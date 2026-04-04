And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Cliff's avatar
Cliff
2d

Several of the writers I follow are warning that the Iran War could knock down the house of cards that is the AI boom. We'll see - my take is that all of the parties involved are acting irrationally, and so there's no telling how or when the bubble will pop. But it would be a nice irony if Trump's war undercut his efforts to boost AI.

More broadly, the writer I follow the most, John Michael Greer, has a theory that civilizations decline in stairstep patterns. There's a crisis, the standard of living drops, we adjust and everything plateaus out, then there's another crisis.

I think this war will knock us down a fair distance. I mean, we are on the verge of losing things that we are never going to get back.

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1 reply by Lillia Gajewski
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Mary Cannady
2d

I really appreciate your practical approach to complex social issues. You cut through the pointless "what if" scenarios that are such a waste of time and get down to what matters. You do influence my thinking and that is something I value. Thanks for your hard work.

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