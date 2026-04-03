And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cindi's avatar
Cindi
3d

Great point about any of the “save the planet” bullshit hysteria / hypocracy of about the past 50 years when no one (or not many) screeching about AI & the massive electricity, land & water resources those will take.

It also makes one wonder why anyone is still pretending that truly-destructive-to-the-planet wind & solar - which generate a minuscule amount of energy in any case & none whatsoever when there is no sun or wind, work or should keep being built. My blood boils every time I see them during travels.

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2 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
Cliff's avatar
Cliff
3d

Have you ever read Phillip K. Dick? The story about the lady being arrested due to a faulty AI face recognition program is right in line with his brand of dark absurdity.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
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