"War does not determine who is right - only who is left." - Bertrand Russell

Yes, we’re still “at war,” funding wars, “impartial” but financially involved in “settling” wars, however you want to put it.

I don’t talk about them much, but I do keep an eye on what is going on. Recently we had this great moment from Steve Witkoff on Fox News with Lara Trump (sorry for the German subtitles—it’s the clip I could find).

And the theme has continued . . .

Every one of these examples falls into either one of two categories: (A) conflicts that don’t matter to the US, or (B) conflicts that matter but Trump has, at worst, escalated and, at best, could have ended with a phone call but chose to keep going.

Giving the Nobel Prize to Obama for not being Bush and not taking it back when he destabilized Libya was insulting enough. Giving the prize to Trump because he supposedly got the Cambodians and the Thais to stop shooting at each other when he’s been clearly subsidizing and giving cover to what Israel’s doing in Gaza . . . that would actually be a bigger insult.

But this is a distraction technique. Trump promised he’d end the wars. He could have easily done so, as we’re funding them. He didn’t. The math is simple.

So let’s get an update on what’s going on in these wars that are in no way Trump’s fault, six months into his presidency.

We’ll start with the one that is less controversial: Ukraine.

This is CNN admitting that Ukraine is in a lot of trouble, and by “a lot of trouble,” we mean ending up right where anyone with any common sense knew they would end up.

The accumulative effect of a Ukrainian manpower crisis, the turbulence of Kyiv’s relationship with the Trump White House, and uncertain supplies of weaponry, are a perfect storm that has broken in the face of the vigor and persistence of a Russian summer offensive, whose progress is no longer incremental but is reshaping the conflict and bringing Putin closer to some of his goals fast.

Now, let’s be honest. CNN isn’t really “doing journalism.” CNN has decided now that Trump’s in office they can tell the truth. Ukraine never had the “manpower” to win against Russia, and as for the other two, they’re trying to pin the loss on Trump. We quite frankly don’t have the weapons to give them.

And Trump is starting to sound desperate.

We don’t know if sanctions are going to work (actually, we know, because they haven’t worked before), but we’re going to do it anyway because . . . 🤷‍♀️

What sanctions are we talking about? Secondary sanctions on any country that buys Russian oil, which includes India and China.

It’s a big gamble, telling people “us or them.”

Let me translate . . .

Contrast that with this response.

Can anyone really doubt who is winning?

I think we’re on the lather, rinse, repeat stage of this until Russia finally brings Kiev to its knees.

Oh, no, sweetie, this is very much your war. You owned it the moment you kept it going and listened to the effeminate porker Lindsey Graham.

Which brings us to the other “war.”

You know it’s getting bad when Tucker Carlson has on John Mearsheimer, and the episode is called “The Palestinian Genocide and How the West Has Been Deceived Into Supporting It.” And the episode Tucker does after that is “US Green Beret Veteran Tony Aguilar Details the Shocking War Crimes He’s Witnessing in Gaza.”

Here is a taste of the second . . .

That’s how the “war” is going in Gaza. Israel is getting exactly what it wants. Gazans are dying by hunger and by bullets, and the world is mostly hands off. By their measures, this is a success.

Here in the US and around the world?

What do you say when it was in your power to stop this and you didn’t? I voted for Trump. Is this on me? Yes, partially. Voting for Kamala Harris or voting for a third party or not voting all would have gotten us nowhere different. But still . . . war is one thing. Giving cover to this? What do you even say anymore?

Anyway, it turns out that while dropping bombs on civilians and showing blown up children doesn’t get people’s attention, show them images of starving children and tell them about people being shot searching for food, and you’ll get an about-face.

And I do truly mean an about-face, fake though it may be.

No, it’s not an honest change. They’re just trying to save themselves.

But it’s better than this . . .

I have really liked John Kennedy in the past, but that is probably one of the most deluded things to come out of any Congress critter’s mouth.

Let’s forget asking what the hell DEI has to do with “hurting Jews,” when Jews were among those protesting.

Let’s talk about his other claims.

That’s bad.

A senior officer in Hamas's security forces has told the BBC the Palestinian armed group has lost about 80% of its control over the Gaza Strip and that armed clans are filling the void.

Armed clans filling the void.

Well, that actually sounds worse.

Hezbollah?

I can’t find any information on them, but I’m guessing they’re as down and out as Hamas, which is to say, not really.

And Iran?

Let’s talk about Iran for a moment. All it will require a string couple of headlines and a few quotes.

From Newsweek . . .

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country still has the experts, technology and equipment to restart uranium enrichment despite damage to its facilities. He confirmed in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that Tehran had been preparing to activate a site near Isfahan when it was hit in U.S. strikes toward the end of the 12-day war with Israel. Araghchi said he did not know the location of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, which had been relocated before the U.S. military intervention ordered last month by President Donald Trump.

So Iran is still fully capable of enriching uranium and the stockpile of already enriched uranium is who knows where.

You know, now would be a really good time for a non-biased international body to come in and do some inspecting.

Because . . .

Which is actually likely true.

So Iran can make more, which our own government admits, and what it has made is hidden, and they’re not letting inspectors in.

This would be a good time for negotiations.

Well, whatever would have given them the idea that they couldn’t trust that negotiations weren’t in good faith, except that both Israel and the US attacked them during the negotiation process.

It seems we might—and hang with me here—be in a worse position than we were before Trump decided to drop bombs on Iran, in order to save Israel’s backside in the “Twelve-Day War.” (Twelve days, that’s all Israel could last against an equal before they needed Daddy to come to the rescue. I don’t want to hear any more about how Israel takes care of itself and goes it alone. It’s more like a scrappy chihuahua who picks a fight with Jack Russell and then runs and hides behind its Rottwieler pal.)

Meanwhile . . .

They claim it’s about the Druze community, but one watching their actions tends to think their motives are much more self-serving.

Which leads to this . . .

What they're saying: "Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time," one White House official told Axios, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. "This could undermine what Trump is trying to do." A second senior U.S. official also pointed to the shelling of a church in Gaza this week, which led President Trump to call Netanyahu and demand an explanation. "The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f***?" A third U.S. official said there's growing skepticism inside the Trump administration about Netanyahu — a sense that his trigger finger is too itchy and he's too disruptive. "Netanyahu is sometimes like a child who just won't behave."



None of this is true. Bibi is very, very sane. He sees the writing on the wall. The Democrat Party base is turning against Israel. The “right” has its factions that are not fond of the country and calling what is going on in Gaza exactly what it is and not mincing words. So he’s on borrowed time as far as active killing goes. And he’s making the best use of a very friendly, perhaps the last extremely permissive, US administration.

How friendly?

In his announcement, Carney added that the Palestinian Authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas assured him that his administration will hold long-delayed elections in 2026 in which Hamas will “play no part.” “(Abbas) has also committed to not militarizing the state of Palestine,” Carney added.

So Canada will only recognize the Palestinian state if they exist on certain terms: not actually a threat to the country that has been killing them wholesale for nearly two years.

But even that was too much for Trump . . .

I’m not quite sure I see the connection between fair trade for American workers and businesses and Canada recognizing a Palestinian state? Does Palestine undercut American manufacturing in some way I’m not aware of?

In summation, I’m left wondering how bad this gets before it gets better.

Good idea, bad idea?

Okay, so two stories I noticed, and you tell me: good idea or bad idea.

First one . . .

If you’re like me, the first word that sends alarm bells ringing is “bipartisan.”

But let’s take a look.

Zoom in: One provision would direct HUD to come up with new guidelines around zoning and land-use policies to encourage more construction. Another would stand-up a pilot program where HUD offers grants and loans to low- and moderate-income homeowners and certain landlords.

The bill would also streamline environmental reviews for certain housing projects.

It authorizes $1 billion over five years for an "innovation fund" — local communities would get money if they come up with new ways to build more housing.

And why are we doing this?

Why it matters: It's a rare moment of bipartisan agreement — and a sign of how bad the real estate market has gotten in the U.S., where home prices have soared and there's an ongoing shortage of affordable homes.

So does any of the above really address this issue in a meaningful way or does it just act as a way to funnel taxpayer money to already wealthy people in the guise of “helping”?

Good idea or bad idea?

Then we have this . . .

Do you remember back when there was a big argument over Casey Means becoming surgeon general? That was partially about the fact that Casey Means allegedly expected to profit from the position, gaining access to a nation’s worth of health data when she worked in the “wellness” tech industry. Similar allegations were made about why Elon Musk and Trump had a falling out, in that Musk’s chosen person to head up NASA would have then given Musk a leg-up in training his own AI.

With that in mind . . .

Why it matters: Patient health information is now scattered across multiple disconnected systems, leading to inefficiencies, medical errors and wasted time and money. Past federal efforts to get providers and payers to share patient health information in a more seamless way got bogged down by tech glitches, litigation and excessive bureaucracy, and prompted privacy concerns.

It sounds good, right?

Driving the news: The administration on Wednesday won commitments from more than 60 companies to work in two broad areas: promoting an interoperability framework to better share information between patients and providers, and to increase the availability of personalized tools for patients. Patients would have to opt in to share their health data and records on new systems and apps that would be administered by the companies.

Officials said the apps could assist with diabetes and obesity management and include AI assistants to help patients check symptoms and choose care options. New digital check-in methods could reduce paper intake — an effort the administration has dubbed "kill the clipboard."

"We have the tools and information available now to empower patients to improve their outcomes and their healthcare experience," said Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Mehmet Oz. "We stand ready for a paradigm shift in the U.S. health care system."

That all makes sense, and I can see the rational.

I had the following experience: February of 2016, I have a hysterectomy. September of 2016, I go to see my regular doctor, in the same health care system. He tells me, “You need a pap smear.” I look at him: “Well, okay, doc, but that’s going to be difficult.” He gives me a funny look. “I don’t have nothing to ‘smear’ anymore.” He says, “That’s not in your chart,” as if I’d forget a thing like that. (He’s a nice guy and usually displays common sense. I’m just that sarcastic.) I say, “I had it taken out at your hospital.” He says, “I might want to add that in here.” You think?

So, yes, I get why this would be attractive.

But then I see who is involved.

Leading tech and health companies including Amazon, Apple, Google, and OpenAI committed on Wednesday to working with the Trump administration to make electronic patient records more accessible across the health care system. . . . Amy Gleason, the acting administrator of DOGE and a former health tech executive, and Arda Kara, who worked at data firm Palantir before joining the administration, have led the medical records push, CNN reported, citing people familiar.

So what’s the problem? Well, we live in a capitalist system where if money can be made or saved, the best ideas will go awry. (Yes, they go awry in socialist systems as well, but for different reasons.)

Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor, said there were major ethical and legal concerns around the new effort. "Patients across America should be very worried that their medical records are going to be used in ways that harm them and their families," he told AP.

Now, I’m not sure I would use the word “harm,” or I would use it carefully. But anyone who lived through COVID or has dealt with insurance companies or the medical system can think of the ways this would be abused, and I deliberately say “would” rather than “could,” because there’s 100 percent chance it will at some point be compromised, corrupted, or exploited. And it definitely won’t be “voluntary” for long.

So is the risk worth the convenience?

Good idea or bad idea?

King Tut’s curse could cure cancer?

So if you’re like me and you are fascinated with certain peoples of the ancient world and all things spooky, you know about the curse of King Tut’s tomb.

While the above claims that no one could figure out what happened to the archeologists, some have speculated that they were infected by a specific fungus.

After several untimely deaths occurred among those who excavated King Tutankhamun’s tomb in the 1920s, rumors of a mummy’s curse began to spread. When more deaths occurred in a similar pattern in the 1970s—ten scientists died after entering the tomb of Casimir IV in Poland—investigators found evidence of Aspergillus flavus, a toxic fungal spore which can lead to lung infections. Scientists believed the fungus may have also affected those who suddenly died after visiting King Tut’s tomb.

The idea that funguses can have medical uses is not new. Penicillin is the best example. But in this case, rather than fighting infections, Aspergillus flavus could be used to fight a particular type of cancer.

When natural cell death doesn’t occur, and old or damaged cells reproduce uncontrollably, it can cause cancer. The new compound researchers have discovered attacks cancer cells by interfering with a crucial step of cellular reproduction, Larios says. When any cell reproduces, it first copies all the genetic material known as DNA. Once the DNA has been copied, the duplicated chromosomes must migrate to opposite ends of the cell, a process facilitated by microtubules, or proteins within the cell. The research suggests this new fungal RiPP compound interferes with microtubule organization, which would lead to faulty chromosome segregation and subsequent cell death needed to treat cancer. This mechanism is similar to other microtubule inhibitors already in use. Researchers found that while the compounds were effective against leukemia cells, they had little to no effect on breast, liver, or lung cancer cells.

Of course, the article doesn’t forget to mention that there is quite the distance from discovery to accessibility.

Before this treatment can be approved, it must go through a long process; the average time from discovery to FDA approval is 10 years, Larios says. The new compound must be tested in preclinical models—including cell lines and animal trials—to determine efficacy, appropriate dose, and potential side effects. If these trials prove efficacious, a phase I clinical trial will occur to test safety for use in humans. Then, the treatment will have to go through multiple phases of clinical trials in humans before getting FDA approval. Additionally, as Norton mentions, the compound will also need to be able to be synthesized on a large scale. According to a study published earlier this year in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, only about 10 percent of drugs entering phase II trials succeed in obtaining FDA approval. So, the RiPPs presented in this study have a long way to go before possibly being used to treat leukemia in patients.

So it might not take as long as we took to find King Tut’s tomb to bring the new drug to market, but close.

Escapism

It wasn’t really a great week for viewing.

It actually could have been great with a little tweaking, but as it was, I felt like I put in a lot of time with very little payoff.

What I read was slightly more satisfying . . .

If you can describe a case of theft and murder at the time when Cleopatra ruled Egypt as a cozy mystery, this is. There’s nothing particularly heavy about it and it’s a fast read. So if you’re into a wide range of mysteries that don’t make you think too hard, here you go.

I also watched the conversation between John Mearsheimer and Tucker Carlson. It was good enough that my normally news-avoidant other half sat and listened as well. Although the title talks about Palestine, they start off on the subject of Russia and Ukraine and work their way through Israel-Palestine and then on to the subject of what the world dynamics will look like in the future. I find John Mearsheimer remarkable because as much disgust as you can feel coming off him for the way the US has abused its power, he still sees the US remaining one of three great powers in the world, along with China and to a lesser extent Russia, and because he’s American he explains why as much disgust as one might have with the country’s leadership, you do really want it to be the top of the heap, just using its power much more wisely.

Another week gone, and we’re in August. As I sit and finish this, there is a thunderstorm rolling over and a few of the drops seem a little “heavy,” which makes me nervous. It’s been a very strange summer.

So what do you think about the above or anything else?