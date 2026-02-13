This is life with my niece (who loves her filters) and her uncle (who has no filter) . . . .

Or . . .

Fact check: True.

And away we go . . .

Speaking of sports, did you know the Olympics are going on in Italy.

It’s time for that most American of traditions, the outrage olympics . . .

That led to this . . .

How dare she quote Nelson Mandela!

That’s «sputter indignantly» un-American.

To which Trump responded . . .

I believe, Mr. President, you meant to say, “We are a country of individuals who don’t always agree but always support each other. I wish him well.”

Whatever other medals the US does and doesn’t take, I believe we’ve earned gold in the events of sputtering self-serving indignation and long-distance hypocrisy relay.

The wearable isn’t truly underwear but rather a device that snaps onto garments and uses chemical sensors to track intestinal gas, and especially hydrogen, which is produced by microorganisms in the gut.

And here is the accompanying photo . . .

My, that looks comfortable.

Eek.

Hey, you asked for flying cars and the cure for cancer, and you got a fart sensor.

Are you not happy?

(I bet we even paid for it with a grant from the NIH. Though on second thought, the last grant from NIH got us COVID, so maybe I won’t complain.)

“The chin evolved largely by accident and not through direct selection, but as an evolutionary byproduct resulting from direct selection on other parts of the skull,” University of Buffalo biological anthropologist Noreen von Cramon-Taubadel said in a recent profile. . . . It’s not that chins are entirely useless. They may still provide some support for chewing and offer stronger lower jaw protection. It’s also difficult to imagine a dashing action movie hero without one. But the evolutionary journey of Homo sapiens likely didn’t alter its trajectory thanks to the chin. If anything, we simply picked it up on our way to our final biological destination.

So it was a fortuitous evolutionary hitchhiker that allows us to do this . . .

It returns . . . only if they can keep the ice cream machines going.

That would be a miracle worthy of St. Patrick himself.

In culture war news . . .

Duolingo shared a graph on social media Monday showing app usage stayed near normal during the early part of the Super Bowl broadcast but spiked sharply after Bad Bunny took the stage shortly after 8 p.m. EST at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots, suggesting viewers began or increased their Spanish study in real time. The company admitted it’s too early to tell whether the surge will last, asking in a playful note on X, “Is this what a one-night stand feels like?”

Trying not to laugh here.

Hey, I’m enjoying the schadenfreude.

Wow, well, who says only Lefties get triggered. Though this does raise an interesting question . . .

Of course, we know why.

Epstein actually matters.

And the way Epstein really matters isn’t helpful to team red.

Speaking of which . . .

Or as CNN put it . . .

Actually, it’s both worse and more interesting than that.

From the NBC article above . . .

“Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation,” Markus said, sharing what he said he told the panel.

Both Trump and Clinton, huh?

Still think it isn’t all one big con?

Of course, none of us truly thinks Bill Clinton is innocent, so . . . what does that suggest about Trump?

I’ll let Tim Dillon take this away. (For this to make sense, you have to know that the Clintons were first refusing to testify and then did a 180 for some inexplicable reason and decided they would indeed testify before the House about their relationship to Epstein.)

By the way, the reaction to this among MAGA was not . . . 🤔.

It was . . . 😤.

Well, Trump would have to prove that Tim Dillon knew better and was lying.

Trump would also have to prove he didn’t actually exploit underage girls.

That seems a tall order.

To be fair, Tim Dillon is just saying what many of us are thinking, expressing what one might call a reasonable suspicion.

By the way, Eyal Yakoby is one of the biggest shills for Israel on TwiX. That’s not a coincidence.

But to sum up, Ghislaine will exonerate both Bill and Don if she gets a Get Of Jail Free card.

I’m sure she’ll tell the truth and nothing but the truth.

Meanwhile, AG Barbie went to Capitol Hill for to fetch a pail of deflection . . .

It was a very large pail, and she was very bad at it.

I’m going to show you a few of the best clips circulating, but this one is everything in one and my absolute favorite (should start at ~1:35) . . .

That actually was what she did . . .

It was like watching tweens fight: “Oh, yeah, but you got cooties.”

We can’t talk about the Epstein files because some deranged black man killed a Ukrainian immigrant? I might need someone to explain the logic of that.

This one started out badly . . . .

And got worse . . .

Is storming out behavior suitable to being in Congress? No. Is accusing a Jewish woman whose grandfather died in the Holocaust of being an antisemite because she’s questioning you about whether or not Trump knew that his commerce secretary was in bed with a sex trafficker (pun intended) before he hired him behavior becoming of an attorney general? Also no.

And I find the attempt to tie questions about Epstein to the idea of antisemitism . . . telling.

But the talk of the town was when Thomas Massie went hard after Bondi.

TL; DW: this moment is the one that went viral . . .

Just so you understand the argument AG Barbie is making here, it doesn’t matter that Lex Wexner’s name was redacted in a list of co-conspirators to crimes because it was listed four thousand times in meaningless discussions elsewhere.

And she “corrected” that within forty minutes.

Oh, and she graciously allowed Massie and Ro Khanna to make sure they were following the law (hint: they weren’t).

But someone had to actively hide the name to begin with, in contravention of the law, so she corrected the fact that her department had already broken the law within forty minutes? I’m not sure that absolves her.

She goes on to call him a hypocrite because he didn’t vote for some “deep fake porn” bill.

Massie is a lousy Republican, but to his great credit, he’s a decent man, unlike pretty much every other Republican on that panel, who would rather talk about why she hadn’t gone after Brennan or the people who were behind Arctic Frost, where the FBI spied on Congress critters (as if that’s some how worse than the FBI spying on the rest of us).

But the moment that took the cake and shoved our faces into it . . .

Translation: Why are you complaining about a huge sex trafficking ring and blackmail ring that went to the highest echelons of power when we gave you such a great stock market! What are a few traumatized and exploited women and children and questions about who actually runs our country in the face of a 50,000 point DOW!

The stereotype of the Right and conservatives is a bunch of people who would sell their own children for a few extra dimes.

Not doing much to dispel that theory, is she?

Trump’s luck is improving . . .

Gallup will no longer track presidential approval ratings after more than eight decades doing so, the public opinion polling agency confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday. The company said starting this year it would stop publishing approval and favorability ratings of individual political figures, saying in a statement it “reflects an evolution in how Gallup focuses its public research and thought leadership.”

I know, we’re all looking for a connection . . .

President Trump has seen his rating by the agency slip in recent months, peaking at 47 percent last February and dipping to less than 37 percent in its last poll taken in December. . . . When asked by The Hill if Gallup had received any feedback from the White House or anyone in the current administration before making the decision, the spokesperson said, “this is a strategic shift solely based on Gallup’s research goals and priorities.”

Eh, I’ll be serious for a moment. I think this has less to do with Trump’s sinking ratings than with the fact that every poll reveals just how much the public hates the guts of virtually every politician and both political parties.

And how much it might be in the interest of the elite not to have someone putting out hard evidence of that fact.

Speaking of Mad King Don, so if you haven’t heard by now, the media all went ape-dookey over a video Trump posted about, well, apes, with the Obamas’ faces.

And that was a bridge too far . . .

For Tim Scott . . .

I’m only picking on Tim Scott because he’s a handy example of a much larger crowd.

So how the video got there is a bit murky, but somehow on Trump’s Truth Social account . . .

Sorry, I can’t say “Truth Social” with a straight face. It’s impossible.

Anyway, on his TS account, Trump posted what started out as an election fraud video but ended up somehow with this video attached.

The crime here is using that song for such bad politicking.

So string of questions . . .

Did Trump know about the end of the video with the Obamas-as-apes thing?

🤷‍♀️

Did Trump post it himself?

🤷‍♀️

Though the fact that Trump isn’t always posting his own content causes a few questions of its own.

Did Trump throw SpokesBarbie under the bus?

Oh, yeah.

Here is what she said about the video while it was up . . .

And then he or his staff pulled it down, so she had to go running around doing this . . .

I’d feel bad for the SpokesBarbie, but . . . she’s had plenty chances to run.

Did the person who made the video deliberately put the Obamas’ faces on apes because it is a racist trope?

Do you really have to ask? Of course they did. All the animals to choose from and they chose that?

Come on.

Am I outraged by it?

Nope.

Let’s sum this up: a rich orange man posted an insulting video about a rich black man and his wife.

And this is relevant to my life how?

Oh, I know, it’s because Trump isn’t “being nice.” And presidents are supposed to be nice.

Like Obama killing an American teenager overseas in a drone strike . . . but he did it in a nice way, so . . . I guess that’s okay.

Trump is never “nice.” And I’ll grant you that, that fact has gotten more irritating as he’s gone from a surprisingly competent president in Trump 1.0 to Marie Dontoinette and his Merry Band of Backstabbers in Trump 2.0, but Trump was never nice.

But you see, this is a not nice world. And in this not nice world, we have bigger problems than a couple rich black assholes being portrayed as gorillas.

This is Carrie Prejean Boller, at the inaugural meeting of the Religious Liberty Commission . . .

She was immediately uninvited to be a member of said commission for actually believing she had a right to freely practice her religion and not support the mass killing of innocent people because “the Jews deserve a Homeland of their choosing no matter the cost to anyone else” (which is basically Zionism at this point).

And then we have looming war in Iran . . .

It seemed we might be getting closer to a deal, but then the real president of the US flew from Israel to tell his orange puppet what was what.

Netanyahu had initially planned to visit Washington later this month but moved his trip up, saying last week he planned to discuss ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran with the president. Sources told ABC News that Netanyahu would personally present the latest Israeli intelligence to Trump on Iran’s efforts to rebuild its ballistic missile program and nuclear program.

Let me guess, Iran is closer than ever to a bomb and they’re going to drop it on Mar-a-Lago. 🙄

The “report” is probably even written in crayon.

Because the Israelis never lie.

Oh, and then we’re trying to starve the Cubans . . .

All Epstein’s clients are bound to walk . . .

ICE and CBP are still making a menace of themselves . . .

This administration is a cluster to end all clusters, and, to top it off, the other party is no better . . .

The Stonewall Inn was the site of famous protests in 1969, which were sparked after police raided the New York City gay bar and arrested its patrons. The subsequent uprisings led to greater visibility for gay and lesbian people across the country. The inn remains in private hands, but a park across the street is national parkland. Hoylman-Sigal said New York City officials intended to raise the flag on federal land.

And the federal government said they couldn’t.

So . . .

“I think it’s important that we speak out and stand up for the community, frankly, just as our forebearers, who exhibited much more courage back in 1969,” he said. “This is not a moment for our community to stand by idly as attempts to undermine our history are put forward by Trump and the federal administration.”

Undermining the history of the Alphabet movement is pulling down the gay flag on the park across from the Stonewall Inn.

Well, let’s consider this statement for a moment.

Is there still a 7.7 acre federally funded, federally protected park across from the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village?

Yes.

Is that park still called the Stonewall National Monument, after the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village?

Yes.

Has any of the accompanying placards explaining the reason for the park been taken down or altered?

No.

Then what the ever-loving funky duck is the problem?

In three years, when Vance loses the presidential race you can plaster that bad boy in every flag imaginable and have a public orgy honoring all 782 genders (actually, far as I know, you can have that orgy today).

So . . .

Except that there is one . . .

In other words, we deserve the leaders we elect.

Right turn, Clyde.

Too much Epstein and AG Barbie. I’ll get to my “why MyChart is born of hell and spite” story next week. That and as I work on this, for the second time today, Substack is being glitchy, so I’m done.

We lost James Van Der Beek this week. If you’re my age and a Dawson’s Creek fan (I actually wasn’t but I think little sister was), that’s a blow. He was only forty-eight.

I’ve been listening to some music from my youth. I had forgotten how much I loved this one . . .

