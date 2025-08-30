"The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum." - Noam Chomsky

Ah, Ghislaine, or as Trump knows her, “Plan C or D (I lost count) in distracting people from the Epstein files?”

So they released the interview between Trump’s private lawyer turned deputy AG and Ghislaine Maxwell. The interview was summed up well by Jeff Childers:

Unsurprisingly, Maxwell generally denied, or couldn’t remember, or wasn’t involved in, key aspects of the main Epstein theories. She wasn’t aware of any voluntary intelligence contacts (though she waffled on Mossad). She supervised construction of all his luxury properties —including the neo-occult island buildout— but never knew of any video equipment except “normal” security surveillance— although she didn’t deny others were there. She knew nothing about any blackmail operation, not personally, but allowed it could’ve happened. You never know.

So she lied through her teeth because she wants a pardon.

The funniest/saddest part . . .

For example, in this excerpt from transcript page 317, Maxwell allowed that Epstein was a “disgusting guy who did terrible things to young kids,” but argued he “wasn’t really as interesting” as people make him out to be: So the narrative that was created and then built upon just mushroomed into what—basically this is like a Salem witch trial. People have gone and lost their minds over this thing. I understand that. But the issue is, how do you satisfy a mob who can’t understand the lifestyle? Because it’s like P. Diddy Redux on TV with the Clintons and Trump. I mean, it’s bananas. And while some of it is real—he did do those things, I’m definitely not disputing that—this was a man people didn’t even believe had a real business. I happen to believe he did. Did he grift? I don’t know, because I wasn’t really in his business. But this is one man. He’s not some—well, they’ve made him into something he wasn’t. He’s not that interesting. He’s a disgusting guy who did terrible things to young kids. You’re not going to hear me say what he did to people who I wasn’t there to see. I didn’t see it. It was their lifestyle! In other words, we normies don’t understand how the rich and famous and well-connected live their lives, and so, to us, it all looks gross and immoral and conspiratorial. But it’s just their jam, man. That’s just like, how it is. Try being sympathetic for once.

You know, that actually produced my one moment of doubt, my one moment where I thought, “Maybe Michael Tracey might be on to something. Maybe we are spinning this into more than it is.” Why? This is so brutally, unattractively, damningly disgusting that it has a ring of truth to it.

The one thing she made sure to tell everyone, or the Trump administration made sure we’d take away from it, was that Trump never, ever, ever did anything inappropriate.

Yeah, I’m rolling my eyes too, and not because I think Trump is a pedophile, but because the whole thing is such an insult to our intelligence.

But there is this strange argument floating about. It goes a little like this: (1) the only thing we should worry about is whether or not the files are damning to Trump, and (2) if they were, Biden and company would have released them. Trump, of course, has gone with (3) Obama and Biden tampered with the files, implying that he is in there, but only because “the other side” put him in and made him look bad.

Now the problem with these arguments is that #2 and #3 cancel each other. If they actually tampered with the files, then why didn’t they release them? Why waste all that work? And if the files are only damning to Trump, also why wouldn’t they release them?

Well, because the files aren’t only damning for Trump or even damning at all for Trump. That seems the most commonsense conclusion.

And that gets us back to #1. You can watch the media (D and R aligned) deliberately tighten the focus to Trump’s place in the files rather than what the files say as a whole. For D-aligned media, there’s no danger they’ll actually be released, so they can play their little insinuation game with impunity. For R-aligned media, all they have to do is remind people about how dishonest D-aligned media is and keep the focus on Trump, and they also know that the files won’t be released.

To be completely honest, I don’t think that this is about certain people so much as a “system.” It’s even bigger than Mossad. The files would make undeniable the way the elite think about the “commoners” and provide a real-world disregard for the most perverted exploitation of the innocent and vulnerable among us just to play their little games.

That I think is the really damning information that most everyone wants to keep from the public.

And that is the very reason why we should keep the pressure up.

A Comment . . .

I appreciate her honesty, and there is no “but.” From what I know of Patricia through my substack, she is a great person, I hope she’s enjoying her retirement (last time I asked, she was close, so I hope I have that right), and I bear her no ill will nor do I fundamentally disagree with her.

I myself have really slowed down or stopped reading many people, partly because the Trump cheering gets to me (the opposite of Patricia’s reasoning, the irony of which is not lost on me—maybe I’ll make a list of “Trump friendly” and witty outlets, because I don’t bear those who write them any ill will either, and I do honestly want outlets for people that they feel comfortable at). I don’t read Sasha Stone as much, nor Jeff Childers. I’ve even slowed down on Racket News, mostly because I long ago figured out what was going on with Russiagate, so the revelations are not really revelations to me, and nothing will be done. Michael Schellenberger is the same. I still support them and still read the odd article here and there, but if you’ve read one “The Democrats deceived you” article, you’ve pretty much read them all. That doesn’t mean I think either one should stop and focus on something else. What they’re doing is important.

I also don’t always read the people I agree with. “Yes, Israel is committing a genocide. I don’t see it ending anytime soon, no matter what I personally do. It’s not going to be any more or less horrid if I know every detail, so just give me the lowlights.”

See, low light.

I remember being defensive of Trump after he was elected the first time. The hypocrisy was too much. It was a transparent game and it ticked me off.

“He’s an authoritarian.” To which my answer always was “They all are.”

“But he’s dishonest.” To which I answered, “But they all are.”

“He’s deporting people and putting kids in cages.” To which I answered, “Obama did the same.”

“But he’s doing Republican things.” To which I answered, “He ran on the Republican ticket. He promised to do Republican things. Why should we be surprised?”

At least he didn’t start any wars. Yes, he dropped a few bombs, but no new wars. And his greatest trait was the way he made the Machine expose itself. He was an Inspector Clouseau type. He bumbled around and frequently acted the fool, but he always revealed the bad guy.

But that’s not to say if you had known me during Trump’s first term you would have heard only good things. I was disgusted by the tax bill in 2018, in which he made the cuts permanent for corporations but not for individuals. During COVID he was more worried about where it came from than about how to keep the “emergency” from being abused. And while he didn’t go as far as Biden, everything he did set the stage for Biden. I did not like that he didn’t pardon Snowden and Assange. If you were really fighting the “Deep State,” that would have been the biggest middle finger possible. And I especially didn’t like his leaving the J6ers out to hang for a series of events he set in motion and anyone with half a brain would have seen coming, and I’m not even talking about the riot. I’m talking about how people who simply trespassed became “uber-villains” for the next administration.

I have a few rules when it comes to life in general but people in power in particular:

(1) You don’t get praise for doing what you were supposed to do, unless you’re a toddler.

(2) You become fair game when you don’t do what you said you would do.

(3) Never try to put lipstick on a pig. It makes the pig angry, gets you filthy dirty, and wastes a bunch of time.

There’s a difference to me between settling and compromising. Compromising is when you get something meaningful even if you have to give up something else. Settling is when you get nothing meaningful in return for what you give up. As a population, we’ve been confusing the two for a long, long time.

In fact, we’ve done it so much, it feels like we’re reaching the nadir of what it is possible to give up. And it’s not fair to Trump, but we have little time for someone who promises great things and then turns around and demands we “settle.”

Now, I obviously worry about losing readers. (I’d lie if I said I didn’t.) However, if you feel like you’re not getting value out of this substack, there are no ill feelings. There never will be. Of the people I’ve gotten to know here, none of them work in bad faith and they all have good hearts, at least from what I can tell across the ether. And that is all anyone can ask for in another person, even if it does mean an eventual parting of the ways.

And if Trump turns out to be exactly what he promised to be and all this turns around and he was playing 16D chess . . . I will gladly invite you all over for a barbecue. I’ll be the one having crow. I’ll make sure there’s something more palatable on the menu for you. And I’ll do it with joy because we will as a whole country will be in a far better place.

Bermuda Triangle, Rogue Waves, and the Edmund Fitzgerald

I love the idea of the Bermuda Triangle, a place where ships just disappear. I’ll never go there, just in case, but I love it.

But recently a scientist thinks he’s come up with a rather pedestrian, though still pretty dramatic explanation.

Of course, planes are easy to lose and so are ships. And maybe the last guy has a point, in that there is nothing particularly mysterious.

But the idea of rogue waves is not unique to the Bermuda Triangle. I heard the theory quite a while ago, in relation to the Edmund Fitzgerald.

And that’s why I keep my feet firmly planted on land.

Escapism

So this week I read two shorter books . . .

I really liked Becky Chambers’s Wayfarer series, and this is all right, but it feels less like Chambers trying to be herself and more like her trying to fit in. Chambers is definitely a member of the alphabet crowd, but in her Wayfarer series, she used the “xe” pronoun, and it worked fine, mostly because she used it for “aliens,” not humans. In this, she goes the way of the “they.” You don’t realize how utterly annoying that pronoun is when applied to a known person until you read 150 pages of it. So the book is cute, but I really wish she’d stuck with being herself.

I also read . . .

Book of the Month described it as very humorous, and I won’t say it doesn’t have any humor, but the humor is more reflective, as you’d suspect given the subject.

Woman finds out her husband is cheating on her; woman finds out she has cancer.

Other people who read it found it either not serious enough (she’s not particularly confrontational, just more bemused) or not funny enough. I found it good in an understated way, a quick read, and I actually thought the character was pretty relatable and well drawn. Her ex-husband is a definite ass-jack, and I wanted her to be more in his face about his betrayal, but the story still works.

There was a passage however that I have to share . . .

Sometimes I wonder if the cancer took something of my ability to be angry with the whole affair. If it took the bite out of me, siphoned off my venom. I think if enough bad things pile up, they inevitably cross over into comedy. I am a collector of bad things with the hope that I can make them funny. Midas and the Comical Touch. A woman gets left for another woman—it’s tragic! She gets cancer on top of it—what else is there to do but throw your arms up in surrender, throw your head back and laugh? The hits just keep on coming. (p. 159)

Which of us has not been in that position in one way or another?

As for things I watched . . .

The second season was as good as the first.

And then . . .

The social commentary was actually quite thoughtful, it had a few humorous moments, if you’re into satire, but the movie itself . . . long but completely pointless.

And the ending . . . SMH.

So tomorrow would have been my father and mother’s fifty-second anniversary. My father passed away a few days after their twenty-sixth, so my mother has been on her own for a while.

My father was almost fifty-three himself in that picture, and my mother was thirty-four. The look on my father’s face sums up who he was as a person (his cousins nicknamed him “Bugger,” which should say it all), and my mother . . . well, the glasses do not lie. She graduated from high school at sixteen and college at nineteen, and after teaching for a few years, went to Northwestern Reserve in Cleveland and “almost” earned a masters in library science (they changed the requirements on her, demanding she quit work for a year and do an internship, and the school where she worked offered her master’s pay, so she decided she was fine). My mother gave up her career and moved all the way from outside Cleveland, Ohio, to join a bachelor on a farm in North Dakota and become cook and gofer and eventually raise two daughters.

Honestly, I don’t know that I would have done it. But I’m grateful she did.

So Happy Anniversary, Mom and Dad.