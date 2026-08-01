And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

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Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
1d

Poland is starting to seriously question EU narratives about Russia.

As for missile shortages.... If we don’t protect israel, Jesus won’t come back and… and… kick our asses… or something… muh.

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4 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
suannee's avatar
suannee
14h

I read an escapist book that kept me up late. Some of the twists were pretty obvious, but the guy is a good writer. The Last One at the Wedding by Jason Rekulak.

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2 replies by Lillia Gajewski and others
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