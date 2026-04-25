And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Jim Wetzel's avatar
Jim Wetzel
15h

You cover enough subjects that I hardly know where to begin commenting. So, I’ll just go random and pick the SPLC thing. The Department of Injustice is exercised over the notion that SPLC defrauded its donors? Who cares? Anyone who donates to that outfit is inherently self-defrauding. Bust the SPLC, and they’ll find some other ne’er-do-wells to throw money at.

But it does serve as another red-meat diversion from DOJ’s willful failure to do justice on the Epstein perps. Which is to say, themselves and ALL their friends.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
Daniel Helkenn's avatar
Daniel Helkenn
10h

That tariff refund idea is a great one. All the people who paid the tariffs are going to have to pay back the corporations that passed the tariffs to them in the first place. Art of the deal.

Meta is another great scam. They’re openly telling their employees that all their keystrokes are being recorded to train AI. No you don’t get to opt out. You’re training the system that’s replacing you and Zuck isn’t even lying about it.

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