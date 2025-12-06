“There is a difference between giving up and knowing when you’ve had enough.” — Anonymous

2026 is looking pretty typical . . . and it’s all Candace Owens’s fault . . .

You want to see our political system in a nutshell?

Did you hear that? Candace Owens is wholly responsible because she went to “war” with Turning Point.

Turning Point isn’t responsible even though it’s basically turning on everything Charlie Kirk believed . . .

Or the Republican Party isn’t when it’s pushing a war in Venezuela against popular wishes . . .

No, it’s all Candace Owens’s fault for not “bringing people together.”

To which Candace responded . . .

Oh, it’s actually much, much more than that, Candace. Their lies about Charlie Kirk are way, way down on my list. That’s how bad it is and why people like Tim Pool are looking for someone to blame.

And, yes, it is all fake, not just Charlie Kirk’s life, the whole thing.

And, yes, these parasites are so stupid they will feed until they kill the host, maybe literally.

So anyway, last week there was a special election in Tennessee that, according to the Big-Brained Boovs, should have not been competitive at all but was.

Fox News was sounding the alarm . . .

Despite millions in outside GOP spending, direct on-the-ground involvement from Speaker Johnson and President Trump, last night’s results represent a 13-point shift toward the Democrats compared to 2024.

To be fair, there are two caveats to this election:

It was a special election.

The district was redrawn following the 2020 census a way that pulled in part of Nashville, which is, like all urban areas, more likely to vote Democrat.

But still if you go through the elections on Wikipedia, you’ll notice that there might be a reason to worry. It was by far the closest election in that district since 2012.

But still, the cycle is obviously in the donkeys’ favor: when a single party controls both chambers of Congress and the White House, they frequently get walloped in the following midterm elections as disappointed voters turn on them.

From Opinion Today . . .

The margin, which suggests a slightly Democratic-leaning environment, mirrors Democrats’ advantage at a similar point in the 2018 cycle, when the party last found itself without control of the White House, House and Senate.

This is true, if you look at RCP’s line up from now . . .

And from 2018 . . .

Well, actually, it looks like Republicans are doing a little worse, but not that much worse.

But the same pattern also held when Democrats were in power. This is 2010, the first midterms after the Democrats took the White House (Obama) and both the House and Senate.

In 2010, the Republicans picked up sixty-three seats. In 2018, the Democrats picked up forty seats.

Now is it a foregone conclusion that Democrats will indeed take the House? Probably, but there is one undeniable trend: the margins in the House are tightening.

This becomes especially apparent if we look even further back . . .

The one thing to point out is that I’m not sure that this is representative of a “divided country” so much as a recognition that what we have is a uniparty. Yeah, there might be some difference on cultural issues, but that is by design. The culture wars are no threat to power and they keep the plebes busy. There is no real difference in terms of challenging true power and making the country actually work for the masses instead of a select few.

I did come across this though . . .

If that is true, the tech nerds totally underestimated Trump’s ability to burn everyone around him, so . . .

Somalian fraud in Minnesota . . .

At the heart of the issue is the sprawling, $250 million “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded children’s nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. . . . The scheme exploited the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to waive many of its standard requirements for the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the pandemic, including relaxing its requirement for non-school-based distributors to participate in the program. Conspirators falsely claimed to have served millions of meals during the pandemic, but instead used the money for personal gain. They also are accused of fabricating invoices, submitting fake attendance records and falsely distributing thousands of meals from hundreds of so-called food distribution “sites” across the state.

I’m not surprised by this, nor am I particularly enraged. Though I’m amused by those who are . . .

Meanwhile . . .

He makes the hypocrisy so visible it’s like shooting fish in a barrel, but, again, it’s Candace Owens’s fault if Republicans lose the midterms.

The mastermind, a white woman named Aimee Bock, and her accomplice, a restaurateur named Salim Said were convicted and, while not sentenced yet, face more than 30 years in prison.

Seventy-six others have been charged and some tried and sentenced.

And much has been made on the Right of how this is somehow a uniquely Somalian problem without recognizing the fraud, acknowledged and unacknowledged, all across government. I mean, how many billions have been lost to Ukraine corruption? Zelensky’s right hand man just resigned over it and Europe and Ukraine tried to write into the “peace” settlement amnesty for “financial crimes.” So seventy-some Somalis stealing $300 million for a white woman in Minnesota is pocket change.

But in searching to figure out what all the fuss is about, I found an interesting article by a Somali-American, which isn’t behind a paywall, so go read if you wish.

He identifies a few problems that led to this . . .

The systems intended to catch fraud are mostly designed to root out recipient fraud. It is exceedingly difficult to guard against providers who collude with recipients, which is the type of fraud most pervasive in the Somali community. It is both time-consuming and resource-intensive to investigate complex fraud schemes involving providers who work with recipients to defraud the government, though investigators have trained their eyes: The charges in the most recent Medicaid fraud case allege that the co-conspirators paid kickbacks to lure recipients to their agency.

The second is the lack of integration of the Somali community, which leaves them vulnerable.

Unlike the wider American society, which is increasingly fractured and mistrustful of each other, Somalis inherently trust one another. This creates a vast opening for fraudsters. The conduit for fraud in publicly funded programs are the recipients, who require services. Somali recipients face language and cultural barriers. In an unfamiliar country, they lean heavily on other Somalis. Somali providers are in a position of trust, and some have taken advantage.

And . . .

Fraudsters have also sought to exploit the burgeoning political power of the Somali community, and the feckless fear that establishment politicians and state agencies show when confronted with charges of racism or Islamophobia.

He’s honest from his point of view. There are 260,000 Somalis in America, with 84,000 in Minnesota. I’m not of the “deport them all” mentality, especially given that they’re all here legally and a large percentage are natural born citizens. I’m of the “let’s find a way to fix this” mentality, and—most of all—not let it distract us from larger issues.

But what do you think?

Trump declares Venezuelan airspace closed . . .

Speaking of larger problems . . .

What are we going to do? Shoot down commercial airliners now?

That’s not going to get him the Peace Prize.

There’s a lot of yelling in the media that this isn’t “legal,” though Matt Taibbi accurately pointed out that Trump’s justification is the same justification that Obama used.

But Trump is up to his usual prevaricating.

Yeah, well, he kind of gave the game away.

When Trump says don’t read anything into it, you should definitely read something into it.

But the kicker is this: we’re supposedly going after Venezuela because of “narco-terrorism.”

On the other hand, if Honduras votes the “right” way, according to Trump, he’s willing to pardon Juan Orlando, former president of Honduras convicted for trafficking 400 tons of cocaine into the US.

Someone did the math on this . . .

Venezuela isn’t about drugs. It’s not even about Maduro. It’s about oil.

The quiet part out loud. By the way, one of the few industries inside America that’s going strong is the oil and gas industry. What do you suppose happens when US companies flood the US market with their cheap Venezuelan oil, bought with taxpayer money and American blood, no less.

Trump promised to make America great again; we all just forgot to ask what he meant by America.

Pete Hegseth’s “Double Tap”

The alleged traffickers pose no imminent threat of attack against the United States and are not, as the Trump administration has tried to argue, in an “armed conflict” with the U.S., these officials and experts say. Because there is no legitimate war between the two sides, killing any of the men in the boats “amounts to murder,” said Todd Huntley, a former military lawyer who advised Special Operations forces for seven years at the height of the U.S. counterterrorism campaign. Even if the U.S. were at war with the traffickers, an order to kill all the boat’s occupants if they were no longer able to fight “would in essence be an order to show no quarter, which would be a war crime,” said Huntley, now director of the national security law program at Georgetown Law.

And that is the essence of the problem behind a claim in the WaPo made by two “sources close to the situation” that Pete Hegseth basically issued an order to “leave no survivors.”

So the blame goes down the line, and on Thursday, Admiral Frank Bradley appeared in front of a House committee behind closed doors. The outcome was predictable.

It doesn’t really “settle” the matter.

The problem is that there is no real contradiction between this . . .

The denial follows a report from The Washington Post last week that the Pentagon chief gave a spoken directive to “kill everybody” ahead of the U.S. military’s Sept. 2 attack against an alleged drug-smuggling vessel in the Caribbean, an operation where 11 “narco-terrorists” were killed.

And this . . .

“Admiral Bradley was very clear that he was given no such order, not to give no quarter or to kill them all. He was given an order that, of course, was written down in great detail, as our military always does,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), the chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told reporters after the Thursday closed-door, classified briefing with Bradley and the Joint Chiefs of Staff chair, Gen. Dan Caine. Rep. Jim Himes (Conn.), the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, gave the same account of Bradley’s testimony. “The admiral confirmed that there had not been a ‘kill them all’ order, and that there was not an order to ‘grant no quarter,’” Himes said on Thursday.

I can easily see a scenario where Hegseth gave a “spoken directive” but didn’t give an “order.” Each has its own meaning.

“Aim for their tires.”

That’s a great horrid movie, if you know what I mean.

The real problem here is that the hearing with Admiral Bradley was “classified,” and that outside what was relayed from that hearing, there has been no real denial from those who need to provide an explanation.

So I read all that, and I saw no denial. I saw deflection, which means, yes, he probably did say it. And I’m not sure what’s worse: a Secretary of Defense owned by Raytheon or a Secretary of War that thinks this is cute and appropriate.

Charming and very Christian.

Trump didn’t help . . .

Also not a denial and not comforting.

Oh, I’m not going to pretend that no other president has committed war crimes.

I’m also not going to pretend that fact makes this all right.

Well, that’s awkward, immigration edition . . .

A story that defies a stereotype . . .

First, the broad outlines of the story . . .

Jose Ceballos—who has served as the mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, since 2021 and is a registered Republican, according to records—has been accused by the Kansas attorney general of voting in elections despite not being a U.S. citizen. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, “If convicted, he will be placed in removal proceedings.”

And then the essence of the problem . . .

The accusations against Ceballos places the Republican at the intersection of two key GOP issues. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party have framed voter fraud as a widespread issue in U.S. elections, despite evidence to the contrary. Trump, without evidence, has contested the results of the 2020 presidential election and promised to root out instances of fraud. Since returning to office in January, Trump has made immigration enforcement a central pillar of his presidency, vowing to crack down on border security, carry out mass deportations and end federal benefits for people entering the country illegally.

Which makes this very, very awkward . . .

According to DHS, Ceballos is from Mexico. He received a green card in 1990 and applied for U.S. citizenship in February 2025. The agency said he claimed to be a U.S. citizen on other forms. Ceballos told The Wichita Eagle that he had probably voted for Trump three times and “always voted for all the Republicans.” He said he had voted in every election since 1991, and that he thought his permanent residency made him a citizen.

But it’s an interesting turn of events for discussion.

Non-citizens voting in elections are far from the foundational problem with our electoral system, so I refuse to worry myself that much about it. Yes, it’s a problem. Yes, it could use fixing. But fixing it will not make our system measurably more democratic.

Only in America . . .

Yes, that Michael Jordan. That’s what makes this so interesting.

This article is not paywalled, so we can hit the highlights and you’re welcome to go flesh it all out on your own.

The France family (which is a family with the last name of “France,” not a French family—I was confused) has maintained a monopoly in several ways, such as the typical buying out of budding competition, non-compete agreements for drivers, and union busting.

But mostly they keep the teams poor and line their own pockets.

With its resulting monopoly buying power, NASCAR can underpay racing teams that compete in its events. The net effect is that NASCAR captures the bulk of the billions of dollars of revenue in the sport, and teams, even those helmed by famous racers, are almost always on the verge of bankruptcy.

And tie up the race tracks . . .

Top tier tracks are expensive, requiring the ability to host tens of thousands of spectators, manage safety, infrastructure, track surface, promotional, mechanical facilities, insurance, and guest services, as well as staffing people with experience to run it. Those racetracks it doesn’t own it controls through contract, prohibiting independent tracks from hosting races of potential rivals as a condition of hosting NASCAR races. One result is that most of these tracks sit vacant throughout the year.

Finally someone with enough money came along and had enough . . .

On Monday in a Charlotte, North Carolina courthouse, the weirdest and most interesting monopolization trial of the year started. A driving team, 23XI Racing, is suing NASCAR over its control of the sport, alleging violations of the Sherman Act for acting as a monopolist in the premier stock car racing market. 23XI is owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Sitting on the other side is the billionaire France family, which owns NASCAR and speedways across the country. It’s a real North Carolina scene, which is full of race tracks and racing fans. Jordan is a strategic weapon, sitting in the courtroom every day as the most famous and accomplished athlete in the history of the state. He is famously apolitical, but in this case, he said, “I’m willing to fight for a competitive market where everyone wins.”

The trial has provided some humorous moments . . .

Several jurors were dismissed because of their love for Jordan, whereas another was kicked off the case because of her dislike for one of the driving teams involved. And then there was the guy who joked on his juror form that his hobby is “heavy drinking;” he was ultimately chosen to serve.

I guess in North Carolina, heavy drinking might actually help in a case like this.

The funniest part though might be an unforced error by NASCAR trying to scare Jordan off with a countersuit . . .

NASCAR’s response is that there is plenty of competition among motor sports, from IndyCar to NASCAR to Formula 1. They compete over capital, talent, and sponsors. Moreover, the monopolization claims from two owners are pretextual, a mere way to extract better terms they couldn’t otherwise get through skill or value creation. Owners requested the charter system now at issue, and did not discuss trying to race in other stock car racing circuits. Moreover, their franchises, though temporary, are worth money, so there’s economic value that these owners are pretending doesn’t exist in order to put forward a claim. But Yates also made a significant legal error that makes the case easier for the plaintiffs. As part of the legal tussle, NASCAR countersued the teams, alleging that the owners were themselves violating antitrust law by coming together as a cartel in joint negotiations. In bringing that claim, NASCAR unwittingly told the judge it’s a monopolist in the premier stock car racing market. And so while the judge dismissed NASCAR’s counterclaim that there’s an owner cartel, he did rule that NASCAR is a monopolist. “NASCAR made a strategic decision in asserting its Counterclaim and must now live with the consequences,” the judge wrote.

Some of it is ugly, as people get a peek behind the curtain . . .

For instance, a few years ago Richard Childress, a legendary former driver and current owner who won six championships with Dale Earnhardt, made a comment about a new NASCAR TV deal. “Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged,” NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps texted Chief Media Officer Brian Herbst. “He’s a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.” Drivers and writers are in shock over these comments towards someone considered royalty in the sport. Another NASCAR stakeholder at one point showed contempt for fans, texting in one exchange, “Unfortunately, most our fans are not exactly top readers.”

There’s nothing quite as American as a bunch of “rednecks” and a basketball player coming together to fight unfair business practices.

Best of luck, I say.

Escapism

So I finished two books this week. The first one was a little meh . . .

The setting was interesting enough, India and Europe between the wars. The premise was also interesting. But the book felt . . . rushed, like it was trying to fit too much in.

But this book, if you like strong female characters with wit (not girl bosses!) and a fantasy . . .

This one I loved, a lot. Talking cats, a clever “spinster,” a strong silent guard that turns into a romantic interest, and a rather creative retelling of Snow White. If you’re into such things, I highly recommend it.

As for movies . . .

I really like Wes Anderson movies. They’re wonderfully strange. This one didn’t get quite the usual enthusiastic reception, but I’m not sure why. I really liked it. It was quirky and fun and had an unexpected turn that led to a really good ending.

I made it to Saturday by the skin of my teeth. It was a busy week. Sorry today’s post is kind of a hodgepodge.

So how was your week? What do you think about the above or anything at all?

