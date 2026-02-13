And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Last One
1dEdited

More evidence that the elite of western civilization are philosophically (and probably morally) bankrupt, and all this is squabbling amongst themselves like panicking passengers fighting over a lifeboat. Yet, with money in politics due to Buckley v. Valeo and Citizen United their influence is larger than ever. Zephyr Teachout has argued in one of her books that both Supreme Court decisions may have come about because the Court no longer has any former politicians on it, just academics. Academics with no real experience with politics and what it leads one to understand about human nature. Of which the people who wrote the US Constitution had plenty apparently.

Daniel Helkenn
12h

Well that was depressing. You didn’t put Pistol Pete pulling out the death ray inEl Paso for the balloon. The Internet told me the vax got Van Der Beek. At least the market crashed to get the Dow down so the DOJ can investigate the Pedos now. Like Omar says, “In Somalia pedos get killed, not elected”. The Rs immediately attack her for threatening Trump. Now that’s funny.

