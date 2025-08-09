"Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself." - Rumi

We’ll file this under “I think there was a reason why we didn’t allow this.”

That’s Axios. I went looking for a more “private equity” friendly outlet.

And this is the WSJ.

One order seeks to make it easier for everyday Americans to invest their retirement savings in assets that lie outside public markets, such as private equity, cryptocurrency and private real estate. The move fulfills a long-sought goal of Wall Street hedge funds and private-equity firms, which for years have wanted to tap in to the giant pool of money in 401(k) and other defined-contribution plans. “It’s a critical step in starting the ball down the track,” said Marc Lipschultz, co-CEO of Blue Owl Capital, which is working on offerings that incorporate private markets into all-in-one-funds known as target-date funds. He said the federal regulators tasked with executing the order should be “thoughtful and methodical” about opening up access to private investments.

The same federal regulators who are probably owned by private equity?

Anybody else’s skin crawling here?

From Axios . . .

Federal rules currently discourage most defined-contribution plans from investing in alt assets like private equity, private credit, real estate, and cryptocurrencies. In short, it's considered a breach of fiduciary duty. As such, they mostly invest in stocks and bonds.

I suspect there was a reason.

Yes, but: It's no sure bet that retirement plan administrators will rush into alt assets. Some may be turned off by the high fees, long-dated investment horizons, redemption restrictions, and lack of transparency.

Others may worry that both the crypto and private credit markets aren't yet mature enough.

Yup, that would be it.

And it couldn't come at a better time for the industry, which traditionally has been funded by public and corporate pensions, family offices, private foundations, university endowments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Many of those longtime limited partners have begun to question their commitments, and even lower allocations, due to a multi-year dearth of distributions. Adding 401(k)s could refill the pot, after several years of fundraising declines.

It’s not working for one group, so let’s extend it to another group, so we can bankrupt individuals along with entities.

This is why privatizing social security never got off the ground. The government is a really bad investment but the private market has even less security.

Furthermore, as a general rule, anything that makes “private equity” and “crypto” wet itself with excitement makes me really, really, really nervous.

But how about you? Is there something I’m not seeing here that would be a positive?

A Russian volcano wakes up after 600 years.

This one’s actually pretty cool.

The massive magnitude 8.8 earthquake that struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula last week has triggered the activity of seven volcanoes in the area, according to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS). The RAS said this is the first time in almost 300 years that seven volcanoes erupted at once in the region. The director of the institute, Alexey Ozerov, described the situation as an "extremely rare phenomenon that can be described as a parade of volcanic eruptions."

One of the volcanoes hasn’t gone off since the early 1400s. I asked Claude to give me a list of historical events from that time. Here is what he came up with.

Europe: The Hundred Years' War was ongoing between England and France, with Joan of Arc having recently been captured and executed (1431 was just a few years away)

The Portuguese were actively exploring the African coast under Prince Henry the Navigator's patronage

The Byzantine Empire was in severe decline, controlling little beyond Constantinople itself

Various Italian city-states like Venice, Florence, and Milan were at the height of their power and Renaissance influence Asia: The Ming Dynasty ruled China under Emperor Yongle, who had recently completed the Forbidden City in Beijing

The Joseon Dynasty had been established in Korea (1392) and was consolidating its power

The Delhi Sultanate controlled much of northern India

The Ottoman Empire was rapidly expanding, having recently conquered much of the Balkans Americas: The Inca Empire was expanding under Viracocha Inca in South America

Various Mesoamerican civilizations flourished, though the Aztec Empire was still relatively young

Many indigenous cultures across North America were thriving in their respective regions Technology and Culture: The printing press was invented by Gutenberg around this time (mid-1440s)

Gothic architecture was at its peak in Europe

Islamic scholarship flourished in places like Córdoba, Baghdad, and Cairo

Chinese naval expeditions under Admiral Zheng He were exploring the Indian Ocean

And Europeans hadn’t even set foot on North America.

A lot can happen in six hundred years.

The video is cool.

Escapism

I’d say I went outside my comfort zone, but that would kind of be a lie. I actually like “cartoons,” or «in snobby voice» animated films, which might seem like a shock given what I watch most of the time.

Netflix showed a scene and it looked cute, so the other half and I sat and watched. Here is what I will say: the pacing is too fast and there is too much crammed into an hour and three quarters. It’s pretty dang predictable, and lots of “messages” flying. However, I was crying (I’m a softy) and the other half was tearing up. So do with that what you will. It’s a touching story.

I also watched . . .

It’s different but fast paced and clever, with a slight twist. A bit of trivia, the lead character is played by Jack Quaid, who is the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. I remember watching his parents when they were his age. And now I feel old.

Finally, on Friday night . . .

I know, “Lillia, why can’t you watch nice shows?” I did. I watched Wild Robot. See, nice show.

Anyway, it’s basically a werewolf movie with a pin. A landowner steals some land from a group of gypsies (don’t steal from gypsies, we all know that), and an old gypsy woman supposedly curses him, but really, it’s a set of silver teeth made from the silver Judas got paid for betraying Jesus. You figure this out pretty early in the movie, so that’s not really a spoiler. What was interesting was the ending. It was “nicer” than you see in most horror movies. I might have to pause and think about that.

And I read . . .

Not exactly high-brow, but I’m having trouble getting into books lately, so it’s a quick cute read if you’re into—what is that new word?—”romantasy.” (It’s literally a whole new category on Goodreads and I suspect elsewhere.)

Sorry for such a short Saturday. We’ve had some “drama” this week with my mother. Her own mother developed diabetes induced dementia in her late eighties. After my mother’s last fall, well, let’s just say there aren’t many good explanations for what’s going on. To my sister’s credit, she kept telling me she saw things. The things I saw when I was around Mom were normal aging. But her anxiety is out of control, to the point where she barely eats and drinks so she doesn’t have to go to the bathroom because she’s that terrified of falling. Of course that in and of itself is bad and perhaps not dementia, but you can’t reason her out of it, and then she gets sick, and you can’t get her to make the connection between not eating and drinking and getting sick. And that, along with a few other things, starts to suggest something worse than aging.

I sound so calm in that paragraph as I read it. But life sucks sometimes, and I think we’re entering a really sucky part.

Hence the coffee cup in the middle of the road. It seemed like an appropriate photo this morning.