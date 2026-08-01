"Heat, ma'am! It was so dreadful here that I found there was nothing left for it but to take off my flesh and sit in my bones."

— Sydney Smith, quoted in A Memoir of the Reverend Sydney Smith, compiled by his daughter Sarah Austin (1855), p. 269

How’s that war going?

Trump still says we’re winning. We’re not. We blow up civilian infrastructure in Iran. Iran goes after anything our military can use, reaching so far as Egypt’s coast. Meanwhile, Bibi came to town and gave his lapdog instructions. Oh, and Zelensky was here too, begging for help as Russia gets tired of the tit for tat and starts firing on Kiev (Kyiv?). Oh, and somehow Ukraine thought it would be a good idea to fire on an Iranian cargo ships. Trump says he’s not sending the better weapons to Ukraine because we can’t share that kind of tech. The truth? We don’t have them to send.

I’m lazy this morning, so just a couple of the best clips, courtesy of Glenn Greenwald.

I wouldn’t say stumbled, so much as ran headlong into, but yeah.

And finally Thomas Massie . . .

Actually, I don’t care about that last one.

I suspect next week will be much the same.

My sister’s best friend from college has a husband who just finished officer’s school. They’re in the forties and he’s always been in sort of the logistics (supply chain) department, so I think he’s safe, but their son is going to bootcamp this month.

I don’t know him well, but I’ve watched him grow up through my sister’s pictures.

Let’s just say I worry. I’ve gotten tired of the “but they signed up for this.” That doesn’t justify getting them killed or maimed for Israel.

Week of natural disasters . . .

I don’t normally include these because if you’re paying attention at all, you’ve seen them, but yeesh.

And then on Tuesday, Japan experienced a 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

This video repeats, but it’s a good roundup of images.

Every now and then I think planet earth is just trying to get rid of us. Crazy thought, I know.

Shiloh Hendrix and “fightin’ words”

I don’t know if you remember this woman.

Hello! My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was. Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil. My SSN has been leaked. My address, and phone number have been given out freely. My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed. I am asking for your help to assist in protecting my family. I fear that we must relocate. I have two small children who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online. Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear! Thank You

What did she do?

Things got worse for Ms. Hendrix though. She was eventually charged with three counts of disorderly conduct. In the end, one was dropped before she went to trial. One she was acquitted on (regarding the child). But one stuck (regarding the person who filmed her). Per MPR News,

Hendrix was sentenced immediately following the verdict being read. She was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, was placed on probation and ordered to complete community service. She initially faced up to 90 days in jail, but will serve no jail time unless probation is broken.

And immediately the right went wild.

Yeah, because all conservative influencers like Matt Walsh call out all infringement on free speech all the time, just not when it’s politically convenient. 🙄

But I did wonder. As far as I knew, she didn’t actually touch anybody, so why the disorderly conduct charge? Because otherwise they are right about this being an infringement on the First Amendment, no matter that I think she’s not someone I’d want to be around.

Well, quirky thing about Minnesota law . . .

Minn. Stat. § 609.72 (Disorderly Conduct), Subdivision 1: "Whoever does any of the following in a public or private place... knowing, or having reasonable grounds to know that it will, or will tend to, alarm, anger or disturb others or provoke an assault or breach of the peace, is guilty of disorderly conduct, which is a misdemeanor: (1) engages in brawling or fighting; or (2)... [see Note below]; or (3) engages in offensive, obscene, abusive, boisterous, or noisy conduct or in offensive, obscene, or abusive language tending reasonably to arouse alarm, anger, or resentment in others."

There was already one challenge to this law, which was passed in 1963 and amended again in 1967 and 1971, but never substantially changed. It previously had a provision for disturbing a meeting or assembly in section 2. But that was struck down, and the rest of it was narrowed to people can be arrested for disorderly conduct if they say “fighting words.”

What are “fighting words”?

Fighting words are statements so inflammatory that they are likely to provoke immediate physical retaliation. For example, shouting a slur or threatening harm in a heated public confrontation could fall under this category. This means that sarcasm, jokes, or hyperbolic speech aren’t considered fighting words. Fighting words must provoke immediate violence.

Hendrix’s lawyer is appealing this, obviously, and she will likely win because of another court case in 1986, which ended in this ruling . . .

The S.L.J. case is a “warning against applying Minn. Stat. § 609.72, subd. 1(3) too broadly. The wording of the statute (which is subjective and borders on vagueness), requires conduct to “reasonably” arouse alarm, anger or resentment in others. Under S.L.J., the statute is limited to fighting words, and should be used only in good faith to prosecute criminal offenses. To avoid interfering with first amendment rights, this statute should not be used to combat rudeness or for social engineering.”

And “combatting rudeness or . . . social engineering” is clearly what this is, at least to me.

So why am I not up in arms about this? Well, because I think the rather abominable Ms. Hendrix will be fine.

And second . . .

That’s overly dramatic but it gets my point across.

Yes, it’s a dangerous precedent if it stands.

But letting this stand . . .

over this . . .

Was also a dangerous precedent.

As was this . . .

But here we are.

Muslims are taking over Spain!😱 Not quite.

This is one of those attempts to drive the livestock off the cliff that only works if the livestock doesn’t look at a map.

And therefore . . .

I wasn’t really paying attention because if Muslims are “invading” Europe, it’s a day that ends in “y.” The subject is complex and requires a discussion about all the moving parts, not just what people want to focus on because of the axes they have to grind.

And if it’s a politician fearmongering, it’s also, well, a day that ends in “y.”

But this one is too funny.

So back to “the Muslims are taking over Spain”!

To be accurate “the Muslims,” or more specifically “the Moroccans,” invaded a place called Ceuta. Though it was true that they did come in the tens of thousands, or something like fifty to sixty thousand of them.

But there’s a catch.

Nobody had to take boats. Nobody is flooding Spain proper. They just had to come in on trucks, though there is a “maritime” border and some died tried to swim it.

And rush over the “border” . . .

Now why is this happening? Well, I’m not really sure what is happening to be honest. Are the Moroccans “invading” Cueta and planning to displace the Spanish or did they just come into town for some PR stunt so someone could make a point?

But beyond that I can tell you what some suspect.

It was the New York Times that published the following little factoid . . .

So the Moroccan government told upwards of sixty thousand Moroccan civilians to bum rush the border. For what purpose? I mean, if you’re going to take that land, wouldn’t you want men with guns.

Weird, huh?

And then people started to “notice.”

Spain was one of the few European countries to call Israel out on its bullshit, by refusing to allow the US to utilize its bases to bomb Iran and put an arms embargo on Israel.

But Spain and Israel have long had a strained relationship it would seem.

That, my friends, is Bibi Netanyahu’s son.

Also Bibi’s son.

Israelis with American passports were making hay while the sun shines . . .

Yes, I remember now how Spain was bombing Catalonians, and Catalonians don’t have the same rights as the Spanish, and Spain put a big fence around Catalonia, while the Spanish moved in and stole the Catalonians homes and beat them.

Totally the same situation.

And then there’s Bibi himself . . .

Head of a country that’s not necessarily in a hostile relationship with Morocco . . .

With even Israeli media providing a connection . . .

Look, did Israel and the US foment a bum rush of the border around Ceuta? I don’t know, but let’s not lie and say it’s outside the realm of possibility.

The AfD (or Ah-ef-De), in English known as the Alternative for Germany, is described as a “far-right populist nationalist” party. It “notices” things too.

Of course, this all gets funnier because some people are absolutely dedicated to “not noticing” . . .

She has eyes, Mr. Redden, she has eyes, and she uses them.

Might want to try it.

I mean, it’s not like we don’t have precedent.

You know what’s interesting about the whole Muslims invading Spanish thing. You know what I haven’t seen the Spanish doing?

Google, what did Spain do to the invading Spanish hordes?

Look at that: no bombs, no shooting little kids in the head, no drones blowing people up. The people who died, died because they got caught in the crowd.

Spain just . . . sent them home.

Maybe Israel should be taking notes.

Poisoning AI

I’m not going to spend a lot of time on this other than to suggest that if you use AI to do research (as I do), you should be careful.

If you don’t want to read the article, Mr. Cleveland-Stout made an appearance on Breaking Points.

The conversation is interesting.

If you want a more fun version that gives more background . . .

The only thing I’m going to add is something they did bring up in the Breaking Points segment: this isn’t just about Israel. Israel is obvious because we can see the difference between the AI answer and what we can find ourselves. But this problem is going to come up with any special interest with a lot of money.

Barring regulation, the only thing people can do is become “savvy.” Just like we grew savvy about learning which sources on the Internet to trust and then how search engines worked and then about what social media pushed, we’re going to have to become savvy about using AI for research.

To that end, I asked Claude (I know the irony is not lost on me) to come up with a checklist after I had a discussion with him about how big a problem this would be when using AI, including Claude.

I’ll share it here as a PDF. I was doing a lot of what is on the checklist because as I said, as a Gen Xer, this is not my first rodeo. I know to be skeptical, but if it helps you, have at it.

Ai Source Vetting Checklist 37.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The prize for Best Fantasy Novel since 1976 goes to . . . not Harry Potter

So it’s just a list in Collider, a publication dedicated to all things entertainment, but I found the choice interesting.

I’ve read the series the put at the top, and it didn’t surprise me, because it is really, really creative and thoughtful.

But I was a little shocked that for once someone chose quality over quantity (not to say I did or didn’t like J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series—it’s more nuanced than that).

It’s fairly obvious to see why the fantasy genre is a favorite among book lovers, with its fantastical worlds to explore, hidden threats, and plucky protagonists. The publication Collider recently showcased a few popular novels in the wondrous genre by releasing a list of the “9 greatest fantasy books of the last 50 years.”

In fact, no Harry Potter novel made the list, nor any of the gazillion YA fantasies. Of course, that’s not necessarily eyebrow raising since the list was “fantasies” more widely, and YA romantasy is a niche, a niche with a wide fanbase, but a niche.

But the winner, even over Game of Thrones, which also kind of surprised me . . .

Going to the Collider article itself . . .

“We’re all subject to the fates. But we must all act as if we are not.” Northern Lights (aka The Golden Compass) is the first installment in Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials saga, one of the most intellectually ambitious (and entertaining!) fantasy sagas ever. At the heart of it is Lyra Belacqua, a rebellious orphan living at Jordan College in an alternate universe where human souls exist externally as animal companions called daemons. After children begin disappearing, Lyra becomes entangled in a vast conspiracy involving a mysterious substance known as Dust. Along the way, she encounters witches, aeronauts, religious fanatics, and armored bears, while also coming into possession of a highly prized object that can divine the truth about anything. Beneath all that adventure lies a deeply philosophical story exploring free will, innocence, authority, and the dangers of ideological control, setting a new bar for modern fantasy.

The Parade article quotes a 2007 interview with Philip Pullman discusses why he writes about what is essentially religion, given that the detail Collider left out of its description is that in the books human souls exist outside their bodies as animal familiars and the books center on what happens when the soul is severed. It’s actually kind of dark in a way, but poignant.

“Religion is a thing that human beings do. Every society that we know, about every human culture has had a religion of some sort, a body of thought that deals with the big questions,” said the British author, now 79. “‘Who created the universe? Was it created at all? What are we here for? What’s the purpose of life? What happens when we die?’ Things like that, these, I think, are the religious questions. And in that sense, I am a religious man because I think about these things and I have done all my life, these are very deep and important questions.”

If you’re looking for the list of nine you can click above or here.

I’ve read the Golden Compass series (the series this book is part of) and all but the last of the Game of Thrones books. (I gave up because it doesn’t seem like Martin will ever finish them and the books vary from the HBO show.) I’ve heard of a couple of the others.

How about you?

Escapism

I watched . . .

It’s a four-part series on BritBox (first episode on Amazon, but only the first episode, so don’t fall for it).

I’m going to have to go find the book. I read “Ten Little Indians” and I was surprised by the depth of the characters. This movie is similar.

And I read . . .

I’ve read a few of Alice Feeney’s books, and I think with this one I’m calling it. She likes the twists and turns, but the only one that really worked for me was Daisy Darker. The rest sacrificed believability to make a point or get a good twist in, and this was the worst of the lot. Had she not chosen to tell the story in first person, switching between characters, she might have pulled it off. But there is a peculiar limitation with being in characters’ heads: the internal dialogue has to make sense in retrospect, once the twist is revealed. Spoiler alert: If you help your ex-husband plan the murder of the nanny who allegedly threw your daughter over the bannister, you’re going to recognize him.

But even more annoying, the author is too lazy to keep details straight. She can’t keep Eden Fox’s age right. Within less than fifty pages, Eden Fox is hired at twenty-one to be a nanny. The daughter gets hurt. The first wife and the husband get divorced, and two years later Eden Fox marry’s the husband when she is . . . twenty. She aged backwards.

It seems like Feeney just couldn’t be bothered to figure out how to make the book work all the way around, because it was optioned by a “major Hollywood studio” a year before publication. I hate when you can tell authors are writing against a clock and for a paycheck and not paying attention. And you can tell that here.

We escaped to the mountains, where if you open the windows at night, the bedroom cools down and you can sleep, like a log.

It’s magical.

Anyway, let me know what you think of any of the above or if I “missed” anything.

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