar with the matter. The outsized trade caught the attention of law enforcement almost immediately. The trader opened an account in late December on Polymarket, one of the best-known prediction markets. He placed about $32,000 that Maduro would be “out” by January. The bet was a long-shot.

So we care about a soldier who risked his neck and has no control over whether or not the raid actually happens, making $400,000 on a $32,000 bet.

But these people?

You do not hate the system enough.

And then there’s the aftermath of a horrid crime . . .

Whatever makes her feel safer.

Though I’m not sure how healthy that is.

But . . . again . . . whatever helps.

I have one question . . .

Did we actually think fish would act “normal” if we gave them cocaine?

And what is the real-world application of this?

Cocaine and its metabolites have been detected with increasing frequency in rivers and lakes around the world, entering waterways primarily through wastewater treatment systems. Although previous research has shown that cocaine pollution can affect animal behavior, this evidence was limited to laboratory conditions. A 2024 study by the Oswaldo Cruz Institute in Brazil showed that even sharks are exposed to cocaine, but little is known about its effects on animals in the wild.

Ah. So a grad student accidentally dropped his dime bag of coke into a fish tank in the lab, and we had to come up with some excuse.

Got it.

In technology news . . .

Leave it to the Chinese.

That’s all I’m going to say.

After a decade in power, Tim Cook is stepping down from Apple, sort of.

Apple announced that Tim Cook will become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors and John Ternus, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will become Apple’s next chief executive officer effective on September 1, 2026. The transition, which was approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, follows a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process.

If anything “thoughtful” was happening at Apple, I’d still be able to get an iPod, and my computer wouldn’t glitch right out of the box.

Apple hasn’t been the same since Steve Jobs passed.

I love Apple computers, but I remember the old Apples, the workhorses that were simple and straightforward and rarely glitched.

Today?

My hotmail account won’t work with my email program, and I can receive from my iCloud account email as long as I’m on my laptop, because that’s the only email I have on it, but I have to shutdown the whole program and “trick” it if I want to do the same from the brand new desktop, otherwise it won’t even give me the option, even if I received the email I’m replying to on the iCloud account.

And iCloud is Apple!

And now we’re throwing in AI?

That should work out well.

In other med-pol (medical-political—just made that up) news, RFK was drug to Capitol Hill to answer for the measles outbreak.

This must be really bad. Thousands upon thousands of children must be getting sick and dying, right?

Wow, 1,800 people, and no deaths, and mostly people who did not get vaccinated, so people who made their own choices (or their parents made the choice).

That’s pretty underwhelming.

Ah, another claim that must have horrendous consequences.

So . . . not really. Not that forty to two hundred kids dying isn’t bad, but . . .

And last I checked our CPS services were a shitshow, but, yes, let’s worry about the measles and flu and that Big Med isn’t making an appropriate amount of money off them.

Yikes.

Now see here is where you might go after Kennedy . . .

The order is “not increasing production. It’s increasing domestic production to displace the Chinese production,” Kennedy said Wednesday.

Ah, so why aren’t we talking about that.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, Democrat of New Hampshire, called out Kennedy’s changing position on glyphosate, saying he’s “folding” for companies that he said he would stand up against.

So Hassan must be a champion against glyphosates, right, Claude?

So we are talking about that . . . now.

Over-under odds that Maggie Hassan forgets all about glyphosates once Trump is gone.

In other med-pol news . . .

The order signed by Todd Blanche does not legalize marijuana for medical or recreational use under federal law. But it does change the way it’s regulated, shifting licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I — reserved for drugs without medical use and with high potential for abuse — to the less strictly regulated Schedule III. It also gives licensed medical marijuana operators a major tax break and eases some barriers to researching cannabis.

Yes, because all we need is for Big Pharma to get their grubby little hands on it.

By the way, I live in a state with fully legalized MJ. I’ll tell you, I’d deal with someone high on marijuana over someone drunk any day.

But that’s my two cents.

And finally . . .

Can’t afford health care, food, or a home, but here, we’ll let you hallucinate a better life.

You see, this worries me.

This sounds very much like we’re intending to make more veterans.

Speaking of making more veterans . . .

You know, I follow a lot of people who are play by play and will pick up any negative information coming out from anybody about the armed forces, no matter how true or not true it might be, particularly when it comes to Epstein Fury.

And you know what I’ve heard about rationing on ships in the Middle East?

And suddenly, I’m being informed that US sailors are definitely not going without food.

Um . . .

Then the fanboys started in with random pictures that look stock and professional if not AI and definitely not from the men and women on the ships . . .

You know that feeling you get when people assure you some outlandish thing that you never even heard about or considered could possibly be going on is absolutely not happening, so help them God, and you’re just deluded for suggesting this thing that you never suggested . . .

Yeah, I’m getting that feeling.

So, um, they’re starving our sailors, aren’t they? It’s not bad enough that they’re putting them under fire to save that freakish little fanatical country and that some have been out for double their rotations, or whatever you call them, but now they’re starving them because Petey boy forgot to tell them to pack enough food, probably because he can’t do math with that much vodka in his system.

What else am I to conclude?

Speaking of wars on behalf of fanatically little countries . . .

Oh, we went through all the steps.

It was fake . . .

Even Grok got in on the act . . .

Then Israel admitted it was real.

But then we quickly moved to, it’s real but what’s the big deal?

And that guy hates Jesus more . . .

I have a feeling they’d take an ax to the real Jesus, but that’s neither here nor there, and, no, Russell Brand was not saying Jesus was gay. He was talking about labels. But fine.

And finally, “It’s just one soldier, people. The IDF loves Christians. It protects Christians and churches. Get over yourselves.”

Of course, evidence would contradict this claim.

Oh, sorry, that wasn’t a church. That was just a saint.

That was a church.

And if you think the Israelis and Zionists have a problem with destroying churches . . .

This guy, by the way, lives in America. He is an American.

But, you say, that’s just one crank of a “rabbi.”

However, you’ll be happy to know that Israel made it up to the Lebanese Christians.

A gaudy fake gold plated statue.

I’ll get myself in trouble if I point out how close to a stereotype this is.

Then again, I’m not the one who thinks “gold” solves everything.

Yeah, I said it.

So the Italians stepped in.

Residents in the village of Debel in southern Lebanon, with assistance from an Italian UNIFIL battalion replaced the statue of Jesus that was provided to them by the IDF after an Israeli soldier smashed the previous one. The villagers replaced the IDF’s statue with one identical to the broken one. Residents reportedly were not interested in a statue given as a gift by the military.

I know, those residents are really bad Judeo-Christians. They don’t understand that the respect only goes one way.

The Israeli soldier who hit a statue of Jesus with a sledgehammer in Lebanon and the soldier who photographed the incident will receive 30 days of military detention, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said. The IDF also said the two soldiers - who have not been named - would be “removed from combat duty” following an inquiry. Another six soldiers who were at the scene and failed to intervene or report the incident will be dealt with separately, it added.

If you believe that anything significant is really going to happen, this is the same country that protested when soldiers who raped prisoners were arrested.

Or . . .

I know, you’re saying, “But it’s Al Jazeera and Turkish TV.” Yeah, it’s sad when they’re the only ones telling you the truth about the country you’re expected to support or you’re declared an anti-semite.

So I don’t know what military detainment is, but I’m guessing it’s pretty comf. If they’re doing anything at all. It’s not like we have the names or photos of the “soldiers” involved.

But really we can’t expect them to have any respect for Christian churches when they’re willing to destroy a synagogue in Iran.

But I’m sure Hamas Hezbollah was hiding inside that statue, and Hamas the IRCG had a training camp in the basement of the synagogue.

Yup, that must be it.

We’re dealing with the most moral army on the planet, after all.

Speaking of tropes, remember how it’s anti-semitic to accuse a Jew of dual loyalty . . .

Of course, the real problem is that I don’t think “dual” is the right word.

Meanwhile . . .

You know the best way to combat anti-zionism?

Don’t let any of these people talk.

Oh, and uh, make Israel accountable for things like this . . .

I know, real downer for a Friday, but no amount of shaming by Ben Shapiro is going to counteract that.

Meanwhile back here at home . . .

Actually, “talking” him into a war would be the best possible option. The others are worse.

You know things are going badly for Trump and the Israeli cause when the WSJ, a bastion of Zionism and warmongering, prints this . . .

It seemed like Donald Trump’s appetite for risk had run out, and his fears were ramping up. It was Good Friday afternoon in a nearly empty West Wing soon after the president learned that an American jet had been shot down in Iran, with two airmen missing. Trump screamed at aides for hours. The Europeans aren’t helping, he said repeatedly. Gas prices averaged $4.09. Images of the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis—one of the biggest international policy failures of a presidency in recent times—had been looming large in his mind, people who have spoken to him said. “If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter…with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election,” Trump had said in March. “What a mess.”

And just think, Carter hadn’t been bombing the country for a month and a half and hadn’t leveled a girls’ school.

I think Trump should aspire to only be Jimmy Carter at this point.

He is instead becoming a category all his own.

Trump demanded that the military go get them immediately. But the U.S. hadn’t been on the ground in Iran since the government overthrow that led to the hostage crisis, and they needed to figure out how to get into treacherous Iranian terrain and avoid Tehran’s own military. Aides kept the president out of the room as they got minute-by-minute updates because they believed his impatience wouldn’t be helpful, instead updating him at meaningful moments, a senior administration official said.

That’s a kind way of saying something.

I’m just not sure what yet.

And finally, Kash Patel, the bug-eyed gift that keeps on giving . . .

On Friday, April 10, as FBI Director Kash Patel was preparing to leave work for the weekend, he struggled to log on to an internal computer system. He quickly became convinced that he had been locked out, and he panicked, frantically calling aides and allies to announce that he had been fired by the White House, according to nine people familiar with his outreach. Two of these people described his behavior as a “freak-out.” Patel oversees an agency that employs roughly 38,000 people, including many who are trained to investigate and verify information that can be presented under oath in a court of law. News of his emotional outburst ricocheted through the bureau, prompting chatter among officials and, in some corners of the building, expressions of relief. The White House fielded calls from the bureau and from members of Congress asking who was now in charge of the FBI.

Alas . . .

It turned out that the answer was still Patel. He had not been fired. The access problem, two people familiar with the matter said, appears to have been a technical error, and it was quickly resolved. “It was all ultimately bullshit,” one FBI official told me.

So Kash Patel is an overgrown, thin-skinned, paranoid child.

I think we had that figured out.

And then you throw in alcohol.

Several officials told me that Patel’s drinking has been a recurring source of concern across the government. They said that he is known to drink to the point of obvious intoxication, in many cases at the private club Ned’s in Washington, D.C., while in the presence of White House and other administration staff. He is also known to drink to excess at the Poodle Room, in Las Vegas, where he frequently spends parts of his weekends. Early in his tenure, meetings and briefings had to be rescheduled for later in the day as a result of his alcohol-fueled nights, six current and former officials and others familiar with Patel’s schedule told me.

The most insulting part of this is that our FBI director should drink someplace more manly than . . . checks notes . . . “the Poodle Room.”

🤦‍♀️

But Kash Patel did what so many of these people do when faced with inconvenient information.

You see, the problem with a lawsuit for defamation is that you first have to prove they were lying that you actually have a problem.

And we’re already off to a bad start . . .

“I was never locked out of my systems.”

And what is this from?

So if you have trouble logging in, you’re not not locked out, right?

Makes you think maybe, despite this being The Atlantic, just maybe the rest of it is not not the truth either.

The problem with that clip is not how much it gets wrong . . .

But how much it gets right.

And I’m with God right now. Someone bring me something strong.

Well, there we have it, another week.

Sorry for the videos rather than memes at the beginning. I’m having trouble finding good memes.

In case you were a Melrose Place or Starship Trooper fan . . .

I spend way too much time watching YouTube shorts, so let’s make it worthwhile and end this week on something different . . .

Have the best weekend!

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a match made in heaven.