"The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many...may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny."—James Madison

Huh, SCOTUS still has teeth . . .

Trump draped an image of himself up on the Department of (In)Justice . . .

Yes, WaPo found the most disturbing image they could, but Trump gave it to them: the banner and the soldiers on the street. So . . . don’t blame the WaPo. Is Trump a dictator? No. But not for lack of trying and not for lack of simps defending his trying.

For example . . .

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion and the court agreed 6-3 that the tariffs exceeded the law. “The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope,” Roberts wrote for the court. “In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it.”

So a president shouldn’t be able to run around tariffing countries because the leaders looked wrong at him.

Oh, good grief.

Making everything a “national security risk” isn’t going to boomerang back on any of us at all. 🙄 Do people never learn? Speaking of which . . .

Iran: Whelp, here we go again? (Probably, but not certainly. Could it be a bluff? Maybe, but probably not. Who the hell knows anymore? Not even Trump himself.)

Drop Site put out an article with an interesting first few paragraphs . . .

Since mid-January, as U.S. war planners have presented President Donald Trump with a spectrum of options for military action against Iran, Trump has repeatedly opined in private about his desire to go down in history as the president who “changed the Iranian regime” that has remained in power since the 1979 Islamic revolution. Sources with knowledge of internal White House deliberations told Drop Site that Trump is emboldened by what he sees as a phenomenal success in his Venezuela strategy—issuing sweeping demands for capitulation under threat of removing the ruling government and then abducting President Nicolás Maduro when he refused to obey.

The problem here with using Venezuela as an example? There wasn’t actually regime change. By all long distance evidence, the VP just sold the P and her country out, and the “regime” continues on.

Iran . . . is not Venezuela.

But, the sources said, Trump and his aides have pressed war planners for assurances that chaos produced by any U.S. military action would calm down in time for the midterm election season to kick into high gear.

Yes, of course we can go to war, as long as we can get all the people killed and the destabilize the country, but only if people forget by the time we serve afternoon tea.

I’d say he thinks we’re all stupid, but I’ve been watching MAGA TwiX, and sadly there’s a portion of the population that would forget by afternoon tea, if they noticed at all.

He really is earning the nickname Mad King Don. I always thought that the idea of American arrogance was overblown, but . . .

So I haven’t been hammering on this issue because . . . why. If you’re paying attention, you know. If you’re not and this is the only way you know, well, I envy your ignorance, sincerely.

The segment is over a half hour long, but if you have time, it’s a great summary of what’s going on and how the normies feel about it (liberal and conservative).

The point I found interesting from the segment, and on which I think Saagar Enjeti is entirely right, this will likely not turn into a boots-on-the-ground event. That doesn’t mean it won’t go on for a while. That doesn’t mean the US economy, if not the world economy, won’t hurt if not crumble. That won’t mean there won’t be another giant shift of wealth upward and the debt expands and we become even more insolvent as a nation and individually.

What it does mean is that certain elements will attempt to frame this as “success” means “no boots on the ground but war all the same.” If Iran isn’t sinking our ships or bombing our bases in the area, look out for “You’re overreacting and Trump’s doing great,” no matter if the goal is simply to turn Iran into another Libya so it’s no longer a threat to Israel. Never mind if we expend billions (if not trillions), wreck the world economy, and reduce whatever shreds of international credibility we had left to dust.

Cheery future, huh?

I have no idea what will really happen, other than if you’re amongst the Right and truly worried about the midterms and 2028, I’d be screaming a lot louder about this than about Candace Owens “attacking” Erika Kirk and TPUSA or how dare Tucker Carlson talk bad about Israel. Trump is quite literally the biggest obstacle to your remaining in any sort of power.

But just a few tidbits I came across regarding the subject of war with Iran.

Question: if an attack comes, when it will happen? Answer, according to Max Blumenthal, soon, like within a week and a half. The relevant part is just a few minutes long, but it was easier to post the whole show, and it should start where it needs to. The short of it, given that Ramadan is coming along with the World Cup and all the assets are in the region, it’s now or never, so it will likely be now.

But we have a complication with China and Russia . . .

The Russian Navy has stationed at the port of Bandar Abbas to participate in joint naval drills with the Iranian Navy tomorrow in the Gulf of Oman.

And . . .

My understanding is that Chinese naval vessels have been in the Gulf of Oman region—smack in the middle of the operational area for the Abe Lincoln CSG—for a week or more, awaiting these drills. According to Larry Johnson, these naval exercises are scheduled to go on for two weeks. Both LJ and Danny Davis believe that is the time frame for the Anglo-Zionist war on Iran to get under way. Would Russian and Chinese ships—with their formidable ship to ship and ship to air armament—get involved? Would they relay intel to Iran? Are there also Russian subs lurking in the region (I’d be very surprised if there weren’t). Obviously time will tell.

Honestly, I doubt if Russia and China would risk a direct confrontation on behalf of Iran, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t supply intel and equipment. This would be a great opportunity to mess with the country that has been messing with them for decades. I think they would find such a chance hard to pass up, but then China and Russia I think sometimes overestimate the US and the West. I see a flailing morally and literally bankrupt empire. (Yes, I can judge the US that way because I, like you, have no control here and I’m not going to pretend that there isn’t more than one version of America: the country with people just trying to get by and the malignant leadership that cares as little for you and me as it does for the Iranians its about to kill.) China and Russia still see the hegemon of the pre-Soviet collapse.

And then there’s the question of our bumbling military sinking a Chinese or Russian vessel “on accident.” Can you imagine the fallout from that?

The other question is whether or not the US military is up to the task.

This could be big talk, or they could have the weapons to do it. I don’t know which is true, though the point is valid either way. Fighting from the sea is a precarious position to be in. Ships sink.

But the Navy has both equipment issues . . .

And personnel issues . . .

And the men that are out there are tired from running around being Trump’s enforcers . . .

Summary and Key Words: The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) is redeploying from the Caribbean to the Middle East, joining the USS Abraham Lincoln to form a massive dual-carrier strike force. -After supporting the January 2026 capture of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, the Ford is now tasked with pressuring Iran amid stalled nuclear negotiations. -This move is expected to push the Ford’s deployment past 300 days, breaking the post-Vietnam record of 294 days. -While providing 24/7 air dominance and long-range precision-strike capabilities, the extension raises critical concerns about crew fatigue and the delay of essential shipyard maintenance for the world’s most advanced carrier.

Look, Venezuela, as much as I disagree with it, went off without a hitch (at least relatively speaking), but a closer comparison would be the Houthis, a ragtag group who held their own against the US Navy. Iran is not a ragtag group, and they are facing an existential threat. If you don’t think the people don’t know what the US and Israel are up to, that they’d rather see Iran reduced to a fractured state run by warlords than have it remain standing and they’re not really looking to “democratize it” but to neuter it, you’re not paying attention. They are, however. How hard would you fight if you were in the position?

And all of this for what precisely? To save a country that long ago gave up its soul and soaked itself in blood because of its religious fanaticism? I don’t care if they wear suits and ties instead of headscarves, and “Shabbat Shalom” instead of “Insha Allah.” Our military has been turned into a nakedly mercenary force to save the depraved.

Actually, that’s not right. Mercenaries typically get paid instead of footing the bills themselves.

Tulsi Gabbard whistleblower complaint, or how actions have consequences . . .

A highly classified whistleblower complaint against Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stems from an intercepted conversation between two foreign nationals that referenced President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner and, in part, Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. The intercept, collected by a foreign intelligence service and shared with the United States, became a flashpoint inside the intelligence community after questions arose over how widely the report was distributed. The whistleblower alleged that Gabbard limited access to the intelligence and delayed broader dissemination within spy agencies and to Congress.

If this were before Trump took office for the second time, I would say that Tulsi Gabbard was trying to avoid a Russiagate 2.0, where some anonymous intel leaks and the next thing you know we’re all distracted from what’s important and Kushner and by extension Trump get accused of being agents of the Ayatollah and everything spirals out of control. (I know, if you’re laughing at Kushner being an agent of the Ayatollah, that’s fine. I find the thought ridiculous too.)

But given Tulsi Gabbard’s actions recently, I really, really want to know what that communication was about because I don’t trust her anymore. She’s compromised her stated principles too many times for me to think that anything she does at this point is simply because it’s the right thing to do rather than the politically expedient thing to do.

Actions meet consequences.

Is this really about Trump? I don’t think so.

So we had this little tempest in a teapot last week?

Stephen Colbert taped a “Late Show” interview with James Talarico, a candidate in the Democratic Senate primary in Texas. But he says CBS lawyers intervened before the interview could air on TV. “We were told in no uncertain terms by our network’s lawyers, who called us directly, that we could not have him on the broadcast,” Colbert told his viewers Monday night. CBS told a different story in a statement Tuesday afternoon: The network said “The Late Show” was given “legal guidance” but was not “prohibited” from broadcasting the interview. The controversy stems from the Trump administration’s intensifying pressure against broadcast TV networks.

The explanation is that CBS legal was worried about the equal-time clause for broadcast media, meaning if you give one candidate free airtime outside a news setting, you have to give them all the same airtime. That’s the rough explanation.

So Colbert blames the FCC. FCC chair says he had nothing to do with it. Feathers fly.

But are we missing the real reason why Talarico’s interview wasn’t on air (though you can find it on YouTube)?

Well, yes, I think so. I think the issue is larger than Trump.

I know next to nothing about James Talarico, other than he is running against Jasmine Crockett and another person (but Crockett is the important one) in the Democrat primary in Texas to go up against John Cornyn in November in a contest for the incumbent Republican’s Senate seat.

As far as I can tell, Cornyn is actually vulnerable, so this is a semi-important race.

However, in Rightie circles, the idea that the Democrats were trying to do Jasmine Crockett like they did Bernie Sanders immediately began to fly.

Okay, if you’re not laughing right now, I get it, but the idea is hilarious. Jasmine Crockett is literally no threat to the establishment. She is actually very intelligent but acts dumb because she thinks her voters are dumb. In other words, she is a living and breathing embodiment of the Elephant and Ass Show: fake differences to distract from the fact that she offers nothing meaningful. She’s never done a brave thing in her life, and her only campaign strategy is “Trump hates me.”

Talarico on the other hand is an interesting figure . . .

Do you see what’s interesting in that? Christianity from a left-winger.

And he plays it up, as this clip from Colbert’s show demonsrates.

I’m being lazy this morning: click on the link above or here for the video.

And then we add this from his “foreign policy” section on his website.

This is milquetoast at best, but anything less than full-throttle support for Israel’s blood-soaked antics is problematic for the American Zionist lobby.

Jasmine Crockett on the other hand seems to have no such qualms.

So now let’s go on what will look like a side tangent to the Netflix-Paramount-Warner Bros. saga, but isn’t.

On the surface, this is the story we’re getting.

Now just to recap, Netflix wants to buy the movie side of Warner Bros., but it doesn’t want the cable channels, so, in short, it doesn’t want CNN. Meanwhile Paramount, run by the Ellisons, who just acquired CBS and partially TikTok, wants the whole thing, including, importantly, CNN. So they would own one of the larger traditional cable media news outlets while also owning one of only four broadcast stations.

Now what do you need to know about the Ellisons? Giant Zionists (which is a word people can’t use negatively on TikTok now). David Ellison rewarded fellow Zionist Bari Weiss with $150 million and control of CBS’s “news” division. We all know how that’s working out.

But what is the truth about Trump and Netflix-vs.-Paramount?

So here’s what’s going to happen now: Netflix has agreed, under pressure, to let Paramount SkyDance have several days of negotiations with Warner Discovery, whose board wanted to go with Netflix. But in the next few days David Ellison and Larry Ellison will sweeten the bid. And then, from what I’ve heard from very good sources, the Justice Department will announce what Republican senators have already hinted at, which is that they will block a merger with Netflix on antitrust grounds. International regulators may say the same, ending Netflix’s bid. That would be good: either of these mergers would be terrible for the creative community, workers and the public. But the demise of the Netflix deal would make it easier for the Ellisons and Paramount to take over Warner Discovery, which would then give Bari Weiss and company control not just of CBS News, but of CNN and HBO (Bill Maher and John Oliver would have to go elsewhere). Then you would have a situation where CBS, CNN, and Fox, not to mention TikTok, would all be under the control of Donald Trump.

This sentiment was echoed by Pedro Gonzalez, whom I usually agree with.

In this case, I think we’re blaming the sidekick while the villain slips away.

Do I think Trump would benefit from this merger? Yup. Do I think this merger is really about Trump? Nope.

Trump’s just a glorified toady for the same group who really wants the race in Texas to come down to John Cornyn and Jasmine Crockett, two people who are very friendly to a certain foreign country’s interests. And let’s be honest: Crockett is a joke, which would increase Cronyn’s chances greatly in the general, leaving an Israel-friendly member of an Israel-friendly party in one of only one hundred seats for the next six years. But if Crockett does win, her moral$ are a little more open to per$ua$ion, so . . . really, the Israel lobby is fine either way. Talarico is an unknown.

And that’s why, I suspect, CBS, under the Ellisons and Bari Weiss, did not have Talarico on the air. He’s not suitably deferential to Israel, and he, at least in the clip above, reminds Christians that there is a different way to think about Christianity and politics, one that is not nearly as friendly to Israeli interests (and in fact may be entirely antithetical to Christian Zionism).

It’s also why Trump will likely get involved in the Warner Bros. deal, not to try to save himself, though that may be an attractive side benefit and whatever is being held over his head may mean he’s saving himself in other ways, but so the Zionists can try to save the Israeli cause.

Now two things here: (1) I’m not overly worried because of the Streisand effect and because the Israeli ship has sailed and is sinking, and bad things in motion will stay in motion so whatever happens here changes nothing with current events, and (2) I have to add the usual caveat that the Israel lobby is just one among many powerful interest groups that run this country. The reason their influence is much easier to pick out is that the actions our cancerous elite take on their behalf are so antithetical to actual Americans’ interests that the incongruence has gotten impossible to ignore. So, no, Jews don’t run the world, but Israeli lobby money talks really loudly in US politics and Zionists do in fact own a chunk of our ruling class, which gives them outsized and impossible-to-ignore influence.

Escapism

I (mostly) watched something besides horror and mystery this week (don’t faint) . . .

A secret about me: I love a clever romance period piece. They’re just so hard to find.

Pro tip: watch this movie with a box of Kleenex at hand (or maybe it was my mood).

And continuing the trend of not-horror or mystery . . .

It was cute, with great performers: Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, and Judi Dench. I’m going to have to go find the older version now to see how much they changed it.

And then there was this one:

It’s low budget, really low budget. The special effects are like those from maybe 80s movies. But it is, um, cute, if you can call a horror cute, and it actually has a clever ending, maybe not a fairytale ending, but a clever ending. The other half, who hates my horror movies, actually stood and watched the last quarter with me because he was sucked in.

As for reading . . .

So the premise of the book is that a woman in a highly abusive relationship goes to the registrar’s office to fill out a birth certificate for her son, born at home. She is supposed to name him after his father, a family tradition, but when she gets to the office she has a choice to make, and each of her three choices leads to a different story about how things play out for her and her children. The first choice is to name her son Bear, a name her daughter (nine) suggests. The second is Julian, which means “sky father,” and she thinks (incorrectly as one might guess) might be an acceptable compromise to her husband. And the third is to not rock the boat and name her son Gordon, after his father. And from there all three stories play out in seven-year increments over the course of roughly thirty-five years.

The book is creative and well done, drawing in events and people across the story lines in a way that doesn’t feel especially forced, though the tactic is obvious. And I sat and finished the last 160 pages in a single sitting, not noticing the time and staying up late, so let’s rate it “highly readable.”

Beyond the story, a certain kind of reader can never forget that there is a person behind the book, the name on the front, and that while you get immersed in the story, or in this case the stories (plural), the book itself is ultimately an expression of the author’s worldview. I am not that kind of reader. Some takeaways are obvious: each story is tragic in its own way, none of them unqualifiedly happy, but in each story, despite the name change, the son and the daughter ultimately turn out okay, though in the last case, it takes some time to get there. So what is Florence Knapp really saying in the end?

If you want a book where you spend some time thinking about the “message,” and I don’t mean that in a Critical Drinker type of way, just what the author was working to convey, it is an especially good read.

Long week over. The other half left me on his annual “brothers” ride, which gets smaller each year. This year, one brother and nephew dropped out at the last second, after Eric had spent three days working on a snowmobile for the nephew to ride. Families. What can you say?

So how was your week? Any thoughts?