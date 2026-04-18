And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cliff
20h

Also, you have a point about the Artemis mission. By the time I got to the end of this article I didn't even remember that you'd discussed it.

Sorry, NASA. The thrill is gone.

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
20h

Currently I have no spare brain power to waste on Swalwell. Obviously there's some dirty politics going on, but I just can't bring myself to care.

"But then again, I’m not sure the YA crowd is actually interested in other YAs."

That's been my experience. It seems to be mostly adults who read YA fiction. The teens aren't reading anything. I could grumble about smartphones and TikTok, but honestly I think the schools are beating all love of reading out of them.

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