And So It Goes . . .

Libertarian
5h

Hey Gajewskii. A few points;

1) completely agree with you about the comment. The comment was valid and so was your reply. Amazing what can happen when two intelligent people behave like adults and discuss their views.

2) Bermuda Triangle is spooky. I was there aboard ship several times. It was quite different than other seas in that that it was like time stood still: I was above deck at sunset and there was no motion. No waves, breeze, gulls, dolphins clouds. No movement or sound. The sun wasn’t even going down; it was just frozen on the horizon like it got stuck. Freaky place and crew was happy to leave it.

AndyinBC
4h

Mornin' Lil. My thoughts:

Ghislaine Maxwell: Like the subject of almost every other “major news story” in the last half century, the mysterious Ms. Maxwell has been used, very effectively, to distract the hoi polloi. Just a small portion of the ongoing Epstein gambit - to focus attention away from the nefarious doings and shameless greed of our lords and masters.

Comment on Patricia's comment: I too have backed off on reading many of the folks who focus more or less exclusively on “Trump good” or “Trump bad” or Democrats bad, and especially, on the scamdemic. (But I read all of your posts , Lil!)

And, “if Trump turns out to be exactly what he promised to be”, I will be very pleasantly surprised. Absolutely astounded actually. But if he does, I'll buy the drinks at your barbecue.

Bermuda Triangle: I have been fascinated by the Bermuda Triangle since grade school. Today, I find myself developing lists of politicians and bureaucrats that one could wish would explore that area. In depth.

