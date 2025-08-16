"They make a desolation and call it peace." —Tacitus, speaking of Roman conquest (the more things change, the more they stay the same)

If you want to know why “communism” can start to look appealing . . .

Don’t let the title of the video mislead you. China only comes at the end. It’s focus is how much of a hit the US middle class has taken and how unaffordable the basics (like homeownership and education) are. At the very end, Saagar brings up how different things are in China, and even Saagar, who is pretty conservative, admits that what the Chinese have could be pretty attractive if you’re a young person in this country (or even middle aged).

If you’re not keen on watching, here are the two shocking charts.

The amounts here are all adjusted to 2023 dollars, so we’re comparing apples to apples.

So the next chart should be no surprise . . .

You factor in that one in six borrowers is in default on their federal student loans, and this is a really, really ugly picture.

And then you have this from China . . .

Okay, so I’m a Gen Xer, and I’m as given as anybody to the whole “these young whipper snappers just don’t know how to manage money and work hard,” but you look at the math above, and it ain’t mathing.

Yes, I’ve met my fair share of young people with—how do I put this?—unrealistic expectations, but as a whole, their financial outlook is not good.

Krystal points out that the point where homeownership for younger people fell off a cliff, so the point where young people started deciding they couldn’t afford a home, corresponds with the dissolution of the USSR in the early 1990s. Her theory is that without that threat of communism hanging over the heads of the capitalist west, the wealthy simply made the system about themselves and left the 99 percent behind.

To be fair, Saager accurately points out that there were many factors in addition to that, but the point remains the same: much as with our political system, which seems shakier by the day as politicians play the same old games and people grow more and more sick and tired of them, we’re going to hit a point where people start saying, “You know, this ‘capitalism’ thing is really only working for a select tiny group. Why not try communism? What do we have to lose?”

And I know I can almost hear the screams of “but look at all the damage enforced communism did!”

I’m not going to disagree. In the beginning, communism left a mountain of corpses. But today both Russia and China seem to be doing quite well with their hybrid systems. And that’s what people see.

Seventy percent of millennials in China can own a home and have a family. Less than fifteen percent of Americans can do the same. If setting down roots is the mark of a healthy society, then which one is healthier?

My suggestion to the politicians and those who don’t want to live in a system like China or Russia has, stop making excuses for what capitalism has become, stop making excuses for why we can’t try to address the worst of the issues, and start making the system work for everyone. Take a tip from the Chinese and the Russians, who added a little capitalism to their communism. Maybe we should think about adding a little humanity and regulation to our capitalism?

Eventually people will have enough, and I hate to see what happens at that point, but you can’t blame them for deciding they have little to nothing to lose.

Speaking of . . . 🤢 . . . politics . . .

So part of this story is funny . . .

It’s so bad for McConnell that the Kentucky GOP, under serious pressure from Morris, abandoned a scheme this weekend to award McConnell the “lifetime achievement award” at its annual dinner headlined by emcee Scott Jennings and Sen. Jim Justice (R-WV) — instead just having McConnell give the award to a longtime activist.

See, funny. The geriatric turtle has to give his fakey little award to someone else.

Morris has made criticism of McConnell’s strange anti-Trump behavior a centerpiece of his surprise bid for the U.S. Senate, catching McConnell allies and Morris rivals former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) off guard in a massive way. Morris’s meteoric rise from abject poverty to leading a major trash company has also been a core part of the Trump-aligned candidate’s message, as he rode in on a garbage truck discarding McConnell, Cameron, and Barr paraphernalia in his opening ad and has since captivated the attention of Republicans statewide and Trump supporters around the country.

Why does the Republican Party remind me so much of the movie Caddyshack? Or in this case a hybrid between Mean Girls and Caddyshack?

“As the Kentucky Senate race heats up, donors and Republican operatives have been getting pitched on an unusual idea: a super PAC run by allies of two GOP competitors to take down another rival in the race,” Gorman writes. “Theoretically, the PAC’s purpose would be to oppose Kentucky businessman Nate Morris, which would benefit Rep. Andy Barr and former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (All three men are running for Senate.) According to seven sources familiar with the matter, Barr and Cameron’s allies have discussed starting a super PAC to attack Morris. Donors, Senate GOP aides and operatives have all been pitched on the super PAC.”

Now Breitbart frames this as some kind of scandal. My guess is it happens a lot, just with the desperation so thick and a fight going on for control of the Republican agenda, it’s more noticeable.

Though I doubt this will work. The only way Barr and Cameron have any real chance of “stopping” Morris, I would guess, would be for one of them to drop out.

Do you think their egos would let them?

Otherwise, it’s a three way race, and Barr and Cameron will split the “country club” Republican vote.

As I try to find a reason to justify including this story, beyond the humor of the testudinal octogenarian being made to give away his trophy, it occurs to me that both parties are at forks in the road, where they each get to decide are they simply going to be a head for the hydra, shunning every populist candidate that comes along, or are they going to stand for something?

So how “special” is Russiagate really?

I was reading a post by Michael Shellenberger on Friday afternoon, and I came across a set of paragraphs where I just started to laugh.

They’re, of course, talking about Tulsi Gabbard’s document dumps showing just how orchestrated the smear campaign was on Donald Trump, and how the higher-ups manipulated the intelligence assessments to a decidedly political advantage.

“They were representing as high certainty things that were low certainty,” I noted. “And representing as high quality intelligence things that were substandard. It’s not just an exaggeration. It’s the opposite of what we think happened now." Meanwhile, those responsible have faced no consequences.

Okay bear that in mind as you read what comes right next.

As Strassel noted, “There was a time when if you abused your power in office, whether or not it rose to the level of a crime, you were exiled from D.C. Instead, Comey gets a teaching job in ethics, and Clapper and Brennan get TV contracts."

Yeah, when?

I mean that seriously, when has a person been exiled form DC for abusing their office?

I remember the WMD debacle, Benghazi, Hillary’s emails, Obama droning an American citizen, Biden shaking down Ukraine, torture programs, spying on citizens . . .

All of COVID was a bunch of people saying with high certainty things none of them knew with any certainty (and the average person rightly doubted with extreme prejudice). In fact, they took the position most convenient to them.

None of these people have actually paid any kind of price at all. You’re far more likely to find yourself banished for “wrongthink” than any kind of breach of ethics.

For some time now, I’ve found myself unable to get excited about Russiagate. And I wondered why, and then I read these paragraphs, and I understood completely.

I like these people a lot—Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger and Techno Fog, all of whom I subscribe to and have been writing about this—but I find them unbelievably naive if they think that this is actually any sort of notable event. It’s not. Not even a little bit. The only thing notable might be that they tried to use it to derail an election and sabotage a presidency, but I have a feeling if we went digging, we’d find similar attempts in the past (actually, Nixon, if you believe some of the theories).

And here is my fear, because I have watched this process play out over and over. We never get past the outrage stage. We don’t. The Republicans take this whole issue and they’ll campaign on it, but will they actually attempt to address the weaknesses of our system that made all this possible?

Nope. I mean, they had their chance when FISA came up for renewal, and what did they do?

If you really want to prove to me and people like me that you think Russiagate is that serious, then you will move past the outrage stage. Punishing people isn’t enough. You need to show you are fully invested in changing the system.

Somehow, I don’t really see that happening. But maybe I’m too cynical.

Climate change and the fall of Rome: No, it’s not as silly as it sounds

The question of why the Western Roman Empire ended has intrigued historians for generations, fueling a debate that is nowhere near reaching a consensus. In 1984, German historian Alexander Demandt drew up a list of more than two hundred factors that have been cited to explain Rome’s collapse, which previously had been blamed on internal corruption. In his great work History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire, Edward Gibbon wrote: “The decline of Rome was the natural and inevitable effect of immoderate greatness. Prosperity ripened the principle of decay; the causes of destruction multiplied with the extent of conquest; and as soon as time or accident had removed the artificial supports, the stupendous fabric yielded to the pressure of its own weight.” Other authors have pointed to more specific reasons. Some have focused on the evolution of the Roman economy, which was stagnant by the third century A.D. because of overdependence on enslaved people for labor. The increasing size of the Roman Empire’s bureaucracy and army likely also contributed to its decline. The cost of maintaining them stifled the imperial economy and brought with it an increase in taxes and serious internal corruption. Ongoing military conflicts and civil wars that broke out from the third century onward played a part too, weakening central authority and leading to the fragmentation of the empire, making it more vulnerable to external threats.

All of these by the way don’t bode well for the United States today.

But some “Big Brained Boov” have come up with a new or additional factor . . .

In a work published in 2017, Kyle Harper, a classics professor at the University of Oklahoma, offers an ambitious synthesis on the causes of the empire’s decline, in which he argues that “the fate of Rome was played out by emperors and barbarians, senators and generals, soldiers and slaves. But it was equally decided by bacteria and viruses, volcanoes and solar cycles. It is a story in which humanity and the environment cannot be separated.”

This boils down to two main changes . . .

Recent studies paint a more complex picture, but the data suggest that the climatic conditions of the empire in the first century B.C. favored agricultural, economic, and population growth. Firsthand accounts, such as that of the agronomist Columella, indicate that in the first century A.D. rainfall in central and southern Italy was more frequent in summer than it is today. The sources also reveal that arable lands covered vast areas of North Africa, which have since become desertified.

So basically, the climate grew drier and they couldn’t raise enough food.

But obviously it had nothing to do with cars or the flatulence of cows (take that, AOC) . . .

From the mid-third century A.D., tiny changes in the Earth’s tilt reduced levels of solar energy penetrating the atmosphere. This shift impacted the climate, which became more variable with a trend toward cooling and aridity in the Mediterranean.

But the second proposed factor is also interesting: the “success” of the Roman empire allowed for the growth of cities and movement between them, which brought epidemics.

Harper argues that: “The dense urban habitats, the unflinching transformation of landscapes, the strong networks of connectivity within—and especially beyond—the empire, all contributed to a unique microbial ecology.” During this period some diseases, including tuberculosis, leprosy, and malaria, spread on a limited scale, while others grew into major epidemics. Previously these outbreaks had been contained within particular regions and seasons, but from the latter half of the second century onward, epidemics emerged that affected whole swaths of the Roman Empire with unprecedented intensity.

Finally the climate change could have brought most vicious enemy to its doorstep . . .

The greatest impact of climatic changes occurred beyond the borders of the Roman Empire. A prolonged period of drought across the Eurasian steppe, from the Hungarian plains to Mongolia, directly affected the lives of nomadic herders. This was when the Huns began to progress westward across the Eurasian steppe and started to appear in written sources. It has been argued that the Huns, faced with an environmental crisis, became climate refugees in search of new pastures. As they moved west, they forced other nomadic peoples from the north toward the lands of the Roman Empire.

One of those other nomadic peoples the Huns forced south would have been the Visigoths, the Germanic peoples that would ultimately “sack” Rome the city itself in 410.

I’m going to give National Geographic some credit here. They had a great chance to beat the climate change drum, and they resisted the temptation, other than to remark . . .

The outcome of the Roman Empire is an example of the “uncanny power of nature in the fate of a civilization.”

I’d say that kind of goes without saying.

Escapism

For movies . . .

You ever see a movie with too many twists? Yeah, this was it.

I got on a bit of an Eddie Murphy kick.

And . . .

I know, it seems like I’m all action and horror, but I love a lot of the older comedies. I don’t know what the difference was, but they seemed cleverer, even those like Haunted Mansion that got panned.

Love it anyway.

As for reading . . .

The premise is four female assassins in their early sixties who have been working for “The Museum” for the last forty years getting rid of bad people. While it is mostly set in present time, it leaps back in the past, because in forty years you can gather a lot of baggage.

My only qualm with it is the individual characters aren’t that distinctly drawn. Yes, there are a few differences, but it takes a while to figure out which is which.

This is actually the second book in the series, but if you like quirky little action/mysteries, here you go.

Ah, we made it to Saturday morning. A couple days of rest and we’re back at it. I was watching the news yesterday coming out of Alaska. There wasn’t a deal (no one really expected there to be, okay, maybe no one besides Trump). But things looked positive. Of course, we can only really know how successful it was by the howling coming out of Europe. The louder they are, the more likely it is that we ourselves might at least get out of Ukraine soon.

Of course, it’s kind of a qualified joy. How much of this is about actually creating a more peaceful world and how much of this is about making sure we have the resources to direct to another conflict?

Time will tell.

Anyway, what do you think about any of the above or anything else?