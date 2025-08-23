“Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” ―Benjamin Franklin

John Bolton: Justice in action or another rabid radioactive mutant squirrel moment?

The system that John Bolton helped build finally came for him last week. I saw a lot of celebrating as the FBI raided Bolton’s home and office.

Don’t get me wrong. Bolton is an abysmal human being and I would quite enjoy seeing him squirm after all the wreckage he’s left in his wake. But that doesn’t really mean I leave my sense behind. He seems kind of a random human being to be going after, considering the number of neocons and neolibs we could say the same about.

So the claim is . . .

Bolton’s book has been published. Anyone can read it, including Benny Johnson and the rest of R-aligned (or T-aligned, because there’s a difference) media. What’s in there that was sensitive enough to be “classified”? I haven’t read the book, but I can’t find any specific mentions of anything in the “right wing” media that would seem remotely sensitive enough to warrant all this. In fact, the only thing I can come across is the idea that he was legally obligated not to publish information about the White House meetings.

Bolton's 2020 book, “The Room Where It Happened,” painted an unvarnished portrait of Trump and his administration, amounting to the most vivid first-person account at the time of how Trump conducts himself in office. The 577-page book portrayed Trump as grossly ill-informed about foreign policy, with Bolton writing that the president “saw conspiracies behind rocks, and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government.” Bolton wrote that while he was at the White House, Trump typically had only two intelligence briefings a week “and in most of those, he spoke at greater length than the briefers, often on matters completely unrelated to the subjects at hand.” On Ukraine, Bolton alleged that Trump directly tied providing military aid to the country’s willingness to conduct investigations into Joe Biden, soon-to-be Trump's Democratic 2020 election rival, and members of his family. In one conversation, Trump said “he wasn’t in favor of sending them anything until all the Russia-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over,” Bolton wrote. Bolton also wrote that he felt “hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations," noting how Trump “pleaded” with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects.

Now does any of this actually surprise anyone? Trump is Trump. We saw his posts on the platform formerly known as Twitter, and we see his posts on Truth Social. Do we really believe that behind closed doors he’s the picture of eloquence, moderation, and careful contemplation? And no president makes any significant decision that’s not driven by re-election calculations. 🙄 I’m not going to pretend Trump is uniquely wonderful, but I’m not going to pretend he is uniquely awful either. That Trump is Trump is pretty much baked in the cake.

Now is what Bolton saying true or not? I have no idea. It has the ring of truth, but we’re talking John Bolton here. It’s not like he’s got a sterling record of either truthfulness or thoughtfulness himself.

But read that last paragraph again from Benny Johnson . . .

Yeah, well, you’re not going to do that by going after some person, even if he is a raging asshole, who wrote nasty things about you in a book, things you don’t really deny, you just didn’t want to reveal.

The equivalent of this is declaring that keeping the either of the following from the public was in the interest of national security: Joe Biden as a walking vegetable or the Bidens as a family that sold US influence and policy to the highest bidder with the old coot himself being their cash cow, bull, whatever. In short, you’re mixing up national security with personal political security.

So if John Bolton published battle plans or the specs of the latest fighter jet, fine, go after him, though I’d be prepared to re-evaluate that whole Signalgate thing in a new light. But if the only “secret” he published was that Trump isn’t exactly the “stable genius” he claims to be, you’re just weaponizing the DOJ in your favor this time, which makes you no better than the other side.

And I say that thinking John Bolton has probably done plenty in his life that should land him in a federal prison if justice were really a thing.

Meanwhile . . .

Well, that’s that. They tried, right? If there was only some other source of information that people have been demanding access to . . .

Federal takeover of DC: Combating crime or creeping (and creepy) authoritarianism?

So crime was bad in DC and Big Balls got carjacked and beat up by a couple teenagers. And suddenly we’re turning our nation’s capital into something out of a third world country with armed men everywhere.

But it worked, if you’re goal was just to get crime down.

Of course armed men and women everywhere tend to naturally discourage crime.

But there have been a few downsides.

Just for the record, yes, you can smoke and drink outside on private property in DC, even marijuana, as far as I know.

Even if the current big cheese doesn’t like it.

Someone here needs to get a grip.

If all these people have time to walk around bugging people about doing legal things on their own property, then what you did might have been overkill.

And then we had this . . .

Yes, the guy is an idiot. Yes, he needs to be charged with something. Yes, the federal agents look like the keystone cops.

And, seriously, we don’t need this.

It was a freaking sandwich, people. My god.

You have just reduced the whole thing to farce by “tweeting” about it. Again, I’m back to “This situation is not nearly as bad as you’re making it out if you’re tweeting about someone throwing a sandwich the same way you’d tweet about someone setting off a car bomb.” You’ve done nothing astounding. You just arrested a guy who threw a sandwich and said mean things. Are we really this thin-skinned?

Don’t answer that, please.

Oh, and here we have a National Guard vehicle that t-boned a person at some random intersection in DC.

Feeling so safe here. What were these guys doing? Having fun tooling around the streets pretending they’re in a car chase in Kabul because they’re so freaking bored? That’s the image in my head.

Now I know how Trump justified this, but plenty of cities loaded with crime have been brought under control without putting literal soldiers on the streets. It was ridiculous after January 6th. It’s ridiculous now.

The problem in DC is the same as any “blue” city: a lack of will to prosecute crimes. Making the city look like we’re in the middle of a military occupation does nothing to address that.

But the situation gets creepier.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking to spend millions of dollars on SUVs and custom, gold-detailed vehicle wraps emblazoned with the words “DEFEND THE HOMELAND,” according to a contractor’s social media post and records that describe the decked-out fleet as urgently needed in President Donald Trump’s stated mission to improve safety on the streets of the District.

So I have a question: do we really have an immigration and customs problem in DC? Last I checked, the problem was a bit south and west of there.

But that’s one issue. The Orwellian “ick” of the slogan is another.

My skin crawled when they set up the Department of “Homeland Security.” And now we have these?

Okay, so here is a pro-tip: if you don’t want people accusing you of being an authoritarian, maybe stop acting like a textbook authoritarian. Because while I’ll still tell you that Trump is no dictator, I’m becoming a little less convinced that that’s because he doesn’t want to be rather than our system of checks and balances are still working . . . for the moment.

The situation is so silly and ridiculous that I’m getting the feeling something bigger is afoot and that the thing that we were screaming about coming from the left has done a feint and is coming at us from the right.

And I’m not the only one that’s getting that crawling sensation up my spine . . .

If the only two choices we’re being given at this point is an authoritarian nanny state draped in a rainbow flag or an authoritarian “safe from crime” state draped in an American flag . . . it’s all authoritarianism, just with different color schemes and slogans, and you’re losing us, man.

By the way, dictatorships and autocracies are traditionally pretty “crime-free.” I still don’t want to live there. I’ll take a little crime if I don’t have to seriously use the word “homeland” without gagging and/or laughing.

There’s an easier way to handle this . . .

From chairs built with mushroom mycelium and vegan leather sofas to fabrics originating from seaweed, unexpected materials have been slowly making inroads into our homes. With the industry under pressure to become more sustainable, designers and manufacturers have turned to out-of-the-box alternatives to make products that have a circular lifespan (ie. furniture or other household items that can be re-used, composted and ultimately do not become garbage). The market for circular home and living will reach up to €45 billion in 2030 (around $51 billion), driven by sustainably produced furniture and home goods containing sustainable materials, according to McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm.

“Circular home and living.” All the fun little slogans that really just mean building furniture out of recycled garbage and things that decompose.

Why is it that they have to make this stuff look so dang uncomfortable. Those tables and chairs above look like torture devices. And the rest of this . . .

Or this . . .

I ask you, does any of that look like furniture you would actually use?

Reminds me of the furniture in Beetlejuice, only less functional.

But as I read the article, I thought about my house. I am a collector of “all the old things.” The table at which I write this was my grandmother’s. In the corner sits a cedar chest my grandfather made and across from me is my grandmother’s old bookcase. I have a set of oak dining room chairs my mother got my sister and me nearly thirty years ago now. She said they were a little more expensive. But nearly thirty years of use and they’re as tight as the day they were delivered.

And that’s my point. We don’t need “recycled” furniture when we make furniture that lasts. Is there a way we could try doing that again?

Escapism

I watched a lot of TV this week. I don’t know what was going on. But there was some variety.

Think of Silent Hill meets Groundhog Day with a touch of wendigo mythology (not sure how I feel about that last part). They do something a bit jarring with the time to move the picture a long, but even at that, the movie is decent and it works out better than most horror films. I actually kind of appreciated the ending, though the film did the typical last few frames that leaves one wondering a bit.

I also watched something out of the ordinary (I’m trying to do that more) . . .

I like quirky British shows, and this one was fun. There have been times in history when it was difficult to be a woman. This is set in one of those. The movie is based on real events, though the real story is much darker and more traumatic. I don’t think there was much to laugh about.

Liam Nesson was Liam Nesson in this one, but that’s okay.

Set during the Irish “Troubles,” the film features Nesson as an aging hitman who decides to give it up, just in time to do a good deed and bring hell down from a bunch of Irish “resisters.” It’s a good reminder that terrorism isn’t exclusive to fanatical Islam and that no good deed goes unpunished.

And finally, a really good series on Netflix if you like mysteries with twists and turns amid gorgeous scenery . . .

As for reading . . .

Set in 1970 before Roe v Wade and abortion became legal, a young woman, Neva/Fern is sent to a “home” for unwed but pregnant teenagers. The way she’s treated is bad enough, but in the same home is a girl younger than she (Holly) who was molested by the pastor at a megachurch and now is there to have the baby and give it to said pastor. (I know, predictable, but this was the age of the televangelist.) A traveling librarian comes by and gives her a book: “How to Be a Groovy Witch.” And she and her friends, in an attempt to save Holly and her baby, become witches.

In typical Hendrix style things get dark but that splash of humor remains as Neva/Fern and her friends face losing their babies, dealing with a world that puts the responsibility of pregnancy on them, adults who exploit them, and finally witches.

I’ve read a few of Grady Hendrix’s novels. I’ve enjoyed them all so far, but this one a bit less so. It seemed to drag a bit. But if you like quirky horror, it’s still really good.

A bit shorter this week, not because I ran out of news but because I ran out of time and energy. It will all be there next week, plus some.

So what do you think about any of the above or anything else?