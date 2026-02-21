And So It Goes . . .

And So It Goes . . .

Cliff
1d

I think you hit the nail on the head about the Talarico interview. The idea of Israeli influence helps clarify a lot of otherwise inexplicable events in America, unfortunately.

Also, I hope Trump chickens out on Iran. We've literally invaded the nations to either side of Iran, with disastrous results in both, and we pretty much wrecked our military in doing so. I just can't see it going well. And as you say, attacking Iran will most likely result in higher debt and more money for the war pigs.

Daniel Helkenn
13h

You detailed the Crockett/ Talarico situation nicely. I had the same discussion with my daughter. She leans towards Crockett because she’s more mouthy, but my take is we’ve seen this before to some extent with Beto (remember him). The media is all agog over the brash young firebrand, push the narrative of “Texas could be turning blue”, and suck the Ds in. Talarico would have a hard time winning but Crockett will likely get smoked by whoever the Rs run. The Rs run the same schtick in Minnesota all the time. This is always going to be the year. Trump came close in 2016 and it was still almost 2 points.

Who knows what will happen Iran. I definitely think he wants to go but I think maybe Susie and a couple others sense political disaster ahead. Trump’s Jewish masters don’t care about his political fate. They need Iran brought down. Iran is the only counter weight to Israel there. Time is running out for them. They know sentiment in the US overall is turning against them, their ardent supporters are dying off and the young don’t hold Israel in high regard.

I guess the Supreme Court decision didn’t surprise me. It should have been 9-0 though. This was obviously an overreach. It’s pretty obvious that at least two of the three dissenters are completely in the bag for Trump. Maybe Cavanaugh really believes his position. I read their decisions and I don’t think they like each other a lot.

