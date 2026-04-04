Hoppy Easter! May your eggs be chocolate and your excuses be believable.

Conversion therapy bans are out and birthright citizenship is on deck

The Supreme Court made headlines this week in two cases.

Conversion therapy, for those of you much younger than I, is basically trying to convince a gay person they are straight or, I think more often in our modern times, telling a boy, “No, Johnny, you aren’t a girl just because you ‘feel’ you are, and you can’t have boobs for Christmas.”

Colorado decided to ban such obvious statements of fact in a medical setting. SCOTUS said, “No, you can’t.”

Certain people lost their mind over the ruling, like our newest DEI SCOTUS hire, Kentaji “What is a woman?” Brown Jackson . . .

Because the majority plays with fire in this case, I fear that the people of this country will get burned. Before now, licensed medical professionals had to adhere to standards when treating patients: They could neither do nor say whatever they want. Largely due to such state regulation, Americans have been privileged to enjoy a long and successful tradition of high-quality medical care. Today, the court turns its back on that tradition. And, to be completely frank, no one knows what will happen now. The ruling, she said, means Colorado cannot legislate to protect children if those protections happen to limit what healthcare providers can say to minors. Taking away a state’s ability to regulate licensed medical professionals’ speech “opens a dangerous can of worms”, “threatens to impair states’ ability to regulate the provision of medical care in any respect” and “risks grave harm to Americans’ health and wellbeing”.

Actually, not regulating medical providers speech seems a good thing to me, but then remember that Jackson is the one who didn’t want to constrain the government.

But the other two “liberal” judges sided with the “conservatives” against her . . .

Kagan, supported by Sotomayor, issued a concurring opinion saying Colorado’s law was a “textbook” case of “viewpoint discrimination”, writing: “Because the state has suppressed one side of a debate, while aiding the other, the constitutional issue is straightforward.”

In trying to explain this, the Guardian article went on . . .

Charles said it was possible the liberal justices were concerned with the widespread assaults on free speech in the US and did not want to open the door to further harmful suppression: “It would not surprise me if the liberal justices were wary of the flip side of this coin … and were concerned about other states enacting viewpoint restrictions on professionals in other ways that could come out equally as harmfully.”

I may have to take back some of the mean things I’ve said about Sotomayor. She’s at least smart enough to understand that.

Anyway, I think actual conversion therapy, or trying to counsel “the gay away,” is rarer than gender-affirming care and a lot less destructive. Besides where are the parents in all this?

The only real losers from this ruling? The “gender-affirming care” providers who don’t get to shut up counselors who are trying to keep autistic kids or just kids who are going through other mental health from being “medicalized.”

Call me cynical.

The other big case in front of SCOTUS involves birthright citizenship, and in a historical first, a president went and listened to oral arguments.

Actually, Trump probably just went to scowl at the justices intimidatingly because he was tired of hearing how wonderfully he’s winning the war in Iran.

So since we’ve all just kind of taken this issue for granted, I wanted an explainer, and I found an animation from PBS . . .

There are really two questions here:

(1) Can birthright citizenship be limited at all other than a few very specific cases?

(2) Can it be limited by the president?

I think the answer to number 2 is clear. No, a president cannot decide who is and isn’t a citizen.

But the answer to number 1? I think whatever you might think, we all know how the justices will rule. They’re not going to create that level of chaos.

You can kind of see that in Justice Roberts’s comments.

And the question came up about Native Americans . . .

In order to figure out what’s going on here, I had to ask Claude. So here is the complication . . .

The Justice Department relies on an 1884 Supreme Court precedent—Elk v. Wilkins—which held that the citizenship guarantee didn't apply to Native Americans because they owed their allegiance to the tribe to which they were born, not to the U.S. government. . . . It's worth noting: For more than 50 years, Native Americans were denied birthright citizenship due to the "subject to the jurisdiction" phrasing, until President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924.

I actually find this conversation a little silly and more of a distraction than the issue we should be discussing. And to see how silly it is, we’ll take a look at one of TechnoFog’s “examples.”

Or, consider a hypothetical: a pregnant member of ISIS – a member of a designated foreign terrorist organization – is sent to New York to blow up a building. She gives birth and the child is granted citizenship. She detonates a pipe bomb in Times Square a few months later. What can we do to make sure that other members of foreign terrorist organizations can’t do the same? According to proponents of birthright citizenship – at least those arguing before the Supreme Court this week – there’s nothing Congress can do. Birthright citizenship for children of foreign enemies – such as German spies – could only be restricted in wartime when “there’s a foreign occupation of U.S. territory.”

Just so we’re clear: given all the problems that could arise from birthright citizenship, this person comes up with a pregnant member of ISIS who uses her baby to anchor her here for a few months so she can blow up a building.

Because there aren’t easier ways for ISIS to come into the country and blow up buildings.

Yes, that is just as inane as it sounds and he seemed quite proud of it, so that shows you where we are on this issue.

The thing is, we don’t need to eliminate birthright citizenship. We don’t even need to be having this discussion about what “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” means.

What we need is to define what benefit birthright citizenship confers to the child of noncitizens. Many countries have birthright citizenship. Here is what happens: Parents give birth to child. Child is sent home with parents, who are not allowed to stay simply because the child is a citizen. Child can come back later as an adult and claim citizenship based on being born in the country.

End of story.

It’s as simple as that.

I looked up Canada one day. Theoretically, I could have been born on the way to or in Regina because my parents banked there in the 1970s (it was only a three-hour drive), and they’d been planning a trip the day I was born (I showed up two weeks or more early to a woman who didn’t let being pregnant slow her down—she walked a whole threshing bee the day before I was born).

Canada gives the child the option to claim citizenship later, but the parents only get to stay so long after the birth and having a Canadian child bestows no benefits on them.

So if you want to solve the birthright issue, you make a few simple changes: parents have to leave the country (with or without the child), and the child can claim citizenship upon reaching their majority, and then the parents can petition to join them if they like. You really want to solve problems, eliminate the option of dual citizenship for Americans.

But there are politically uncomfortable choices to be made in such a situation that are untenable for both the Elephants and the Asses.

And that, I’m guessing, is why we’d rather fight about birthright citizenship.

The larger theme here is the following: we’re ending up in the weeds having to encode things in law that should just be common sense, but because people will abuse whatever they can and lawmakers don’t want to have to actually serve their constituents or be tied down to any sort of principle, we’re forcing SCOTUS to be a legislative body.

Now isn’t this interest? Charlie Kirk assassination

The bullet that killed conservative commentator Charlie Kirk may not match the rifle used by suspected killer Tyler Robinson, a bombshell new court filing states. Robinson, 22, is facing capital murder charges and a potential death sentence for Kirk’s murder at Utah Valley University on September 10. But his defense attorneys now argue that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ‘was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson.’

Technically, the ATF said the match was “inconclusive.”

And that was enough for all this . . .

And who accused them of “malfeasance”?

Andrew Kolvet of Charlie Kirk’s magic spine fame.

But while the bullet might have been the lead, there was more in the article.

It also notes that DNA reports filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and ATF will take time for the defense team to analyze because reports indicated that several different DNA samples were found on some items of evidence. ‘As these cases indicate, determining the number of contributors to a DNA mixture and determining whether the FBI and the ATF reliably applied validated and correct scientific procedures... is a complicated process which requires the assistance of various types of experts, including forensic biologists, geneticists, system engineers and statisticians, all of whom must review and evaluate’ several different categories, the filing states, according to Deseret News.

So there was a mix of DNA on the evidence. Kind of suspicious, right? Unless you know exactly whose DNA that was.

‘The defense team has devoted, and will continue to devote, significant resources, to processing discovery, including identifying materials not yet received to inform readiness for the preliminary hearing,’ the filing states. ‘However, the defense team is realistic and the comprehensive review required to determine what is missing will take hundreds of hours.’ ‘What is known at present is that Mr Robinson has not yet received the forensic case files and data necessary to investigate, through the use of qualified experts, the scientific reports the state intends to introduce at the preliminary hearing,’ the attorneys continued. Defense attorneys and prosecutors had previously met on March 12. Based on that meeting, the defense said in the motion it believes prosecutors will introduce ‘discrete “buckets” of evidence through three identified law enforcement witnesses at the preliminary hearing. ‘This includes a conclusory forensic DNA and ballistic reports authored by the FBI and the ATF, social media data, testimony by law enforcement officers about the crime scene and search locations, and testimony by Mr Robinson’s parents and roommate’ as well as “a significant amount of hearsay” from “non-testifying peace officers”.’

Candace Owens did a really good show on this, if you’re interested . . .

Now a few of my thoughts . . .

(1) Inconclusive, in a capital murder case, is as good as “can’t.” I’m sorry. We’re not talking a traffic ticket here. We’re talking a potential execution. So unless your other evidence is iron clad (someone saw him pull the trigger on that specific gun, for example), inconclusive is “can’t.”

(2) The other evidence is not inconclusive. In fact, the story is so full of holes it could double as a colander.

(3) This is just the preliminary hearing, but you want to get this right for two reasons: (1) you don’t want to put an innocent person through the rigors of a murder trial because that is cruel to them and cruel to their family and to the deceased’s loved ones, and (2) the longer you futz around with this, the less chance you have that you’ll get the real killer. (I’m leaving a lot unsaid here that is really, really obvious in the end, such as it seems no one is interested in finding the real killer.)

(4) I can’t help but remark that all the people who supposedly loved Charlie Kirk and called him a friend seem oh-so-desperate to push aside any doubt that Tyler Robinson is the killer when a normal reaction for at least some of them should be, “Wait, maybe we don’t have the right person. We don’t want Charlie’s killer to get away scot-free even if we don’t give a shit about what happens to some trans-furry ally.” And that kind of is the dead giveaway of the whole thing.

New World Order

Those of us out here kind of knew that attacking Iran, especially if the whole thing went belly up, was going to be world altering, but I don’t think any of us quite had it figured out how world altering.

So I’m sharing a clip from Breaking Points because even though I thought I knew how radically different the world could become, I didn’t know.

In setting out to topple Iran, we’ve turned Iran into global power all because of geography anyone could see looking at a map.

I know, if God exists, he’s a big fan of irony.

I don’t know that we can worry about what comes next. All we can do is try to deal with it.

Escapism

I watched . . .

Just as good as the first one and really creative in its action sequences. If you like nothing but pure action with just a smattering of story, hey, it’s great.

I also watched . . .

I like the Silent Hill series. The graphics are amazing and the stories are straightforward. This one? The graphics are still amazing, but the story is a little too convoluted. Also it’s not the same Silent Hill, patterned after, I’m guessing, Centralia, Pennsylvania.

Finally . . .

Hey, it was cute, with the same themes of friendship and courage you find in all the Scooby movies, and plenty of “easter eggs” and call-outs to other Hanna-Barbera characters and shows.

Finally . . .

Oh, it’s predictable in both plot and “message,” but it’s full of action and the scenery is gorgeous, so just a bit of mindless fun.

I read . . .

I can see why Agatha Christie was so popular. The book reads quickly, and the story is interesting and leaves one thinking.

Yes, there’s still a war going on. It’s going to go on a long time, I suspect. It’s an epic FAFO moment for the US elite, particularly the warmongering class. But life still goes on, and we’ll watch for the war “low lights.”

What do you think about the above or anything else?

What are your plans for Easter? Ours involves ham and Farkle, I think.

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