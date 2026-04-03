Too true.

Or . . .

And we’re off . . .

Things that make you go “huh?”

But CNN is lying. They’re not adding the folic acid to the tortillas, but to the flour.

In January, California became the first state to require food makers to add folic acid, a crucial vitamin, to corn masa flour used to make tortillas and other traditional foods widely used in her community.

Does anyone else suspect that none of these women is actually making their own tortillas and other “traditional foods”?

For nearly 30 years, folic acid, a key B vitamin, has been required to be added to enriched wheat and white breads, cereals and pastas in the U.S.

But here’s where all this gets a bit . . . ridiculous.

“All women and children in the United States should have access to folic acid and have healthy babies,” said Scott Montgomery, the group’s director.

Okay, so there must be a giant hurdle to pregnant women getting folic acid, right?

Nope.

You can make it nearly all the way through a typical pregnancy on one bottle for less than seven dollars.

But in the year 2026 we must add it to wheat and now corn because women can’t get it otherwise.

I have questions.

Speaking of additives . . .

The San Francisco Bay Area’s Gear Isle recalled the products after they were found to contain undeclared prescription drug ingredients used to treat erectile dysfunction, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week. The products, sold online across the U.S., were found to have sildenafil and tadalafil. The ingredients could cause a “life-threatening” drop in blood pressure when mixed with nitrates found in prescription drugs, according to the FDA.

Call me crazy, but I prefer my “death by chocolate” to be a little less literal.

I’m not worried. How about you?

Scientists, it seems, have warned that problems with French cheese’s industrial production may have long-term consequences for its future. Alarm was raised in January when a recent study by scientists at Paris-Saclay University identified that the main fungus used in creating Camembert and other cheeses was increasingly in short supply due to the industrial production methods used to keep up with demand. . . . “Blue cheeses may be under threat, but the situation is much worse for Camembert, which is already on the verge of extinction,” the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) said in its report about the findings. Elsewhere, another headline warned of a looming “cheese crisis,” adding, “say a prayer for Camembert!”

It all comes down to breeding.

“It is thought to be a white mutant selected from the gray-green species Penicillium commune for its color at the start of the 20th century,” the Paris-Saclay study said. Unfortunately, unlike its cave-dwelling fungal counterparts, researchers found that Penicillium camemberti has a very low genetic diversity and declined capacity to reproduce sexually.

Ah, such is the fate of all royalty.

Two Colorado Democrats have proposed legislation that would crack down on restaurants’ abilities to provide complimentary napkins, utensils and condiments to customers, in the name of protecting the environment.

In a world where we’re trying to cover the country with AI data centers, napkins are the least of your worries.

Speaking of AI . . .

Get ready for a wild story . . .

A Tennessee grandmother spent more than five months in jail after police used an AI facial recognition tool to link her to crimes committed in North Dakota – a state she says she’d never been to before. . . . Unbeknownst to Lipps, a warrant had been issued for her arrest weeks earlier – in Fargo, over 1,000 miles away from her Tennessee home. Months before, several instances of bank fraud had occurred in and around Fargo, according to police. In their search for a suspect in the bank fraud cases, investigators used “our partner agency’s facial recognition technology” as well as “additional investigative steps independent of AI to assist in identification” before submitting the report to the Cass County State Attorney’s Office, Fargo Police Department Chief Dave Zibolski told CNN in an email.

The problem?

In Fargo, she was given a lawyer who found bank records showing she had been in Tennessee during the time of the crimes, according to the GoFundMe. Fargo police say on December 12, the State’s Attorney’s Office informed the Fargo detective that the defense had produced “potential exculpatory evidence.”

And the Fargo police were exceedingly humble and apologetic.

Police in Fargo, North Dakota, have acknowledged “a few errors” in the case and pledged changes in their operations but stopped short of issuing a direct apology.

A few errors.

That’s one way to put it.

Add that story to this one . . .

And this is what worries me about AI.

Not that SkyNet will rain down the apocalypse on our heads but that we’ll die from a thousand paper cuts brought on by people too lazy to think and act for themselves.

At least the Chinese passengers were smart enough to get out of the cars.

I can’t say some Americans would be.

They’d starve to death, right there in the middle of the road, waiting for the car to start.

Men still kiss women’s hands in Spain?

Excuse me while I go find a plane ticket.

All I have to say is this woman leads a much more interesting life than I do.

I bring up this story not because it’s funny but because I finally looked at a map . . .

Take note: there are worse neighbors to be trapped on an island with than Canada and Mexico. (A continent is a big island . . . sort of.)

There was a shakeup in DC this week . . .

Yes, AG Barbie is gone.

Let’s be clear about a few details . . .

AG Barbie is a scapegoat as the wheels on the rapidly unraveling bus go round and round.

AG Barbie was spectacularly unqualified for the position and in way over her head.

AG Barbie fit in perfectly with the Trump administration.

All of those can be true.

In other news . . .

CNN reported last month that Phillips has said, more than once, he was involuntarily teleported, including an incident in which he said he was sent to a Waffle House restaurant 50 miles away. “Teleporting is no fun,” he said on a podcast last year. “It was real.” He also described another incident in which he said his vehicle was mysteriously “lifted up” and moved several miles.

Look, far be it for me to deny the existence of aliens, but this is a less of a case of “Beam me up, Scotty” than “a little too much Jim Beam.”

In other words, what he calls teleportation, the rest of the sane world calls black-out drunk.

And then there’s the secret life of husbands . . .

I love how they blurred out the nipples.

As I said, AG Barbie fit right in. She might even have been preferable: dumb and corrupt but otherwise, well, normal.

Some heroes don’t wear capes (I stole that from someone on TwiX) . . .

Those who saw “Epstein Island” were using Android phones from Google’s Pixel brand. Calling the White House from iPhones did not show a name on the screen. . . . Flegal said that the company reversed the edit. He said it violated Google’s policies, and that the user responsible was blocked from making further edits. Calling the White House switchboard from a Pixel phone on Friday just showed the telephone number with no name.

Honesty is such a fleeting commodity in DC.

A White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal processes said Friday that the call screen name was external and unrelated to the White House systems.

Why do you have to be anonymous to state the obvious? 🤔

Unless someone in the White House did have something to do with it. 😳

Marie Dontoinette’s having a rough week when it comes to polling numbers.

According to the poll from The Economist and YouGov on Tuesday, the president's approval rating is 35 percent, and his disapproval rating is 58 percent. The poll surveyed 1,679 U.S. adults from March 27 to March 30, 2026, with a 3.2 percent margin of error.

Oh, but it got worse, which Newsweek had included the first time I found the article but for some reason chose to delete. A third poll was even lower, by two points.

“In the midst of skyrocketing prices, significant declines in the stock market, an unpopular war in the Middle East, a government shutdown that has led to lines at airports and nationwide protests against his presidency, it is no shock that President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have taken a hit in our latest polling,” Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the poll, says. “What is surprising, and of likely grave concern to the White House, are the dips in support from the very groups that helped Trump take back the presidency in 2024. Among men, working class Americans and African Americans, Trump’s approval ratings have dropped by close to 20 points since April 2025. Similar drops in support are also seen among moderates (down 18 points) and independents (down 13 points), key constituencies in Trump’s victory and in the upcoming midterm election.”

Turns out when you take a chance on someone whose only real assignment is not to get us into more wars and stabilize the economy, and they do neither, people get upset.

Who knew?

So what do you do if you’re Donald Trump and your approval is tanking.

You put your name . . . everywhere.

Palm Beach International Airport, which President Donald Trump flies in and out of when heading to his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, is likely set to be renamed in his honor. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday, renaming it the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Airports are messed up and people can’t afford to travel, but let’s put the name of the man responsible for all that on an airport.

Oh, but it gets better . . .

So as money becomes even more worthless and buys you even less, Trump’s handwriting will be all over it.

You know, I’m not a marketing genius, but even I can see a flaw with this plan.

But if you thought he was done . . .

Yes, with two and a half years to go, and a war raging while the whole world order changes, Trump is already planning the place where they’ll preserve his Truth Social posts, a building loaded with gold and overpriced airplanes, just to drive home the point that he left you destitute but he be doin’ all right.

Oh and just in case you haven’t fully been put in your place . . .

Those rooms aren’t for you and me, unless we’re willing to take a second out on our homes.

But be honest. We wouldn’t really know what to do without Trump grifting off the presidency.

I disagree with Whoopi here. It does not look like a penis. She must be having quite the dry spell, if it looks like a penis to her.

Actually, to me, it looks more like this . . .

I may have to at some point give Gemini some money. That pretty much nailed my request.

However, as homages to egos go, it’s better than this one.

Yeah, the Chicagoans are lovin’ our first “black” president.

There was a bit of a tempest in a teapot this week as a comedian I had never heard of decided to have a bit of fun with Erika Kirk and “conservative" women. (Eh, “conservative” women are a lot like “liberal” women: there’s the stereotype that emerges because of the worst of us, and then there’s, well, the rest of us.)

And it was on . . .

I don’t know, Mr. Travis. Does a good chunk of the country suspect that this prominent black leader’s wife had something to do with his death and is she as fake as Erika Kirk?

And then there are of course the actual similarities.

It is really hard not to mock Erika Kirk. If she were a character in a movie, you’d say the writer was being lazy.

I mean, the only thing really wrong with Druski’s parody is that he needs more rings—a lot more rings.

But what was the cherry on top of all this?

Earlier this week comedian Druski posted a satirical "conservative woman" video, and Grok — Elon Musk's AI chatbot on X — repeatedly misidentified the character as Erika Kirk. Grok's responses appeared in tweets claiming the image matched Turning Point USA chairwoman Erika Kirk; one misidentification tweet exceeded three million views, prompting scrutiny of the bot's verification and image-text matching.

Oh, I think if the puffy, makeup-caked face fits, you should wear it.

And finally if the Iran war were being fought with AI videos, we’d have a decisive winner . . .

Oh, they get better . . .

You know, I can’t argue with it. I can’t defend it. So I’m just going to enjoy it.

The “negotiations” have become a particular theme.

And also that mysterious gift . . .

That is no longer mysterious . . .

I liked it better when I suspected but didn’t know that Trump was full of fecal matter.

Even China has gotten in on the act, though whether by choice or limited tech, their videos are decidedly, well, Chinese . . .

Tell me what is a lie in there.

But the video that got the most attention . . .

How did the media react?

Snopes has never cared too much about Trump, so it must be insulting Bibi that set them off.

But “slop”?

Are we talking the quality of production, because it’s a hell of a lot better than this . . .

Or are we talking the quality of the propaganda, because this is our propaganda.

I’m not feeling safer. Are you feeling safer?

Any of us, other than the most Trump-deluded, feeling safer?

As for the price of gas coming down as soon as we leave Iran?

Why? Well, you’ve just taught Iran that they can make money off their control of the strait.

“It’s hard to see how throwing in the towel in the strait solves anything. It would basically be surrendering the strait to Iran and guaranteeing higher energy prices because Iran would be free to attack vessels and charge tolls,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “It would be a catastrophic failure.”

It’s the charging tolls part.

Elsewhere in the CNN article . . .

“It’s a terrible idea,” Dan Pickering, founder and chief investment officer at Pickering Energy Partners, told CNN in a phone interview. “This would be a job half-finished that creates more long-term problems than it solves in the short term.” While a US exit could cause oil prices to tumble in the near term, Pickering said he’s “afraid” the world will ultimately pay much more for crude if a “bad actor” like Iran is left in control of the Strait of Hormuz.

So . . . anyone remember why the Strait of Hormuz isn’t open to everyone?

Or do we need a refresher?

You see, in trying to help Bibi realize his dreams . . .

Iran learned they could shut the strait down. They never tried it before, just after we and Israel started bombing them with their neighbors’ acquiesence.

I mean if schools and hospitals are fair game for us, then our economies and our allies’ economies are fair game for them. It’s not like after decades of sanctioning they were living in the lap of luxury to begin with.

It’s one of the most morbidly impressive acts of FAFO ever.

And Trump did that.

But back to “sloppy” propaganda, this was Ben Shapiro in the beginning.

Ben was so giddy . . .

It was a short pillow fight with bombs, and if you silly panicans didn’t see that, well, you were just anti-semitic and you hated Jews and you were dumb.

Two weeks later . . .

Eliminated, he said. Never mind those missiles that kept flying and the fact that we were backing our ships away from Iran’s coast because their military was so, so “eliminated.”

And this last week . . .

Yes, because Vietnam is the example we want to repeat.

Oh, he wasn’t the only one . . .

And which of those do we want to repeat again? The thing with mistakes is you’re supposed to learn from them.

Now that is sloppy propaganda.

This propaganda . . .

Given that the Iranians are known far more for their fighting than their meme-ing . . .

And so it goes.

I have to thank Daniel Helkenn for starting me on the meme/video path. They weren’t showing up in any of my feeds, and I’m grateful. I’ve found that Substack and getting to know all of you is great for “crowdsourcing” information. I encourage you to get to know each other. I won’t say we’re stronger together, but we definitely don’t feel as alone and we’re better informed.

I did notice one thing, and I have to remark on this because it bothers me: our propaganda dehumanizes the Iranian civilians and soldiers. Our propaganda even dehumanizes our own soldiers. Remember this?

The Iranian propaganda reminds us graphically that our soldiers will die.

I haven’t decided if that’s because the Iranians have more humanity than we do or if they think we have more humanity than we do.

It’s an interesting question to ponder on a Friday morning.

But this Friday has come to a close, and it’s Easter already. I have a very simple relationship with Christianity. I’ve taken away from it what was useful and left the guilt behind. So while I’m no longer (and haven’t been for decades) even an E&C Christian, I still hang on to the basic philosophy and the music. To that end . . .

Have a great weekend!