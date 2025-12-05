My husband sent this to our “group” chat the other day (sister, niece, him, me) . . .

After which the following conversation takes place . . .

Ah, the Bear’s growing up.

Speaking of which, excuse me while I go to the kitchen for a second . . .

First up, we have a newcomer to Substack . . .

Everybody together now . . .

Damn, there goes the planet.

A story I’m putting right after Princess Kami for no reason at all . . .

That’s going to be a hell of a hangover, but I bet he still makes more sense than Kamala Harris.

I’m going to be honest. I got Mamdani’s name right, but I thought Louv-ruh was a joke, rather than the actual way you pronounce it.. Heh, learn something new.

Also . . .

Other words and names on the list include: — Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in the Tylenol, is pronounced uh-SEE-tuh-MIH-nuh-fen. President Donald Trump gave comedians plenty of material when he stumbled over the word as he implored pregnant women to avoid taking the painkiller despite inconclusive evidence about whether too much could be linked to autism.

I didn’t know he’d had trouble with the word until I caught a clip from one of my favorite comedians . . .

To be fair to Trump, I think this has nothing to do with his age.

I think it’s more that he’s never had to buy generics. I’ve bought far more acetaminophen than I have Tylenol. I suspect most of my readers are the same.

In Regular Animals, the event space is crowded with six flesh-toned robotic dogs, each bearing a detached, photorealistic head of Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, or the installation’s creator, digital artist Beeple. Every few moments, the dogs stop, lean back on their hind legs, and pinch off a Polaroid-like print from their rear ends. A small LED screen on each dog’s back flashes “POOP MODE” while this performance art occurs.

Who knew that one day we’d become nostalgic for the era of the cave drawing . . . or even the banana taped to the wall.

Don’t have enough iron in your diet? Go find some . . . cheese?!?

The recall was initiated in early October by Great Lakes Cheese Co., an Ohio-based company, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The voluntary recall covered more than 260,000 cases of shredded cheese, and was prompted by the possibility of metal fragments in the products, an FDA notice said. . . . The FDA’s investigation into the recall is ongoing. In a statement to The Times, Great Lakes Cheese Co. said a supplier of low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese “notified us that they were recalling cheese they had supplied to us due to foreign material.”

Who was this “supplier” of metallic cheese?

No one says, which can only lead me to one conclusion: Dairy cattle all across the country must have simultaneously developed metallophagia.

Courtesy of Gemini.

Oh, New Zealand . . .

“The gifted item was a 3D-printed replica of a firearm, and it was specially designed to be incapable of firing ammunition,” a spokesperson for Patel said by email Tuesday. “The item was modified in various ways, to include but not limited to omitting chambers, barrels, and firing pin within the replica. These modifications ensured that it was inoperable.”

The article goes on in the next sentence to say . . .

Expert said guns could easily be operable.

How? They had no chambers or barrels.

In New Zealand, inoperable weapons are treated as functional if they could be made operable with modifications. In August, days after Patel’s visit, police armory team leader Daniel Millar emailed his bosses to outline how simple it would be to make the guns operable. “These processes are very straight forward processes and require minimal skills and common ‘handyperson’ tools,” Millar wrote. He added that these tools were “a battery drill and a drill bit for the holes and a small screw for the firing pin.”

All I’m going to say here is if we are ever invaded, please God let it be by New Zealand. They’ll have Nerf guns converted into Uzis and we can just throw stones at them and defeat them if they don’t kill themselves trying to use the “converted” weapons.

The 32-year-old gulped down the egg late last week from a store in the country’s largest city, Auckland, but was arrested before he could flee. Police said Wednesday they were yet to recover the ornate trinket -- valued around US$20,000 -- but had assigned an officer to watch over the man while waiting for nature to take its course.

Lucky officer.

See what I mean. New Zealand.

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, someone stole . . . a driveway.

I’d say she should call the FBI, but . . .

I like Miranda Devine well enough, but it’s hard to forget that the New York Post is a political organ, so if they’re admitting that the wheels are coming off any part of the clown car, there’s a reason.

A troubling new report card on the first six months of Patel’s leadership concludes he is “in over his head” and his deputy, Dan Bongino, is “something of a clown,” according to the alliance, which in two previous reports warned about crippling DEI and politicization of the FBI during the Biden administration. The Patel-led FBI is described in the 115-page report as a “rudderless ship” and “all f–ked up.”

As an example, the report talks about a particular incident in Utah after the Charlie Kirk assassination . . .

On Sept. 11, 2025, the day after Kirk was assassinated, Patel flew into Provo, Utah, on the FBI jet but “would not disembark from the plane without an FBI raid jacket,” according to ALPHA 99, a “highly respected” source who has served in the FBI for multiple decades. “Patel apparently did not have his own FBI raid jacket with him and refused to step from the plane without wearing one,” according to the report. . . . FBI special agents at the Salt Lake City field office busy working on the Kirk case “had to stop and ask around to find an FBI raid jacket — a medium-sized one — that would fit.” When a jacket belonging to a female agent was delivered to Patel on the plane, he complained that “two areas on the upper sleeves did not have Velcro patches attached.” Patel would not leave the plane “until he had two patches to cover those areas” so “members of an FBI SWAT Team took patches off their uniforms and ran those patches over to” Patel “at the airport. The patches were then attached to the loaner FBI raid jacket” and Patel “disembarked from the plane.” Patel “did not make a positive impression,” said ALPHA 99.

And they wonder why so many don’t believe the official line about who killed Charlie Kirk and why. This level of arrogance nearly precludes any actual competence.

However, this isn’t exactly a group of neutral agents.

But, to demonstrate the internal resistance facing Patel, the report says “Trump Derangement Syndrome” remains alive and well under “left-leaning factions embedded within the ranks of the FBI,” and FBI personnel “openly express disdain” for the president. One source blames past recruitment policies, which prioritized hiring teachers “who were more ‘left’ leaning in their personal views.” Televisions in FBI field offices are reported to be tuned to leftist channels MSNBC (now MS NOW) and CNN — but not Fox News.

Yeah, because no one else openly expresses disdain for Trump but “left-leaning factions” and because Fox News is a bastion of independent thinking and “just the facts, ma’am.”

So what’s really going on here?

Both he and Bongino were criticized for “arrogance” and an “unfortunate obsession with social media.” One source said they need to “stop talking, stop posing, and just be professional.” Another said they are “spending too much time on social media and public relations” and “are too often concerned with building their own personal résumés.”

So basically they’re acting just like their boss. And you can really only have so much of that before people start to notice it’s not an entirely serious administration.

I think the problem with Patel (and Bongino) is not that they don’t fit in.

It’s that they fit in too well.

Every now and then I come across a “tweet” and I have to wonder what the hell happens to people.

This is Mark Warner.

I’m not worried about Mark Warner. I know what’s wrong with Mark Warner. He’s a Democrat playing his part, hyperventilating hypocritically about Trump and Hegseth’s mass murdering of Venezuelans as if he hasn’t supported presidents who did similar things.

And in response to Warner, this is Greg Price . . .

Oh, I’m not worried about Greg Price. I know what’s wrong with Greg Price. He’s a right-wing shill for Trump and hyperventilating over Democrats’ hyperventilating, because that’s much easier than talking about how a president who promised no more stupid wars is again engaging in a stupid war.

But this . . . this befuddles me . . .

I present Walter Kirn reacting to Greg Price reacting to Mark Warner . . .

So if the military doesn’t say certain words, regardless of their actions, we’re de facto experiencing a military coup.

That sounds vaguely . . . “woke.” 🤨

We have National Guard troops tromping all over our cities, making them look like third-world dictatorships. We have the Navy blowing up civilians in cigar boats in the Caribbean. We had them reducing apartment buildings to rubble, killing God knows how many innocents to get a single alleged missile operator in Yemen. We probably have them unwisely helping Ukraine target if not hit deep inside Russia. And God knows what special ops are up to with the CIA in God knows where.

I mean, I don’t know how much more they could declare their allegiance to “civilian rule,” even when it’s idiotic and corrupt and likely to get them thrown under the bus for the sins of their higher ups? (Paging Admiral Frank Bradley.) What more are we wanting? Do we want them to grab Mark Warner and execute him in front of the Capitol just to prove their dedication to the duly elected Donald Trump? While they’re at it, maybe the National Guard should storm the BS NOW, I mean, the MS NOW building and round up the Democrat shills and send them to Gitmo. Would that make their allegiance to “civilian rule” more obvious?

There’s TDS and then there’s TSS. Both of them are wearing thin.

But then the whole damn circus is wearing thin. For example . . .

Tim Walz is very upset . . .

Shameful? Maybe. Funny? Definitely.

Dangerous? Much less dangerous than mucking about with guns for a photo op.

*sigh*

And then we have Gavin Newsom . . .

Pretty words from a man who married into the Gettys with a $2 billion plus family trust and sent his kids to open private school while he closed the public schools.

So my challenge to Gavin on “democratizing” the economy . . . you go first.

Speaking of “democratizing” wealth, I give you Oprah Winfrey, woman of the people . . .

EACH YEAR, I SEARCH FOR gifts that feel “just right”—little luxuries, cozy comforts, and clever finds for friends, family, and everyone in between. Gifts for grandmothers and grandbabies! For loved ones and neighbors! Even for folks who say, “I don’t need a thing.” We’ve got them covered—all of them! My hope is that these gifts will help you celebrate the people who light up your life—and maybe add a little sparkle to your own.

So this week, I thought for kicks and giggles, we’d see what good ol’ Oprah suggests we all run out and get for those on our list . . .

So someone took a meshy tennis shoe and said, “Let’s put a heel on that.”

I bet she has people “asking about them.” I know I am.

I’d like to know, uh, why?

And $600? Really?

Of course, if that seems ridiculous, you could go with a pair of socks with rubber soles for $180 . . .

And with the money you saved, you can buy a pair of $300 cashmere cargo “joggers,” because what respectable person doesn’t work out in very expensive goat wool?

Too rich for your blood. I get it. Well, then you’ll like this deal . . .

At $220, these “wide leg track pants” are a steal. And they look like you actually took the time to put on a pair of jeans! True brilliance.

Then at night when you’ve spent your day walking around in your $600 Sneex high-heeled tennis shoe (or your $180 socks with soles) in your $220 track pants (or your $300 cashmere “joggers”), you can go to bed in $130 jammies . . .

Under a $390 blanket . . .

Or you could just go adopt a couple rescue dogs and let them sleep on the bed.

Just saying, that’s what us poor people do.

But it’s not all clothing, dear friends.

A $150 book. I know it’s leather bound, but damn, what did they do? Steal some of India’s sacred cattle?

Let’s see what the two people who bought it on Amazon had to say.

Can’t disagree. There better be a lot of really good pictures.

I love the other review . . .

Actually, it’s not a typo. You can “exact” payment.

But what do you expect from someone foolish enough to pay $150 for a book with pictures of trees?

Oh, look, here’s something I can afford . . .

At butterblu.com, they have them in two styles . . .

And . . .

Why does the white family get the dog? 🤔

I kid. As far as I know, these are real families. I just like to make marketing teams neurotic. And they actually have a large selection.

More pressing question: families actually do this often enough you can run a business making matching PJs?

I thought that was a meme.

Let’s see what else . . .

Sixty dollars for a pair of readers for the shower?!?

I know, who among us has not *checking note* tried to read deep conditioner instructions while already in the shower.

But I think they miss the point. In the shower, you don’t need “anti-fog.” You need little glasses with wipers . . .

Again Gemini.

Perfect!

Or how about a $62 candle that smells like . . . tomatoes?

Though I might be interested if it smelled like the plant. I know, I’m weird, but I love the smell a tomato puts off when it’s trying to get rid of you.

And finally the one that made me bark with laughter . . .

Four of these for $28, making them $7—seven dollars, did I say seven dollars?—apiece.

Seven dollars! For a wee little snowman to go in your dollar cup of hot cocoa!

I went looking. I can go over here to Broadwater to a local coffee kiosk—Classy and Sassy (great coffee, BTW)—and get a thirty-two ounce—that’s one quart of—white chocolate and huckleberry Polar Bear for $7.65.

But you want me to pay $7 for a single snowman with marshmallows in it.

Those better be some really, really, really, really good marshmallows.

So let’s clear this up: the unifying qualification for things on Oprah’s favorites list is that—me just guessing here—someone paid her to push it.

You don’t accumulate $3.1 billion by having anything approximating integrity.

But I do have integrity but no pride, so if you’re thinking of getting me a tomato-scented candle or a seven-dollar snowman . . . just pay for a year’s subscription or buy me a coffee instead. (You’ll save money.)

Oh, heck, I’ll settle for a heart-felt . . .

He was so cute when he was young. Time does awful things.

Getting your shopping done? We’re decorating the tree this weekend, I think.

Speaking of “fashion,” my sister shared this with me . . .

A center pleat. I bet it was a good idea on paper. 😳

I get lost down the YouTube shorts way too much, but since we’re in the stressful season, a bit of doggie happiness to see us out . . .

Have the best weekend!

