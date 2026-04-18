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"Party is the madness of many for the gain of a few." — Alexander Pope

Reading the room . . .

Most people don’t really surprise me when they suddenly “get stupid” and turn out to be partisan hacks rather than “thinkers.” When it comes to Victor Davis Hanson, however, while I know his general politics and I’m not surprised that he’s clinging to Trump, this clip just blows my mind because it takes a special level of delusional . . .

I know that there are things that are true and there are things that I wish were true, and I also know it’s sometimes hard to tell the difference. This is made up of clips from a longer interview, so there might be some context missing. But I think the essence can’t be explained away. VDH isn’t talking about things that are true, but instead things that he wishes were true.

If the war continues, you’re going to “fix” the economy if you even unilaterally back out of the war four months before the election. At that point, the economic damage would be too great.

But the second problem that VDH faces is that a foundational promise was broken, and people are not going to easily forget.

There are some issues that you don’t get your way on, but they really only affect a niche group. Those would be the cultural issues. But Middle East policy is not a niche issues, nor is war. It’s a foundational issues, an issue that affects other foundational issues, like the economy and civil rights. As a very practical matter, the Middle East policy threatens to spike energy prices, tumble the economy into an abyss, and, yes, even increase violence and flood our borders with refugees. It is also a very obvious signal that our democracy in this country is only quasi at best because no matter who we vote for, we get the same people running our country and exploiting our citizenry through the military and revenue from taxes for the same very small and very select group.

But worst of all, Middle East policy affects domestic policy and encourages a continuation of civil rights abuses.

For example, in the dead of night, Congress attempted to vote to reauthorize FISA, yes, that FISA.

Now, Donald Trump is on the verge of doing what Obama and Pelosi did back then. Despite running in 2024 by vowing to “KILL FISA,” based on his (quite valid) claim that spying powers had been abused against him for political ends in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump on Monday demanded that FISA be fully renewed: yet again, with no reforms, safeguards, or limits of any kind. Congress this week, perhaps as early as Wednesday, will vote on a renewal of Section 702 of FISA, which grants the NSA the power to spy on certain communications of American citizens without a warrant. Although it appeared that there was bipartisan support for finally imposing some limits and safeguards in the wake of years of documented abuses, Trump’s demand on Tuesday — that all House Republicans unite to renew the spying powers with no limits — raises serious doubts about whether any reform is now possible.

And how is this tied to foreign policy and forever wars . . .

This FISA renewal ritiual is typically accomplished by pointing to some new grave threat that supposedly necessitates a continuation of warrantless spying. In 2013, Pelosi pointed to ISIS as the new threat that required the renewal of domestic spying powers. In 2018, Schiff and Swalwell said the threat of Russia required ongoing spying. On Truth Social this Monday, Trump demanded a “clean” renewal — meaning no new safeguards — and cited the Iran War as the reason it must continue.

Some issues are lynchpin issues, and foreign policy in the Middle East is one of them. So to contradict Mr. Vance, Middle East policy isn’t just one policy, but a foundatioal policy that either drives or threatens to undercut the rest.

As for JD Vance’s “get more involved” . . .

So there you have it: a pure reflection of how bipartisan Washington functions. The public can get enraged. Spying powers aimed at Americans are abused for years. You can vote for the candidate who vocally and vehemently vows to end warrantless domestic spying. But in the end, you will get a full and unfettered renewal of those surveillance powers regardless, because that candidate, once in office, will demand they be vested in his hands. And the fact that there is a mountain of evidence to show how these powers are repeatedly abused against Americans, for political ends, makes no difference whatsoever in this ritual.

The thing about Trump is that he might be louder and more vulgar in every possible way. But in the end, he’s not really anything different than the status quo.

Now I suppose it seems unfair to put so much on his shoulders when really he’s doing nothing more wrong than anyone before him, but in every revolution there is the moment the population has had enough and the leadership doesn’t rise to meet the moment.

Trump is the leadership that’s not rising to meet the moment, which puts us all in a very precarious position.

But back to Victor Davis Hanson, JD Vance I think does understand what’s going on and he sees his political future along with that of the Republicans slipping away, but he keeps trying, like all politicians do, hoping that some of his propaganda and spin sticks.

But VDH . . . I don’t know. I would hope someone at the Manhattan Institute would be smarter than to think that if the war just stops (a Trump-ego-sized “if”), everything would be fine and if you throw people economic crumbs, they’ll come running back.

How do otherwise intelligent people get this dumb and blind?

Victor Orban loses, but is it really a loss for populism?

So just a refresher on who Victor Orban was (other than the prime minister of Hungary) . . .

Victor Orban was Trump’s greatest champion in Europe and an advocate of ending the war in Ukraine by cooperating with Russia.

And he lost to this guy . . .

I’m not going to pretend to know anything about Peter Magyar, other than EU head honchos seems really happy to see him in office and Orban gone, which should tell you something.

There’s no real reason to care who runs Hungary, but you want to watch the framing, because it is a familiar form of spin they’ve tried here.

When Orbán conceded defeat to his opponent, Péter Magyar, it felt to some like regime change. András Petöcz, a writer and poet, said the feeling reminded him of being in Budapest during the collapse of the Soviet Union. “I was 30 years old when the Communist regime ended. It’s the same feeling – the same,” he told CNN from the banks of the Danube, where thousands of Tisza supporters had gathered to hear the results. Magyar, the incoming prime minister, told the crowd: “Together, we replaced the Orbán regime. Together, we liberated Hungary. We took our country back.”

By the way, the US is not the only country that has descended into hyperbolic madness, as you can see.

Populism is about winning the day, the week, the news cycle. To function, this one-battle-after-another mode of governance needs a steady stream of enemies. Orbán found plenty: NGOs, liberal universities, George Soros, the LGBTQ movement, the European Union.

And we’ve continued the whole “populism is evil” thing.

Populism is indeed one battle after another because the enemy of the people is the system and the system is persistent.

Democracy is populism, the idea that people can and should govern themselves for their own benefit.

We’ve been doing this for a few years. Remember the whole “freedom threatens democracy” thing? Same idea.

But CNN was clucking over how this is a Trump fail.

Dispatched to Budapest last week to help the Trump administration’s closest ally in Europe, Vice President JD Vance said he was willing to help Orbán “as much as I possibly can.” President Donald Trump went further. “GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBÁN,” he blasted on Truth Social. “He is a true friend, fighter, and WINNER.” The Trump administration’s overtures did not work. While some Hungarians – packed into an event hall in Budapest to hear Vance speak on Tuesday – were doubtless flattered by the attention of a superpower, and grateful to the prime minister who won it, there is something contradictory about imagining that people will vote for a nationalist politician because a foreign power told them to do so.

Now, the truth is that this is a Trump fail, but not for the reasons that CNN portrays, and the crash-out has nothing to do with populism, but the lack of populism, or the lack of actually heeding the will of the people.

Without a thriving economy, or a well-run healthcare system, or other policy achievements to point to, Orbán’s campaign instead aimed to scare Hungarians into voting for Fidesz by posing as the “safe choice” to protect Hungary from threats allegedly posed by Ukraine. “He is always talking about sovereignty, but to believe that the major threat to Hungarian sovereignty in Ukraine (became) comical,” said Krastev. To counter Orbán’s vague warnings of danger from abroad, Magyar simply had to point to his record at home – with which Hungarians were less than impressed.

I’m not an expert on Hungary, so how bad or good things are in Hungary, I don’t know. I think thing are a bit rough all over in Europe, because of the war in Ukraine.

They can’t get reasonable heating fuel or auto fuel because Europe has decided to follow allow the US/global cabal to push them off a cliff when it comes to Russia.

And so in that, Orban was right, and he looked to Trump to help.

That was a lie, just in case you missed that the Ukraine war is not in fact over.

Orban got taken in like the rest of us.

TL;DW version: Orban depended on Trump to find a way out of the Ukraine War, which would be easy enough if we’d just stop supplying weapons. Orban had aligned Hungary closely with Israel, and the Iran war (and the deteriorating economic situation in Europe that came with it) degraded his popularity as well.

Alex Mercouris suggests that the rumors of corruption are a typical EU tactic to remove those they don’t like from power, as is the withholding of EU funds. Neither of which is something Orban could control.

But in the end, I think the suggestion is that if Trump had not made the decisions he made, focused on detente with Russia, told Israel to stuff it when it came to Iran, and actually gave Orban real attention versus just “truthing” and sending out Vance at the last second, that he would have stood a better chance and the EU wouldn’t have taken another scalp.

I’m inclined to think maybe they have a point.

But whatever you think, watch out for the framing. A government that isn’t really looking out for its people isn’t really a populist government, and trying to describe it as such and then claim “populism failed” is a deliberate tactic.

The incredible implosion of Eric Swalwell and my only question: Why now?

I suppose my real question is why he ever got any traction to begin with, but who gets traction and who doesn’t in politics is a huge mystery to me. Swalwell was twice as dumb as a rock and about a quarter as useful, and he was a stereotype: beta male jock who never quite left high school.

There’s nothing there. I suppose if I cared enough to look into his connections, I might figure it out, but I don’t. So . . .

Back to the subject at hand . . .

Just in case you’re one of three people who follow the absurdity in politics as a hobby but don’t know about Swalwell . . .

Of course, the thing that made him more famous . . .

Yup, he’s the Eric Swalwell of “Fang Fang” fame.

But sleeping with a Chinese spy and farting on TV were not enough to bring him down. He forged forth, slithering his way up the ladder of power, his aspirations growing.

And then one day out of the blue it seems, all these women are coming out of the woodwork, and the career of Eric Swalwell, who had ambitions of using the California governorship as a stepping stone to the presidency, deflated like a souffle when you open the oven door too soon.

As one California Democrat prepared to formally endorse Rep. Eric Swalwell for governor this spring, the lawmaker hesitated. They had heard rumors the married father of three slept around in Washington and worried about putting their name behind him in a crucial contest. This member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely, was clear they had not heard about the now-public allegations of criminal sexual assault or relationships with subordinates in Congress, which is a violation of House ethics rules. But when this member had asked about the rumored infidelity — which Democrats on Capitol Hill widely described to CNN as an “open secret” — they were assured by some of Swalwell’s close friends that all the rumors were “just activities before he was married” and encouraged to formally back him in the race. This person was not alone: Other members also directly questioned Swalwell and his team about what would happen if his history of womanizing in Washington came out publicly, only to be brushed off by his team, another person confirmed. Weeks later, that California member, along with nearly two dozen others, abruptly withdrew their endorsements as Swalwell faced a torrent of sexual assault and misconduct allegations published by CNN and others. Swalwell’s downfall was swift. In a remarkable 100 hours, he went from a front-runner in a race to lead the nation’s most populous state to abandoning his House seat in disgrace. His resignation, effective Tuesday, capped a 13-year congressional career, in which he held coveted party positions and was seen by some as part of a new generation of Democratic leadership.

Now here is the problem: it was an open secret and many of the allegations are years old.

So . . . I have one question . . .

Uh, that’s not it.

They’re men. SMH. Okay, I’ll be more fair. They’re human. Why do women send pictures of themselves naked? Same thing.

Now why do powerful men send unsolicited (allegedly) pictures of their eggplant?

Because they’re powerful and they think consequences don’t apply, and to be fair to them, it’s rather obvious that in most cases they are right.

But in this case, he wasn’t. So what gives?

First, let’s be clear. I don’t think Swalwell is being “framed.” He’s a walking stereotype, and this kind of thing is common.

No they do not.

So what is going on really?

Well . . .

Epstein is a giant bullseye on the Republicans come 2026 and 2028. But it’s hard to come in talking about Epstein with a skeleton like Swalwell in your closet.

So first theory, they had to sabotage him now in case he had a prayer of actually winning the governorship and throwing his hat in the ring for 2028. It’s hard to talk about Epstein and covering for Trump when you’ve got an abuser of your own rising through the ranks.

But that neglects a certain truth: Swalwell is hardly alone. I have a feeling there are a lot of Swalwells out there. And he’s not a particularly serious candidate, even among the Democrats, CNN’s protestations aside.

Yes, he was the “front runner,” but the rest were nipping at his heels and a quarter of voters were still undecided.

It was anyone’s race.

So . . . what better way than to add to your bona fides than by dropping a hammer on someone who is little more than a pawn?

And one wonders if Swalwell wasn’t in on it because he gave up awful easy, no attempt at all to deflect, and that is not an act in keeping with his personality.

But those are my thoughts. Yours?

Tax time

Every year I am befuddled by how Americans think about “refunds.” It’s like they don’t quite get that, that money was theirs and they’re just getting it back, and that “refunds” don’t matter. The real question is what percentage of your income are you actually paying in taxes.

Answer: a lot.

The right wing media was cheering.

Looks good, right? What a generous man that Trump is.

Thirty-four hundred dollars!

Except that’s not really the truth.

Why it matters: Refunds are one of the biggest cash windfalls many households see all year — and when they fall short, so do plans to pay down debt, save or spend.

A discussion on what is wrong with that statement would take posts, plural.

The big picture: This is the first filing season reflecting changes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, including new deductions that were expected to boost refunds for millions. State of play: So far, refunds are indeed up. The average check is about $3,462, up 11% from $3,116 last year, according to IRS filing season data through April 3. Total refunds have reached roughly $241.7 billion, a 14.5% increase from the same period last year.

The number of refunds issued is up 3.1% year over year, with the final picture still taking shape. Yes, but: Early forecasts — and new tax changes — had pointed to even bigger gains. The typical increase is closer to $300, not the $600–$700 many expected.

So basically, we went from $3100 to $3400, but not $3800.

Did anyone miss the part where the federal government is basically stealing nearly $300 a month that could be using for other things all year long and then giving it back to them like it’s some grand act of charity?

We’re not going to talk about that?

Nope. Instead, we’re going to crack down on the little guys who can’t fight back and steal even more.

The agency plans to replace the nearly 30,000 employees it lost to Trump administration cuts with a new army of auditors, one that doesn’t sleep. I’m talking about artificial intelligence, which the IRS has identified as a top priority in its new budget request. Documents I obtained show that the IRS already has a powerful set of tools to force compliance, from undercover agents to wiretaps and other forms of electronic surveillance. The collaborates [sic] with ICE to monitor the travel of American citizens through. But now, thanks to AI, the IRS’s ultimate goal is for “minimal human contact,” as one document put it.

I can’t see anything at all going wrong with that.

Artemis 2, historic moment no one really seemed to care about

So first a highlight reel, because I hadn’t really been following the story . . .

What really interested me about this event is that no one really seemed to care: no crowds of people watching TV screens, it barely made the headlines.

It kind of makes one pause and wonder why, and I came up with a theory . . .

We’re tired.

The last moon landing was almost sixty years ago (conspiracy theories aside), in what feels like a completely different age. The US was ascendent, and its people were doing well. Yes, we were in Vietnam, and it wasn’t going well, but economically, people could find work and families could live and save on a single income.

Now? If your job wasn’t outsourced or insourced, AI is likely coming for you, unless you’re happy working in the service industry or can work with your hands. Well, that’s until they can figure out how to get robots to do everything. Life feels so very tenuous and so very cheap.

Why would we care about some billion dollar vanity project again? How does going to the moon help any of us, when we see rising costs in every area of our lives?

I suspect that’s what’s going on.

Well, that and if we had put our efforts into going into space rather than spreading war across the planet, we’d gone to Mars already, but alas war is more important.

That’s why when I heard this . . .

I snorted.

What a ridiculous, shallow statement. Where the hell else are you going to go?

And choose each other over what? It’s not like any aliens are offering to take us in.

Or . . .

Yeah, I think that sums it up.

Escapism

I read . . .

Historical fiction from the mid-1990s where the character is a touch younger than I was back then. And now I feel old.

Anyway, I’m not really sure about the point of the book. The themes it explores are in one way universal but in another kind of settled. It’s described as a heart-wrenching coming-of-age story, but it’s more just teenagers doing teenage things, and really more of a YA novel than an adult novel.

But then again, I’m not sure the YA crowd is actually interested in other YAs. So . . . here we are.

It’s just cute. If you’re looking for a short read that doesn’t make you think too much, here you go.

Kate Alice Marshall is known for “the twist.” Don’t take it for granted that “stories” told side by side are happening at the same time. But knowing that . . . the ending becomes a little predictable, though it is satisfying in a way some mysteries aren’t.

I’ve been watching more series than I have movies, but I did watch . . .

I’d seen the Critical Drinker’s review, and it wasn’t streaming for free anywhere, so I held off for a long time.

I understand the Critical Drinker’s complaints, but honestly, if you’re not a Predator purist, it’s good. I laughed, the ending was satisfying, and the tease of getting to meet Dek’s mother in the next film . . . well, I might not go see it in a theater (because I typically don’t go see anything in a theater anymore), but I’d be looking for it on streaming as soon as it hit a price I could justify.

So take that for what it’s worth: really good special effects, decent characters, good humor, and a creative planet with a nice twist. I’d recommend it if you don’t mind your Predator a little more human.

We also watched a trio of “shark” movies this week.

This is a funny horror movie, even if it wasn’t trying to be. The other half doesn’t usually stay for these, but we started playing a game about the dumbest thing to happen next.

And then I watched Jaws 2 and Jaws 3 because they’re leaving Netflix soon.

No, they’re not the original, though people never seem to learn to heed the warnings. I know, there wouldn’t be a movie otherwise. It was fun watching Jaws 3, which was advertised as in 3D at the time. The special effects were so bad they were fun.

As for series . . .

It’s a crazy series that at first blush seems “woke” but then pokes fun at “woke.” The mystery is good, the characters are crazy but relatable, and I love it. But then I have peculiar tastes.

And we made it . . . another week . . . tax week.

I need a nap.

I see the Strait of Hormuz supposedly opened . . . and then the Iranians “restricted” it again. Their reason? The US is not acting in good faith. I suspect the fact that the Israel’s “ceasefire” in Lebanon is not a ceasefire so much as a “cease-firing-so-much” contributed.

I don’t know. I hear everything. It wouldn’t surprise me if Trump manipulated the Friday markets by announcing the all-clear, dropped a nuke on Tehran on Saturday morning, and then was upset that everything wasn’t back to normal by Monday.

Hey, that’s the timeline we live in.

So how did your week go?

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a mocha made in heaven.