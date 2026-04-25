Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A Man Said to the Universe By Stephen Crane A man said to the universe: “Sir, I exist!” “However,” replied the universe, “The fact has not created in me A sense of obligation.”

Southern Poverty Law Center: oh, look, another squirrel, and a silly one at that.

So this happened last week . . .

The Southern Poverty Law Center has been indicted on fraud charges for its use of paid informants to monitor and track racist organizations, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Tuesday. The indictment was handed down by a federal grand jury in Alabama, where the organization is based. The SPLC faces 11 counts including wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Blanche, speaking alongside FBI Director Kash Patel at a news conference, said the organization paid at least eight people, including those affiliated with violent extremist groups like the Ku Klux Klan and Nazi organizations, at least $3 million between 2014 and 2023. “The SPLC was not dismantling the groups,” Blanche said. “It was instead manufacturing the extremism it purports to oppose by paying sources to stoke racial hatred.” Patel said that the SPLC “used the money they raised from their donor network to actually pay the leadership of these very groups.” “This is a serious and egregious violation of a group that purported to dismantle violent extremist groups, but in turn, actually only fueled the hatred,” Patel said.

Actually, this is a pretty good article because even in what the DOJ is alleging, we see the problem with their case and what they’re trying to do.

The Trump DOJ says that the SPLC was paying for these groups, but, in actuality, the SPLC was paying informants on these groups, or so they claim. There’s a crucial difference there.

Now if you want to take the whole thing seriously, that’s what you go with. But if you scratch the surface just a little, your realize this is the Elephant and Ass Show at its finest. Because . . . this is true.

During a December congressional hearing, House Republicans accused the group of “being partisan and profitable.” In October, Patel severed FBI ties with the nonprofit, alleging that it “long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine.”

And it did.

But this is also true.

It is completely nakedly political, not because the Trump administration hates the SPLC in particular, but because they want headlines.

And they want Trump social media posts that don’t have Republicans running for the liquor cabinet to drown their sorrows.

Will the case make it? I don’t know how it can. There is a wild difference between a group paying informants and paying hate groups.

And like everything, the Trump administration was sloppy and dishonest.

Although the indictment states that SPLC “knowingly” made false statements in bank applications, there’s no specific mention of what action by the bank the statements sought to influence. Including such intent should’ve been “prosecution 101,” said Scott Armstrong, a former supervisor in DOJ’s criminal fraud section. “To have a complete absence of the required intent—in four counts—is a major, major omission that I think will be troubling to the court and really open the door to whether in fact the grand jury was instructed properly,” said Armstrong, the founding partner of defense firm Armstrong & Bradylyons PLLC.

So they lied to a grand jury to get headlines for a case that will likely be later thrown out because they wanted headlines.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

And why would they do this?

Well, first and most obviously, Trump and the Republicans are good and utterly screwed for the midterms and they’re likely good and utterly screwed in 2028 . . .

. . . and so all they have left is that same old “but we’re not the donkeys” thing they always do.

Now I don’t really feel sorry for the SPLC because it is in point of fact just a smear machine. But going after it won’t save the Trump administration because, other than this being red meat for the few left in MAGA, you’re not convincing anybody.

But related to the idea that there are a few people left in MAGA, I found an interesting offshoot to this whole thing and potential second reason . . .

Which morphed into . . .

I love how Matt Walsh actually thinks there are no “right-wing hate groups.” Of course there are. Hate lives everywhere.

But did you catch that at the end? The SPLC and other left-wing groups are paying people like . . .

Oh, you see where this is going . . .

And suddenly, it seems that this is more about a desperation to simply keep the last MAGA sheep from making a run for the border by smearing their own.

I saw this video by Owen Shroyer before I saw the comments on TwiX, and I thought he was being paranoid.

I don’t think he’s so crazy now.

Instead, all I can think is . . .

A tariff refund for the people who didn’t actually foot the bill . . .

Why it matters: The Trump administration’s launch of an online portal for tariff refund applications marks the first phase of its efforts to comply with court orders to reimburse billions of dollars in paid tariffs and interest to importers. Context: The Supreme Court didn’t address how the government should refund tariffs paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), but the Court of International Trade last month ordered the administration to begin the reimbursements process.

So what are they doing?

CBP is due launching the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) portal through the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) system. Companies must submit what’s known as a “CAPE declaration” (Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries), which CBP says will streamline the “submission and processing of valid refund requests for duties imposed” under the IEEPA.

“Importers of Record” and authorized customs brokers must create an account on the ACE portal and submit bank account information.

The system requires importers and authorized brokers to file claims for duties paid in a process that should see them refunded within 60-90 days of their application, according to a CBP post.

Now what is the problem with all this? You and I know that these companies didn’t really foot the bill for those costs, right? The customers did.

So . . . where’s our compensation?

It’s unclear how much consumers will actually benefit from the tariff refund process, though some companies have pledged to compensate customers — including FedEx and Costco.

So we’re depending on the honesty of our corporations.

We’ll se our money on the twelfth of never.

An AI dividend . . .

It’s already beginning . . .

Meta told staff Thursday it plans to lay off roughly 8,000 people, or around 10% of the company, two sources confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: The cuts underscore how soaring AI costs are pressuring even the biggest tech companies to cut jobs to protect margins and reassure investors. Zoom out: Meta’s capital expenditures have ballooned in recent years, sparking investor concerns that excessive AI spending will eat into profits. In January, the company said it expects capital expenditures to soar by at least 60% this year compared with 2025, “driven by increased investment to support our Meta Superintelligence Labs efforts and core business.”

And it’s not just Meta . . .

The big picture: Many Big Tech companies are eyeing layoffs as a way to appeal to investors in the AI era. Amazon said it would cut around 16,000 workers this year as part of a restructuring tied to its AI investments.

Block, the parent company to Square, Cash App and Tidal, said it would cut around 4,000 — or half of its workforce. Salesforce announced roughly 1,000 cuts linked to AI automation.

Snap Inc. also said it would cut around 1,000 jobs, representing around 16% of its workforce.

Microsoft said Thursday it would offer buyouts to 7% of staff.

Really this is just an extension of the outsourcing that turned into insourcing via H1-B visa workers and illegal labor that is now turning into AI. At each step, you have less Americans being able to find work to support themselves.

What are you going to do about that?

First how we’re going to fund it, even though that comes later in the article . . .

The proposal would be funded through: A token tax, described in the memo as a “modest tax on AI consumption” Equity participation in frontier AI firms

Changes to the tax code that would reduce incentives to invest in AI “when it leads to less work”

Is there such a thing as a “token tax” on anything?

And how will we spend this money?

Driving the news: Bores’ plan, shared exclusively with Axios, comes as AI super PACs ramp up spending against his campaign. “ At its core, the AI Dividend is simple: if AI dramatically increases productivity and concentrates wealth, the American people have a stake in those gains,” a memo on the policy reads.

The dividend would fund direct payments to Americans.

It would also be invested into workforce training and education, as well as government capacity to “govern AI safely and fund independent oversight,” per the plan memo.

Um, what are we going to train the workforce to do? AI can do just about everything, except things that require hands. The world only needs so many plumbers.

Combine that with a story John Wygertz shared with me a while ago (thank you) . . .

The store is named Andon Market and the AI’s name is Luna. But entering the store, you might ask “what is so AI about it? There are human employees here”. Yes, they are here because Luna knew that she needed them, so she posted job listings, held phone interviews and in the end made a hiring decision. Everything else you see, from the item selection, to the prices, to the opening hours, to the mural on the wall, was decided by Luna. She has a corporate card, a phone number, email, internet access and eyes through security cameras.

I haven’t talked about this much because I don’t know what to think, but it seems like we’re on the edge of some kind of cliff where the tech industry makes our species utterly irrelevant.

Was Butler staged? 🤷‍♀️

I don’t want to believe Butler was staged because someone died. If I thought that he was killed even accidentally, but especially on purpose, so Trump could get that photo op . . .

Wow, that’s a whole new dark.

But I’m going to admit . . . James Li is right: Trump hardly ever brings it up and we know virtually nothing about Thomas Crooks, other than what Tucker Carlson dug up.

Now there could be at least one other general explanation, but I don’t like that one either, and I’m tired of talking about it, so . . .

Speaking of “other explanations” . . . how’s that war going?

And that’s basically it, an indefinite ceasefire (however that works) and an indefinite blockade.

Though a blockade is still an act of war.

One theory I heard is that the sixty days the War Powers Act allows runs out on May 2, and Trump wants Congress to take his decision-making powers (and therefore accountability) away from him, so he’s just playing for time.

I don’t know. Do you?

Escapism

I like a good series, and I found this one on Netflix . . .

They bill it as a comedy, but it’s not. I’m not sure what I’d describe it as, other than a mystery with a bunch of imperfect people. And I’m not quite sure what the “message” is. But overall, it’s good, well worth the time spent.

Other than that, if you want to see a horror movie even dumber than Thrash . . .

Directions to writer: Kill everyone. Oh, and make Billy Zane look very silly along the way. (I actually think Billy Zane is a highly underrated actor. I don’t know why he never took off.)

As for this one . . .

Unique, some good humor, Liam Nesson playing to his age, it was worth the time.

As for older movies . . .

The premise is simple, the dialogue is funny, and there are no surprises, and nobody is trying to make any grand statements.

I like older movies.

I didn’t finish a book this week. I’m almost done with a book that is good but not something that keeps me hooked and is too serious for my current mood. I need to find some more “cotton candy” to read for a while, I think.

Bit short, but hey, it’s Friday at roughly 4:30, and I am quite happy to put this week to bed.

Let me know what you think about any of the above.

Oh, look, it’s a crazy woman with a coffee addiction who occasionally writes a fun post . . . and, oh, look, it’s a tip jar . . .

Tip Jar

It’s a match made in heaven.