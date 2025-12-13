“The main reason Santa is so jolly is because he knows where all the bad girls live.” — George Carlin

Wall Street Journal discovers abuse of Palestinian prisoners?!?!

So the gist of the story is . . .

An audit by Israel’s Public Defender’s Office found conditions for Palestinian security prisoners deteriorated severely after the attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, including extreme overcrowding, hunger and near-daily beatings for many. The report by the office, part of Israel’s Justice Ministry, marked a rare official acknowledgment of grueling conditions that former Palestinian prisoners have long alleged they endured while locked up. The conditions amounted to “one of the most severe detention crises that the state has known,” the report said.

Anyone paying attention already knew this. None of us are surprised. The stories coming out have been horrific.

The question is why the WSJ is printing this now. I’d suggest the evidence has become too overwhelming, but the evidence has been overwhelming for a while.

The WSJ is both neocon and endlessly supportive of the Israel project and completely willing to spin and ignore to achieve those goals.

So, basically, what gives?

House passes $900 billion defense bill.

The US budget is about $6 trillion every year. Four trillion of that is mandatory spending. That means that half our discretionary budget goes to blowing up innocent people in various parts of the world, oh, I’m sorry defending American™ interests, oh, I’m sorry again, protecting us from people who hate us for our “freedoms,” okay, take freedom out of quotes.

Ahem, try this again, half our discretionary budget goes to . . .. protecting us from people who hate us for our freedoms (think that will keep me off the DOJ’s new lists?).

Speaking of which, from Reuters . . .

The bill provides $400 billion for Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays U.S. companies for weapons for Ukraine’s military. It also authorizes the Baltic Security Initiative and provides $175 million to support Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia’s defense.

Reuters also included this little line . . .

The bill includes extensive support for Israel, including full funding for cooperative missile defense programs Iron Dome and David’s Sling. And it requires an ongoing assessment of international arms embargos against Israel, such as those responding to the war in Gaza, and an evaluation of whether the U.S. can step in to fill Israel’s defense production needs.

Of course, they seemed reluctant to give a specific number because financially supporting with taxpayer money what many consider genocide is unpopular with American people (funny that) . . .

The new NDAA includes at least another $650 million to Israel, an increase of $45 million from the previous one, even though this is the first such bill to be introduced since the “ceasefire” that went into effect in October. This aid from the Pentagon comes on top of the $3.3 billion already provided through the State Department budget.

I’m so happy we elected an America First administration and that Trump is getting us out of pointless wars.

Yup, so refreshing. 😏

Pipe bomber apprehended . . .

Nearly five years later, the FBI caught the J6 pipe bomber, supposedly.

From Techno Fog

It’s Brian Cole Jr., a 30 year-old black male from Woodbridge, Virginia. He was taken into custody this morning. The home he shared with his parents was searched by law enforcement. So far, he faces charges of: (1) the transportation of an explosive device in interstate commerce with intent to kill, injure, or intimidate in violation of 18 USC 844(d); and (2) attempted malicious destruction by means of fire and explosive materials in violation of 18 USC 844 (i). He faces up to 20 years in prison. Physically, Cole matches the profile of the bomber. He’s around 5’6”, which is a near match to the FBI’s estimate of 5’7” (plus or minus an inch). More importantly, all the evidence points to Brian Cole. As detailed in the FBI affidavit in support of its criminal complaint, Cole’s purchase history itself is a near-smoking gun.

Of course, if you go through his “purchases,” you see a bit of oddness. They’re spread out over time and separately they signal nothing. It’s not like he went out and bought a bunch of stuff within even a week. Some purchases date back to 2019.

But allegedly he was in DC at the right time with his phone pinging towers and his car caught on camera, so got ‘em, I guess?

The oddness doesn’t stop there . . .

As explained by Attorney General Pam Bondi: “Let me be clear: There was no new tip. There was no new witness. Just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work, working as a team along with ATF, Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police Department, and, of course, the FBI.” FBI Director Kash Patel also provided context, stating that as a result of their exhaustive review of existing evidence, they “generated numerous investigative leads, executed multiple legal processes with our U.S. Attorney partners, and came to this conclusion today. And that is why we were able to safely secure this individual into custody.” What a catch by the Patel, Bongino, and Bondi team.

What a catch indeed.

And what an embarrassment to former Director Wray and the Biden Administration.

What an embarrassment indeed.

You’ll forgive the sarcasm.

You see, we’ve had this person on video for nearly five years. Kamala Harris, who never misses an opportunity to be a victim, seems strangely unconcerned about the fact that she was nearly blown up, as she and the bomb were at the DNC at the same time.

Then in November of this year, Blaze TV publishes this bombshell story . . .

A forensic analysis of a female former U.S. Capitol Police officer’s gait is a 94%-98% match to the unique stride of the long-sought Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect, according to a Blaze News investigation confirmed by several intelligence sources. A source close to a congressional investigation of Jan. 6 additionally told Blaze News evidence has emerged recently that pointed toward law enforcement possibly being involved in the planting of the pipe bombs.

And suddenly, miracle of miracles, the puzzle pieces all fall together, Blaze retracts the story, and this young man is arrested.

But there are questions . . .

The 30-year-old Virginia man accused of planting pipe bombs near Capitol Hill on the eve of the January 6, 2021 riots is an autistic recluse and ‘computer nerd’ who has no party affiliation, his grandmother told the Daily Mail on Friday. Brian Cole confessed and told his FBI interrogators that he is a Trump supporter and holds anarchist views, MSNOW reported citing unnamed sources. But Loretta, his grandmother, said Cole has no party affiliation and never votes.

As someone pointed out on TwiX . . .

So what is going on here? Options . . .

Family is trying to protect their son, the last FBI was hopelessly corrupt, and this FBI is hopelessly corrupt also, but they did get this one right because it was hidden in plain sight.

He is autistic or otherwise easily manipulable, and someone got him to do this, so he is guilty, but it’s not as simple as all that.

He didn’t do it at all and the FBI intimidated a confession out of him based on coincidences (best case scenario) because they needed a “win” after so much buffoonery and so many questions about Epstein and Charlie Kirk . . .

Yeah, I don’t know what the hell to think either. I’ll just pray that American justice, such as it is, prevails.

Quick question . . .

How do these “pastors” not have to register as foreign agents?

Our federal government has attempted to jail people for less. Ask Omali Yeshitela.

Just curious because last I checked, Israel is not the fifty-first state.

Republicans are freaking out over health insurance costs.

It seems to have occurred to someone in the Republican Party that the bill that they passed on a party line vote is going to be blamed for people “losing” their health insurance because they can’t afford it.

And to that end, the panic has settled in.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) told Axios he hopes a GOP package will include moving the expiring subsidies into health care savings accounts and adding his bipartisan bill requiring more price transparency.

Price transparency? So you can call the funeral home and see if it’s cheaper to let Gramps die of the heart attack or pay the deductible? It does no good to be “transparent” about prices if your options are take it or leave it.

And the subsidies just kick the can down the road and mask the cost and the mess.

There have been so many suggestions, none of them are really meaningful, and only one of them actually comes close to addressing the underlying problem.

House GOP leaders have also discussed proposals that would not extend the enhanced subsidies, but instead expand Association Health Plans, where employers band together to purchase health coverage for workers.

So if you work for yourself or own a small business, which is the bulk of the people on Obamacare, this helps you how?

This was the White House’s plan, or one of them.

Trump’s draft proposal, according to people familiar, would put an income limit on ACA premium tax credits and eliminate $0 premium plans, which Republicans say contribute to fraud.

I would loooove to see a study on how much the “fraud” of individuals costs us versus how much the price gouging and utter waste by the medical industry cost us. I think Trump’s proposal is focusing on the wrong thing, but then Obamacare focused on the wrong thing. That seems a uniparty trend.

People who downgrade their coverage on the ACA and buy a lower-premium plan could get access to a health savings account funded by taxpayer dollars.

Did you know that you can’t use your HSA to actually pay for your insurance? And how does this not add to the fundamental problem of opening up a trough for the little piggies and then wondering why they keep demanding more and more taxpayer-funded slop and costs go through the roof?

And that is the problem: costs. No one wants to talk about that, at all. In fact, only one Republican came close . . .

The problem with HSAs? You have to have the money to go in them. I do like Rand Paul’s idea of being able to use HSAs for prevention, but that’s a drop in an ocean of trouble. The only thing that might make any meaningful difference, if we’re going with this insane logic that “everyone has insurance” is really a meaningful answer to the health care cost crisis, then expanding the pool and giving people bargaining power—which being able to purchase health insurance policies across state lines would do—is the only halfway meaningful solution I’ve seen proposed.

But even Rand Paul does not address the fundamental problem that the medical system itself is not subject to market forces. It’s not. It can charge as much as it wants because “insurance” really is a code for “spreading out the cost.”

You didn’t want socialized medicine, but you got it anyway, just with corporations taking a cut because the government demands that you use their product (there’s actually a word for that sort of “economic system,” and it starts with an “f”).

Of course the most ridiculous suggestion came form Donald Trump himself (are we surprised?) . . .

The legislation, which is being led by Republican Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy and Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, gives qualifying Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollees a $1,000 deposit for those aged 18 to 49, and $1,500 for those aged 50 to 64.

I don’t think with a last name like “Crapo” you should be in Congress. The jokes come just way too easily.

So I don’t get my insurance through the marketplace because we don’t qualify for subsidies and the “marketplace” is really a “bazaar” of government inefficiency and incompetence. Therefore, the other half and I wouldn’t get the $1500.

But even if we did, and we both got $1500, that’s $3000. That pays for basically just the difference between what we paid last year for insurance (around $990) and this year for insurance ($1245) per month for ten months. That’s it.

If you want to laugh, Saager Enjeti in this segment of Breaking Points . . .

I’m with Saager. The conversation makes the enamel come off my teeth, and I can’t afford it because dental insurance is so far outside the realm of possibility for me it’s not even funny.

A woke Mad Max or a Zionized Dune: The Warner Bros merger fight.

Ah, twenty-first century America, where all restaurants are Taco Bell.

Actually, that’s not really true. They keep the different names, but they’re owned by the same people, as merger after merger leaves less and less competition.

The latest . . .

Of course, the subtitle gives away the likely eventual outcome.

Warner Bros Discovery is one of five remaining major film studios and the third biggest streamer via HBO Max (after Netflix and Amazon Prime). It has a lot of great assets, including “franchises like DC’s superheroes, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Looney Tunes and Scooby-Doo. It is also the distributor of Legendary’s Dune franchise and Godzilla and King Kong films.” Warner Brothers has been sold multiple times in the last 30 years under the same premise that consolidation is necessary, and every single time the merger has been a failure. Nevertheless, they are still at it. For the last eight months, there’s been an auction of Warner Bro. Discovery. The CEO of the company, David Zaslav, is a reviled executive who has done a poor job for shareholders and filmmakers, but will nonetheless get paid $500 million if the deal closes. But Zaslav is just the help, the real power here is cable billionaire John Malone. There were multiple bidders in the process. Comcast/NBC and Paramount were the others, they owned traditional studios. Netflix, however, is different. It doesn’t release its content into theaters, and most people think that the goal of Sarandos is to kill the entire movie theater business in favor of streaming. One very obvious problem with this deal is that movie theaters right now are in a precarious position, and Netflix will likely push them over the edge.

I’m ambivalent on the demise of movie theaters. I see value in getting people to gather, but honestly, when you can pay for a month or two of streaming or buy the movie when it’s first released on Amazon for the same price as two tickets? And the movies are disappointing the majority of the time? Let’s just say, it’s hard to justify feeling too bad. There are greater tragedies (such as the loss of places to physically rent videos for a reasonable price).

Hollywood, however, is freaking out.

The other side: “Consolidation at this scale would be catastrophic for an industry built on free expression, for the creative workers who power it, and for consumers who depend on a free, independent media ecosystem to understand the world,” actress Jane Fonda wrote in an op-ed Thursday.

That is probably the most deluded description of Hollywood I’ve seen in a while. But it’s Jane Fonda, so not surprised.

However, a deal this large is problematic, because this is a lie too.

“This deal is pro-consumer, pro-innovation, pro-worker, it’s pro-creator, it’s pro-growth,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told investors on a call announcing the deal Friday morning.

It’s literally none of those. Nothing that puts that much power into one set of hands is “pro-” anything but a bottom line.

But luckily for Hollywood, the Ellisons are riding to the rescue.

Not ready to give up, Paramount on Monday launched a hostile takeover effort for Warner, taking its case directly to shareholders. Ellison says his offer for Warner is a better deal for shareholders and more likely to pass regulatory muster. Paramount said its offer provides shareholders $18 billion more in cash than Netflix’s. “We’re really here to finish what we started,” Ellison said on CNBC Monday morning.

Of course, there’s a difference between the two deals. With the Netflix deal, Warner Bros was spinning off their cable channels into a new company, so Netflix would purchase the studio, the streaming, and the rights to all Warner Bros’s films, but it wouldn’t get the cable properties, which include CNN.

The Ellisons want it all.

Also from the WSJ article above . . .

During a visit to Washington in recent days, David Ellison offered assurances to Trump administration officials that if he bought Warner, he’d make sweeping changes to CNN, a common target of President Trump’s ire, people familiar with the matter said. Trump has told people close to him that he wants new ownership of CNN as well as changes to CNN programming.

That’s kind of a lie. Trump has told everybody he wants that, across the board. It’s not like it’s a big secret.

But the Ellison deal gets even more interesting . . .

Three Middle East sovereign-wealth funds and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are among the financial backers of Paramount’s bid.

Along with China, by the way.

If this doesn’t make your skin crawl . . .

And, no, there’s not really a conflict when it comes to a couple of rabid Zionists teaming up with countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar or even China. The other Arab countries of the Middle East have repeatedly proven their leadership can be bought out. It’s only their populations that really care about the plight of the Palestinians and the countries around Israel. The leadership will sell those people out in a moment, and have repeatedly.

So here’s kind of what we’re left with.

Behind door number 1 . . .

Ultimately, this 82.7 billion dollar behemoth of an acquisition by one of the most progressive, predatory corporations on planet earth deserves legislation directed at it, because this is a blatant antitrust violation. A conservative-controlled FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and the GOP-controlled House of Representatives need to take action against the Marxist coalition that has just been built to disenfranchise American families and indoctrinate the minds of our youth. Whether it be the usage of the Clayton and Sherman Acts or imposing fines, this merger needs to be made an example of for the obvious takeover that has been committed for the sole purpose of communist indoctrination.

And behind door number 2 . . .

The TikTok sale went through, partially to Larry Ellison via Oracle, who put this person in charge of content moderation . . .

And David Ellison, Larry’s son, put Bari Weiss in charge of CBS News once Skydance bought out Paramount, and Bari Weiss in turn has put this guy—Tony Dukoupil—in charge of CBS Evening News (supposed to start around 1:25) . . .

See where I’m going with this?

Look, I have no love for Ta-henisi Coates. He’s an eternal victim, acceptable to the Left. But Tony Dukoupil is an eternal victim, just acceptable to the Right.

I want neither of these groups in charge of Warner Bros. I don’t want a Harry Potter directed by the Obamas’ daughter with an all-black cast, except for the white villains, and I don’t want a Dune where the Harkonnens are just fine bombing the Fremen because after all the Fremen should just accept their place on Arrakis because the Harkonnens had something happen to them as a group several generations ago and that gives them the sole right to control the spice and kill everyone in their way.

Neither is a good option. All of it is indoctrination rather than entertainment.

Now just as there are problems with Netflix buying Warner Bros, there may well be legal problems with Paramount, backed by the president’s son-in-law, buying Warner Bros. And the best case scenario would be regulatory agencies and courts putting a stop to both and forcing a sale to a more neutral party and stopping the consolidation in the industry.

And there is precedent for that, going back to Matt Stoller’s article . . .

After Judge Pan blocked the Penguin/Simon & Schuster, private equity giant KKR bought Simon & Schuster. And while there was a lot of concern that KKR would be a problematic owner, I’m told that what happened was the opposite. The company invested more in new imprints and titles, and Simon & Schuster is now profitable and flourishing. Meanwhile, the CEO of Penguin was fired. We don’t hear a lot about this situation, because KKR keeps the financials private. But also, Wall Street dealmakers don’t like to tell a story about the virtues of a deal that didn’t happen, the value of competition. It’s always consolidation will happen, it’s inevitable. But it’s not.

And honestly our best hope here is that the obvious identity politics involved so mucks up both deals that neither one goes through and Warner Bros gets bought out by someone who is interested in making money because they make good content, not because they’re catering to one eternal victim or the other.

Escapism . . .

Oh, I’ve escaped plenty, but just not that much new. I did read . . .

A warning goes out through Britain that in fifty-nine minutes a missile is going to hit, and the book flips among what you think is three women’s stories. I won’t say this is a good book or a bad book. The premise is interesting, but you’d think that fifty-nine minutes until obliteration would be enough drama for a story. Instead, the author includes this whole other side story, and while at the end, the stories mesh, it just feels like, um, overkill.

Longer than usual. I’m sorry. I decided this week, I’m done for the year. I can’t balance holidays, this substack, and end of year number crunching, so I’ll be turning off the paid subscriptions until the new year. I will have one more piece out before Christmas, but it will be something completely different, and no one needs to pay for it.

So if you don’t catch the last post of 2025, have a great Christmas and New Years, and we’ll see you in 2026.

