And So It Goes . . .

Lorna Gajewski
Aug 9

So I say this, mom lives with me and has for 14 years (yes it has been that long) and what I see day to day is different. It is easy for me to see the decline, to pick up on the little things. It might actually be easier for me to let her go when it comes time too because I know what it was like when she was "normal" and I know what it is like now. I don't want her living like that and it isn't my frustration, I hopefully will survive it, but more watching a woman who has usually had it all together and been the voice of reason all of a sudden lose all of that and be where she is. That is heartbreaking to see. Spend time with her as much as you are able right now because she is still here right now. I don't care if it is an hour a couple times a week. Or if you can get her out take her for a drive or to breakfast. She is still here and during the morning and the early afternoon she is good, late afternoon into evening is when I see the decline and panic set in. Maybe we can get her over it and get her better. She talked her self out of it this morning when she got up about 4:30 but I think that is when she fell before so that panic getting out of bed sets in....the fear of falling. But she made it to the chair and she did fine! The one thing I know is we are sisters and despite disagreements we both love each other and our family. No one wants this and no one wants to face this alone so we will make a plan and get it together and work it out so it works for everyone. That is what families do!

Cliff's avatar
Cliff
Aug 9

I'm sorry to hear that about your mom. That sounds like a really hard way for things to turn out.

I've dealt with a string of deaths over the past few years. Most recently my grandfather died, and it's not clear yet how my grandmother, his wife of 70 or so years, is handling it. She's 91, so we're all worried that she's just going to fade away.

But dealing with the onset of dementia, and in your own mother, that outstrips anything I've had to deal with.

