And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
6h

I'm biased because I live in Colorado, but here in my little town, the drug problem revolves around meth and alcohol. There's opioid use in the area, but it doesn't seem to have taken off in the same way as meth.

We have two dispensaries, and mostly they're used by old people wanting relief from joint pain, and people who want help getting to sleep.

I have yet to see any argument against cannabis that can't be made against alcohol, and I don't see why concerns about cannabis should take priority over dealing with meth and fentanyl. Or dealing with Big Pharma, for that matter.

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3 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
8h

Great essay; I appreciate the coverage and humor with which you deliver it. God knows I couldn’t drink it straight.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
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